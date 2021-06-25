Monique Little of You Go Natural: “You have to have tough skin”

You have to have tough skin. Particularly in direct-to-consumer businesses, you will need to take both positive and negative feedback to create the best customer experience. This process is not for the faint of heart.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Monique Little, CEO and Founder of You Go Natural, one of the nation’s fastest growing natural hair accessory brands. Little, who got her start in fashion retail as a teenager, founded the company to address the need for easy styling options for women who opt to wear their hair in its natural state. Having started with just a sewing machine, some remnant fabric from her mother’s stash and an idea, in just five years Little has successfully grown a multimillion-dollar brand which employs over 50 people in Dallas, Texas.

Little was recently recognized on the Forbes Next 1000 List and nominated as a Fashion Group International Rising Star. The YGN brand has been featured in Refinery 29, Today.com, and Madame Noir and is quickly becoming one of the most popular hair accessory brands on the market.

As a New Jersey native, Little holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Rutgers University. She currently resides in Dallas with her husband and six-year-old daughter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always had an interest in entrepreneurship and fashion. During my first two years of college at Temple University in Philadelphia, I thought I might pursue Pharmacy as a career path. However, as I began my studies, I knew in my gut that my passions lay elsewhere.

One of the things I believe I have always been great about is betting on myself. So, I began to apply to some of the top fashion programs in the country. I was accepted to The Parsons School of Design, but because I did not have the financial resources to take advantage of the opportunity, I ended up taking a year off from formal schooling to take design courses part-time at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

I learned a lot in that short period of time about product design, and soon decided to finish off my schooling with a business degree from Rutgers.

After graduating from school, I absolutely tried my hand at a number of positions in corporate America, but I always found myself pulled towards building a brand of my own. I started several small businesses prior to YGN, and I always found that I thrived when I was able to use my creative juices to find ways to make extra money.

Shortly after having my daughter, I faced the challenge of balancing the demands of new-mom life with maintaining my hair care regimen. Wearing my hair in its natural state has been a passion of mine since high school, and I suddenly did not have the time to dedicate to it as I had in the past. I began to identify a number of solutions to help care for and style natural hair without spending hours studying tutorials and YouTube videos. I recognized that there was a clear hole in the market, and that this was my opportunity to build something really special.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I started YGN, I had a number of innovative product ideas but no clue how to manufacture them, so the journey has been real. Traditionally, new business owners develop a prototype and begin shopping it around for the financial resources to begin manufacturing. Since I did not have the funding to do it the traditional way, I enlisted my mother, and we began to sew the original wraps ourselves. Within weeks, we knew that the demand was greater than we could handle, and I began to hire local seamstresses who were working out of their homes for extra money. I would cut all of the items and deliver them to their homes, and they would drop off the finished product at my front door. This allowed me to build unique relationships with people of diverse backgrounds.

I still laugh today about one of my first contractors who was a young man from Turkey. Whenever I dropped fabric off at his home, he would invite me in for a cup of Turkish coffee and tell me my fortune. That was literally some of the strongest coffee I’ve ever tasted, and I will always cherish those early days because the relationships I built along the way gave me the fuel I needed to keep going.

Today, I am proud to say that we have come a long way and now occupy a 7500 sq ft production facility and have built a local team of approximately 50 sewing machine operators here in Dallas, Texas.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve mentioned a few times that I am a creative at heart. So, when we launched, I had the bright idea that I would design several different wrap styles and give customers the option to choose from a number of different prints. I had developed five different wrap styles and at any given time, there were10 different prints to choose from. So essentially, we launched a brand-new business with 50 different product variations. Each wrap was made to order, and it was a nightmare to keep up with.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

Any leader who is worth their weight in gold must understand how critical it is to have a diverse executive team. This means that building a diverse team should be a top priority and it must be an intentional exercise that includes seeking leadership that not only fits external diversity dimensions, but also internal dimensions. Doing so offers a number of advantages. In my mind, the top three are:

A diverse leadership team presents challenges to your personal perspective. By engaging with leaders who represent diverse points of view, you are able to identify holes in your thinking and proactively address blind spots.

A diverse leadership team allows all team members to see themselves represented in leadership . While building a diverse workforce is important, inclusion is an essential key to ensuring that employees are successful in the work environment. When employees are able to see leaders with whom they can relate, it helps to build an environment where they feel safe, honored and welcome.

A diverse leadership team broadens your access to expertise and information. Diversity among leaders naturally lends itself to a wider network of resources and knowledge to pull from when facing challenges and building a brand.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

I believe there is power in critical conversations. Leaders who embrace the idea of diversity are at the forefront of having conversations that break down walls and encourage unity across cultural boundaries. Many times, by coming to the table to tackle problems and build with others who you perceive are not like you, you are able to expose others and be exposed to different facets of society that you would not have been privy to in your social and professional circles.

When this happens, a common ground is naturally formed, and individuals are more likely to have compassion and empathy when interacting with people who are different from themselves.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

In the business world, we always hear the common phrase, “It’s not what you know. It’s who you know.” We need to stop accepting that as a given and begin hiring individuals based on merit and not just connections. Many times, diverse candidates are unable to advance in the talent pool because they do not have a sponsor or the right person to “make the phone call” for them. Let’s begin advancing diverse candidates based on their contributions to the corporation and not solely their connections.

We have to do better around developing intentional mentoring and career development programs which are targeted towards diverse talent who do not have access to warm intros and recommendations. It is not enough to solely hire diverse talent. Leaders need to be thinking about the career path of their diverse talent and partnering with them in their growth.

Lastly, I believe that leaders have a responsibility to educate themselves on diversity issues and challenge their own biases. There is not a single person who does not come to the table with biases and blindspots. The onus is on us as leaders to raise our own awareness about these biases and identify ways to counteract them in our hiring practices.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me, leadership is setting a vision and guiding a team of people towards that common goal. For example, when launching a new product line, though the ideas typically start with me, there are a number of people who need to come together to bring it to fruition. Each person that comes to the table not only needs to be sold on the vision, but understand they play a role in bringing that vision to life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To be honest, I don’t really feel like the lessons I’ve learned along the way are lessons I wish I had known when I started. I am truly grateful for the journey I have taken and would not trade a moment of it for a faster upstart or easier path. However, I am happy to share five lessons that I have learned along the way that may be valuable to your readers:

Don’t overthink it, just start. For better or worse, my willingness to push out the minimum viable product afforded me the opportunity to get valuable feedback early on from my customers. For example, the first wraps we created were made on a 20-inch form head. Needless to say, that is way smaller than the average adult human head, and we learned quite quickly that it would need to change. That is just a small example of how pushing out the product without a lot of fanfare allowed us to improve and develop along the way. You have to have tough skin. Particularly in direct-to-consumer businesses, you will need to take both positive and negative feedback to create the best customer experience. This process is not for the faint of heart. Because I launched fairly quickly, there were a lot of mistakes and bumps in the road. There were times I dreaded looking at my social media mentions because customers were complaining about delivery times or product quality. But I was able to take all of that feedback to heart and use it as fuel to develop one of the best products and service experiences on the market. Always have a contingency plan. In order for a small business to run there are so many moving parts that have to work together successfully. If one piece falls short it can truly throw a monkey wrench in your entire production. I have learned the hard way that having a backup plan is essential. There were many times that fabric shipments have been delayed, production has been stopped and unforeseen circumstances caused me to be unable to provide the best product possible to my customers. Though these experiences were nerve wracking at the time, it taught me the importance of identifying my contingency plan and being able to pivot quickly. Keep going. Building a business is hard work, and there are many times I considered throwing in the towel. However, I knew YGN’s potential and had a relentless determination to see it succeed. I can literally say that I have had to shut down operations a number of times as I figured out how to overcome hurdles. If in any of those times I did not decide to keep going, we would not be where we are today. Always stay one step ahead. Business is a competitive game. When I launched YGN, pre-tied headwraps were not a thing. I launched the product and very soon the term became a common phrase in the world of natural hair accessories. In order to ensure that you do not get edged out of the market, it is essential that you are always innovating and staying one step ahead of your competition. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, so if they are copying you, you are doing something right.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that everyone has their own gift and that that is where they will find the most fulfillment and add the most value to the world. If I could inspire a movement, it would be to encourage people to use the gifts they have rather than building a life that is tailored to society’s idea of success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything that’s really worthwhile in life came to us free. Our minds, our souls, our bodies, our hopes, our dreams, our ambitions, our intelligence, our love of family — all these priceless possessions are free…A good man can be completely wiped out and make another fortune. He can do that several times…But the things we got for nothing can never be replaced” — Earl Nightingale.

For me, building a business has never been about the amount of money that I can make. While I understand that revenues are a good indicator of how we are meeting the needs of our customers, my primary driver is making an impact in the lives of others. Nothing brings me more joy than walking in my passion and doing the greatest possible good that I can in the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Oprah Winfrey. I am inspired by her commitment to integrity, her success in the face of adversity and her unrelenting willingness to bet on herself even when others doubt her.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @YouGoNatural

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/monique-little-3743241ba

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!