Stephen De Gabrielle Of Epro: “Move from digital dictation to speech recognition”

Move from digital dictation to speech recognition. Clinical correspondence is an important part of patient care, and enhancing digital dictation empowers your clinical and secretarial staff to do more faster, leaving more time for patients.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephen De Gabrielle.

Stephen is Epro’s experienced Health Systems specialist, with expertise in systems integration software development, systems management, project management, and business analysis — all within a clinical setting. With a history of working in the healthcare and library sectors, he joined Epro to become the bridge between the development team and their customers. Stephen is a continuous learner, and has recently added skateboarding to his roster of skills!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As I grew up in a small farming community just outside of Melbourne, I was lucky enough to see and use early 8 bit home computers like the ZX81, and even get on the early internet in the form of Bulletin Board Systems. Living in a rural area gives you ready access to nature along with a night sky filled with stars. Add to that a library filled with science fiction (thanks to my mother), and I have been fuelled with a lifelong curiosity for science, nature, and technology.

After falling in love with a Brit, I have moved to the UK and have worked for over ten years within the NHS. Epro was one of the many IT systems I supported and managed, including cancer tracking and sexual health, and I have performed a variety of other roles with other systems since.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Haha! Mistakes when I started — too many to remember! In a way, I’m still making them and I’m still learning from them. If you are not making mistakes you are probably not doing anything. You’ve got to push yourself to do something different to learn, and you’re not going to be immediately good at everything.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think my dad. It’s a bit of a cliche to say your parents, but in my case, it is absolutely true. My father’s involvement in the volunteer emergency services showed me the power of working as a team. I wouldn’t be where I am now without him.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve just started reading Critical Fabulations: Reworking the Methods and Margins of Design by Daniela K. Rosner. Rosner ‘proposes redefining design as investigative and activist, personal and culturally situated, responsive and responsible’, and I think that’s something really important within the world of digital transformation, especially in healthcare.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our founder started as a clinician who saw the need to better support clinicians caring for patients, and a tireless focus and years of effort has led to a team whose common purpose is to support NHS staff caring for patients. We now do that for over 45,000 users. It is a privilege — and a responsibility — to work in health technology. Everything you do has a direct or indirect impact on patients and those who care for them. It is both sobering and exciting to be working in a team with such a powerful shared vision.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Our forms library is an exciting development to save development time and costs for NHS trust by providing a collection of tried and tested solutions to the clinical and administrative issues affecting NHS trusts. It is founded by forms we have developed with NHS clinical and administrative staff to address real needs. Recognizing that every organization is different, the forms are built so they can quickly be customized to individual needs with a minimum of effort.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is about bringing value and benefits of digital technologies, and associated flexibility and speed that a naïve re-implementation of paper-based systems cannot achieve. A Digital Transformation process is about transforming the organization along with the technology. How do you take an organization like the NHS and suddenly flip a switch to make all administrative work digital?

The truth is, you can’t — and you shouldn’t. Here at Epro, we believe that working with the organization — including the clinicians, administrators, and all the others involved in the transformation — is essential to success. This way we can determine a solution and process that suits the needs of the organization, and deliver improvements on a basis that properly supports and engages with health and care teams. This is an approach that improves uptake, ultimately leading to a successful digital transformation.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Even small teams can benefit from digital transformation, as health care is so information-dependent, and large teams through to hospitals and trusts see even more benefits.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

A great example of this is the digital transformation from paper-based forms to digital Outcomes. An Outcome does what it says on the tin: a decision on what the next step is for a patient after they have been seen by a clinician. When this is recorded on paper, that paper form may not be fit for purpose, could be illegible, could get damaged, misplaced, or just lost.

Epro has created Outcomes to digitize that process. It offers all the same data and insight as to the paper forms, with the addition of tracking auditability. It opens opportunities to make your workflows match the needs of your clinicians in ways that weren’t possible when moving around a single paper form.

It’s tempting to cling on to what you know, but the benefits far outweigh the challenge of transition. Paper forms are expensive and not searchable. With a digital Outcome, the clinician isn’t spending time filling out the form or worrying about where the forms are, or even something as basic as running out of forms. From the patient’s perspective, they’re not waiting on manual workflows which delays the information getting to them and their GP. For example, if you’re discharged, the GP will know the same day.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some hospitals? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

It’s a challenge because it’s a big change. You may have staff that has worked with essentially the same paper systems for twenty years. One of those challenges is that it’s tempting to reproduce a paper system in electronic form, and many have made that first step, but I’m seeing more and more hospitals identify the need for a true digital transformation so they can truly realize the benefits.

A big part of resolving the issues is to engage with staff — especially the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals delivering front-line care — and the management and administrative support staff that work hard to make it possible for them to do so. To me, the biggest challenge is being able to engage with these often busy staff — but it is also the way to see the biggest benefits.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Hospital Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Move from digital dictation to speech recognition. Clinical correspondence is an important part of patient care, and enhancing digital dictation empowers your clinical and secretarial staff to do more faster, leaving more time for patients. Integrate digital dictation and speech fully. Something special about Epro is that it’s not just letters that have this functionality: all our forms can be diction or speech-enabled too. Handover lists! Get off a spreadsheet and word documents, or even the isolated handover systems, and move to an integrated system that ‘talks’ with other hospital systems including GP OrderComms, bed management, ward whiteboards, and PAS. Our focus is to make everything more integrated and patient-centric, and handover lists are a perfect example of that. Instead of updating one spreadsheet that not everyone has access to, Epro updates across the system. Move scans to a digital workflow. Much of document production is very paper-based, and many systems reproduce paper pages so closely that many of the benefits of moving to digital systems are lost. Optical character recognition can help, but you always lose flexibility and value when you turn valuable structured clinical information into paper surrogates like PDF. By moving to a digital workflow, you can communicate patient information across all partners, all services, and the patient’s GP, in a structured format. Move towards a modular app approach. A truly modular solution like Epro lets you choose the components that suit your needs. You can use components stand-alone or add advanced document management, forms, speech, bed management, or handover to existing systems.

In your opinion, how can hospitals best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Work with your suppliers, and help them engage with front-line staff, they are your greatest asset. Be open-minded and try to avoid ‘we’ve always done this, ‘it’s always been done this way’. Epro works in an agile and dynamic way with our customers to meet their needs, and all good suppliers should do that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t have a specific quote per se, but I love the book The Pleasure of Finding Things Out by Nobel Laureate Richard Feynman. We will never stop learning — and we never should! There is so much to explore, so much to discover. This makes me happy. It would be strange indeed to feel as though we have reached the limit of human understanding.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can follow me on LinkedIn or Twitter, or follow Epro on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!