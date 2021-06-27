Jason Girzadas: “Utilize cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experience”

…Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.

As part of our series about “How to use digital transformation to take your company to the next level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Girzadas.

As managing principal of Deloitte’s Businesses, Global, and Strategic Services (BGS), Jason is responsible for driving integration across the firm’s four businesses to strengthen market positioning, build differentiated capabilities, and transform and innovate toward a technology-driven future. In addition, Jason serves as a member of Deloitte’s US Executive Committee, he’s the advisory partner for several leading health care clients, and he’s also the executive sponsor of Deloitte’s global alliance relationship with Salesforce. The combination of his experience and client service skills, strategic insights, and talent development background has helped him deliver a high impact for his clients.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

There are two milestones that come to mind about the very early days of my career. The first is when I studied and lived abroad in Denmark. On a very personal level, I met my wife there which was of course a pivotal moment in the trajectory of my life! The experience also laid the foundation for a global passion and perspective that I’ve carried with me throughout my career. The second milestone came after college and finishing my graduate studies when I worked for a large healthcare system that happened to be a client of Deloitte. I was captivated by the consulting process, and shortly thereafter, I started my 26-year career at Deloitte. I stayed true to my industry roots, serving in several industry and sector leadership roles and helping healthcare clients navigate complex problems. I’ve held multiple roles in my career journey, and I try to step back and embrace the process and all I’ve learned and accomplished. I’m grateful my current role as managing principal of BGS combines a lot of my passions — collaborating across teams, taking a global perspective, innovation, and tech centricity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

A lesson that’s been more recent is about making career decisions. I would often experience tunnel vision on the type of work I wanted to do. I started my career convinced that I only wanted to do work that related to health care and was resistant to considering any non-healthcare opportunities. Eventually, I was pushed to working in the retail, government, and technology industries, and am so glad I did as it taught me to value diversification and versatility.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve been fortunate to have been impacted by my mentors in several different ways. They taught me how to balance work and family; how to have the confidence to have client conversations at the highest level with straight talk and passion; the importance of continuing to constantly evolve and adapt as a leader. And, from one of my former client CEOs, the late Bernard Tyson, how to rally a large, complex organization around a big, exciting, and audacious vision. A great mentor encourages you to step outside your comfort zone, holds up a mirror from time to time, or simply provides reassuring support during a difficult time.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the first books that had an impact on me as a leader is Leadership Jazz by Max Depree. It was while reading this that I first realized that great managers lead with their head and their heart, and I was consumed by the lessons I learned from the author. This book opened my eyes to what real-world leadership in a business context truly means.

On a more personal level, another book that has impacted me is Power of Now by Eckard Tolle. I’ve been on a personal journey to learn more about myself and how my mind affects my wellbeing and emotions. I’ve become a big believer in training one’s mind and have experienced the positive benefits in my life. I highly recommend the practice of mindfulness, and Eckhard Tolle’s work has played a big role in that for me.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. How would you define your company’s purpose?

Being a purpose-driven organization is more than just traditional corporate social responsibility. It’s how we show up daily to align purpose in how we serve our clients, how we cultivate a culture that empowers our people to pursue their passions, and how we show up in our communities.

The purpose is truly embedded in our strategy, and we’re very proud of the definitive actions we’ve taken across critical societal issues so far. Some of our recent achievements include sharing our first DEI Transparency Report, serving as a founding member of OneTen, meeting our clients along their purpose journey with multiple offerings across our businesses, from DEI Strategy to ESG Risk Assessment to Sustainability Credits & Incentives, and taking bold actions to address climate change by purchasing 100% renewable electricity and committing to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030 as the beginning of our WorldClimate journey.

Our size and scale have allowed us to make significant contributions, but we recognize there are opportunities to amplify and sustain our collective impact to do our part in addressing some of the world’s most critical social issues that align with our shared values.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I would say the ability to focus on making new markets around leading-edge business solutions across our US firm is the most exciting current project. Our ability to leverage our four businesses, our alliance relationship, and our unique assets and resources presents amazing and novel opportunities to bring creative solutions to our clients. It’s a rare opportunity to bring to bear our breadth and depth as a firm to serve our clients in creative new ways.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

There is a broad range of perspectives with little agreement on what digital transformation means. For our purposes, digital transformation is about becoming a digital enterprise: an organization that uses data and technology to continuously evolve all aspects of its business models, including what it offers, how it sells and delivers, and how it operates. Rather than regarding transformation as an event, businesses must reorient their approach to pursue transformation as a core strategy, with digital maturation as a critical component.

Digitally mature organizations are distinguished by their cross-functional execution of capabilities, taking full advantage of new technologies to innovate, navigate change, defend against threats, and take advantage of new opportunities. Engaging in digital transformation requires a comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck effort that places digital at its core — set with a deep understanding of what digital makes possible, and that aligns digital priorities with strategic goals — is what will keep organizations resilient during uncertainty and fast-paced changes.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is an endless journey that all organizations looking to thrive in the future must take. Newmarket entrants and digitally native newcomers have the technology and digital transformation embedded in their DNA and core business motive. To remain competitive, legacy incumbents that don’t already incorporate digital at the center of their business strategy must adopt digital strategies much more widely and in a much more integrated way. According to Deloitte’s 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey, most survey respondents believe their main competition in five years will come from an emerging startup or existing digitally native company; fewer than one-third believed they will be facing down a current competitor. Additionally, more digitally mature companies performed better than lower-maturity companies during the past year and were about twice as likely to generate net profit margins and annual revenue growth significantly above their industry average.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In my position, I have the opportunity to drive integration across Deloitte’s four businesses, and to embrace transformation and innovate toward a technology-driven future. Too often, companies think about transformation through the framing of “how to navigate it” or “how to grapple with it,” when in reality, disruption is not a detour anymore — it’s our steady state. What we typically see is that a desire to modernize and “keep up with the times” is a leading motivator of digital transformation investment, particularly as the pandemic accelerated this transformation in a matter of weeks last year. Going forward, transformation shouldn’t be something that washes over us or something that we must “respond to.” It is a fundamentally strategic imperative and mindset shift, as it can enable companies to compete more effectively and efficiently.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Organizations undertaking digital transformation encounter an array of challenges, and many companies find that their current operating model, even if it has served them well in the past, can be the biggest barrier. Deloitte’s 2021 Digital Transformation Executive Survey identified designing and implementing an operating model that properly supports the organization’s strategy as critical to successful digital transformation. ​Many companies also find their digital ambitions are hampered by a lack of focus, leadership attention, and financial resources. Often, they struggle to acquire or develop talent with the necessary skills; using flexible talent models requires changes that are difficult for some companies. This is why C-level integration is absolutely critical. Strong leadership and a consistent digital vision; establishing dedicated funding for transformation programs; and creating a distinct digital organization/function are all essential ingredients to overcome these challenges.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

My colleagues across Deloitte and I discuss this very question with company leaders day in and day out. Our report really boils this down well —

Utilize cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experience. Capital One is a great example of this as it has steadily shrunk its branch network in recent years to invest more in digital channels for customer service and engagement. The organization is continuing to invest in cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experiences with data-driven insights and alerts and utilizes its Eno virtual assistant for real-time fraud notifications and tokenization for secure online checkout. Identify opportunities with data mastery, analytics, and AI. John Deere is an example of an organization that does this well as they were an early digital mover in the agricultural vehicles industry, infusing AI and computer vision into its products to offer new service bundles for precision agriculture. Deloitte’s Cortex AITM also comes to mind, our cutting-edge AI platform, with a comprehensive set of plug-and-play technologies for data, analytics, and asset development, that provides clients with an integrated and holistic approach to accelerate their AI journey. Adapt business models to meet the demands of newly created and shifting markets. A perfect example of how we’re doing this at Deloitte is with our hybrid solutions. We’ve taken our traditional services and combined them with IP-based assets, such as technology, data, content, or analytics, to create more value for our clients. It’s how we’ve adapted to more complex market demands in a way that merges human ingenuity with technological intelligence to unlock exponential value. Prioritize process automation for speed and efficiency. New Jersey-based community bank, Cross River Bank was able to issue more Paycheck Protection Program loans early in the pandemic than many of the United States’ largest banks by building a platform that automated the lending process in just 10 days. Another example is Deloitte’s global audit platform, Omnia. Powered by advanced machine learning, Omnia automates routine tasks and uncovers real-time data-driven insights, allowing us to deliver higher quality, more efficient audit experience for clients. Develop dynamic scenario tools and simulators to identify threats and quickly test potential outcomes of strategic choices. Airservices Australia is currently developing digital twin modeling of its air traffic network to test new methods of optimizing flights and air traffic controllers’ workloads in real-time to boost safety and on-time arrivals. The technology can also help the organization test the impact of emerging technologies, such as drones, on air traffic. Deloitte also has several healthcare and government clients who have implemented D-SMaRT (the Deloitte Scenario Modeling and Resourcing Tool), which uses behavioral science to aid structured decision-making for the COVID-19 response. It helps users make decisions around social distancing restrictions and prioritizing resources at a geographic level. The D-SMaRT team is working in close collaboration with the Health360 and the MyPath for Work solutions, and the solution has been sold as a standalone dashboard to clients (particularly in LSHC) and in conjunction with other Federal and Commercial client engagements.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If I could go back and give my younger self career advice, it would be that leadership requires authenticity. Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of being my true self at work and how it can help build trust and bring out the best in people. Authentic leaders don’t try to be something they’re not, and through their own authenticity, they encourage others to be their true selves at work, too.

