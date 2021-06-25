Lori Mihalich-Levin Of Mindful Return: “Hugs are critical to my mental health”

Hugs are critical to my mental health. When anyone asked me what the first thing was that I was planning to do when the pandemic was over, my immediate response was “hug people.” When my kids asked whom I’d hug, my answer was, “whoever happened to be walking by the house!” Before COVID struck, I didn’t realize quite how much comfort, solace, and relief I felt from regular physical interactions with my friends, neighbors, and family. Being forced to stand 6 feet apart from loved ones left me with a physical craving akin to pain in my body. Just recently, on the elementary school playground, I happened upon another mom friend whom I hadn’t seen in many months. “I’m vaccinated,” I declared, and then asked, “you?” “Yes!” she exclaimed, eyes wide and glowing. And we hugged and hugged.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Lori Mihalich-Levin, JD, believes in empowering working parents. She is the founder and CEO of Mindful Return, author of Back to Work After Baby: How to Plan and Navigate a Mindful Return from Maternity Leave, and co-host of the Parents at Work Podcast. She is mama to two wonderful red-headed boys (ages 8 and 10) and is a partner in the health care practice at Dentons US LLP. Called a “working mama guru” by Working Mother Magazine, Lori has been committed to promoting women’s equality and leadership throughout her career. Her thought leadership has been featured in publications including Forbes, The Washington Post, New York Times Parenting, Thrive Global and The Huffington Post.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Who am I? I’m a red-headed entrepreneur-lawyer-author-mom who lives with her husband and two boys in Washington, DC! I grew up in Central Pennsylvania playing the violin pretty seriously and studying a ton, which landed me at Princeton University in New Jersey, for undergrad. In college, and based on my own life experience in my family of origin, I got really interested in the issue of domestic violence and in empowering women. I wound up writing my senior thesis about immigrant women in France who were victims of domestic violence, and I ultimately moved to France for a year after college.

My husband, an MBA-career-coach-baseball-loving-dad and redhead from NJ, and I met in the Loire Valley in France on that fateful date of September 11, 2001. We were both in France thanks to Rotary Foundation fellowships and thought we became friends that year, we didn’t start dating until both of us moved — me for law school, and him for business school — to Washington, DC.

In my legal practice, I help to teach hospitals with their Medicare payments for graduate medical education. And in my entrepreneurial life, I support new parents in their return to work after parental leave. Witnessing domestic violence, living abroad, converting to Judaism, having children, and starting my own business is absolutely some of the key experiences that shaped who I am today.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes! I’ve been working from home since Friday the 13th of March, 2020, when everything in Washington, DC, abruptly shut down on account of the pandemic. The biggest adjustment for me has been the presence of my elementary school-aged children during my workday. They are 8 and 10, in 2nd and 4th grades, and they were home with us for 13 consecutive months, before returning to in-person school in mid-April 2021.

For the first several months of the pandemic, we had no childcare whatsoever (given the lockdown), and our days were a chaotic and nightmarish mix of attempting to work, manage our children’s remote schooling, and address all of our respective mental health breakdowns. Now that my children are back in school, I am acutely aware of just how difficult it was to attempt to work with near-constant interruptions. Wide-open stretches of uninterrupted work time now feel like a glorious luxury.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I most miss the physical proximity to friends and neighbors. Hugging parent friends I see on the playground. Seeing people’s whole faces, and being able to touch them to share empathy, pain, and joy. This is coming back now, as vaccines are more prevalent. But it’s something my whole body craves.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

Oh, there are many! Paid parental leave for everyone who welcomes a child into their family, and more robust paid caregiver leave in general. Universally affordable childcare. Higher wages for teachers. And a de-stigmatization of remote and flexible work. Women, and mothers in particular, suffered so much during the pandemic as a result of a lack of caregiving infrastructure, and I worry about the severe and long-lasting effects of the pandemic on achieving workplace gender parity.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

The abundant time with my children was indeed a positive, in addition to being my main struggle. We started family traditions that we never took time for before. We hiked trails in our neighborhood that we’ve never been on before and spent more time outside. Both of my boys learned how to ride bikes.

It’s cliché at this point, but the opportunity to focus on the little things in life was a beautiful and unexpected joy of this pandemic.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

For the first few months of the pandemic, my family dealt with the tedium by packing our breakfasts in a backpack, piling into our minivan every morning, driving to Rock Creek Park (a National Park here in DC), eating breakfast in the minivan, and then going for a walk, hike, or, for my kids, a scooter ride. We went first thing in the morning — around 7 a.m., so if nothing else, we ensured ourselves some outdoor time and exercise.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

The biggest source of my pain during this time was watching the mental health of my children decline as the months wore on. Being on screens for school all day, and deprived of the ability to see their peers in person, play on the playground, and have the usual childhood banter that 8- and 10-year-olds experience in “normal” times on a daily basis, they struggled mightily. We had to help them through deep rage, despondency, and fear — all while also trying to hold ourselves together.

How did we cope? I’ve joked on many an occasion that during the lockdown, we spent all of our money on groceries and therapy. We coped by getting as much help as we could under the circumstances. We worked with therapists, podded with another family for a few months to restore some more meaningful interaction with other kids (and grown-ups!), and called loved ones regularly for support. We yelled, and cried, and hugged, and generally lived with our messy emotions, reminding ourselves daily that “we’re still here.”

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

A weekly family movie night is a wonderful way to decompress, be together, and learn new things. Pre-pandemic, we certainly did many things together as a family of four, but we didn’t have a reliable and predictable weekly tradition that brought us together at a set time each week. We’ve since adopted a Friday night movie tradition, which not only gets us all in the same place at the same time but has provided a great space for learning about movie history and culture in general. I truly, desperately, need some “alone time” each week. I’m an introvert by nature, so being exempt from some of the social obligations of my pre-pandemic days was a relief rather than a stressor. Nevertheless, with my kids and husband always home, I felt like I never got any time alone to hear myself think. The practice that probably did the most to salvage my and my husband’s sanity (what little was left of it, anyway), was the 3-hours of what we dubbed “alone time” we gifted one another over the weekends. The time periods during which we will carve out this space in a post-pandemic world may shift, but even after we return to the normal world, I refuse to abandon the practice of declaring a weekly time for myself. Weeding has an extremely calming effect on me. At those times during the pandemic when everything felt so out-of-control (and there were many, many, many of these times!), I was quite consumed by grief and anxiety. I discovered, at some point, that no matter what was happening, though, I could always pull a weed. I had control over whether that weed was about to take over my front yard vinca patch or not. And darn it, that felt good. It was incredibly reassuring to me to know that the meditative experience of week-pulling is always waiting for me right outside my house. (Literally, always. I know I just saw weeds this morning that weren’t there last night…) Yes, kids are resilient, but they aren’t always okay. Like adults, and in some ways, perhaps even more acutely, kids really need their villages. I had deep, dark conversations with both of my boys throughout the pandemic that showed me just how alone, angry, and scared they both were about what was happening in the world. Running and climbing on playgrounds, and screaming hand-in-hand with friends are as vital to their well-being as food and sleep. When we decided to “pod up” with another family during the winter, and my boys finally got to play with other kids their age for the first time in ages, the glee and joy I witnessed in them were palpable. School is such an important piece of life infrastructure for children, not just for academics but for social and emotional reasons, and we absolutely do not pay our teachers enough in this country. Hugs are critical to my mental health. When anyone asked me what the first thing was that I was planning to do when the pandemic was over, my immediate response was “hug people.” When my kids asked whom I’d hug, my answer was, “whoever happened to be walking by the house!” Before COVID struck, I didn’t realize quite how much comfort, solace, and relief I felt from regular physical interactions with my friends, neighbors, and family. Being forced to stand 6 feet apart from loved ones left me with a physical craving akin to pain in my body. Just recently, on the elementary school playground, I happened upon another mom friend whom I hadn’t seen in many months. “I’m vaccinated,” I declared, and then asked, “you?” “Yes!” she exclaimed, eyes wide and glowing. And we hugged and hugged.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

The phrase I have said to myself nearly every day since my children were born is Teddy Roosevelt’s quote, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” I used to mutter this to myself as I walked, shame-faced, out of my office “early” to pick up my children, worried my colleagues would think less of me for leaving before they did. During the pandemic, it was even more important for me to focus on my family and to keep repeating to myself this idea of “you do you.” When I’d hear about people who didn’t have small children at home complain about having so much time to work, how much they were accomplishing, all the projects they were working on, etc., my first reaction was to compare this to how seemingly little progress I was able to take on work projects while also keeping kids alive, fed, and educated throughout the workday. When I chose to focus on moments of joy with them, rather than comparing myself to what others were doing, it helped me to calm down considerably.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would truly love to have a private conversation with Sheryl Sandberg. Her books — both Lean In, and Option B, which she co-wrote with Adam Grant — inspired me many times to take action, and gave me courage. I started what proved to be an amazing mentoring circle after my second baby was born, because of her. I’ve dared to do bigger things because of her example. She writes with an authenticity and vulnerability that I have tried to emulate, and I would love to get her perspectives on life, women, and leadership.

