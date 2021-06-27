Jimmy Dominkewicz Of FH Wadsworth: “Patience ”

Patience — Great things take time to build…When I started out, I had visions of being a household name in two years’ time. It’s taken product expansion, a balance of direct-to-customer and wholesale avenues, and a focus on what my core customer needs to get the company to where it is today, 7 years later…And we’re still evolving and growing.

FH Wadsworth started out like many other companies: as a hobby and passion of the founder. Years ago, FH started making belts for himself and his friends as gifts. There were no labels. There were no sizes. Just custom-fitted Ribbon Belts in a dizzying range of colors and patterns. The company was organically born out of demand. People would see the belts, ask how they could get their hands (and waists) on one, and convince FH to create one of their very own. Not long after, FH found himself with a real business. Wadsworth’s were being demanded from all over the globe. Founded in 2014, FH Wadsworth offers an amazing assortment of accessories, including ribbon belts, elastic stretch belts, leather tab belts, bracelets, and bags. Seamlessly blending traditional preppy with contemporary cool, FH Wadsworth is committed to providing superior quality, unique accessories, that allow you to stand out from the crowd.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I would say the journey of my company hasn’t hinged itself on a single ‘aha moment’. Where the company is today is the result of a few different ‘aha moments.’… When FH Wadsworth first started, it kicked off literally with a Kickstarter campaign and was more of a creative outlet for me while I worked a full-time corporate job.

At this time in my life, I’d been exploring some coastal areas around the Hamptons, North Fork, and New England, and embraced my preppy side by wearing classic ribbon belts to round out my look. Interestingly, people tended to notice and would come up to me to share nostalgia for the classic style. I was living on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at the time, so I started wearing my ribbon belts there too. People in Central Park or the local coffee shop would make the same types of comments…. Thinking I must be onto something, I decided it was time for a formal revival of the accessory.

After the successful Kickstarter campaign, I spent a few years perfecting the design and materials associated with the ribbon belts. I wanted my product to not only suit city style but also be versatile enough to work for weekend getaways. And while there was initially a lot of focus on the ribbon belt market, it didn’t take long for me to realize that FH could have more to offer… About a year later, I expanded to leather tab belts and bracelets. That winter, I participated in the popular NYC-based outdoor holiday pop-up marketplace and got a ton of great, first-person product feedback. To my surprise, people were asking for bags and wallets. It was clear that my brand was naturally expanding from a niche-based single offering to a full-on lifestyle brand that was appealing to an upscale clientele.

Perhaps my most recent and biggest ‘aha moment,’ came when I got a call from the team at the Nicklaus Group. They were looking for licensing partners and had come across my company. Together, we struck a partnership to launch a limited-edition Golden Bear-branded collection that caters to the golf market. Since then, I’ve been getting requests from both public and private golf clubs, and a few elite players have even requested some items. It’s awesome to see that my product has struck a chord with people who are passionate about a sport that I’m also an avid fan of.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Since I was a kid, I’ve always found that I “go all-in” on points of interest and I prefer to play by my own rules. My mom had a great deal of patience with me… Whether it was upselling my baseball card collection, assembling rare coins and turning them over for profit, or buying and selling crypto in the early days, I’ve been fascinated by incongruities and opportunities in a variety of markets.

For my first 10 years out of school, I took the more standard corporate route but found myself looking to contribute more outside of an office setting. At the time, I found an outlet by taking a role as an adjunct professor. I could feed my hunger for being social and spontaneous while using my passion for learning to benefit others in that role. During that time, I found myself searching for new creative angles to keep my class engaged… When I’d share snippets of my planned lectures with my wife, she could see how energized I was to be doing something that appealed to my extroverted nature. My full-time corporate gig at the time mainly involved a one-on-one relationship between me and my computer, and it was becoming clear that I needed to make a change. I’d thought about the full-time professor route, but the FH Kickstarter project that launched at that time had already struck a chord in me.

When I started FH Wadsworth, I got the chance to use my strengths in completely new ways. It was exhilarating to talk to people and sell to them — -friends and strangers alike! It was exciting to see how quickly people I’d speak to bought into my vision and product. I established a lot of connections and soon discovered I had a network of people around to support me.

One attribute of mine that I think suited me initially to start my own business is my steadfastness. If I have a vision or a wish to do something, I’m all in. I think it’s been that quality that has kept me going in the face of so many early challenges that new companies face. That said, as I mature and grow in my business, I’m learning when I need to be more agile, and pivot based on what consumers need at a given time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There have been so many people to help me along this journey, but I’d have to say that my wife Kaitlin has had the biggest impact. She’s been there since day one and fully embraced my decision to leave the corporate world for the often-risky pursuit of entrepreneurial success. She recognized my passion and has always been supportive through the highs and lows. I’m very fortunate that she naturally compliments me by making up for my weaknesses, and is talented in innumerable ways. In the business world (and life in general) it’s critical to have someone that you can lean on for support, and I’ve been extremely lucky to have an amazingly talented partner by my side throughout all these years.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say that the combination of our level of customization, personalized customer service, and quick deliveries we offer to our wholesale buyers set us apart. We had a head pro at a golf club reach out to us when they’d been notified that items ordered for an upcoming event were delayed. It was just under two weeks before the event date, but we were able to work with the pro to design a bag with their club logo and colors and get it in hand to them by the big day. The customer thought we would be unable to make this project happen. We did! Lesson learned was that we thrive on the ability to make customer satisfaction our first priority.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience — As much as I wished to be an overnight success, akin to what you tend to see in the press or on TV, this is a 24/7, ‘in it for the long haul’ commitment. I’m chasing the dream every day and even in those moments of self-doubt, I push myself to stay hungry. In the moments of success, I push myself to stay humble. It’s a total rollercoaster…One month, I’ll be sitting in an outdoor holiday shop booth in 10-degree weather for a seemingly endless 11 hour day, and the next I’m visiting my workshop in NYC, getting excited about quality improvements and workflow efficiencies.

Steadfastness — I was always unshakable in my belief that this company would grow to be a huge success. Throughout the company’s evolution and the various connections I’ve been grateful to make, there have been moments where I’ve been offered the chance to join a more established brand and represent them. While hopping on an opportunity like that could offer me an easier or more traditional path to success, I know it wouldn’t be as fulfilling, and I’d be denying my customers in the long run.

Confidence — If you don’t believe in your company and product, who will? I make a point to ensure my energy about the future of FH Wadsworth is contagious.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This is one we hear a lot: “Fake it ‘till you make it.” While I’m a huge proponent of confidence, I’m also seeing first-hand that to be a successful company leader and entrepreneur, I need to be unafraid to admit the things I don’t know. Don’t get me wrong, there are certainly lots of areas where you need to teach yourself how to do things, roll up your sleeves, and bootstrap projects on your own, but I’ve also had my fair share of, “I’ve got this” moments backfire. To me, it’s all been a chance to learn and grow, but if I’d admitted when I didn’t know enough about guerilla marketing or a specific trade show opportunity, I’d likely have saved myself some time and money along the way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Establish an outlet… For me, it’s working out. If I go two days without it, I feel my physical and mental energy shift for the worse… Getting disappointing news stings more, I’m less patient and am more easily overwhelmed.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Put the customer first…Always. Sometimes it means I have to swallow my pride and accept criticism I didn’t expect to receive, but I remind myself that I’m always learning.

Today’s the day of word-of-mouth marketing and customers everywhere have their own social media megaphones. I do my very best to ensure that the customer who orders one product from my website gets the same white-glove service as a head golf professional buying hundreds of products for his shop.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think people are getting smarter and more discerning about the brands they’re selecting these days. They want to know that the product is high-quality, that the company stands for values that resonate with their own, and they want to trust to who they’re giving their money. If the end result of their FH Wadsworth purchase is that they can also walk around feeling more confident and stylish, then it’s a total win!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not being open to a pivot…. I tend to get really excited about something and dive head-first, and I’ll admit that if there wasn’t an ounce of me that was open to listening to the requests or recommendations of others, I’d still be just a ribbon-belt company. In accepting that where I started isn’t where I am or where I’m going, I’ve expanded what my company can be for people, and have grown immensely in the process…I’d encourage every entrepreneur to remain open to the twists and turns of the journey and embrace the multitude of unexpected ‘aha moments’ that arise along the way.

This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

A rollercoaster is certainly the way to describe the lifestyle of an entrepreneur…. Because it’s my company, I put an immense amount of pressure on myself. If something fails, it’s hard to not say, “I failed” because there’s a bit of my identity that’s so intertwined with FH Wadsworth. Nowadays, especially with so much of the workforce working from home this year, we hear a lot about the work/life balance getting shifted…It’s hard to extrapolate the two when you’re working and living in the same place. For me, since the inception of my company, it’s been difficult to separate my life from my work because I don’t have a boss to whom I can say, “Look, I’m overwhelmed…Let’s explore assigning this project to someone else.” I’ve pushed myself to create my own outlets for stress relief when I’m having low morale, and I’ve invested the time into finding the right help with the tasks that I need to offload to manage my reality.

It goes without saying that the highs are high, but in knowing the importance of humility, I try not to get too distracted. There’s always more work to do! I will say though, that it’s nice to end a day with a little toast of bourbon when I’ve had a particularly good win.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I think striking the partnership with the Nicklaus Group was a great win…. I got word that Jack himself (a legend in the golf world) was wearing my belts and he’d requested a few for his family members.

Additionally, on a daily basis, there’s something special about having the opportunity to design and create unique products for people. Whether it’s a clever colorway that sells out overnight, or a cool bag for a VIP event, hearing the amazing feedback always gives us a nice boost!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Of course, and I’ll admit, there have been plenty! There are always going to be times when you feel like the wheels are coming off. A big order cancels at the 11th hour, a promising event doesn’t go as planned, a shipping delay happens… I try to remind myself in these moments to focus on what I’m able to control.

Another tool that I’ve found to be a double-edged sword in fighting off low moments has been my never-ending ‘to do list.’ I love making lists to keep myself organized and accountable, but I’ve learned that I’m never going to end a day with everything being crossed off. Instead of living and dying by it, and thereby beating myself up for not making enough progress against it, I’ve made a conscious decision not to measure my company or myself against it.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I focus on what I can control. And I own up to mistakes without ego…. I’m human, so mistakes are inevitable.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five

Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs

& Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Patience — Great things take time to build…When I started out, I had visions of being a household name in two years’ time. It’s taken product expansion, a balance of direct-to-customer and wholesale avenues, and a focus on what my core customer needs to get the company to where it is today, 7 years later…And we’re still evolving and growing.

2. Acceptance — It’s taken me a while to accept when and where I need help. It’s my nature to roll up my sleeves and handle things on my own, but once I admitted the things that I’m strongest at and am most energized by, (thereby delegating other tasks to trusted partners and vendors) I’ve been able to come up for air and get more enjoyment out of the day-to-day.

3. Make it Fun — When I’m having a tough day, I remind myself of why I started FH Wadsworth and the number of doors being an entrepreneur has opened for me…I get to meet with and connect to so many different types of people, and I get to grow as both a human and a business at the same time.

4. Step out of the Comfort Zone — Taking risks is an inevitable part of growing. For me, it was the decision to venture into the golf market… Was I going to alienate my current consumer base? Would FH Wadsworth resonate with golf players? Was my short game good enough for pros and event buyers to trust me?… If I’d let these types of doubts keep me in my comfort zone, I would have missed out on some amazing opportunities for growth.

5. Lean on Your Loved Ones — An entrepreneur is never alone. Inevitably, those in your close circle — your partner or your best friends — come on the journey too. Let them in on the highs and lows and trust that they’re rooting for you.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

1. Keeping a growth-oriented mindset

2. Having grit

3. Practicing gratitude

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

From an early age, I was obsessed with basketball. I played every day knowing that I was much shorter than your average player and that other sports or activities might have an easier path to success. I stuck with it and practiced as much as I could. I knew I’d get knocked down and have to make up for it in other areas…I practiced and practiced and always grew stronger from every defeat. This attitude paid off as I went on to excel at the collegiate level.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I do. I would not have made it this far if I did not shake things off. II tend to be a ‘glass is half-full kind of person. A lot of reading in my adolescence helped to cultivate this attitude in me. A book that has resonated with me for a while is “Love is Letting Go of Fear” by Gerald G. Jampolsky, MD. We can either make decisions based on the fears of what has gone wrong or what could go wrong, or we can remain open to the journey and be in the moment. I’ve found the latter to be my way to live.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, especially when in growth mode, it’s so important to stay positive. Positive, but authentically so. I believe it’s okay to not have all of the answers all of the time, but having a clear vision is of utmost importance. Sure, we’ll need to pivot here and there on our way to where we’re going, but I’m literally in the same boat with those I bring on right now. And always.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Life is not designed to hand us success or satisfaction, but rather to present us with challenges that make us grow. Mastery is the mysterious process by which those challenges become progressively easier and more satisfying through practice. The key to that satisfaction is to reach the nirvana in which love of practice for its own sake (intrinsic) replaces the original goal (extrinsic) as our goal.” Terry Laughlin (From Tribe of Mentors by Tim Ferriss)… I’m constantly trying to remain in growth mode for the sake of learning and personal growth, beyond just professional success.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!