Joe Sallustio Of The EdUp Experience: “Understand your audience”

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Joe Sallustio. Dr. Joe Sallustio is the co-founder, co-host, and co-producer of The EdUp Experience and The EdUp Experience Podcast Network, which are America’s leading higher education podcast and podcast networks. The EdUp Experience podcast’s goal is to facilitate positive educational change and inspire lifelong learning through podcasts, live casts, and other mediums.

Joe is also one of our nation’s foremost online higher education experts. He has led a broad range of educational institutions, which has given him a unique and effective breadth of knowledge in on-ground and online higher education administration. He’s currently the COO and executive vice president of Claremont Lincoln University, overseeing finance, financial aid, enrollment, marketing, HR, compliance, student services, information technology, business-to-business relationships, and vendor management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory?” What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

For the last 20 years, I have worked in higher education and it has been an absolutely incredible ride. I’ve helped to change the lives of students and families from diverse backgrounds all across the world via online learning. As far as podcasting goes, I can say with certainty that I never thought for a second that I would end up as one-third of the team behind the fastest growing and most popular higher education podcast, The EdUp Experience. In early 2020, one of my partners, Elvin Freytes (producer) texted me five words — “dude, let’s start a podcast.” We have surpassed 50,000 downloads in about 15 months of operation, and have been listened to in over 100 countries — it’s been nothing short of incredible.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

As educators, my partners Elizabeth Leiba, Elvin Freytes and I believe in giving back to create impact. Elizabeth is doing impactful work in the social justice space. We decided to take some of our earnings from EdUp, and make a $3,000 donation to Spelman College to help Black women either begin or continue their education. We reached out to one of our supporters to see if the company they represent would be willing to match our $3,000 so we could increase the impact of the donation. Long story short, this supporter gave $25,000 and we were able to set up the “Elizabeth Leiba — EdUp Experience” Annual Scholarship fund. Receiving the email promising the donation toward our cause was an amazing and humbling moment.

EdUp also took off so rapidly that we were able to create The EdUp Experience Podcast Network. We have five EdUp spinoff podcasts now, including EdUp Explained, EdUp Australia, EdUp Esports, EdUp K-12, and EdUp EdTech — each with a different host operating under our brand. We’ve also partnered with nine existing podcasts as affiliates to round out our network, which covers topics all across higher education and social justice.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Unfortunately, I still make the mistake of forgetting to plug in my microphone. Whenever I have a guest pop on to record, I feel the increase of adrenalin and completely forget to check my equipment. I’ve decided that I have to plug in all three of the mics that I have and hope that one picks up the audio. My other big mistake is that I forget to say my name. I introduce my co-host, Liz, and the guest, but never say my own name. It’s a running joke at this point, and Liz reminds me all the time (during recordings!).

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

The EdUp Experience released our first episode on Jan. 25, 2020. Since then, Liz, Elvin, and I have recorded and released over 200 episodes with higher education presidents, ed tech founders, entrepreneurs, business and industry CEOs, and educational thought-leaders.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Our mission is to inspire and educate people to pursue a lifelong learning mindset, no matter the path they choose. We want our listeners to walk away feeling like they have access to leadership across higher education and beyond to gain insights, learn about innovations and use EdUp as a tool for professional development.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

Typically, educational podcasts can be boring. Liz and I, as co-hosts, try to transcend the typical information regurgitation that exists on an educational podcast with our banter, pop-culture references and, yes, we may make fun of each other slightly. Our guests make EdUp binge-listenable — we have interviewed over 70 college and university presidents that no other podcast has accessed in a mass fashion. What makes EdUp truly special is the synergy among Elvin, Liz, and me. We trust each other, rely on each other, and we have a saying that we “have nothing to lose,” so we are always testing and trying new things. Most podcasts tend to lack the chemistry and personality mix that we have.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Consistency is definitely key. The first way to avoid burnout is to stop putting pressure on yourself to record and produce a perfect product and instead focus on great conversation and have fun. Having a co-host definitely makes recording easier, so one suggestion to avoid burnout is to have guest co-hosts from time to time to take on some of the load. It’s much easier to think about your next question when your co-host is in conversation with the guest. If it’s a one-on-one host-to-guest conversation at all times, there is tremendous pressure on the host to be “on” it at all times. A great co-host can change the dynamic of the podcast in amazing ways by bringing new perspectives and experiences.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

Higher education is completely packed with materials and people that provide inspiration, so we are never short of guests, topics, or innovative conversations!

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

One of the podcasts in our network called Schoolish, with host Mike Yates, is a great podcast to experience. Mike is brutally honest as he authentically discusses what’s wrong with different aspects of education. He’s inspirational and he’s an authority on his topic.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

If I were going to create a blueprint, it would look something like this:

Your podcast, unless it goes huge, is about creating content and enhancing your personal brand If you can come to terms with that, decide on a topic you are energized about Decide on whether you’ll do it yourself or have others with you Think about how you’ll record, produce and release Acquire the technology Decide on your quality versus quality ratio Record, release and promote — and remember that your guest promoting your podcast is more important than you are promoting it because they give you access to new networks

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Don’t do it alone. What has made The EdUp Experience so successful is the combination of resources, expertise, social media, and promotional know-how that Liz, Elvin, and I bring to the table. Doing it alone would never have yielded the same results. Live with Messy. Your podcast doesn’t have to be perfect. Record something and get it out there and iterate to better conversations and produced audio. At EdUp, we very rarely edit the audio unless someone has a coughing fit. It’s the authenticity of the conversation that makes our brand resonate. Understand your audience. As you begin to acquire an audience, try to understand that audience to the best of your ability and adjust your content as necessary. At EdUp, a year ago we had an audience that was 80% male and 20% female. Today, our audience is 55% male and 45% female. We analyzed our content and diversified it to reach a more diverse listenership. Pick your social media outlet. After you record and release a podcast, how and where are you going to promote it? Obviously, social media is a powerful promotional medium, but the audience on each social media platform is different. If someone has a pop culture podcast, Instagram may be the best social media platform to promote. If it’s a leadership or, in our case, a higher education podcast, LinkedIn becomes the preferred platform. Make it easy to share. It’s not about whether the podcaster shares the episodes, it’s about the guest sharing the episode. When a guest shares the episode on social media, it opens the podcaster up to a new audience. Make it ridiculously easy for the guest to share it.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Guests — The secret to booking great guests is to ask! One way to make a potential guest at ease is when making the ask, to provide them with a link from an episode that will resonate with them and pique their interest in your podcast. Increase Listeners — One surefire way to increase your listener base is to become a guest on other podcasts. This increases exposure and gives the podcaster an opportunity to drop their links and promote their show. Professional Production — There are many free or economical technology tools that make it easy to produce a professional podcast. But don’t overthink this. Authenticity is more critical than polish. Encourage Engagement — One of the best ways to encourage engagement is to send an email to your guest after their episode has been released and give them options to share on social media platforms. Include a graphic! Monetization — Some of the podcast publishing apps offer monetization options that will earn you pennies unless you have mass. The best way to monetize is to understand your audience and find companies interested in quality over quantity. Sell them airtime.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

A cheap microphone and Anchor, a podcasting app. Podcasts can be recorded, edited, and published directly from Anchor, which automatically distributes the podcasts to various channels. This said, the most important piece of equipment is intangible — it’s the commitment required to produce continuous content!

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d say we are doing an incredible amount of good at The EdUp Experience. We’ve created a scholarship to help Black women attend college. We’ve been able to have hard conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion within higher education and broader society. Our mission is to inspire and educate people to pursue a life-long learning mindset, no matter the path they choose. We believe we are contributing to the dialogue in and around education, and highlighting the different paths a student can take to achieve personal and professional educational success.

How can our readers follow you online?

Of course, we welcome them to tune into our podcast at https://www.edupexperience.com.

They can also follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/joesallustio/, EdUp Co-Founder and Co-Host Elizabeth Leiba at https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizabethleiba, and EdUp Co-Founder and Producer Elvin Freytes at https://www.linkedin.com/in/elvinfreytes/

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.