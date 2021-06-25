Deborah Corbin: “We are all one”

I know that some have had very isolating experiences working from home. I, on the other hand, have totally made the most out of it by connecting with others. I have created ways to create very powerful and meaningful online experiences even in what could have been a rather cold, isolating, and uninviting platform.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life. As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Deborah Corbin

Ms. Corbin is an educator, human-potential advocate, and Leadership coach. She works with small companies, individuals, and small groups to help people actualize their potential and excel in both their professional endeavors and their personal lives. She has developed her own proprietary methodologies to help people excel beyond their expectations. She has zero tolerance for mediocrity and holds a standard for excellence and peak performance.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

My professional choice to become an educator really sums up who I am and represents where I thrive best, which is when I am working intimately with people. My personal philosophy has always been focused on seeing people from their highest potential and helping them excel from there. This perspective is the exact opposite of my personal experiences in school when I was a child. From an academic perspective, the school was a series of experiences of people focusing more on what I (and other students did wrong), rather than focusing on things that were done well or on personal strengths.

This approach became further evident to me when I stepped foot in my teaching career. Over the years it became evident that more students felt more inadequate about themselves than having a healthy self-concept. I have allowed this to fuel my current profession as a Leadership coach where I help individuals rewrite their personal beliefs and actualize their highest potential. What it really boils down to is assisting people in peeling back the layers of their life experiences including looking at the people that were instrumental in shaping their identity.

As children, we do not have the cognitive capabilities to field others’ opinions of us and we adopt it as truth. Many carry these beliefs through to adulthood even though those beliefs are impacting them in deleterious ways. I have created my own proprietary methods to guide the process of introspection and personal development. This method affords people the opportunity to release and shed anything that is not who they know themselves to be. It is a very empowering process that builds a person’s self-efficacy. Ultimately it facilitates a whole new way of approaching life both in the personal and professional choices they now see available to them. It is powerful and life-changing.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

As an entrepreneur, I have the luxury of working from home. With today’s technology, I have actually been able to reach and work with people all over the world, whereas otherwise, I would not have had that luxury. I know that some have had very isolating experiences working from home. I, on the other hand, have totally made the most out of it by connecting with others. I have created ways to create very powerful and meaningful online experiences even in what could have been a rather cold, isolating, and uninviting platform. I decided right away that I would absolutely take this opportunity to touch more lives rather than viewing it as limiting. I believe strongly in the power of intention and manifesting the life and opportunities we desire.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Obviously, there is no substitute for having in-person social interaction. I mostly missed having family over and visiting during the holiday season. It really is the relationships and the closeness of loved ones that bring meaning to holiday traditions and their absence was deeply felt. I also missed hosting intimate dinner parties in my home with close friends which brings with it a deep conversation and the sharing of laughter. I also greatly missed the day-to-day moments of grabbing a quick coffee with a close friend and being able to be spontaneous in life in general.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

COVID brought us face-to-face with the reality of isolation and the detrimental effects it really can have on a person’s social, emotional, and mental well-being. I would love to see a heightened awareness concerning those things well beyond the pandemic. There are many people who experience this type of isolation even in the absence of a pandemic, namely the elderly, minorities, people who struggle with addictions, and even stay-at-home mothers. I believe COVID beckoned each of us to take a good hard look in the mirror, to reflect on not just our own lives, but the lives and plight of others as well.

Covid brought our lives as we knew it to a screeching halt. I feel it was in the absence of the hustle and bustle that we had time to reflect on what we really do spend our time on. Were the things we once thought important really worthy of our time? Were we rushing through life in the absence of really living meaningful and impactful lives? Were we merely rushing past the people in our lives rather than actually experiencing their presence? Through the gift of contemplation, we were invited to do life differently moving forward. I believe the biggest social impact we can have is to make an effort to move from the insular lives we were living to a recognition that it is the interdependence and interconnection that brings richness and depth to all of our lives. If each of us would be intentional in making an impact in someone’s life we could collectively really make a profound difference. Moving forward if every individual committed to making a difference in at least one other person’s life we could truly have a positive social impact. I am inspired to make a difference and make a concerted effort to connect to people I don’t know in very deep and meaningful ways. We all need to know that someone truly cares about how we’re doing far beyond the niceties of just saying, “How are you?” Taking the time to truly listen and then go that extra mile to deepen our connections to one another would be a beautiful lasting impact of the COVID pandemic.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

We know that there was nothing normal in this global pandemic experience. I do believe that people understand that we will not be returning to the way things used to be even when everything opens back up fully. The biggest positive in that is the gratitude I see people having in the little things that perhaps before were taken for granted. Also, COVID taught us there are no guarantees in life and that life itself can be taken in the blink of an eye. Although this may sound morbid, on the flip side COVID has illuminated the sanctity and fragility of life itself. I believe COVID ultimately helped us all to realign with our highest priorities in life. We all share common values when it comes to that: family, love, health, and connection. If we can all keep our sights on that I believe COVID ultimately afforded us an awakening to live a richer, more connected life. To see ourselves in our neighbor’s similarities to us, rather than our differences. Ultimately, the recognition that we have a global family that we are all a part of that we need to value and deeply care about.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

As I stated previously, at the very beginning of COVID I made a commitment to touch as many lives as I could through my coaching business. I allowed it to fuel my fire and create online coaching programs that created intimate and growth-oriented experiences and that is exactly what I did. It was extremely rewarding and It really alleviated any time of feeling isolated. I believe wholeheartedly in the power of one! The ripple effect one person can have on the lives of many is pretty amazing and I live by that philosophy.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

For me, watching the devastating effects this pandemic was having around the world, the thousands and thousands of lives lost and families changed forever was completely overwhelming. I found my inner feelings of being helpless to change the situation intolerable. Ultimately, I used these feelings to fuel my mission and my purpose of helping others. I have always held very meaningful coaching experiences for my clients, but this actually assisted me in reaching even deeper to assist my client’s experiences. From a broader perspective, I feel that mother earth, Gaia, was calling out in pain. Calling for all of us to look at our responsibility for the absence of caring for our earth and to wake up to the plight of just being takers and blind consumers.

Our oceans are being depleted, our landfills are overflowing, the volatile political climate, the social injustice going on (Black Lives Matter, etc) , the environmental concerns, deforestation, child trafficking to name just a few. There was zero coincidence that all of these things and more were at a heightened state of unrest during COVID.

So, to answer the question of how to deal with the pain of it all? For me, when things seem so big and out of control I have to bring it down to asking myself what is my role in this situation? The answer is always in self-reflection on our own individual impact on everything going on. Asking how I can make a difference? To answer that question and then actually do life differently is the answer. I can stop contributing to being more of a taker of our natural resources. I can eat plant-based food which helps to solve a lot of our environmental issues. I can stop being part of being a consumer and allow our oceans to replenish. I can reduce the amount of garbage I create in the world with some simple changes in recycling. I can bring awareness of social injustice by starting some “awareness conversations” to help others become aware. I can become an activist and contribute funds to child trafficking.

So the answer ultimately is to do everything you can on a personal level and to realize that yes, one person can make a difference!

Okay wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

When everything seems out of our control, we can actually take full control of how we react. Again, my work is based on helping others take radical-self-responsibility for their lives no matter the circumstances. As soon as we realize we really do have full control of how we respond to any circumstance we move out of being a victim to outside influences to being empowered to respond rather than react. We are only alone if we choose to be alone. We can at any moment decide to be connected. We have the power to reach out to others. Yes, it may require that we stretch ourselves and do something out of our comfort zone, but we can do it anyway. We can create the experiences we desire. Out of the dark times, our greatest life lessons are birthed. We all experience hardships and very, very difficult and unexplainable things in life. However, if we open our eyes to see the real reason we went through something then we will find that there is always some wisdom to be extracted from the darkness. That wisdom will ultimately be for our personal growth and can and will enrich our lives when we seek this understanding. We are stronger and more resilient than we ever give ourselves credit for. Out of this most difficult experience that COVID presented many of us had to dig deep to handle the loss of so many things. Many lost jobs, businesses, and unfortunately even loved ones. What we discovered about ourselves is we do have untapped reservoirs of inner strength that we never knew we had. This can shape our lives moving forward to be able to navigate life from a new perspective. We are all one. Previously we may have not realized that we are all part of one big global family. We share common needs of connection, love and meaning in our lives. And ultimately we are more alike than the differences we may have once thought. This awareness can have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives. Ultimately, I believe Covid came as a messenger to raise the global consciousness to bring us to a place of interconnectedness rather than divisiveness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

BE the CHANGE YOU WISH TO SEE IN THE WORLD I believe favorite quotes are really a reflection of our personal philosophy about our own lives. For me, I’ve always been someone who sought to make a difference in the lives of others. Covid just further emphasized my desire to make a difference and to also share my philosophy with others. My work invites people to reflect on how they are being true to themselves and if they’re not, how can they realign in order to do so. I am a firm believer that everything begins with “self.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Of course, there are big names in the personal development industry that I would love to have a conversation with such as Tony Robbins, Oprah and even Gary Vaynerchuk because of the impact they have had with their intent and message.

To be honest, however, I believe I would benefit more by speaking to homeless people, mothers in shelters, and people in hospice. The people in downtrodden life circumstances have so much value to offer us, yet they are the unseen and the under-heard, almost invisible voices of our time.

Everyone has a story and if we take the time to listen and truly connect we will see the value that each story can have for us individually and also collectively. It is my personal opinion that we should honor all walks of life and not just those we see as some worthy persona. As I stated above, it’s time to awaken to a new way of being and coexisting in the world. And change begins with one person.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Facebook: Deborah Ann Corbin email: [email protected]

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.