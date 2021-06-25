“You will underestimate your resilience”, With Douglas Brown Amanda LaGrange of Tech Dump

A handwritten note always goes a long way. As we’ve grown larger, it has been hard for me to personally connect with employees in the same ways I was able to when the organization was smaller. I have a practice of writing birthday and anniversary cards to every person. The response from recipients always reminds me of my role to care for our humans and set the culture.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda LaGrange.

Amanda LaGrange is the CEO of Tech Dump and Tech Discounts, an impact-driven IT asset disposition social enterprise. The organization’s linked offerings include electronics recycling, refurbishing, and retail operations, while creating jobs for people facing barriers to employment, including prior incarceration. Amanda, recently named to the #Grist50 Fixer list, has also been recognized by The Minneapolis — Saint Paul Business Journal as a Top 50 Women in Business and as a Titan of Tech, and has testified before the Minnesota Legislature on the Right to Repair Act.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always joke to be careful where you volunteer, as you might leave your corporate career path for a very different one. I was a volunteer board of directors member while working in corporate finance, and I found my volunteer work more fulfilling than my day job, deciding to take a big jump to join a startup as a Director of Marketing. Along the way, my general business management skills and passion for this work, led me to my current CEO position.

Oftentimes, when people think of tech leaders, they think of men at slick, high-tech companies with corporate campuses or perhaps a hipster start-up. They might not think of a tech business whose primary mission is to create jobs for people who are re-entering society and for whom having steady employment and access to resources and opportunities might just change their whole trajectory. We also have the added mission of preventing old tech items from entering landfills. We repurpose and refurbish whenever possible, because we know providing affordable technology to people also removes barriers and creates opportunity. And, we recycle what’s left. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve processed over 35 million pounds of e-waste and created hundreds of thousands of hours of jobs and training. And in 2020, I’m thrilled to report that despite the pandemic and many logistical challenges, we achieved record profits and increased sales by 40%- all of this through creative community partnerships and strategic investment in infrastructure.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I had the good fortune to be a part of a national and local push for the Right to Repair, sometimes called Fair Repair. This legislation requires electronics manufacturers to make repair parts, manuals, and software upgrades available for purchase. Yep, that isn’t the case today, even though we take that for granted with vehicle repair. I found myself working with Democrats and Republicans on a truly bi-partisan initiative, going up against big tech companies like Apple and John Deere — in support of individuals and small repair shops who want affordable ways to repair tech items, from watches to giant tractors, so that they are not forced to buy new items. It was fun to be at the Capitol with farmers and techies, politicians and activists, especially exhilarating during these times where bipartisanship is rare, and it’s what the world needs more of. And coming from a family of farmers, hearing John Deere’s concerns of farmers becoming a “bunch of hackers” made me smile as I thought of my Granddad LaGrange, who never owned a computer or used the internet.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I came from a very corporate background. I worked in finance at General Mills, and I began at Tech Dump as a volunteer. I was used to being very buttoned up in both my approach to work, but also in my appearance, wearing business attire, never a hair out of place and always sporting pearls. When I began my full-time employment at Tech Dump, originally in their Marketing department, I began a whole new world of working in a startup office, but also one that was part of a warehouse that is full of machines and noise and forklifts. We wear safety glasses and high-visibility vests around our facility — the vests are neon yellow. It’s gear I’ve gotten so used to wearing that I sometimes forget that I am! As a result, I have been known to show up at an event or for a press interview wearing my neon yellow vest with my name on it! I have learned to laugh things off more over the years, and this is one example. I believe that now, I take the right things seriously — I still care about being as professional as possible in my leadership role, but I am now much more comfortable in being my true, authentic self (who still accidentally wears my safety vest to fancy meetings), and I believe it makes me a better leader.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I became CEO in the same year that commodity values declined by 40%, causing us to completely reconsider our business model. For years we had always gone to market as the “free electronics recycler” which would no longer be possible. The weight of making the right strategy and pricing decisions felt enormous, knowing the organization’s future would be determined by them. I frequently questioned if I was setting us up for failure. I looked at our success to date, market trends, and spent time testing a few ideas with customers. Our mission was my guide, knowing we would find a way to continue to grow. The weight of employees’ livelihoods can never be taken lightly, and also as leaders, it is our responsibility to make hard decisions with the long-term vision in mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had the honor of working with a VP of Finance named Mary Jo Ekman at General Mills in a few different positions. She modeled so many leadership behaviors that I continue to strive for — she cared deeply for the people who worked with her. She was incredibly smart and still modeled humility and authenticity. She always told me to “know my number and everyone else’s” regarding the key metrics it took for the business to be successful and meet goals, and she carried around a one-pager at all times with key metrics to guide her decisions. I strive to bring that same data-driven and authentic leadership style to my work today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nelson Mandela shared that “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” As we address our community’s great challenges of social justice and climate chaos, there are days that the job of bringing true, long-lasting systems change seems impossible. There are days that even just the shorter-term next steps of scaling an organization where we seek to acknowledge every person has value, and nobody should be forever judged by their very worst day, can feel impossible. And yet, we need to keep moving forward and taking the next step. We are all in this together, and I believe that if we have privilege, we should use it to help those who face barriers and who have not had the same opportunities. I believe it is our responsibility to do so, and when we do so not just as individuals but as businesses and organizations, we can broaden the impact of that approach and great things begin to happen when we do. This is a north star for me. I believe it so deeply, and I see it in my work every day. And this is how we make the seemingly impossible, possible.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

At our core, we eliminate barriers — barriers to employment for our work readiness employees, barriers to affordable tech for our community, and barriers to responsible recycling and data security for businesses who want to support their local community.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our social mission absolutely makes us stand out. That and the fact that we have the highest security certifications an organization like ours can have. When people hear we have a social mission, they sometimes want to think we might not have the standards and infrastructure of a competitor. I love surprising people by the type of services we provide, WHILE having social and environmental impact. We “speak” United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) and ESG metrics with the best of them, while remaining local and people-focused.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

This year we started a series called Locked Out: from Incarceration to Inclusion, to raise awareness of the challenges our neighbors face as they return home after incarceration. This series was inspired by and in memory of a valued member of our team, Russ Bangert, who was killed by a drunk driver on his way home from work in 2020.

Upon his death, our cherished colleague was named in headlines as a “convicted killer” for a crime committed in 1976 at age 18. Russ served a nearly 40 year sentence and had much remorse. He was a hard-working, exemplary employee. Even at his tragic death, why was he defined by his very worst day? I know I don’t want to be defined by my very worst day. Our goal is to help all of us to see our shared humanity and gain a better understanding of what our fellow community members face, through virtual events featuring experts from lived experience.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I am absolutely not satisfied. As the tech sector has sought to move away from its primarily white male roots, they have considered themselves “diverse” as soon as a white woman joins their executive team and/or board of directors, stopping short of truly seeking to be an inclusive and welcoming workplace with BIPOC women leaders.

It is also time to realize that almost every job is a tech job, showing young women the true spectrum of tech job opportunities in organizations, in addition to mentorship, scholarships, and STEM and workforce development for BIPOC and women leaders for the future.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

While there has been progress, it still feels like women are underestimated and having to prove they deserve their seat at the table. I can’t even list all of the times my colleagues have had to explain to someone that actually, I’m not the receptionist even if I opened the door, I am in fact the CEO. I have never heard any visitor assume one of my male colleagues is the receptionist. Let’s assume that anyone can hold any position in an organization and contribute immensely to the organization.

I have also felt like I couldn’t always be my true, authentic, and transparent self for fear of my emotions being interpreted as weakness. As I grew more confident in my position, I have stopped caring about what others think as much — and I found my voice. My hope is that every organization will create an environment where humans can bring their full selves, where they are in that moment. What is good for women in tech will also benefit all humans in tech.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Go BOLD! This strategy served us well in 2020 when we were tempted to play small to minimize our risk and exposure, but instead we leaned into the growth we believed our community needed and expected from us. We achieved record growth after feeling we had hit a revenue ceiling for several years in a row, in the midst of a global pandemic. Several years ago, we were also trying to find new and different ways to grow, and so we embarked on another bold move of launching Cell Phone Summer with a goal (which we achieved) of collecting one ton of mobile phones between Memorial and Labor Days.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

It’s easy to believe you need a huge budget for marketing, but the reality is that there are so many low-cost ways to brand build that often connect you with people who often relate even more to your work than expensive, mass marketing attempts. Leveraging speaking opportunities on panels, at conferences, and on podcasts, can spread the word about your organization and allows you to showcase your unique leadership. Hiring a communications firm that you trust to reach out to press contacts for earned media that establishes you as a thought leader is also a great ROI. We found that features in our local paper and public radio station brought greater market awareness than many paid advertising campaigns.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

A company’s employees are the ones who take care of your customers — if you take care of your employees and make it a great place for them to work, they will in turn provide stellar customer service. Ongoing training and development is also key here.

Another strategy is to listen to your customers’ hesitations and find a great solution to address that. This is why we offer a one-year warranty on our refurbished tech items, the length of most tech warranties when buying new. We wanted to eliminate the pause some felt about buying refurbished the first time, by making the experience seem as similar to what was familiar to them.

I also believe in having an overall communications plan and language, so that everyone speaks to our processes and services in the same language making the customer experience straight-forward and consistent. It further allows every employee to be an ambassador of the work as well.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Humans have always longed for connection, and I think 2020’s impact of quarantine and Zoom life only increased this. We find that having incredibly positive interactions with our team creates a level of “stickyness” that can’t be matched. When a company takes care of its employees, they take care of the customers, and those customers gain a loyalty to the great experience, respect, and service provided by the staff and keep coming back. They also are then invested in finding ways to expand that relationship.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

There is not just one kind of leader — leaders develop their own style of leadership, not take on someone else’s. I spent so much time (including joining a CEO Roundtable) to learn “how to be a CEO,” only to realize each member of the group brought a different approach to the position. While I still read a lot about leadership, it’s through a lens of learning, rather than feeling unqualified and like I was leading “wrong.” I bring a level of compassion and empathy to my leadership that I feel proud of, and that is what matters.

Failure loses its power when we admit we fail multiple times, every day, in little ways. Making important decisions and taking on risky new initiatives early on as CEO felt so high-pressure, and my fear of failure would get in the way. As I started to admit that I failed all the time — failed to be on time, failed to be as compassionate as I needed to be, failed to give direct and timely feedback, etc. — the thought of failing didn’t feel as big.

The most compassionate act is sometimes brutal, especially when it comes to personnel decisions. I believe good bosses know the importance and responsibility of their role in their staff’s livelihood. I have allowed that weight to keep me from parting ways with an employee who was not in their sweet spot and didn’t want to work to get in that sweet spot. The organization wasn’t getting what it needed, and the employee wasn’t getting what they needed. But I told myself transitioning someone out of the organization wasn’t a compassionate act. I was wrong — it was likely the most compassionate act for all.

You will underestimate your resilience. There have been so many times along the way I have wondered if I could get through something. One of the most trying moments was the sudden death of one of our staff. It felt impossible to both mourn and lead our crew through those trying first few days. And yet, with each step, we kept living and sought to honor his memory.

A handwritten note always goes a long way. As we’ve grown larger, it has been hard for me to personally connect with employees in the same ways I was able to when the organization was smaller. I have a practice of writing birthday and anniversary cards to every person. The response from recipients always reminds me of my role to care for our humans and set the culture. I also start Leadership Team meetings with each person writing a thank you note, which encourages the recipient and the writer to bring gratitude to our work.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe employers are missing an incredible opportunity to create welcoming and inclusive workplaces that celebrate the differences we each bring to work everyday, where decisions are made full of compassion and empathy. Through businesses, we have the amazing opportunity to protect the planet, rather than extract from it, and to bring people together, foster understanding, and reduce division and “otherness.”

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Stacey Abrams- her leadership and vision is inspiring, and I am inspired that while she is known as a lawyer and politician, she’s also a romance novelist.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!