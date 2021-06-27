Jamie Mardis Of Koffee Kult: “Be Strong-Willed”

Be Strong-Willed — Do not give up. No matter how hard something may seem, you are stronger than the problem you’re facing.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Mardis.

Jamie Mardis is the founder and CEO of Koffee Kult, a small batch specialty coffee roaster based in Hollywood, Florida. In 2010, after drinking yet another cup of average coffee, Jamie began his quest for a better cup of java. He believed that roasting his own coffee beans would be the only way to get a better cup of coffee.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

What began as a personal (and unsuccessful) quest for a solid cup of coffee in 2010 led me to begin sourcing and roasting my own beans. After finding the perfect coffee roaster and sourcing the right beans, my first personal batch of roasted beans dropped into the roaster cooling bin in early 2012. After realizing I could only drink so much of it myself, I began sharing my roasted beans with family and friends, which garnered attention from friends of friends, who sought bags of my freshly roasted coffee of their own. In a true “Aha Moment” — realizing there was a real potential for growth — I saw this as the perfect opportunity to take my home-based coffee hobby and turn it into a full-scale, FDA-approved coffee roasting facility in Hollywood, Florida. Alas, Koffee Kult was formed.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I grew up with an entrepreneur parent. At age nine I was selling sodas out of my wagon to the golfers playing at a course down the street from my house. Then realized I could go get the golf balls they hit in the woods at night and offer used golf balls along with sodas.

By age 14, my mother owned a pizza delivery business and printing shop. After selling those, she dragged my sister and I out to sell velvet paintings on the weekends for the holidays. I really learned how to negotiate and sell at an early age.

These experiences early in life taught me I could provide something people wanted and make great money doing it — all while being the master of my own destiny.

3.Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Yes, my mother has been a constant source of inspiration and driving force in my entrepreneurial journey. It was her relentless insistence that led me to sell my coffee on Amazon. When I finally gave in to selling online, I was blown away by the customer reception. We went from shipping eight boxes to 24 boxes, to a truckload of coffee a week.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Koffee Kult is about better coffee. It started with me wanting better coffee for myself with no intention of ever being a business. When learning to roast coffee, there was always more than I could drink personally, so I shared it with my friends. To this day, it is still about the coffee, finding the best we can roast, and sharing it with our customers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Do what you believe in. If you believe in what you are doing, so will others. You cannot simply fake it to make money — you have to have a real belief in your company. Co-workers and customers are much easier to gain and keep when the leader believes in the product they are selling and the company. People are smart and they can see which companies and business leaders really believe in their products. Every employee at Koffee Kult believes we are the best — they see it every day and are an integral part of it.

Hard work. Nothing happens without working hard. When Koffee Kult started, I would roast coffee until 2 a.m. almost every day as the orders kept coming. It would have been really easy to just roast until 4 p.m., but that would have slowed our growth as customers would have had to wait longer for their orders.

Financial responsibility is very important to our company’s success. There are many philosophies on how to finance a business. Mine is to keep loans to a minimum and expenses under control. Balancing the checkbook is important to any business. Now, I am not saying to take chances, but they have to be calculated and make sense.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

One of the best things one can do is not take advice from anyone. Ha, this will get some people wound up. Rather than take other advice it is best to listen completely to what the person has to say and figure out if it fits into your path. Learning from others is very valuable, many people like to tell others what to do. One of my favorite sayings is those who can do and those who can’t teach. It is best to pay attention to what other successful people do and say and see how that fits into what you are doing.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Work culture is very important. Being in charge means you need to make decisions, provide clear direction about what the company is about and establish expectations for the team members. By not providing a vision or direction to the team, they will be left floundering, which can lead to burnout. Setting goals for the team helps them have something they can work to achieve and ultimately drives where they are going on behalf of the company.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Business leaders need to roll up their sleeves and immerse themselves in their field. It’s imperative to get involved in industry organizations. You must identify who the movers and shakers are and network, network, network. Be available for the newcomers in your industry and be the mentor you wish you had when you were first starting out. It is through consistency and earned trust that you’ll grow to be the Authority in your industry.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Becoming the Authority in your field allows you to help steer the industry in the direction you best see fit. It is through this trust and respect that you’ll be able to effect the most change. Additionally, by serving as a mentor to the newcomers in your field, you are helping your industry to grow and evolve. This is good for the industry and very good for your business. It’s important to remember that one doesn’t become an industry Authority overnight — it takes time. You must pay your dues.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I believe that in order to be successful in business, companies must focus their efforts on their product or service first, not just making money. Focusing entirely on the potential financial gains generally leads to failure (at least in my experience). If your product improves your customers’ lives or solves a problem, the money will come.

Additionally, it’s never good business to copy another company’s product or service. Sure, you may not be the first artisan coffee roaster in the market, but your goal should be to be the best. That doesn’t mean you push to gain customers by offering the lowest price or the best deals — it means that you offer a better product in a more efficient way.

Finally, being financially responsible is a must. Every company — even the biggest players — has a budget. Spending $2,000,000 on a Super Bowl commercial may seem glamorous, but spending that amount of money on an ad supporting a product or idea that doesn’t solve a problem or make people’s lives better is frivolous and irresponsible. I’ve seen it time and time again, in the age of digital advertising, startups can get in trouble fast. Paying $10 a click adds up very quickly. You must constantly ask yourself, “does this make sense? Am I reaching my customers?” Investors will not keep funding failing companies.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The greatest thing about being an entrepreneur is that you are your own boss. The worst thing about being an entrepreneur is that you are your own boss. When someone asks me about my position at Koffee Kult, I tell them I am a “Head Floor Sweeper.” This is true in so many ways. CEOs have lots of friends when things are going well, sales are up and they want something from you, such as a job or marketing contract. When the building is burning and the bills are stacking up, those same people are out getting other jobs and contracts. This leaves the “Head Floor Sweeper” still there to clean up the mess. Sometimes the only person that can get your company out of a situation is you. As a CEO, you have to be strong all the time even when things are not going well.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Nothing feels better as a CEO than seeing your staff succeed in life and at home. Having employees is almost as great as having children. When a new employee comes to work for you, learns the business, gets promoted at work, and then has the means to buy a house and get married, it is truly humbling and such an honor to be part of that person’s life. As a CEO, it is nice to be able to have fancy things; however, I find much more joy when our employees are doing well and succeeding.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Nothing is worse than being faced with a situation that may result in employee layoffs and job loss. A few years ago, our e-commerce vendor partner, which accounted for 95% of sales, suspended our selling account for weeks as a result of a technical error. While we worked closely with them through the reinstatement process, we were faced with possible employee layoffs. There is nothing like the fear of feeling like your company is going to fail.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

The only way to come back from thinking your business is going to fail is to work even harder to right whatever wrong has occurred. In this particular case, we wrote our own software to track our product inventory using metrics that work with our system and Amazon’s. This took a willingness to look at the situation and find a solution. Curling up in a little ball and waiting for someone to save you does not happen when you’re the CEO — you are the boss, it is up to you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be Strong-Willed — Do not give up. No matter how hard something may seem, you are stronger than the problem you’re facing. Have A Hobby — It is important to do things that help you focus and relax. In my case, that is scuba diving. When you’re under the water, you must focus on the dive and silence the other voices. It is through this intentional focus that I am able to take those skills and zone in for Koffee Kult. Family — Family is everything. They are my constant support and help drive my passion. Pets — It may seem cliche, but dogs really are a man’s best friend. Every day when I get home, they’re waiting at the door wagging their tails. I’m sure many will agree with me — dogs are awesome — they’re even better than people. Get a Mentor — Personally, I have several mentors in my life. They all cover different subjects from business to the spiritual. It is important to me to have resources that can give their opinion about the low or high I am having in business. Having someone that has experienced your problem or seen you at your lowest in business can often shed light and offer a solution. Even when things are going well, it is important to have a mentor that can help direct that energy to productivity and investment.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Being resilient involves the ability to reinvent yourself. Things happen, but it is what people do when things are uncertain that define them. A resilient person looks at their surrounding business issues and starts to make decisions on how to make it better. Sometimes realizing a company or individual needs to take a different path is the best path to rebound and a sign of resilience.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes, in my twenties I attempted to launch a web hosting business that never made it off the ground. I was certain I was going to be the next GoDaddy; however, unfortunately, the lack of financial resources and technical background led me back to the drawing board. It is during these periods of trial and error that I’ve learned to navigate the ups and downs of building a business.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

One of the most important things about being a CEO is staying positive. Customers and staff are not going to get behind someone that is miserable. As a CEO, you set the tone of the company — it really rolls downhill. I like to focus on my company’s achievements and regularly evaluate what it is that is resonating with my customers. If sales are down, I look to find where they have shrunk and set new goals to reach them again. There are losses in the business — that is inevitable — but there are also incredible gains, not just financial.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Absolutely no one wants to be around someone who has a negative attitude — both personally and professionally. As social media has grown and consumers are more and more in touch with companies on a personal level, they’ve become more discerning about where they choose to spend their money. Even big corporations have figured this out and make every effort to connect with consumers in an effort to show their human side.

In our case, we feel that it’s simple. Koffee Kult’s customers have a choice in where they get their coffee. If we had a reputation of being rude or treating our employees or farmer’s poorly, we wouldn’t be one of the premier artisan coffee roasters and distributors; instead, we’ve always pushed to provide our customers with the finest products, top-notch customer service and to advocate for the things we believe are essential, like promoting equal pay for women and other sustainability projects at the coffee farms.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Peter Theil — Brilliant thinking is rare, but courage is in even shorter supply than genius.

Koffee Kult started as a small coffee roaster and now competes against some of the largest coffee companies in the world. Somedays I stop and think one of these companies could stomp on us anytime they wished; however, every day Koffee Kult goes to work roasting better coffee and providing a better customer service experience than anyone has before. It takes courage for a small family-owned business to go up against these corporate monsters.How can our readers further follow you online?

