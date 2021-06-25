Brendon Best: “Being intentional”

Being intentional– about time, use of resources, working out, being productive, staying in contact. Having endured a long distance marriage for four odd years, I thought I was a maestro on the whole intentionality thing. The stay at home orders surely tested that! My wife and I took moments to further develop our intimacy by reading a book together, getting creative with date nights and taking romantic strolls. As my wife would often say, conflict is an invitation into greater intimacy and we were both intentional in using the time to strengthen our bids for connection. Best of all, that cosy, candle light dinner, in our front yard could rival any ritzy restaurant reservation we could have ever gone on.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Brendon Best is a Life Coach and the CEO of Best Fit Consultancy Limited, a firm based in Trinidad and Tobago that focuses on building capacity in emerging leaders to help them achieve their optimum potential. Phoenix, his flagship one-on-one coaching system has empowered many clients to elevate their mindset, confidence, relationships, voice, purpose and capacity. He enjoys live music, running 5Ks and going on romantic dates with his wife, Camille.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I was born and bred in Trinidad and Tobago but in pursuit of my academic goals I completed my undergraduate studies in 3 different locations: Trinidad, Canada and Germany. Coming from humble beginnings, my family valued education which was our golden ticket into brighter futures. I have always had an interest in mentorship, coaching and personal development because it opened up opportunities for me to travel, learn and grow.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes indeed! In the last position I held my role included interacting face to face with community members. Whereas now managing my own company, the persons I interact with there’s a screen between us. And let’s be honest, in my meetings these days, it’s professional wear from the waist up but below that, it’s comfy lounge wear and slippers.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Liming (the Trinidadian slang for having fun socializing in a group)! I miss the beach, catching a good movie at the theatre or participating in running events. Virtual races can never replace that adrenaline rush of the starting gun going off and being awarded the finishers’ medal at the end. I also miss hugging! Elbow touches suck!

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

A greater access to mental health resources. I think the social isolation exacerbated various mental health concerns. There were so many drastic changes as a result of the pandemic including, students switching to remote learning, adults working from home, or mandatory social distancing to reduce exposure for our seniors. I believe there needs to be a more integrated approach to proactive “brain fitness” instead of only reactive mental and emotional care. I’ve long dreamed of seeing life coaches in our schools, where the kids can get support in setting, executing and realizing their goals.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

One unexpected positive of the global crisis was that there was a thrust to greater virtual community building. As for me I am a member of a Facebook prayer group that meets virtually at 9pmEST nightly. Many of the leaders from the group who were from different countries may never have been able to occupy those leadership positions in their own in-person religious communities. However, our virtual coming together provided them the opportunity to be seen, heard and used.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

Admittedly not the greatest in the beginning, however I zeroed in on my core purpose as an encourager and so I literally completed 50 days of going live to inspire, motivate and challenge others with topics related to parenting, entrepreneurship, relationships, goal setting and interviewing guests who surmounted difficult challenges. As much as this was creating a safe space for others to thrive, executing this project contributed to upping my mood.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I haven’t hugged my mom in over a year! She has pre-existing conditions and although I get to talk, video chat or sometimes even visit, our interactions must be socially distant. We still try to connect every other day or so and share great recipes that for me has increased due to the quarantine cooking phase.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Gratitude is a must. Although being grateful has been an essential part of my personal philosophy, it really hammered home differently this time around. I remember visiting my local farmer’s market and seeing the meandering lines of persons seeking out government assistance with aims of just wanting to survive. At any given time I, like many others, gave myself permission to both survive and thrive at the same time. After all we were in this together. Focusing on what’s important. The pandemic was a collective CT scan for us all revealing the base of our humanity. With our ruptured routines and embargo of movement, it forced me to take stock of who I really was and what was truly important. So did Wings Wednesdays or Taco Tuesdays really matter or having deep dive discussions with my wife over tea? Did the thrill of race days trump the daily discipline of actually running for running sake? Focusing on faith, family, fitness and friendship was indeed a key lesson. The importance of community. No man is an island and though I live on one there is still that great sense of togetherness. I distinctly remember getting closer to my neighbour, a single mother, who found difficulty in juggling her stay at home job and rambunctious toddler. For example, we shared Easter lunch together but also great laughs, fears, hopes and goals for the future. It was nice to know that there were others to pass this turbulent time with. Being intentional– about time, use of resources, working out, being productive, staying in contact. Having endured a long distance marriage for four odd years, I thought I was a maestro on the whole intentionality thing. The stay at home orders surely tested that! My wife and I took moments to further develop our intimacy by reading a book together, getting creative with date nights and taking romantic strolls. As my wife would often say, conflict is an invitation into greater intimacy and we were both intentional in using the time to strengthen our bids for connection. Best of all, that cosy, candle light dinner, in our front yard could rival any ritzy restaurant reservation we could have ever gone on. The pandemic gifted me the extra push to dive into full-time entrepreneurship. Though I was good at my former position deep down inside there was dissatisfaction and a desire for something more meaningful. The reality is that the global crisis adversely affected the finances of my previous employer yet still my own business was covering my bills. While on a run one day, I felt the financial insecurity and the uncertainty of whether the business would be able to be sustained. Funnily enough when I made the jump, I remember landing several international clients which simply affirmed my decision.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Vulnerability and courage go hand in hand” by Brené Brown. The pandemic spurred me on to embody this well. Essentially vulnerability is an uncertainty but even taking that risk to fully launch into business it unearthed a courage inside of me that I can look back in years to come and feel proud of. Today I get the privilege of working with clients across the world namely Australia, Uganda, Canada, United States, Cayman Islands, all while doing what I love.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bishop TD Jakes because of his wisdom, leadership capabilities, and business acumen. He seamlessly traverses the arena of religion, media, thought leadership and business all while maintaining his authentic self. I admire his ability to impact others no matter where he shows up.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can head on over to www.bestfitconsultancy.com or @bestfitconsult on Facebook or Instagram.

