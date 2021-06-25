Yashu Kapila of BugRaptors: “Catch up with New People on Social Media”

Catch up with New People on Social Media — These days, social media platforms have full of new content and many professionals out there. I am sharing many more things on a regular basis, especially on LinkedIn, and my keen vision is to build long-lasting relationships with my customers and businesses.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yashu Kapila.

Yashu Kapila is the Chief Executive Officer in the software testing company named BugRaptors. Words are less to describe her career and leadership. Working smart and getting things done in minimal time are top two passions that help her make the impossible happen. She became qualified for several job roles in various companies starting from Quality Consultant, later promoted as QA Lead, Assistant Quality Manager, Senior Quality Manager, Vice President, COO, and then she introduced herself as CEO in 2016 to employees working in BugRaptors (A division of Seasia Group famous as CMMI Level 5 Company in Mohali, India). At BugRaptors, Yashu Kapila focuses on generating top-line revenues and new customer acquisition and assisting diverse industries while resolving their most needed quality-centered challenges through Software Testing & QA Services. She loves to give a work-life balance and a very bright future to her employees who are technically-minded and do several experiments with technologies. She aims to satisfy the unique needs of different industries from Real Estate, E-Commerce, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education to Media. She works with superiority to serve them the best level of service.

Her proficiency in client relationship management, resource allocation & management, global market methodologies, and next-gen technologies offer her the capacity to transform a strategic vision into reality. She has over 1K clients that give the greatest compliments to her company after receiving superior quality products. Know a bit more about her on GoodFirms, SugarMint, Clutch, and Social Media Channels, where she has been shining as the most talented female CEO.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Being an entrepreneur entails you’re the creator of your destiny, which means you’re the one that calls the shots, you’re in charge of your business practices, and you can offer services you’re passionate about. I was very confident from my young age, and my vision was to create a brand for people looking for quality results.

In 2006, when I worked as a quality consultant, I noticed that customers are kings and queens of any business. Customers always come back when you provide them quality in products. Of course, they can compromise with your high-priced services, but they will never ever agree to make a purchase from your company if you create a very bad impression during their first shopping. However, they trust, return, make repeat purchases, and even recommend your products and services to others when you succeed at customer loyalty. And I had the potential to support those customers because I was also working on the testing domain advancements. My purpose was to produce excellent results for them with QA (Quality Assurance) and software testing services chosen by companies for testing software, mobile, and website applications.

Apart from that, I already had a perfection of working in manual testing, automation testing, test automation strategy development, API testing, UI testing, performance testing, automated test data generation, test environment setup, and configuration management. I was an expert in communication and stayed ahead while conducting multiple scrums in different companies. I was filled with excitement while interacting with team members and helped them build effective test plans to meet the client’s unique requirements. I utilized my skills from Business Management, Customer Service, Teamwork and Leadership, Analytical and Problem-solving, Critical thinking, Financial Management, Communication & listening, Planning to Strategic Thinking to accomplish my goals; all such qualities helped me choose the desired career path.

Today, BugRaptors is not only recognized as a reputed and independent company, but also known for the third-party vendor to acquire myriad of Software Testing Services from Functional Testing, Mobile Testing, Web Testing, Game Testing, Usability Testing, ERP Testing, Performance Testing, Blockchain, AI & ML, Cloud Testing, Security & Automation Testing, and many more.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

One of my business mentors suggested that I should take advantage of my leadership and help people solve their quality-focused challenges. I already had a passion for Software Testing & QA, along with proven experience in Quality Advisory Services, Six Sigma, and Project Management, which pushed me to organize quality enable solutions for various businesses that ensure profitable growth at an international level. So, I leveraged my skills, experience, knowledge, and decision-making capabilities to create a customer-oriented team of over 250 testers working at different locations from India, the US, and Canada to produce quality outputs that attract our customers till now and help them build long-lasting relationships with us.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, we are embracing various new software testing projects powered by AI test automation to help people launch their products faster to the market. The reason for using Artificial Intelligence in Software Testing and embracing such projects is to make my businesses much more efficient, support individuals while getting personalized shopping experiences, building loyal relationships with market owners. Furthermore, AI-based testing helps our customers get real-time assistance to experience more sales and profits in the industry, along with advance and high tech solutions to communities.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe success doesn’t come overnight by working alone. And, I got a lot of support from Mr.RP Singh, the CEO of SeasiaGroup. BugRaptors is a division of Seasia Group of Companies. Before BugRaptors, I was working in Seasia Infotech as a Senior Quality Manager and fulfilled my responsibilities successfully for training resources, process improvements, automation, planning and execution of projects. Year after year, I have achieved more in continuous progress.I believe risk-taking abilities, ambitious mindset, creativity, listening skills, learning power, persistence, assertiveness, helped a lot to gain this. effortless for him to make several announcements in Today, I am primarily in charge of the BugRaptors, one of the continuous growing Software Testing Company, and responsible for resolving quality-related issues of clients from different parts of the world. I am very grateful to have such a high-spirited mentor and helping hand in my professional life. Apart from it, I am also thankful to have a team of 250+ certified software testers who serve their tireless talent, knowledge, and skills every day for client’s projects and support my company to stay ahead of competitors. So, it is not a single effort; it’s team work that helps me and my company achieve success.

Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone today. However, as a woman business leader, I also face the biggest family-related challenges like taking care of everyone’s safety at home and providing each one the best carein everything from healthy lifestyle, safety, and even to education. Moreover, handling the family of my 200+ certified software testers while working from home and managing daily group calls with others professionals so that we can work with consistency and deliver projects to our customers before their expected time. I am also part of the CTF (Covid Task Force) and actively supporting my Squad to help Tricity employees get home delivery of COVID kits, Immunity Booster Protocol (natural remedies, food, groceries, and other commodities to keep them safe, healthy, and away from the transmission of COVID-19.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I have planned and worked on several positive initiatives to tackle several challenges. Like, I initiate to plantsome medicinal herbs in my garden to keep my family members healthy and infection-free. In addition, I’ve arranged a properschedule for work, for kidsand for myself. Planned and working on special self careactivities to balance the things and thoughts.

Talking about company, we’ve made our own custom software & apps for the office and tested them well to maintain effective communication with our team members and stakeholders. Moreover, the pandemic has increased the challenges that working mothers face in the workplace. They always had to balance their work and family. Being the women business leader, I am allowing everyone in my organization to work with a flexible schedule and ensure that everyone will have a well-balanced life, from working mothers, fathers to singles. Other than that, I am taking care of my Corporate Social Responsibility, promoting gender equality to help my teams get the best workplace environment.

Can you share the biggest work-related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

As a Woman business leader, I am focusing on strategic leadership to define the accurate roadmap for the business. After that, I’ve broken it down into actionable and assigned the goals to responsible parties. Besides, I am helping my teams work on stress management, time management, giving them daily motivation and interacting with them virtually to enhance my company’s morale and move the business forward.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Organizing home-based Yoga and other fitness activities through digital mediums and arranging virtual time-to-time learning-based workshops are some of the significant challenges that I’ve successfully addressed to make my workforce energetic, healthy, and more productive. In addition, we at, BugRaptors focus on Agile Development or methodologies for software testing. It allows our human resources to provide a higher level of customer satisfaction by giving continuous and rapid delivery of high-quality software. Virtual meetings are greatly admired for retaining transparency with clients. Our conversations go deeper, and the complete reporting is shared with all clients to help them what is best delivered to their end.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

One needs to stay consistent with a daily schedule and create blocks of time for work from home, homeschooling, self-care, and family time. One must keep an effective planner or to-do list to get the job done. There should be a comfortable workplace with an efficient routine to avoid distractions. One can share homeschooling and parenting responsibilities with their partners, divide the work, plus assign some roles & responsibilities to parents if they can manage some school-based activities of your kids. Homeschool planners, calendars, reminder lists, chore chars are ideal to ensure that your family members know what to expect each day. You should also make a habit of pre-planning for your business because it can help your employees gain productivity for work and make it possible for them to produce great results for your stakeholders. You can even use work scheduler tools and software to manage your business better.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

If you are physically, psychologically, emotionally, and spiritually strong, you can set the best example for yourself and can allow everyone in your family to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place or staying inside for longer periods. Practice gratitude as much as you can, use visualization, remind yourself that you’re safe and better than everyone around you. The same strategy you can convey to your family and encourage them to follow. You also need to take the necessary precautions to protect your home members from COVID-19. Instead of worry, anger, bitterness, anxiety, you all need to be digitally connected with your loved ones and try some physical exercises and learn some digital trends to make your life the best in the times of Coronavirus.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons to Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

COVID-19 times are tough, but the best times will come again. Remember that the sun always rises after the end of the dark night. I am working on new goals and trying to cope with this Corona Crisis. Here are some things that I am doing to stay hopeful.

Catch up with New People on Social Media — These days, social media platforms have full of new content and many professionals out there. I am sharing many more things on a regular basis, especially on LinkedIn, and my keen vision is to build long-lasting relationships with my customers and businesses.

Setting up a COVID Task Force with Peers — To keep the continuing culture of togetherness alive, I am providing a maximum level of support and protection to all our members of the BugRaptors family amidst the COVID explosion. Our CTF squad is dedicated to their duties, and we all are providing medical assistance, including preferring daily health track calls to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

Working on New Technologies — I’ve started working on new technologies and sharing many things on the website. These new innovations ensure an extreme level of satisfaction to clients and allow my company’s run smooth operations.

Learning a New Skill — Knowledge is Power, and I am using this power to explore new skills to solve quality-centered challenges. I am proactively leveraging global market methodologies and next-generation technologies to drive superior quality outcomes for a worldwide clientele.

Becoming a Helping Hand — The world is suffering from a pandemic. At this stage, we can only join hands and connects with them through digital apps. Some kind words can help affected people get out of the mental COVID trauma.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Well, you are the boss of your life, and you can act as you like. If you’re the people who want to manage stress and anxiety, you need to improve your self-discipline. You need to change your lifestyle, starting from you need to eat a healthy and balanced diet, spare some time for hobbies, practice meditation, get enough sleep, talk to your kith and kin, and focus on the best things to calm yourself in every situation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everything you desire will come your way, just be patient and believe in yourself. My dream was to offer quality solutions across industries, and I won. Today, I have 1K+ global clientele who are receiving seamless QA solutions happily from our company. The ability to assure quality for software helped me become the thought leader in this niche.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me online with various ways.

Website- https://www.bugraptors.com/

Linkedin — https://in.linkedin.com/in/yashu-kapila-454aa6b1

Facebook — https://facebook.com/BugRaptors/

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/bugraptors/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!