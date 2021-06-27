Ralph Sutton Of GAS Digital Network: “Slowly build”

There were too many moving parts from the start. Slowly build. You need to understand each facet before adding another. It’s like that great quote that I am sure I am butchering but basically — learn to play an instrument or understand an art form — before you improvise. You need to get the basics first. Then worry about shaking things up.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ralph Sutton.

Ralph is the founder of the GAS Digital Network, a network of 20+ podcasts that represent the best in Rock, Wrestling, Comedy, and more. Prominent rockers like Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed and Robb Flynn of Machine Head have chosen GAS Digital Network for their podcasts’ homes. Ralph is also the co-host of 2 popular podcasts on the network — the SDR Podcast and the GoodSugar Podcast. As a host, his common-sense, comedic take on life makes every interview special.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

When I was in college I trained at the college radio station. When I learned you couldn’t pick your own music I decided to never actually go on the air. I ended up having several different career paths… from night club promoter to rock concert promoter, to working in restaurants and as a strip club DJ. It was at the strip club where I met another DJ who was working at a local radio station. He introduced me to someone at the station and I got hired part-time (12a Sat to 6a Sundays). While there, I pitched my idea for a radio show — one that I ended up getting syndicated to nearly 100 stations and had me working as a host on VH-1 and of a few concerts and festivals. I saw the writing on the wall and pivoted to podcasting about 6 years ago. I loved the freedom of podcasting. When I had my syndicated show, it was like having almost 100 different bosses every week. The idea of having no restrictions, no one looking over my shoulder — was very exciting to me.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

I would say getting to sit down with Mark Cuban for an hour was probably one of the highlights of my podcasting career. He had heard an episode and was down to come on the show. We got a last-minute email that he’d be free the next morning, and we just made it happen. He came into my studios and could not have been cooler. I could probably list 100 things that stand out throughout my podcasting career, but that’s the one that I immediately think of because it showed up on my timeline just last week.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

When I started, I was coming from a radio, so I already knew the audio side of it. Recording and editing audio was second nature to me at that point. What I didn’t know was how to release a podcast or what an RSS feed was. The way we started the show was when I would be doing my radio show, afterward, I would ask the guest to hang out and we’d do a long-form interview for my podcast. After we taped a bunch of episodes, they were just sitting on my hard drive because I didn’t know how to get them out. The singer of a band called Living Colour was one of the first guests, and he called me to ask me if that show was ever coming out!? So that night I joined a few subreddits and YouTube channels on how to podcast — and I figured it out.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I have been podcasting for about 6 years. For the SDR show, we started doing 2 episodes a week during the pandemic so we are just over 400 episodes. The health and wellness show called Good Sugar has only about 80 episodes so far.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

For The SDR Show, I want listeners to wonder where the hour went. We want them to have fun. We are not trying to change the world, just trying to enjoy ourselves, and hopefully, others enjoy it as well. Maybe they see their favorite singer in a different light… more laid back, more relaxed? Maybe they laughed their ass off for a bit… But with Good Suga, we are trying to shed some light on health myths and the goal of that show is to try and make me a healthier, happier person.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

The number one reason I stop listening to podcasts is poor audio quality. Make sure yours is the best it can be.

More focus on quantity than quality is another trap people fall into. Don’t make a show that is 40 min just because that is what you heard was a good length. Try and make it a good show first, then worry about all the other details.

Also — I don’t think there’s really is anything unique in podcasting or in media in general. Just find your spin on the category you are in and don’t worry if someone else has already done your idea. Just do it better.

In answering the latter part of the questions…. For Good Sugar — most health and wellness shows take themselves VERY seriously. Very hippy-dippy, very “spiritual” but we try and look at these topics from an average person’s perspective. On top of that, my co-host created one of the most successful juice companies in the United States. He has been vegan for 25 years, and lives the lifestyle most healthy people aspire to, but with a modern sensibility. We try and figure out ways to take slightly wacky concepts like mediation or yoga and make them appeal to someone like me, who would usually throw my hands up and walk away.

For The SDR Show — I feel there are really not many shows that pull off what we do. We have super high-quality guests, bat-shit crazy stunt shows, and one of the most brilliant comics as my co-host (Big Jay Oakerson). We’ve done things that I could never have done on my radio show! Countless guests on the show have told me afterward — “I’ve never told that story to anyone” and “I had the best time” — it’s just a fun environment.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Consistency is king. If you aren’t releasing a show every week (or whatever schedule you do your new episodes), people will move to something else. There are way too many new shows out there. My dad passed away and I still got out a new episode that week. My suggestion always is — keep 3–4 evergreen-type episodes on your hard drive because life happens. Sometimes you can’t avoid that — but if you cycle in and out your 3–4 eps in the can every 3–4 months — you will always have an episode at the ready. Also, when you start doing this — — make sure it’s something you REALLY want to do. Most shows don’t make money, and the ones that do — it takes them a while before they start to catch. So if you don’t think you are in it for the long haul — you may not want to start at all! But the good news is this — There’s roughly a million podcasts out there, and only 1–5% of them make any real money, which sounds awful. However, look at how many youtube channels or instagrammer or tiktokers are out there (10s of millions if not 100s of millions) and that percentage is about the same… so it makes podcasting seem a lot more feasible!

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

On Good Sugar — I am often looking at new health trends and diet trends, and any thing anyone is talking about in terms of what they are doing for betterment of health. I heard about stretching places — — ok let me go try it — and then let’s bring on the founders. I saw an episode of a TV show about colonics?! OK — let me go do that — and then we can bring on someone who does those for a living, and we can talk about it.

For The SDR Show — — it’s a mix. I try not to have too many of the same type of guests in a row. So maybe 2 rockstars, then 2 comics, then a stunt or fun show, then maybe an actor or whatever sounds interesting and fun. I do A LOT of research for these shows… I read the book, watch the movie, I put in the work — and try and come up with some good talking points for every episode.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I would say the best thing to do — — once you know the category you want to be in — — listen to the top 10 shows in that category. That’s probably the best piece of advice I can give you. Start understanding that particular space. A scripted podcast season on ghosts is going to be a very different podcast than a daily news podcast or a weekly comedy podcast. You need to know your category. Then see what you like and what you don’t like. What you think you can do better, what speaks to you etc. That helps a lot.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

CONSISTENCY, AUDIO QUALITY, SHOW PREP. Although the best advice is JUST START. The barrier to entry has gotten so low — that there is really no excuse anymore — you can be up and running in under 20 minutes.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

What I think makes the most sense is people often want to do it all immediately. They want to do the podcast, also release it as a video, also release highlight clips, also book great guests, maybe start a subscription/pay/pateron type service, start a network, and more. I think the most important thing is to get into a groove with your podcast first. Start to get a following before trying to do everything. I don’t understand how someone starts a podcast and immediately tries to also launch a subscription service alongside it. Why would anyone pay for it before even knowing if they even like it? Also, if you are trying to do audio and video and you’ve never done either, both will suffer. A very good friend of mine tried to launch it all at once, and it just imploded. There were too many moving parts from the start. Slowly build. You need to understand each facet before adding another. It’s like that great quote that I am sure I am butchering but basically — learn to play an instrument or understand an art form — before you improvise. You need to get the basics first. Then worry about shaking things up.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement, and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1: You aren’t going to book great guests until you’ve established your show unless you happen to know great guests already. There’s no need to hire a booker if you don’t have a ton of listeners, because that’s the first question they are going to ask, followed by who else has done the show before. So, until you’ve built some sort of fan base — why waste the money? Get interesting people, get guests that you think might become big in your field before they do.

2: This is the biggest question. And I say ABP Always be promoting. I don’t leave my house without stickers. I consider a day a failure if I haven’t at least told 5 people about my show as I am walking around and doing errands etc. My favorite personal promotion story is from a few years ago — I had jury duty… and by the end of the trial — I had 11 other people subscribed to my podcast.

3: This is something I feel everyone should at least understand the basics on. You don’t want to be beholden to a producer — especially if you just started. Get a decent microphone, record in a quiet space (1 mic per person!), and there are online apps to help make the audio sound a little better.. go to the school of google and youtube and figure it out. There are TONS of free audio software. Sure, once you start making money on your pod — you can hire someone who knows way more than you about audio editing. But why spend the money when you are just starting. Learn the basics. If I can do it — anyone can do it.

4: Engagement is interesting. You never know what will catch on, and depending on what your show is about — it can be a very different path. I can tell you that I have learned the hard way — that a very low percentage of people like to jump platforms. If I am on Instagram — don’t ask me to go open a podcast app. If I am listening to a podcast — don’t make me go to your youtube page. A shockingly low percentage of people will do that. So the best promotions work on their platforms respectively. Do an IG promotion and you can discuss results on the show, but don’t ask them to do something else. Also — try to think of something EASY but unique. Don’t do the things that are the first things everyone does… Try and think creatively. Years ago — I offered a prize to the first 10 people willing to write the name of my radio show’s website on their forehead and all walk around the same concert all day — — They had to send pics every 30 minutes to show they still had it on. The promo cost me next to nothing — and I got an amazing spike in traffic to my website that day.

5: Start small. My first sponsor was a local strip club. I offered him a $25 a week sponsorship to be the exclusive strip club we would ever talk about. I knew the guy — and a show called sex drugs and rock n roll — seemed a perfect fit. At the time we only had a couple of thousand listeners. I went and showed him that a good amount of our listeners were from NY/NJ. His club was in NJ. He took $200 out of his pocket — and said — here’s two months’ worth. Now we had beer money and our first sponsor!

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Don’t go crazy. Start with a simple mic that plugs into your phone or a cheap USB mic into your computer, and just make sure you even like doing it. Why spend hundreds or thousands of dollars if you end up not sticking with it? Plus, there are many decent mics for like $50. They aren’t great — but they are enough to get used to it and see if you want to go forward. If you google you can find many coupon codes for a free month of hosting on any of the decent podcast audio hosting sites… and just start there. To me, the MOST IMPORTANT THING is to just start!

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I was jokingly going to start a movement about left-handed people always getting the shaft. Doors open right, restaurants always give you the menu, and the water on the right, Everyone shakes with the right hand. I was going to start a “Don’t assume handedness #leftisright” movement — until I realized people might take me seriously. The only movement I am behind right now to treat people how you want to be treated — the end.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me everywhere @iamralphsutton

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.