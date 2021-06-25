Celeste Hilling of Skin Authority: “Have a great business and marketing plan in place”

Have a great business and marketing plan in place — think through how you will communicate your product

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Celeste Hilling.

With more than two decades in beauty and well-being, Celeste Hilling is a recognized media expert on healthy lifestyle, skin care science and technology trends.

Uniquely positioned with a technology leadership background, Hilling was among the first female Fortune 25 Officers as Vice President of Compaq Computer Consumer Division Worldwide. Hilling leverages her technology and research background in the development of Skin Authority proprietary SGF-4 Technology™ and VitaD Fortified™ formulation design.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before founding Skin Authority, I was a successful tech entrepreneur (I sold my business to Compac, then went on to run a division for them for many years.) After a series of close family and colleagues receiving cancer diagnosis’ (mother, father, and sister,) and a troublesome generic test for myself, I decided to take my tech knowledge to the wellness and skin care areas. I began by partnering with bio tech firms in my San Diego hometown to work on breakthrough innovations for skin ranging from growth factor technology, Vitamin D immunity therapy and Full Light Mineral Actives that blocks UVA, UVB and blue light. Innovations here.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had appeared on a segment regarding skin health on Good Day New York one morning and then bee lined for JFK airport to catch my flight back to San Diego. A TSA employee pointed me out of the crowd and said, “I know you, come with me.” I was thinking he must have me confused with someone. But he didn’t he had viewed my segment earlier that day and was excited by my brand and the information discussed. His wife had been diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to learn more about Skin Authority and where he can purchase the products that help with skin health and immunity. I had put together a sampling of our products and shipped to him and his wife — who sent back the most heartwarming thank you.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We saw a tipping point about 3 years into the company with people calling wanting to carry the brand and consumers who were interested in purchasing. I realized you need to stay the course and be consistent. Things aren’t going to happen immediately — you must believe in your mission and continue to plug away and tell your brand story. I decided to get bolder and double down.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is hard to pinpoint one person however one thing does stick out and that’s Dr. Batra. Dr. Batra and I started a medical clinic together which today is my living lab. He helped validate the Skin Authority science and cement our credibility. From that relationship he continued to introduce me to other doctors and clinics.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Skin Authority has always been about immune boosting barrier protection. COVID has shown us how damaging and deadly particles in the air can be. Skin Authority is marrying skincare to air. I would like everyone to live in a clean air bubble. Two ways we are doing so:

SkinSuit™ Full Light Mineral Actives : One-step protection shields from damaging effects of indoor exposure to light from screens and wireless technology while also protecting your skin outdoors from sunlight, pollution and heat. This Reef Safe, SPF 50 organic mineral formula goes on clear and sheer while absorbing 99% of UVA/UVB, Blue Light, Infrared Radiation and pollution particles. SkinSuit is perfect for all skin types and tones and gentle enough for daily use. Go beyond sunscreen and #suitup for everything our daily world can bring.

: One-step protection shields from damaging effects of indoor exposure to light from screens and wireless technology while also protecting your skin outdoors from sunlight, pollution and heat. This Reef Safe, SPF 50 organic mineral formula goes on clear and sheer while absorbing 99% of UVA/UVB, Blue Light, Infrared Radiation and pollution particles. SkinSuit is perfect for all skin types and tones and gentle enough for daily use. Go beyond sunscreen and for everything our daily world can bring. As the leader in health inspired product innovations and treatments, we continue to revolutionize the industry with the debut of the first-of-its-kind Air Beautification™ filtration in its FDA approved level II Defender Pro medical grade device. I married my skin care research and development background with the design expertise of a leading, US-based industrial air filtration manufacturer to breathe Air Beautification™ filtration to life with the Defender Pro. In addition to providing superior .1 micron filtration capability over typical HEPA systems (that capture larger .3 microns like human and pet hair from indoor environments), it also eliminates odors and noxious gases with an exclusive Environpure Activated Charcoal Wrap.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. How consumers are engaged and want to be empowered with knowledge

2. How we can have a direct dialogue with consumers to help with the evolution of our products. It is a two-way dialogue which allows us to bring new products to life that will suit customer’s needs.

3. All the new technology coming about

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. That it can be the wild wild west with the regulatory process for products. It is hard as a consumer to cut through the noise and navigate

2. Everyone is making this moving toward sustainability however there is a lot of green washing in the industry

3. Products need to be properly formulated and packaged as it is easy for bacteria to come from something that is not packaged correctly

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Set time aside for you — make time for yourself whether with rituals or a skincare routine.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Have a great business and marketing plan in place — think through how you will communicate your product

2. Funding — This can sometimes take longer than you think, and cost more than you think so plan ahead

3. Help — Do not be afraid to ask for help and align yourself with the right people

4. Surround yourself with a good team

5. Educate yourself on the channels — Is your product prepped to be successful? If you are going the retail route (will the product look good on a shelf, etc.)?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start the movement of well air! 9 out of 10 people breath in poor air. I want to bring clean air to people as it can change the health of the world. I am starting with my new Air Beautification™ device, Defender Pro.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If it is to be, it’s up to me.” No one else can hold you back but yourself — so be kind to yourself and reprogram your brain to think positive/reassuring thoughts. Encourage yourself and do not doubt your potential and worth.

www.skinauthority.com

@skinauthority

@bareskinwithceleste

