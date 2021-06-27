Gustavo Parés Of NDS Cognitive Labs: “Identify which communication or service channels need to evolve”

Identify which communication or service channels need to evolve. For customers, make sure you are using messaging apps, web, mobile, and IVR to sell, collect or provide service. For employees, make sure you offer services using Intranet, Zoom, Teams, or whatever internal communication and collaboration platform works best for your company.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gustavo Parés.

Gustavo Parés is CEO of NDS Cognitive Labs, a leader in cognitive computing and AI business solutions. He’s partnered with Microsoft, IBM, and Google to deliver digital transformation and cognitive technology services to companies around the globe. As professor at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), Gustavo acts as a mentor in the Enlace program, where he advises high-value entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started the company with my brother around 2005, and we started working on it full-time around 2009. At this time, the global financial crisis was in full swing, and in Mexico, we also had the Swine Flu epidemic. It was a hard time, but we found opportunities to grow. A year later, we decided that we needed to go international to continue our growth. Our first bet was to do business with Indian technology companies, using our Mexico-based talent to export services to the US. We opened our US office in 2015 and soon identified AI and cloud computing as huge opportunities where we could leverage our strengths. We decided to focus on two major opportunities: Exporting IT services, and implementing solutions using AI and Cloud Computing. By 2017, our new focus was to export IT solutions and services to the US, UK, India, and Spain, focusing on Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Retail as the key industries to implement AI solutions.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When we started growing as a company and began acquiring large companies as customers, we didn’t realize the degree to which the collection processes were structured and their level of sophistication, and that payment times were longer than what we were used to. We had to quickly implement a more structured collections process, otherwise, we would have run out of cash to operate. We had to take accountability for collections something very important in the culture of our company. While not a funny mistake, it is one that we learned a great deal from, and that knowledge has allowed us to operate efficiently alongside large multinational corporations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many people who have helped me in this journey, but the most important has been my family: my brother, my parents, and my wife. Without their support and understanding, I would have not been able to do it, and their continued support is vital to my success and that of my company and its employees. Especially when we were starting the company, we had to make many sacrifices. There were countless hours of work long into the night, unexpected business trips, and many lost weekends. In 2013, my wife and I even had to change our anniversary trip from Miami to New York because I had to attend a meeting with a bank. In the end, we still had a great time, though I was working, what matters is that you find an environment and support groups that help you along the way. I couldn’t be more grateful for the support I find with my family.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the books that inspired me the most is Developing Management Skills, by David A. Whetten and Kim S. Cameron.

The advice in their book was incredibly helpful, and it allowed me to develop the tools to better understand teams and people. I read this book while working towards my MBA and it is the one I can identify as having helped me the most.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our vision was and still is to rely on Mexican tech talent and the great commercial relationships between Mexico and the US to innovate and create midsize talent pools, specialized by industry and technology. By creating an intellectual property on top of the most important Cloud vendors (IBM, AWS, MSFT, and GCP), we developed profitable business models that allow us to reinvest in our business, our employees, and our communities. Even when we shifted our focus and strategy over the years, our fundamental commitments remained the same.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are building right now the most sophisticated and interesting chatbot in the world. We want to build excitement for our customers, our partners, practitioners, and researchers around the power of exponentially efficient and effective technologies to solve human problems. Specifically, a great project we are very proud of is the Chatbot we implemented for “Fundación Teletón,” a non-profit organization serving people with disabilities, cancer, autism, and other challenges. The AI-powered Chatbot we built for them enables all people to make donations for underprivileged and handicapped children in Mexico. We have seen in the last two years the positive impacts and how it is enabling the organization to improve their processes and save money during their fundraising efforts. We love the Teletón project because it is a great example of how AI can help individuals at all levels of society. We firmly believe that AI and technology will help society improve health and wellbeing outcomes across many aspects of our lives.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is the process of conducting a gap analysis between your business model, your processes, and the technological tools you need to ensure you can serve your customers properly, and then taking action to fill any gaps. It’s the process of identifying your missing technological tools to adapt your business or organization to your customers’ needs. For example, as a restaurant owner in the era of COVID, you need to ensure you have the necessary tools to make your customers’ experiences safer and more pleasant. To do so, you need to rethink traditional ways of working. You might need to implement an online and/or interactive voice response (IVR) reservation system and different ways of digitally presenting the menus, such as on a website, via SMS messaging, or through scanned QR codes, RFIC, NFC, or some other available technology.

It might sound scary or complex, but when there is a successful rollout of a stage of digital transformation, it is very exciting for customers and employees alike. Inclusive culture, thoughtful leadership, and a clear understanding of technologies and processes are key elements in implementing successful digital transformation projects. As a rule, it is good to research and work with specialized digital transformation technology provider companies that understand your unique industry and can develop projects faster and many times cheaper than doing it all by yourself.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Companies focused on Business to Consumer (B2C) like retail, airlines, entertainment, and hospitality, to mention some, can benefit most from Digital Transformation because new technologies can solve many problems related to operations, communications, deliveries, collections and analytics.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

The stories I like to share the most are about the AI-powered Chatbots we have implemented in several banks that have exponentially improved customer experience, significantly reduced costs, and measurably improved decision making through leveraging better analytics with the power of Machine Learning.

As the COVID pandemic ramped up in March and April of last year, we saw that the use of digital channels to engage with banks grew significantly. We had at that time implemented more than five AI-powered Chatbots with large banks and saw how their usage grew 700% from the pre-Covid era. As bank websites and phone operators were flooded with inquiries from its customers who were no longer visiting physical bank branches, the chatbot kept customer response time below two minutes on average, answering more than 1,000 different FAQs and helping customers to conduct thousands of transactions a day, that before COVID, could only be done at the branch or via telephone. Without the Chatbot, the bank would have suffered longer waiting times in the call centers, thousands of calls dropped, and ultimately frustrated and angry customers.

Instead, the project provided a great experience with a new platform that solved their problems quickly and efficiently. It was a game-changer, and this digitally transformed approach afforded our bank customers a new perspective on other ways to explore the use of AI-powered Chatbots to address areas of their business. We have now implemented chatbots on the Web, messaging apps, IVR, Mobile Apps, and social media. We have seen firsthand the benefits of AI and Cloud Computing and how these exponential technologies are reshaping banking at a rapid pace.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital transformation is very challenging if your business goals are not aligned with what your current and potential customers want. It might sound like something basic, but to make a digital transformation successful, that is the first step to ensure. After, you need to understand the gap in service or operations and how technology can improve outcomes for your business and customers.

Leveraging the power of exponential technologies, such as AI, is going to reshape your business model, company structure, and metrics. That is why it is important to consider capabilities and limitations related to how your business and its processes are managed and the changes that might come about to your company’s culture and product offerings. Maintaining transparency with your customers will help them gain a new perspective and understanding of your business. With many companies now operating at global scales, it’s vital that you partner with providers that have experience with different countries, cultures, and technologies, and that have a history of successful digital transformation projects.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I will start in general mentioning 2 business frameworks to identify the gap analysis and to make a successful digital transformation plan, along with 5 to-the-point recommendations.

I rely on Porter’s Five Forces, a classic framework for analyzing business competitors, to understand a company, its business environment, and positioning. After analyzing Porter’s Five Forces, I identify the impact each project might have within the company as a whole using the model developed by Peter Diamandis, called the 6 Ds of Exponentials: Digitization, Deception, Disruption, Demonetization, Dematerialization, and Democratization.

Recommendations:

Improve your customer service with AI-powered Chatbots that are truly omnichannel and that can be integrated with your existing IT systems. Use ML to analyze structured and unstructured data of your key performance indicators: collections, sales, the risk profile of new customers, etc. Identify which communication or service channels need to evolve. For customers, make sure you are using messaging apps, web, mobile, and IVR to sell, collect or provide service. For employees, make sure you offer services using Intranet, Zoom, Teams, or whatever internal communication and collaboration platform works best for your company. Challenge your cost structure and try to see how to use technology to significantly change your business. Consider solar power, Blockchain, AI, or maybe more mature technologies, but make sure you do not take for granted the ability to reduce costs by investing in technology. Use technology to aid decision-making at every level of the organization. All employees need to make informed decisions in all processes at every level.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation should be embedded in the organizations’ strategy, culture, incentives, and structure. Innovation is not an isolated spark. It is a process in which everyone must participate. Rather than directed from the top down, innovation should be a part of everyday operations to define employee needs and align priorities with what customers are demanding.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

This quote from Thomas Edison is a good example of my philosophy. When you are an entrepreneur in an area of technology and innovation, you need to prepare for the fact that you will likely face failure and rejection many times. It is crucial to have the determination and a very clear focus.

