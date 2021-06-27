Ian Brady Of Hologram Sciences: “Fail fast, fail forward”

Fail fast, fail forward. As an entrepreneur, failure is a part of achieving success. Very rarely is the first idea or the first pitch the one that catapults you to success. Having a mindset of overcoming failure — whether it’s rejection from an investor, an unsuccessful prototype, or a bad hire — is essential to course-correcting and getting closer to figuring out what will be a success.

Ian Brady is appointed as CEO of Hologram Sciences. Ian is an experienced entrepreneur and co-founder of AVA, the digital Personalized Nutrition platform acquired by DSM in November 2019. A Stanford Business School graduate, Ian previously co-founded SoFi, a large marketplace lender, before becoming inspired to improve nutrition through digital technology. This culminated in the launch of AVA which has since developed multiple personalized nutrition offerings in weight management, pre-diabetes, and immunity and which will be rolled into Hologram as a key competence.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I come from a design and product background and follow in the footsteps of a father and brother who have instilled in me a passion for entrepreneurship. I’m particularly drawn to areas that may not be trendy but tend to have a significant impact on everyday lives. When I had student loans, I co-created SoFi as a better way to lower the cost of education. When my wife had gestational diabetes, I created the AVA app as a way to help people access personalized nutrition advice. In general, I like connecting dots where technology and design can come together to make a bigger impact.

In 2019, we sold AVA to Royal DSM, a global leader in nutrition science, and it opened my eyes to the possibility of addressing health conditions at scale. Hologram is the manifestation of that vision and our goal is to bring innovative products to market through dedicated consumer-facing brands. We want to help people overcome obstacles to feel better every day.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Most solutions on the market today are very fragmented across diagnostics, digital platforms, and the ways in which certain nutrition products are recommended. For example, someone looking to improve their immunity or reduce their blood sugar has to sign up for multiple services and piece together a care plan that addresses their needs.

Hologram creates solutions that bring the full journey into one centralized place. We use at-home testing kits to precisely determine where each individual is on his or her health journey. It also captures relevant data points, such as nutrition, sleep, stress, and environmental factors to understand the variables at play for each individual. For example, our first direct-to-consumer product, d.velop, can assess a person’s immunity score on a daily basis. Using this information, we can provide recommendations to help improve overall wellness over time. Recommendations may include vitamins, supplements, and lifestyle or behavioral changes. Finally, it deploys a network of experienced registered dietitians that can answer questions and provide live support to help people progress on their health journey. And instead of a one-time piece of advice, our feedback loop adapts as you make progress to help you continue to improve and sustain healthy behaviors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Perhaps not a mistake, but an area I had to improve upon, was learning how technology tends to create “transactional features” meant to solve problems without taking into account the emotional aspect of consumer behaviors. We often approach problems by trying to use data or math as a means to create a solution. While that may technically address the problem, there is always an emotional or behavioral aspect to factor in. It’s a skill that can be developed through repetition, but more importantly, it must be a mindset for creating solutions based on human-centered design.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My brother Scott continues to be my only North Star. He has shown me you can execute at a high level while still being a supportive and empathetic leader. As an older brother, he’s been ahead of me in creating a number of companies and has shown me the value of continuous improvement while embracing a learning mindset going into every day and every conversation.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The term “disruptive” almost always refers to the proliferation of technology to correct a market failure — whether it’s student loans or healthcare. These disruptions are generally positive because they create efficiencies for the consumer and optimize shared resources. These disruptions are perhaps “not so positive” when certain populations get left behind, especially when it comes to the digital divide. For example, in healthcare, we’re seeing a massive explosion of telehealth, but some of the most vulnerable populations in the country still don’t have access to these technologies and services. As a result, physical and mental health are not being addressed. As a company that leverages technology to create access to health solutions, Hologram commits to creating opportunities for more equal access. As we grow and evolve as a company, we expect to have very clear ideas and initiatives to help ensure that we bridge the digital divide in personalized nutrition.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Hire for your blind spots. No one can know it all. Right now, I'm making the leap from one highly regulated industry (fintech) to another (health tech). My biggest priority is surrounding myself with a very talented team that can fill in my knowledge gaps, complement each other, and inspire me to build an incredible company together.

Extreme Ownership. In the world of startups, pointing blame is like hitting the brakes. We adopt a culture that requires accountability and ownership, especially when things don't go right. It's not to point blame, but to create an environment to quickly assess what didn't work and adjust on the fly. The closer each person can be to the impact of the decisions, the faster we can operate as a single team.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are just getting started at Hologram and there is no lack of ideas as to where we can operate. I’m very excited about the product we have on the market today — d.velop, an immune-boosting solution — and the roadmap we are building to address a broad range of conditions, including women’s health, prediabetes, and even sports performance. We have an ambitious goal to create and launch multiple brands per year and will continue to bring to market unique nutrition products that will help people address their health goals.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I’m a huge fan of NPR’s “How I Built This.” It goes behind the scenes with founders to talk about origin stories of today’s biggest brands. I appreciate the very real perspective on how a company gets made — and the perspective that there are many different paths to market and methods for scale. Ultimately, it’s allowed me to be more comfortable with my own style and method and to lean into how I want to lead and support the team.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The heart is the chief feature of a functioning mind.” — Frank Lloyd Wright

We are extremely data-driven at Hologram, across our scientific, marketing, and technical functions. That said, there is always a gut feeling that I try to listen to. You have to have a connection to and a passion for the vision to know when to adjust. Using data as the only source for decisions will always be limiting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In business school, we had a motto, “Go big and make it count.” The message is that you have to tackle a problem that has the highest probability to help the most people, based on the skillsets that you have the highest probability of building if you put in the work. Another way to put it is: where can you impact the most if you become the best version of yourself?

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow the Hologram Sciences journey at @HologramScience on Twitter, @HologramSciences on Instagram, and Hologram Sciences on Facebook.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!