Tips From The Top: One On One With Robert Covington

Adam: Thanks again for taking the time to share your story and your advice. First things first, though, I am sure readers would love to learn more about you. What is something about you that would surprise people?

Robert: I’m very talented in a lot of sports beyond basketball – my favorite being bowling. But, I’m also good at baseball, softball, tennis, golf and backyard cookout games.

Adam: What is the most surprising thing about life in professional sports? What is something that would shock fans?

Robert: The amount of preparation for each game is usually shocking to fans. Many athletes have regimented routines and rituals that they can’t deviate from or it throws you off your game. The amount of traveling too – especially playing in Portland. Lots of packing, staying in hotels away from home and family can be tough sometimes but I know I’m blessed to play the game I love so much for a living.

Adam: How did you get here? What experiences, failures, setbacks or challenges have been most instrumental to your growth?

Robert: I’ve been doubted my whole life. People told me I would never make it to the NBA, that at best I would be an overseas player. Especially playing for a small HBCU, Tennessee State University – I was told over and over again I wouldn’t make it and I used that as my motivation to prove the haters wrong. I wouldn’t trade my journey for the world as I learned and was able to grow and become a man from all the obstacles I faced to get here.

Adam: What are the best lessons you have learned through your career in basketball that are relevant to those of us who will never earn a living on the hardwood?

Robert: Value every moment, don’t take anything for granted and embrace everything that comes your way. You will have good days and bad days but it’s how you learn from them that really matters. You may be surprised by new things or new people that come into your life but you need to embrace it all.

Adam: Who are the best leaders you have played for and with and what have you learned from them?

Robert: Oh wow – so many, I can’t just name one. I learned a lot from Russell Westbrook, I admire him on the court but even more off the court for his demeanor and character. Also, Jason Richardson, Dwight Howard, Francisco García, Ronnie Brewer, Karl-Anthony Towns, JJ Reddick, Anthony Tolliver, Dame, Melo and CJ. Can’t forget Luol Deng – I really value him and all that he taught me, especially to take life further than basketball. All of these guys taught me so much, to show others grace and be a good person first and foremost. They also taught me to use my platform to give back to the community and those in need.

Adam: In your experience, what are the defining qualities of an effective leader? How can leaders and aspiring leaders take their leadership skills to the next level?

Robert: Leading by example is very important – don’t talk about it, be about it. Also, doing things behind closed doors when no one is watching for the greater good. People will notice if you have their best interest in mind and are a good person. It’s also crucial to consider everyone in different situations, can’t leave anyone out and empathy is key. Lastly, work ethic shines through every time.

Adam: Who is the best teammate you ever had and why? What are the characteristics of a great teammate?

Robert: I definitely can’t name just one. My top five teammates of all time are probably Dame, Melo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luol Deng and T.J. McConnell. Characteristics of a good teammate are leading by example, showing empathy, caring for each other, using experiences to uplift others, being genuine and just being a good person inside and out.

Adam: What is the single best piece of advice you have ever received?

Robert: The best advice I have ever received is to use the game beyond the court and the importance of networking. Our careers as NBA players are very short and it’s important to utilize all of the resources and learn as much as we can while we’re playing to better ourselves and our communities

Adam: What are your three best tips applicable to entrepreneurs, executives and civic leaders?

Robert: My top tip would be, work to empower the next generation of leaders. My journey wasn’t easy, but I pushed through and now it’s my time to pay it forward and show kids that they can do the same. I’ve seen so many kids that have a lot of potential, but their environment played a huge role in holding them back. I recently worked with Foot Locker to announce the scholarship recipients for their Scholar Athletes Program. Spending time with these kids gave me a lot of hope for our future and this money gives kids a chance that they may have never thought possible because of money struggles. They say it takes a village and our communities need to rally together to help break the cycle and empower kids in tough situations to rise above, get an education and build a better life.