Eleanor Haglund of Aspire 360: “Accept your reality”

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Eleanor Haglund is the Founder and CEO of Aspire 360, a network for entrepreneurs that provides facilitator-led, peer-to-peer community groups for founders to accelerate their professional development while running their business.

She was an inaugural member of the Innovation Scholars Program in Project Olympus and has participated in two accelerator programs (Health Wildcatters and eLab NYC). She has won awards in several startup competitions, including the Columbia Venture Challenge, McGinnis Competition, the CMU Venture Challenge, and Hack-a- Startup. She is a Carnegie Mellon (BA) and Columbia University (MBA) alum.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’m the founder and CEO of Aspire360 (www.aspire360.io), a network for entrepreneurs that provides facilitator-led, peer-to-peer community groups for founders to kickstart their professional development while running their business.

I’m a serial entrepreneur, and Aspire360 was born out of the lessons I learned at my other ventures. You may be a founder, but that doesn’t mean you need to run a venture on your own. I owe a lot of my success and growth to the network of mentors who helped me along the way. At Aspire360, we’ve brought those lessons along with us with online tools and one on one mentorship. Our network of mentors has raised more than half a billion combined, and has experience building teams, fundraising, and growing.

On top of all that, I’ve also had the opportunity to attend Columbia Business School the last two years and will be graduating at the end of April.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I am still working at home. It’s can be really hard to stay focused and develop boundaries around your work. When my “office” is in view of my bed, do I ever really leave work? That’s particularly hard when you have a startup because you were likely already thinking about it 24/7.

That separation is super important when it comes to preventing burnout. During a portion of the pandemic, I actually went back to stay in my childhood home with my parents in New Jersey. Being with them was a great reminder that I fill so many roles. I may be a founder during the day, but I am also a daughter and a part of a support system. Being at home reminded me that everyone needs to clock out.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Just having the option to do different things! Right now, basic activities require planning ahead. I look forward to a time when going to the grocery store or taking public transport doesn’t need to be planned out so much.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

While some planning ahead has been a pain, I do appreciate the intentionality that I’ve cultivated during this time. In the case of every interaction, you have to ask yourself, “What will this look like? How are we taking care of each other?”

I look forward to continuing to plan with intention, even when things return to normalcy.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I feel very secure in my support network. The world got a little smaller during COVID-19, but I realized the people who are closest to me are the ones who are genuinely invested in my success, and a positive influence on my growth.

I think my network has been smaller in the past year, but they truly care about my success and vice versa. It’s been great to foster those closer ties when it was so hard to make new ones.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

The lockdown has been filled with emotional highs and lows, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say some days were much harder than others. A few things really helped:

Creating a schedule

While the outside world was unpredictable, I started to develop a personal daily and weekly schedule. With my time planned out, there was less to stress about.

Looking forward to little things

At times, the outlook was bleak but tried to constantly remind myself of small things to look forward to. Sometimes it was as small as a new recipe to bake, or ordering takeout from a favorite restaurant. Even something as small as texting a friend or starting a new journal can feel joyful.

Getting out of my head

Of course, we were locked inside with little stimulation, but I looked for opportunities to get out of my own head, whether that’s a new book, podcast, or TV that transported me to a different time and place.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

The lack of connection with others. Zoom calls don’t always cut it with your nearest and dearest, so creating a true, empathetic connection has been a big challenge for me at this time.

To cope with this, it was important to reframe expectations. Nothing feels the same right now as it did before, and that’s okay. When I didn’t set such high expectations, I was able to observe and connect in a different way.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are you 5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be intentional: Quarantine is a time when you are forced to be intentional about the things that you do. I’ve learned the importance of being intentional about building community. When the lockdown began, a lot of our casual social acquaintances fell away, and I learned how important it is to have close relationships where you feel you can reach out for support whenever you need it. Find the right support: Different problems or struggles call for different support systems. When I’m struggling as a founder, I want support from friends and colleagues who really believe in me and want me to succeed. Sometimes, we believe people are in our corner, but if they don’t genuinely listen or connect with us, they can’t provide that support.

I might go to a best friend when I need an emotional pick me up, but I’m reaching out to my mentor when I’m struggling with my venture. Both connections are important, but no one single person holds all the answers. Accept your reality: The pandemic has been lonely, and as an entrepreneur, I found the experience to be isolating. While I believe in fighting hard for what you want, it’s also okay to admit when things are hard. Just because something is hard doesn’t mean you can’t overcome it, but saying it out loud can help you accept where you are. When you’re not about to go out and partake in normal activities, that’s hard. It’s okay to admit that. Give yourself a break: In the pandemic, those of us lucky enough to be employed have been working harder than ever. These unhealthy habits lead to burnout, and even if times are busy, you still need to take care of yourself. Don’t be afraid to log off and take some me-time. Keep reaching out: Being in our bubbles has made it very easy to turn inward, but I recognized there are still opportunities to learn and grow. You can still have coffee dates with a potential mentor over Zoom, and technology has made it possible to attend events virtually that weren’t available before the pandemic.

The world may be small, but there are still new experiences out there.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

One that comes to mind often is, “when the going gets tough, you have to get tougher.” Entrepreneurship won’t always be easy, and that’s why so few people embark on the process. The defeatist in all of us wants to bow out the second things feel tricky or complicated, but when you tough these moments out, you’re better for weathering the storm. This year has been impossibly tough, but I hope to take some lessons learned out of it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I think it’s great to be bold. I often reach out to founders when I admire them — I’m always surprised by who is willing to connect and exchange ideas. Someone I really admire but haven’t built up the courage to reach out to is Lin Manuel Miranda. I’m a huge fan of his work (self-admitted musical theater nerd here) and consider him to be an incredibly creative entrepreneur. I love his creative process, and most importantly, his desire to use his influence to make the work a better place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We’re always talking about the intersection between leadership and learning over at the Aspire360 blog.

