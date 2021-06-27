Ryan O’Leary OF Featured X: “Don’t expect things in return”

Be nice for the sake of being nice. Don’t expect things in return. Being kind doesn’t mean being a doormat. If you like being treated poorly, fine-treat others the same way. Don’t expect to receive what you’re not willing to give.

Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary has been touring the world as a member of Fit for King for the past 7 years. Through his global adventures, Tuck has built a strong network of not only business connections but friends, amongst the warped metal scene. Stories and experiences helped shape Tuck’s vision of what the industry should be. Fast forward to the summer of 2020 and O’Leary along with his business partner Jeff Menig launch the game-changing Featured X. Over the past 8 months the team has begun the journey of shaping the music industry to take the power back.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I was 13 I started discovering alternative music, playing guitar, and singing. I always looked forward to going to a show so I joined my first band. It’s been a never-ending journey since. Luckily after years of local bands, selling tickets, and playing the northeast region I found myself in Fit For a King. It’s been an absolute blessing. While being home this last year and my buddy Jeff created FeaturedX to see how we could further help the community.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Well, I suppose it’s primarily disruptive because it weeds out a lot of middlemen, labels, etc. Artists should feel free to be just that, an artist. This is their occupation and FeaturedX provided a fun way for artists to connect and collaborate while supporting each other.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the first times I ever performed was an Acoustic solo performance. I got so nervous and my guitar was a bit out of tune so I stopped in the middle of the song and kinda freaked out….. Don’t do that.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Jeff, my business partner in Featured X has surely been a mentor. We both started booking shows in a similar way so he took me under his wing when I was in high school. I’d also say my bandmates, manager Cory and our agent Matt have helped me tremendously. I think their demeanor and means of doing business guided me. Lastly and most importantly, my father. He is so incredibly hard-working, kind, and creative. He is very much a dreamer and never told me not to pursue mine.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being difficult for the sake of being difficult usually isn’t beneficial. The way in which we were disruptive was by showing that the rules can bend. We certainly worked in cooperation with a lot of labels and teams that usually would want to survey something like an artist feature. It was great to see that at the end of the day people agreed that what was most important is the survival of the artist.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t Pander!

The biggest mistake most people make is not pursuing what they want to. Don’t just stick with something comfortable. FeaturedX is an example of having an idea, knowing it could work, and figuring it out as you go.

Listen, don’t look for your chance to talk:

You can create stronger relationships and get more accomplished quickly by just listening. It’s important to be there for people and do the right thing. I don’t have an example for this, it’s just something I try to do. I’m not great at it but I’m working on it.

Be Kind:

Be nice for the sake of being nice. Don’t expect things in return. Being kind doesn’t mean being a doormat. If you like being treated poorly, fine-treat others the same way. Don’t expect to receive what you’re not willing to give.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have a lot of room for expansion as FeaturedX. We want all of the artists, I have a few other avenues I’d like to build out with the team. It will never end because music and pop culture change every day.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I listen to “Your Mom’s House” w/ Tom Segura and Christina P. This hasn’t had some deep impact on my life but it makes me laugh every day. Happiness is what keeps me moving. This is just one of those little things that makes me happy. In terms of learning about entrepreneurship and feeling inspired, “The Punk Rock MBA”. Finn has been helpful to me as an entertainer and a friend. This is a great podcast for anyone interested in alternative music, creating a sustainable business, or being a content creator.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’d say it kind of goes off what I said above. My parents just really pushed “treat others as you wish to be treated”. I can be very heated at times and I constantly hear this in my head. It certainly doesn’t always work but it’s been very helpful in maintaining relationships.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

More circle pits in public settings.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG — Hustlexcrow

Twitter — TuckFFAK

Get Tucked! The Podcast on all streaming platforms

Thanks for having me!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!