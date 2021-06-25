Amy Suto of Kingdom of Ink: “We are what we create”

We are what we create. My work and building the things I cared most about kept me sane, and it is also an exercise in acting on my values and creating things I want to exist in the world. Making podcasts (both scripted and unscripted) for my clients and my company KingdomofPavement.com helped me find connections with collaborators all over the world. I love bringing beautiful audio creations to life because they help us all feel a little less lonely. The other week, I met up with some old friends and we’re going to be collaborating on a tech app, and there’s so much joy to be found in the flow of work, especially work done together to make the world a better place. Everything I do is mission-driven, and I’m lucky to be able to create things that reflect what I care about.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Amy Suto.

Amy Suto is a writer, founder, and scripted podcast producer. She co-founded Kingdom of Ink, a writing services company, with her partner Kyle Cords to help creatives build freelance writing careers. She also runs the company Kingdom of Pavement, which produces scripted and unscripted podcasts, including The Last Station, a podcast about the last radio station to survive the apocalypse.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Anthem, Arizona, a small desert town that’s half-suburb, half-wild west. I worked in my parent’s vintage bookstore during the summers, shipping books at the post office across the street from the saloon. I read everything I could, devouring hardboiled detective novels and the other crime fiction and pulp fiction books we stocked in our bookstore.

From a young age, I knew I was going to be a writer. When it was time for me to go to college, I was admitted into the ultra-competitive USC Writing for Screen and Television BFA program, which is harder to get into than Harvard Law. While I was there, I was nominated for two College Television Emmys by the Television Academy for a show I wrote and produced. After graduation, I rose in the ranks and became a TV writer, most recently writing an episode of the spy show CONDOR for its second season.

I’ve also built a successful six-figure memoir ghostwriting career, and I travel the world writing memoirs for inspiring people. I’m also working on my debut novel and running several creative small businesses with my partner Kyle Cords. We’re currently traveling as digital nomads while working remotely and managing our freelancers and employees.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I had initially started working from home for the beginning of the pandemic in our home base in Los Angeles, and it was tough. While I had been primarily a remote worker for a long time as a freelance writer, I often worked with friends in coffee shops or co-working spaces, and I was in and out of TV writing rooms in Hollywood for a variety of shows. Pre-pandemic, I was almost always working alongside other creatives in my various workspaces. When the pandemic hit, I moved into a larger space with a home office in the Valley, but the isolation got to me quickly.

In September of 2020, my partner Kyle and I gathered a few friends and began working remotely from beautiful Airbnb’s all over the United States. We brought together other digital nomads, and we’ve been working alongside them in our travels ever since.

In one gorgeous remote office we had set up, we were in the mountains in Peshastin, Washington in a house right on the Wenatchee River. We actually went river rafting right by our house one day, it was awesome! Whenever we’re trying to pick our next stop on our trip, we try to find a beautiful location that has a lot of light and is somewhere unique. That helps us do our best work and also get out and enjoy nature in-between our workdays.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss hanging out with friends and throwing dinner parties and hosting open mic nights in Los Angeles. There’s something special about in-person events built around the arts or good food that is lost in the digital sphere. As a creative who is based in Los Angeles, I’ve loved getting to know talented artists and musicians who call our city home. It’s tough to have lost so much of that camaraderie and shared experiences in such a dark time.

However, I’ve loved having an excuse to travel and enjoy life on the road. I don’t think I would have made the leap into becoming a full-time traveler and digital nomad without the pandemic pushing us into it so we could safely live and work alongside our friends and fellow creatives.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I would love to see a wider acceptance of remote work and support for the freelance community. The business we launched earlier this year, KingdomofInk.com, was created to do just that. When I was working in Hollywood as a TV writer, I saw how writers were so deeply exploited in the entertainment industry. So, I started ghostwriting memoirs for a living, and that’s how I was able to start traveling the world while working on memoirs for former Olympians, Silicon Valley CEOs, and other inspiring individuals.

Kingdom of Ink is our ghostwriting services company that helps to support high-end freelance writers who have entertainment backgrounds, and connecting them to clients who need great writers to supercharge their business.

We’ve also created a freelancer community as part of our business model to help freelancers stay connected and support each other. As the world continues to dive deeper into the gig economy post-COVID, we need community more than ever.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

For our community of digital nomads, it’s been an affirmation of a lifestyle that feels fringe at times, and a wider acceptance of using tools like Zoom to collaborate with talent all over the world.

I remember when we first decided to begin traveling, we stayed for a month in Winter Park, Colorado, which is a breathtaking mountain town. The leaves were just starting to change, and the four of us spent our days exploring hiking trails, taking Zoom meetings on the patio underneath a canopy of pine trees, and enjoying an environment that was the opposite of the concrete jungle of Los Angeles we had left behind. Being able to spend time with friends and make dinners together was a much-needed antidote to the isolation we had gotten used to for the beginning of the pandemic, and we were reminded of how important good company is to our mental health.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

At the beginning of the pandemic when I wasn’t traveling, it was a challenge as I lived alone at the start of the pandemic. I found myself fearing leaving my apartment, unsure of whether or not I was going to catch the virus. I was also dealing with health challenges (I recently was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease) which complicated the danger. I helped keep my mood up by keeping in touch with friends over Zoom and on long phone calls, and used the time to read more and reflect. I cleaned and organized my home, invested in some ill-fated houseplants, and learned how to cook a wider variety of foods.

However, when we were able to travel safely in the second half of the pandemic, we did so by renting Airbnb’s for a month at a time so we could continue to quarantine and practice social distancing while allowing a few more friends into our bubble, getting COVID tests regularly to make sure we weren’t contributing to the spread of the disease. This was a huge boost to our moods and helped end my total isolation.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Because of the chronic stress of the pandemic, my autoimmune condition was triggered and I now deal with more substantial health challenges than I did before. This has been the hardest part of the pandemic, especially as over the past year my partner and I have been spending a lot of our work hours on our two businesses KingdomofInk.com and KingdomofPavement.com, which are both creative companies that require a lot of our time.

For KingdomofPavement.com, we produce both scripted and unscripted podcasts with collaborators all over the world, and it’s been a challenge to record with our actors remotely and make sure they’re set up with the right recording equipment. My partner and I have spent a lot of long days writing scripts, perfecting cuts in post-production, and trying to manage all the logistics of complex productions done remotely.

However, these creative companies have also helped me stay focus and get into flow states during times that I’m dealing with chronic pain and illness. I love my work and find so much purpose and meaning in it, and I wouldn’t want anything to change.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

We are who we surround ourselves with. In the stress of the pandemic, I realized who were my true friends, and which people were twisted into bitterness under the pressure of what was happening. It’s hard to hide your true self when the world feels like it’s ending, and in an industry like Hollywood, we’ve often found ourselves dealing with people who weren’t who they said they were. Sharing a meal together is a little luxury. Being able to cook homemade food with friends is one of the most life-affirming things you can do. We all need to eat, and it’s so much better to share nourishment with the people you care about. This is one of the major things I missed during the pandemic until we started traveling with fellow nomads. Because of my condition, I’ve had to go vegan and gluten-free, and my close friends began cooking vegan and gluten-free foods for me that were so delicious. It made me feel less isolated with them helping me find recipes that I could eat that were also incredible. When things aren’t going our way, we need to be honest about how we’re feeling. Vulnerability is a powerful antidote. I saw people clam up and hide from everyone else, hurting the people they said they cared most about. It was really toxic behavior because people who were reaching out to help were met with vitriol. We have to be real with each other when we’re struggling so we can get the help we need. We are what we create. My work and building the things I cared most about kept me sane, and it is also an exercise in acting on my values and creating things I want to exist in the world. Making podcasts (both scripted and unscripted) for my clients and my company KingdomofPavement.com helped me find connections with collaborators all over the world. I love bringing beautiful audio creations to life because they help us all feel a little less lonely. The other week, I met up with some old friends and we’re going to be collaborating on a tech app, and there’s so much joy to be found in the flow of work, especially work done together to make the world a better place. Everything I do is mission-driven, and I’m lucky to be able to create things that reflect what I care about. The 9-to-5 life is far more oppressive than we think. This lesson is a contribution from my partner Kyle Cords: we both went through challenging assistant jobs and office jobs where we were working 80-hour weeks and being paid barely minimum wage. We were taught that the way forward was to rise in the ranks as assistants. However, this was a myth, as most of the writers working in writers’ rooms have never been assistants. We found more success as we carved our own path, and are now committed to helping others rethink what it means to be creatives and how to support themselves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

Everything is hard: but we have a choice in what our “hard” is. It’s hard to run a business, whether that’s a candle shop or ghostwriting services company. It’s also hard to be an employee and not be in control of your destiny. For me, I knew that my partner Kyle and I were choosing a “hard” job that requires 40–80 hour work weeks at times, but we’re doing what we love and that makes all the difference.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

We’d love to share a meal with Tim O’Shaughnessy from Graham Holdings. My partner Kyle and I are huge fans of Gimlet’s Startup Podcast where they detail how they started their podcast company, and Tim was one of their investors who highlighted how he’s mission-driven, and he seemed like a grounded, down-to-earth investor. I always want to keep meeting people who are mission-driven like we are, and as we’re moving into the tech space and building our MVP with our coder friends, we’re looking for mentorship on how to lay the groundwork for a successful startup.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can subscribe to my newsletter at AmySuto.com, check out the work we’re doing at KingdomofInk.com or KingdomofPavement.com, or find me on Instagram or TikTok @Sutoscience.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.