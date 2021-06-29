Emily Antonian Li Mandri of MLE: “The ability to adapt and learn”

Patience is a virtue. For product development, it can take many rounds to get a product to where it needs to be. There is a lot of experimenting, sampling, and refining, which as you can imagine, end up taking a lot of time. And then there is the added complexity of a pandemic which can cause further delays. Try to not be bogged down with all the details, and think about creating a “minimum lovable product” which can continue to be further refined in the future.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Li Mandri.

After over 10 years in the fashion and digital marketing industries, with a focus on innovative design and emerging brand growth, Emily launched her eponymous label. MLE is a women’s accessories line based on the principles of high-quality materials, unique details, and sustainable manufacturing. She lives in the Catskills with her husband and two rescue poodles Sophie & Hazel.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Throughout my career, I have worked in almost every aspect of the fashion industry, which has allowed me to apply all the learnings to my accessories line MLE (www.madebymle.com). Right out of college, I had my own silkscreened t-shirt line which eventually morphed into a women’s clothing line carried by Urban Outfitters. I felt at the time while I had a lot of creative ideas, I needed more business knowledge to successfully build a brand. I then worked in-house for a fashion brand in New York, creating prints & preparing the artwork for production, while also getting my MBA part time at NYU Stern. While at Stern I really became fascinated with digital marketing and ecommerce for fashion, and I decided to focus my career going forward in this area. I became a digital strategist for a web development agency, designed and built websites and proprietary apps, and went on to become head of eCommerce for a few fashion brands. As I worked with these clients and different brands, I saw my strategic recommendations being put into action, and with the resulting success and growth, I became confident in my entrepreneurial abilities and decided it was time to try again.

I launched MLE in 2018 and because of all the knowledge I had gained in my career, was able to very quickly scale my business. My husband (who worked in social media at Calvin Klein) and I run the business together. I build and maintain the website, manage our digital marketing efforts, and oversee our design and production. My husband and I collaborate on all the content and product launches.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I started my business while living in Brooklyn, NY and heavily relied on frequent trips to the fabric and jewelry districts in the city for my sourcing and production needs. In the midst of the pandemic, I moved upstate to the Catskills, and needed to completely rethink how to handle the sourcing and production aspects of my business, especially as many of our pieces are made to order. Instead of going to the city myself to shop for materials, I started Facetiming the store owners to mail materials to me or even sending TaskRabbits. I spent a lot of time researching online options. I also started hiring more remote team members to help me scale the business. In a way it forced me to reevaluate and optimize how I spent my time running the business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I launched my brand with leather handbags that I had spent months designing and manufacturing, including even custom shaped dust bags. And then when it came time to market the pieces, I was met with a whole other challenge of figuring out the best way to photograph the pieces. We discovered leather handbags are actually very difficult to photograph well. We spent a lot of time experimenting with different tricks and tools to get the look we were going for. And when they finally launched, it was crickets.

I was also working on a jewelry collection at the same time, and once that launched and it received an amazing response, I quickly realized I would need to pivot a bit and focus my product offerings in other categories. The lesson I learned is that it’s important to test out different kinds of products and ideas to see what sticks with your customer, regardless of how smitten you are with your original concept. If you see a certain category or product is doing well, continue to build it out and explore other ideas. That being said, 4 years later, now our handbags have become popular as well. 🙂

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our quirky design aesthetic and attention to detail is what makes MLE stand out. We frequently hear from our customers that they’ve never seen anything like our products before, and that they often get stopped and asked about our pieces when they wear them out.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Work with people that you enjoy spending time with. You’re going to spend the majority of each waking day with them. Make sure these people are giving you energy, instead of draining it. Take breaks and set your own boundaries. I enjoy taking my poodles for walks in the middle of the day. It helps me step away and refocus my creative energy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We partner with multiple nonprofit organizations to donate a percent of our sales, including Planned Parenthood, Korean K9 Rescue, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the Armenian National Committee of America.

We also pride ourselves in providing equitable career opportunities which foster mentorship, empowerment, leadership, and growth in a hands-on entrepreneurial environment.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t have time to do it right the first time, when will you have time to fix it?” I first heard this in a fine jewelry class, and it’s so true in terms of production, running a business, and life in general. It’s always better to take the time to do something correctly the first time, because it ALWAYS takes longer to fix a mistake or something that was sloppily done.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

The pandemic has leveled the playing field a bit for smaller online focused businesses. Those who have been able to be nimble and quickly pivot or adapt to the environment have been the ones that have survived and even thrived and grown during this time.

People are also thinking more about where products are coming from and who’s making them, and want to thoughtfully and responsibly make a purchase.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Confidence without Ego. Navigating the personalities and the politics of the industry can be overwhelming without personal confidence, but arrogance is a total turn off. The ability to adapt and learn. The industry is constantly evolving and those who are willing to learn new skills or be open to new ideas are the ones that eventually get ahead. Open doors for people in the industry that are just starting out. The industry can sometimes be a walled garden and that goes back to peoples’ egos and fear of change. Patience is a virtue. For product development, it can take many rounds to get a product to where it needs to be. There is a lot of experimenting, sampling, and refining, which as you can imagine, end up taking a lot of time. And then there is the added complexity of a pandemic which can cause further delays. Try to not be bogged down with all the details, and think about creating a “minimum lovable product” which can continue to be further refined in the future. Instead of focusing on what “they can do for me”, think about “what I can do for them”. Showcase your value, how you are an asset, and how you can help. It’s the surest way to get hired or be given an opportunity.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

Sustainability is at the top of everybody’s mind, especially in the fashion industry. That being said, I still see a lot of plastic and packaging material being used that is one-time use. It’s also something that I struggle with as the owner of a fashion company. A lot of suppliers still use non-recyclable packaging, as well as major retailers generally require polybags for packaging, which more often than not are non-recyclable. I’ve been working with our suppliers to figure out alternative solutions. It’s a challenging balance between protecting the piece you’ve worked so hard to create and also thinking about once the customer receives the product what happens to all the packaging components.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Daily afternoon water break. Being properly hydrated goes a long way.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @madebymle

Website: www.madebymle.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you for the opportunity! 🙂