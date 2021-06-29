Katie Day Good of Miami University: “Limit screen use before bed”

Practice mindful use of technology. Routinely ask, is this what I want to be doing? Is it helping me do the things I want to do, or am I doing it because it’s easy and available? Am I reaching for this device to feel a certain way, and is there something else I’d prefer to do instead?

Katie Day Good’s research focuses on the roles that emerging technologies play in education, civic engagement, and everyday life. Her interests include the history of educational technology, global media and information, and the interplay between digital and material culture.

She is the author of Bring the World to the Child: Technologies of Global Citizenship in American Education (MIT Press, 2020). A critical history of educational technology, the book examines the rise of global and mediated learning in the United States, focusing on how new media came to be associated with global citizenship education in the early twentieth century. Good’s article based on this research, published in Technology and Culture, won the 36th Annual Covert Award in Mass Communication History from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.



Good’s scholarship has appeared in journals such as New Media & Society, Media, Culture & Society, Journalism Studies, Communication and Critical/Cultural Studies, the International Journal of Communication, and Technology and Culture. She has also written on media and technology issues for Slate, Wired, and The Washington Post.

Good received her Ph.D. in Media, Technology, and Society from Northwestern University in 2015, where she was an American Association of University Women Dissertation Fellow. Prior to undertaking graduate studies, she was the recipient of a Fulbright-mtvU Fellowship to Mexico. Good teaches courses in intercultural communication, comparative media studies, and media and technology studies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your backstory?

I’m an educator, researcher, and sometimes-artist who loves to create and communicate with a mix of media and modalities. I teach courses in intercultural communication and media studies at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. I’m also a former Fulbright-mtvU Fellow to Mexico, and draw on that experience to support global education initiatives for college students.



My research focuses on how we learn about the world through technology, how we interact with high- and low-tech media in everyday life, and how these devices shape our experiences of formal and informal education. Like many millennials, my formative years were marked by big transitions in technology, from the arrival of home computing and Web 2.0 to the proliferation of smartphones and social media. I became interested in how new technologies get taken up in education and endowed with social value, particularly with ideals of intercultural understanding and democracy. This is the subject of my book, Bring the World to the Child: Technologies of Global Citizenship in American Education, which was published last year by MIT Press.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Without a doubt, the shift to remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic was the most significant event of my career so far. For several months, I taught from home while taking care, with my spouse, of two young kids, a challenge that I shared with millions of parents and educators around the world. Scholars are only beginning to measure the magnitude of what has happened over the past year, but we know that it was the single largest disruption to the education system in history and that its effects have been profoundly unequal, disproportionately affecting women, low-income families, students with disabilities, and English language learners.



While some effects have been devastating and should not be minimized, there are also some bright spots that will likely inform our educational practices going forward. There has been a lot of innovation in making distance learning more effective and accessible. In my own teaching, I collaborated with a fellow communication professor at the Universidad de las Américas Puebla in Mexico to create a semester-long virtual exchange for our students. While our students were physically far apart from each other, they were able to meet online and bond over their shared experiences of studying communication and navigating college in the pandemic. I had wondered if this virtual project would be burdensome for them in a time of so much online learning, but many described it as one of their most enriching experiences in an otherwise difficult year.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Yes. I’m currently working on two projects, one aimed at understanding the cultural shift toward remote learning during the pandemic, and the other at documenting how Americans live, learn, and try to limit their engagement with social media technologies. I’m interested in how we negotiate our understanding of self and society through technology, particularly after a year that forced many of us to increase our time online.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Between work and personal life, the average adult spends nearly 11 hours looking at a screen per day. How does our increasing screen time affect our mental, physical, and emotional health?

Generally, what matters most is how people use their screen time, not how much time they spend on screens. Screens can be a lot of things: they can be a place for work, socializing, dating, shopping, entertainment, education, civic engagement, or learning a new hobby or skill. These are all important activities! But screens can also be a place where we encounter stressful news, toxic online behaviors, or where we lose control over our sense of time.



There is also evidence that spending a lot of time on screens can take time away from other activities that promote health and wellbeing, such as exercise, face-to-face interactions, and sleep. So it’s important to be mindful of how you’re using screen time and ensure that it’s supporting and not standing in the way of your goals and wellbeing. Recognize, too, that these devices are sophisticatedly designed to hold your attention. Fighting against that is hard, and if you struggle with it, know that you’re not alone and it’s not a personal failing.

Can you share your top five ways people can improve mental wellness and create a healthy relationship with technology?

1. Practice mindful use of technology. Routinely ask, is this what I want to be doing? Is it helping me do the things I want to do, or am I doing it because it’s easy and available? Am I reaching for this device to feel a certain way, and is there something else I’d prefer to do instead?

2. Practice putting distance between yourself and your devices. Lately I’ve been keeping my smartphone in a single place in my home, as if it were an old-fashioned landline. My rule is that I can use it whenever I want, but I have to go and stand there to use it. It’s cut down my passive scrolling time by a lot.

3. Practice communication through diverse modalities: Write a letter, call a friend, schedule a meeting as a walk, share a meal. Humans like variety, including in ways of connecting with each other.

4. Keep smartphones out of view during face-to-face interactions and mealtime. Research shows that people have richer conversations and social connections in the absence of mobile devices.

5. Limit screen use before bed. You’ll likely sleep better!

Between social media distractions, messaging apps, and the fact that Americans receive 45.9 push notifications each day, Americans check their phones 80 times per day. How can people, especially younger generations, create a healthier relationship with social media?

The definition of a “healthy relationship” with technology will vary from person to person, based on their interests and needs. People use social media for all kinds of beneficial activities, like connecting with family and friends and building community. Americans have tended to pathologize the use of new media, from dime novels to television, in the past, believing they caused “mania,” immorality, and physical harms like eye strain. Today’s concerns about social media may be similarly exaggerated.

Still, many of us struggle with the amount of time we spend on social media and the quality of our interactions there, and I think these concerns are valid. The networked, interactive, and highly mobile nature of social media and smartphones, which place the internet in our pockets, make these technologies different and more powerful, in many ways, from ones that came before. Users may find it useful to place controls on their notifications, newsfeed, and audience settings to tailor these devices to their desired level of engagement. Some go further and turn their smartphones into “dumb phones,” stripping them down to just the text, phone, or other basic functions, or decline to adopt social media or smartphones altogether.

For parents of children and adolescents, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Common Sense Media offer helpful resources for fostering thoughtful uses of media and technology and balancing them with essential activities like exercise, face-to-face interactions, family and outdoor time, and sleep.

Policymakers also have a role to play in shaping our relationships with technology. They could ensure that critical media literacy is taught in schools, and that technology companies design products to give users greater control over their data, privacy, interactions, and time online.



80% of smartphone users check their phones before they brush their teeth in the morning. What effect does starting the day this way have on people? Is there a better morning routine you suggest?

If you find it helpful to check your phone first thing in the morning, go for it! But if you find that it introduces stress into your day or takes time away from other activities that you want to do instead, consider delaying phone use until a later moment.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote?

The author Annie Dillard wrote, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” I find this quote useful for lots of aspects of life, but especially for understanding our quotidian relationship with technology. If you find yourself spending a lot of time on your devices each day, ask if that is the way you want to spend your hours, days, and, well, your life. If the answer is yes, keep enjoying it! But if the answer is no, make and guard time for other activities.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to see public school buildings, parks, and post offices reimagined as community centers, an idea that gained steam in the Progressive Era. Our digital technologies are great for keeping us remotely connected, but they can also be atomizing. They are also owned and managed by corporations and structured in ways that often reinforce inequality. We should think creatively about how to sustain inclusive, rich, face-to-face community interactions with our existing public infrastructure. We visit the post office to send mail, but what if it also provided banking services and local news? Our schools educate and care for our kids, and also serve as voting locations on election day. What if they also offered free fitness programs, art, and language classes to the community at night and on weekends? A century ago, reformers dreamed up this public infrastructure as a way to build cohesion and community in a time of growing diversity and industrial change in America. It’s an idea worth returning to today.

