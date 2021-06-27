Scofield Thomas Of 800-TECH Limited: “Increased Productivity & Efficiency”

The introduction of digital tools into your business can increase the productivity and efficiency of processes. These digital tools will increase automation and convert a mundane manual task into automated digitally coded process flows. For example, we recently converted a fully manual export shipping process with siloed applications into a fully integrated platform that shortened the timeframe for exporting items.

Scofield Thomas, Managing Director, has been at the forefront of the growth of 800-TECH Ltd over the last 8years. His over 20 years’ experience coupled with his knowledge of Microsoft Technologies and Certifications has positioned him as one of the leading ICT and technical expertise who can help your organisation make any necessary IT related transitions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Originally, I am from the southern part of Trinidad, I grew up in a village in the second capital city San Fernando called Pleasantville. I spend most of my childhood days there. I attended the Junior and Senior Secondary schools in my area, from there I went across to Caribbean Union College at that time which is now called the University of the Southern Caribbean. While there I pursued Computer Programming as my major, but that wasn’t my introduction to computers. My introduction to computers was at home where I got a computer from a relative that wasn’t quite an altogether, wholesome computer. That sparked my interest in computers, hence my pursuit in CUC into computers. Having this computer that wasn’t working and trying to get it functional was very interesting for me, I just wanted to get it to work, and then when I got it to work, I was interested in making it perform faster, making it work better. That desire just led me from one thing to the next, researching what parts I needed to acquire to upgrade the system, this led to a comprehensive understanding of the different components, how the system would work and what were compatible items. It took a lot of research and back then we didn’t have the internet at home. I would go in and seek advice from technicians in the computer stores that would provide some measure of guidance. Finally, when I got things rolling, the desire was there so I signed up for internet access (dial-up 50Mbps). I remember that! That was my first experience being online, and it took off from there, just a world of knowledge and possibilities online.

As I continued my journey, I needed to understand more about computers, hence I started my studies at Caribbean Union College (CUC). I needed to finance attending CUC, so the next logical thing was to get a job to finance my studies. Of course, my passion just wouldn’t let me settle, hence, I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey. It was a combination of all my desires and aspirations all in one, trying to achieve everything at the same time. As time marched on, it became increasingly difficult to balance my aspirations so things didn’t go as planned. Something would have to take precedence over the other. Eventually, my studies at CUC suffered as I pursued my passion. Entrepreneurship was so entrenched within me that I needed to go down this path. I conceptualized and started my first company Southern Technology Limited. Southerntec as it was fondly called conflicted with my university aspirations because my whole plan was to leave in time for evening classes, attend class and return to my business, but it never worked out that way. Even though my office was close to the university, something would hold my attention, a customer would need my time, it just never worked out. In the end, I had to drop CUC. I held on to my job and the budding new venture that I had. I continued to develop that business, and from there, started 800-TECH, which is where I am today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that? –

One of the mistakes I made when I started was thinking that I could do everything on my own. It’s not a funny story, but one that I learned valuable lessons from very early on. I thought I could have this amazing company where everything is centered around me and I can have everybody do things my way and it will be successful, but of course, we all know that’s not how it goes in the real world. So, my takeaway from that was that I need people. I need people who are smarter than me and I need people to be able to function as themselves, and in doing so, they will allow me the capacity to be able to explore additional avenues or services and just provide me with the flexibility I needed to grow the business generally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I once worked in a computer store in my earlier days in the technology field and I liked the management style of one of my previous employers. Unknown to him, he impressed me with the way he ran his company. I was in technology sales at that time and I was able to learn from him what the culture of a company should look like and its impact on the overall performance of a team. This was all indirect learning as I interacted with him daily. Unknown to him he helped me to shape the culture of my company based on my experience working for him. His management style was unique. I think it was probably a little bit ahead of its time. For instance, even though his company was considered an underdog company at that time compared to the larger corporations, he was able to motivate people and create a culture of performance and excellence in the company that everybody wanted to work for. Everybody was on board with his company because of his leadership style and the culture he created. The style he utilized was one where there was no hierarchical system, it was very linear. That impacted me greatly, so I onboarded that culture and said when I had my own company, I wanted to build on that, and that’s what I did.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I would say the story of Steve Jobs. His relentlessness in his pursuit of greatness, I think was very inspiring. And, conversely in his last days on earth, his reflection on his life choices although somber were very inspiring, with a silent call to value the things that matter holistically. His outlook on life and what was important to him at that time changed drastically in those last days. For him, it was no longer about being a creator or delivering good technology, but it was all about his mortality and what he couldn’t accomplish personally, with his family. And in the end, that’s what mattered. At that moment he realized what he had lost was time with his family, and time with his friends. So that stuck out to me as an introvert. I saw that there were two distinct sides to his story, the glamorous, go-getter, relentless, astute businessman and creator then there was the reflective Steve Jobs filled with regret. Merging the two viewpoints, was inspirational for me. And it married well with the experience I had with my employer, in terms of the culture he created and encouraged. So, I took lessons from Steve Jobs’ life, I merged his relentlessness and reflections with the culture of acceptance and openness that I learned from my previous employer and fused that into what I have now in my company.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

My company started with the goal of assisting people in navigating technology. I started not knowing what specific area of technology I wanted to focus on in general so, I was involved in different aspects, from computer repair to networking, broadband technology, and service desk. I saw many different facets of the business and interacted with different people along the way. The common thread throughout my experiences was that people needed help in a more granular way. They didn’t just need an application installed or a PC to get onto the internet. Whether it was a customer at home, needing help understanding how a computer program worked, or a customer at the office, trying to figure out why the printer was not working, it could have been someone calling the service desk, asking why they couldn’t connect to the internet. They just needed help navigating technology and they expected us to know what was happening and have a solution to their problem. So, this brought us to our first clearly defined mission of helping people navigate technology.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are always working on something new and exciting. But to answer your question directly yes! We are working on two exciting projects, Our 360 Business suite of applications from our business partner Red Tent Media and E-Flow Business Process Management solutions from Netoloji. We are creating transformative Digital Eco-Systems with these two solutions that will assist businesses in the post-COVID-19 economy. These two solutions are geared towards the business community, and it’s all about transforming businesses utilizing technology as the vehicle. We are not just in the business of digitizing, we are in the business of transforming organizations and allowing them to create competitive advantages utilizing technology. That is what our focus is right now, and our goal is to help the SMEs in our country and the Caribbean region become globally competitive so that they can earn foreign revenue so they can help with the Forex crunch we are currently experiencing while also providing them with the digital tools required to compete internationally.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

People think digital transformation is synonymous with digitizing, however, it is far more than that. Digitizing is where you take a process in its current state, and just turn it into a digital format, there’s nothing else going on there. Digital transformation is a holistic approach, understanding your strategic objectives and future state where you would like your company to be in the next 3–5 years. Once this has been achieved you have to carefully analyze your current state “as-is state” this would require an in-depth diagnosis of your business from the current strategy, value proposition, processes, and technology. It is a whole framework geared to understanding your business and what’s required to achieve your desired future state. A roadmap is a path between your current state and the desired future state it’s a strategy on how we plan to achieve our future state objectives. This is a quick summary of what digital transformation entails.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

And that’s the funny thing. That’s a question we normally get. The size of the company doesn’t matter. It’s irrelevant when you’re talking about digital transformation. Digital transformation can happen with a small company with one person, two persons, or a multinational company, it doesn’t matter. Digital transformation is for everybody. And the good thing about it is once you digitally transform, you now can compete on the global stage. It allows you to be almost on the same level with everybody else because you have the technology if applied effectively to back you and to fill in the gaps in terms of any resources you may need.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes, and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Our experience with digital transmission has been very dynamic, we have customers that requested our assistance in processing their applications to them this was just a process of digitizing their current application process. But with our knowledge and experience, we understood that just digitizing a process doesn’t add the transformative element that businesses may be desirous of achieving. They may not necessarily know what they need. We were challenged with the task to assist a customer with onboarding clients from a strictly manual process where everything was done using a combination of Word, and Excel forms all sent via email into creating a seamless onboarding ecosystem. Firstly, we captured the current process flows as is to get an appreciation for what the process is currently. Then in conjunction with the client, we created a digital transformation team we called a DX Team. With this team, we examined each process while asking the requisite questions during which we identified areas where we could utilize technology to perform the transformative aspect in the application process. Thereafter we initiated a brainstorming session with our developers where we came up with several concepts that were evaluated against the desired outcome. Finally, we selected and presented a concept that would provide the most value for the client. After acceptance by the stakeholders, we began developing a two-part integrated solution

1. A secure digital online portal where clients would register to be able to complete their applications online in the 360 Business Platform and that information will be integrated internally for processing by solution 2. The E-Flow BPM solution for internal processing management by employees. With this integration, customers will be able to digitally expedite their application process while allowing staff and customers to have complete oversight on the application process including data analytics(staff) and process reports (customer). Having this data collated within the solution we are now able to apply logic to future applications submitted by repeat customers thereby requiring less input in completing. Customers can now benefit from prepopulated forms expediting their application process just by including some logic using technology. An application process that normally would take anywhere between 1–7 days will now take less than 3 days to be completed. Management will now have complete oversight on the total number of applications, length of time each application process took, and generate additional data analytics all while having complete accountability and auditability over the entire process.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

I think some companies are experiencing challenges in integrating Digital Transformation mainly because of fear or lack of a framework in which to execute it they don’t know where and how to start. We acknowledge that entering the world of digital can be daunting for some so we introduced a webinar series in June 2021 intending to provide some guidelines on how it can be achieved. Another myth we try to dispel is the notion that digitization is the same as digital transformation. Given our non-transactional business model, we can understand in part our clients’ future state desires to advise on areas where they can infuse technology and demonstrate the true extent of the impact of technology in their business. What we realized has worked well is proving a facility called “proof of concept”, which will give the clients a sneak peek into what’s possible when they apply or integrate technology into a process. And I think that gets them excited. Those are just some of the ways that we utilize to get them to understand the role of Digital Transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Customer Service

One way a company can use Digital transformation to take it to the next level is by creating customer-centric solutions. Creating avenues that can assist the customer to be able to seamlessly interact and place orders utilizing a CRM system that’s integrated with your inventory management system. Take for instance a retail company, with these integrated solutions your customer can place their order with confidence knowing that the items listed as in-stock are a true representation of what’s in your stock room. Data analytics can assist with managing cash flows eliminating overstocking slow-moving items.

2. Increased Productivity & Efficiency

The introduction of digital tools into your business can increase the productivity and efficiency of processes. These digital tools will increase automation and convert a mundane manual task into automated digitally coded process flows. For example, we recently converted a fully manual export shipping process with siloed applications into a fully integrated platform that shortened the timeframe for exporting items.

3. Value Proposition

While conducting digital transformation during the diagnostic phase where you assess your “as is” state and project your solutions to achieve your future state this presents a perfect opportunity to integrate innovation that can provide a differentiator between you and your competitors. For example, introducing technology to manage your production cycles can aid in forecasting and resource allocation.

4. Data Analytics

Perhaps the most talked-about feature of digital transformation is data analytics. The availability of data is a key derivative of a transformed business. Dashboards and reports will allow business owners to informed key decisions that are rooted in fact. This data-driven model will allow businesses to scale based on historical data and projections.

5. Business Process Re-engineering

This process involves the analysis of company workflows, identification of processes that do not add value, and either remove or redefine them​. ​

Business Process Re-engineering increases productivity​ by the removal of bottlenecks, the introduction of parallel processing, and the elimination of redundancy​. Creates more efficiency & reduced risk​ while creating better-designed, executed, and monitored processes that can help reduce the risk of fraud. ​

It also encourages compliance & transparency​ to ensure that organizations implement regulatory requirements quickly, thereby preventing delays in compliance and any associated fines​

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

A culture of innovation is built on strong company culture. If you don’t have a culture where employees feel open to speak and communicate innovation is going to be very difficult to achieve. Innovation can only happen in a culture where everyone feels seen, heard, and appreciated. So, revisit the culture of your company do your employees feel appreciated or acknowledged? If they don’t, you have to work on creating a culture of innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Favorite quote, “You shall pass this way but once”, is a quote that was repeated at the beginning of each economics class by my university lecturer. Now in hindsight, it resonates with me!

How it’s relevant to my life in terms of business? Being a first-generation business owner and leader, I am going to have one lifetime to get it correct, and while I am here I need to ensure I enrich the lives of people around me and create a lasting impact because in the end leadership is about enriching people’s lives ensuring they become the best versions of themselves.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can visit our website at www.800-tech.com . Call us at 868–686–0758 or email us at [email protected] They can also connect with me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/scofieldthomas/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!