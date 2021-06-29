Larissa May of #HalfTheStory: “MAKE YOUR TECH WORK FOR YOU”

DEFINE THE RELATIONSHIP: The first step to developing a healthy relationship with technology is to get real with where you stand. Is your relationship healthy or unhealthy? Does it fuel you or deplete you? Do you have an intention for your technology use or do you get lost in the scroll?

As a part of my series about 5 Ways To Create a Healthy Relationship With Screens and Technology, I had the pleasure of interviewing Larissa May, #HalfTheStory Founder and Executive Director

“The ecosystem of creators and consumers can only flourish with a series of checks and balances. Our relationships with technology are learned. It is my mission to empower youth to engage in technology with intention, connection, and fight for a brighter future.”

26-year-old Larissa (Larz) May is a trailblazing mental health advocate, global marketing guru and founder of #HalfTheStory, a non-profit dedicated to empowering the next generation’s relationship with social media. Larz began her entrepreneurial journey as a student at Vanderbilt University, working as a fashion blogger, international correspondent and media expert. During her senior year amidst a dark battle with depression, Larz experienced a light bulb moment, realizing how social media was negatively impacting her life. With $250 from her college dorm room, she set out on a mission to help others create more meaningful connections through social storytelling, thus launching #HalfTheStory. Within two years, #HalfTheStory grew into a globally recognized movement, pioneering a nationwide conversation about the importance of digital wellbeing for youth through educational resources and internationally recognized events like the Global Day of Unplugging. To date, #HalfTheStory has become a leading youth 501(c)3, receiving over 30,000 stories of youth relating to the cause from 99 countries around the world.

Larz has been dubbed a digital wellness activist by Time, Forbes, Refinery29, Good Morning America, and NBC and is a recognized public speaker who has presented to corporations and institutions like Sundance Film Festival and Samsung, as well as top universities across the globe. In 2020, Larz was named one of Business Insider’s Rising Stars in Brand Marketing for her role in launching multiple million-dollar ventures — Otherland and Kin Euphorics.

As a lifelong student of marketing, Larz also continues to build her brand with 2021 shaping up to be her boldest year yet as she continues to introduce wellness concepts to global audiences. Now based in San Francisco, Larz virtually travels for speaking engagements at schools and conferences across the United States.

To follow her journey, visit @livinlikelarz or @halfthestory.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your backstory?

Thanks for asking! I have been building businesses since I was eight years old. To make a long story short — I hit rock bottom in college as a fashion entrepreneur/blogger and realized the toll that technology was playing in my mental health. I had a lightbulb moment when I realized that social media was only #HalfTheStory, but there was an opportunity to create a more connected experience through authentic social storytelling. I didn’t want to be part of the problem, I wanted to fix it.

My conclusion was that the systems were not in place for kids to develop healthy relationships with technology, so I decided to build it myself. I started the business out of my college dorm room with $250 and now we are a global non-profit that has reached millions of youths around the globe.

While building #HalfTheStory, I have also helped build other start-ups along the way. The latest is Kin Euphorics, a new category of beverages to fuel your mind at the bar. Think — Spotify for beverages — a mood for every drink. It’s the future. I love building.

Our mission at #HalfTheStory is to empower the next generation’s relationship with technology through advocacy, research, and education. We are building Social Media U — the next-gen educational program to help teens develop healthy relationships with tech from the start. We are just getting started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This one is tough. Every day is a huge obstacle for us. One of the hardest parts about building something from the ground up is that someone along the way can come sweep your idea and reproduce it in any moment.

I spent a lot of my time advocating for healthy policies internally at social platforms. After six months of advocating at a platform, they decided to take our concept and rebrand it through the name “The Whole Story.” It was a huge burn and wound up becoming a bit of a legal fiasco.

There were many lessons learned. No free bees, have your legal bases covered and fight for what you believe in like your life depends on it. Entrepreneurship is hard. There is no such thing as an overnight success. I’ve been at this for almost six years and I consider it the beginning.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Yes! We just partnered with Aimos on an NFT as one of our first Crypto Fundraisers. The photo that was relaunched as an NFT was one that Aimos snapped of the late XXXTentacion. The portrait was shared to X’s Instagram in 2018 and garnered more than 24 million likes, but @aim.os wasn’t credited and it took a significant toll on his mental health. We received a bid for $120,000 on the NFT, which was a smashing success! We played a part in internet history! Yahoo!

Outside of crypto fundraising, our primary goal is to scale our educational program, Social Media U. It is a six-week program to empower teens to develop healthy relationships with technology.

Also, Global Day of Unplugging is coming up on August 7! It is a 24-hour period of collective presence and reflection with youth, schools, community organizations, and influencers around the world. The first year engaged over 30,000,000 people in 10 countries and was supported by 20 companies and NGO partners. Our goal is to get kids off their screens and out into the real world with their friends. It’s a day to disconnect and reconnect with ourselves, our relationships, and the real world.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Between work and personal life, the average adult spends nearly 11 hours looking at a screen per day. How does our increasing screen time affect our mental, physical, and emotional health?

That’s a great question. First, we have to acknowledge that there are thousands of headlines and studies out there showing that technology can both help and hurt you. At the end of the day, your personal relationship with technology and emotional wellbeing is unique and personal. The issue with technology is that the more time you spend on it, the less you have access to your basic human needs. We are replacing sleep, physical activity, human connection, and emotional wellbeing with screen time. The results? We’re lonelier, anxious, less connected to our emotions, etc.

There is a lot of research surrounding how technology is impacting our brain. Technology activates the part of our brain that is sparked through other addictions like cocaine and smoking.

The mental health pandemic is one we will need to navigate over the next 100 years.

Can you share your top five ways people can improve mental wellness and create a healthy relationship with technology?

Absolutely. This is a concept we call Digital Wellness. Digital Wellness is the dailypractice of healthy screen related habits to improve your overall mental and physical well-being over time. Your relationship to technology is like your relationship to food. It’s complex, learned, a practice of moderation, and daily practice.

DTR- DEFINE THE RELATIONSHIP: The first step to developing a healthy relationship with technology is to get real with where you stand. Is your relationship healthy or unhealthy? Does it fuel you or deplete you? Do you have an intention for your technology use or do you get lost in the scroll? SET AN INTENTION: Ask yourself WHY before you hop onto your laptop or open your phone. This simple question and practice can rewire your habits and help develop new neural pathways. SET BOUNDARIES: Make space for a screen-free time that you can commit to every day. My bed is a phone-free-zone so I can count on starting and ending my day without the blue light. FIND A SCREEN FREE HOBBY: Prior to the pandemic, I swapped screen time with reading between meetings and on the subway. Always keep a screen free activity handy to help resist the urge. MAKE YOUR TECH WORK FOR YOU: Utilize settings like Grey Scale and Brick Mode.

Between social media distractions, messaging apps, and the fact that Americans receive 45.9 push notifications each day, Americans check their phones 80 times per day. How can people, especially younger generations, create a healthier relationship with social media?

Knowledge is power. Our goal through our educational program, Social Media U is to help educate and inform.

80% of smartphone users check their phones before they brush their teeth in the morning. What effect does starting the day this way have on people? Is there a better morning routine you suggest?

Routine:

Start and End Your Day Screen Free: Make space for a screen-free time that you can commit to every day. My bed is a phone free-zone so I can count on starting and ending my day without the blue light. Connect with yourself: Make space for journaling, connection, and creativity. Buy An Alarm Clock: Resist the urge to sleep with your phone by creating a dedicated space.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote?

“The only difference between success and failure is the ability to take action.” ~ Alexander Graham Bell

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Already done! #HalfTheStory and the Global Day of Unplugging recognized each August.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/halfthestory/

https://www.instagram.com/livinlikelarz/