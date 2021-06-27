Alex Gettlin Of Highly Unlikely: “Pace yourself”

1) Find your voice

Standup comedian Alex Gettlin who hosts the new star-studded cannabis-driven podcast Highly Unlikely that dives into the absurdity of the world we live in, all while doing stoned with celebrity comedian guests. Alex Gettlin is a Comedian, Producer, and Host who has performed for live audiences all over the globe. He’s been hosting and producing robust and engaging podcasts since 2016. More importantly? Alex is an avid consumer of cannabis. In fact, he loves the stuff. Plus he’s pretty curious about EVERYTHING. Forgotten history, fill him in. Government conspiracies, sign him up.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Comedy has always been my first creative love. As a kid watching Dave Chapelle and George Carlin, I immediately became obsessed with comedy. I’ve been doing stand-up for almost a decade and podcasting in some form since 2016. In 2014 I quit my full-time job to focus exclusively on comedy and my other creative endeavors. It’s been a slow, but consistently upward trajectory since then. My wife is also a comedian and podcaster. We founded our production company, Skewed Orbit at the beginning of 2020 and haven’t slowed down since.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

Honest answer? The number of people who reach out about how to start a podcast. I don’t mean to downplay my skills, I certainly am a professional podcaster at this point; it has just been interesting to realize folks are also paying attention. I love being able to help people out and get them going in the right direction, so it’s a nice byproduct of my work.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

My biggest mistake? Probably assuming I could avoid making any as long as I was prepared. That’s also the best advice I could give to someone. Accept that making mistakes big or small is inevitable, and an integral part of starting something new. The quicker you fail, the quicker you get good. . . well, you have to learn from the failure too. That part’s key.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

At its core, Highly Unlikely is a really engaging and funny show that keeps audiences laughing while learning fascinating facts. But most importantly, I really hope the show can help continue the normalization of cannabis, for both recreational and medicinal use. Slowly, cannabis is finally becoming more mainstream. Being that Highly Unlikely appeals to such a wide and diverse audience, I hope folks who might not have other associations with cannabis, may see a different perspective.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

This show is built to binge. Every episode features a different topic full of interesting and easily digestible facts. It’s easy watching. What makes this show so special is, I wasn’t just hired as a host for this show. I’m so intrigued and passionate about weird corners of our culture and history that I created a show about it. And it shows in my excitement as I teach my guests about the various topics. Watching these very funny and seasoned comedians react to this information while stoned?! Hilarious.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I tell everyone to start small. One of the biggest issues I think most new podcasters run into, is they try to do too much too quickly. When they realize how much work is involved, they get overwhelmed and stop. It’s building muscles like anything else. You can’t go to the gym a few times and suddenly you’re swole. It takes a little bit each day, your skills build on themselves and you can get stronger and stronger. I feel like that metaphor makes me sound like I am currently stoned. I assure you I’m not, but you get the idea.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I’m a pretty big YouTube junkie, and there’s a handful of channels I frequent. If you ask my wife, I spend too much time on YouTube rabbit holes, but luckily with this show, it finally paid off! Really any topic I find interesting that has some real consistency to it, I’ll consider doing an episode on.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast

I love everything Tom Segura & Christina P have done in the podcast space. They’re a married couple, both standup comics, and they’ve built their own podcasting network and digital content studio with multiple weekly shows. Andrew Schulz is one of my personal favorites too, and Bill Burr’s digital media company All Things Comedy.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Gosh, I wish there was a blueprint! It would have made the past few years much easier! Unfortunately, there is never any guarantee that anything is going to be successful. Either by cult classic standards or commercially. But — I definitely believe there are ways to set yourself up for success. One, know your audience. You can’t speak to/or for everyone. If you find yourself trying, you’ve already set yourself up to be disappointed. So, pick a specific audience. If you can’t describe your podcast concept to someone in one sentence, go back to the drawing board. There are a million podcasts you’re competing for downloads with, the quicker someone can find you and understand what the hook is, the better. Visibility is also a huge factor. Make sure you can get your podcast as widely available for download as possible. And lastly, anonymity is a beautiful thing. You don’t have to follow through with an idea just because you started. If you aren’t having fun, ditch it and start again. But once you find your groove, be realistic with your ability to produce. If you can do weekly, commit to weekly. If you can only do biweekly, do biweekly. Consistency is more important than frequency.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1) Find your voice

2) Be consistent

3) Pace yourself

4) Understand the importance of self-promotion

5) Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement, and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1) Just start asking. I know that might seem obvious, but it really is the best way. Reaching out to strangers can be intimidating, especially guests that are more ‘established’ than you. In the beginning, you may likely get a lot of no responses, or ‘no thank yous’. But I’ve found that oftentimes, like with everything, being steady, good, consistent, and consistently good pays off eventually.

2) Make great content and promote the hell out of it. There are SO many podcasts now, it really takes a lot to stand out from the pack. But, I think one of the best things about the way we consume content now is that there are infinite ways to entice audiences to check out your show. Try cutting short clips of the show for social media, posting in forums like Reddit about your show, asking to be a guest on other podcasts. The opportunities are endless.

3)This is a big one. I often tell new podcasters to do their research and don’t cut corners. Understand that if you’re not willing to invest in decent equipment, proper production, and everything else it takes to look and sound professional, it’s very unlikely anyone will take you seriously. If you just want to try podcasting as a hobby, great! It can be super fun and a great hobby to take up. But you won’t be seen as a professional until you bring professionalism to your production.

4) Be proactive. Make the effort to reach out to folks and ask them to rate and review your show. Do you know a friend or a friend of a friend who has a podcast? Perfect! Shoot them a message about coming on as a guest, and offer to have them on your show. Cross-promotion across podcasts is one of the best things you do.

5) Make your show undeniably great, and monetization will come.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

I love the RODECaster Pro. It’s basically an all-in-one podcast production studio and really is one of the best pieces of equipment on the market. I use this for all of my own podcasts

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to continue to amplify the conversation around normalizing cannabis use. We should view adult recreational cannabis use the same way we look at enjoying a beer or a glass of wine. Also, the release and rehabilitation of folks who’ve been locked up for low-level drug possession. I’m a pretty big fan of ending the war on drugs as we know it or at least giving it a massive overhaul.

How can our readers follow you online?

Highly Unlikely is available on all major platforms, just search ‘Highly Unlikely’. Each episode has a really fun, short video cut which you can see exclusively at Podcasts.Wikileaf.com

I’m on all social media as @AlexGettlin. I’m the most active on Instagram and occasionally Twitter. I have two other podcasts I host and produce. Common Ground, a weekly show I co-host with my wife (who is also a comedian and the showrunner for Highly Unlikely), and my solo podcast, Let Me Be Clear.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

My pleasure, thank you!