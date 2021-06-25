Brian Pearson of Invictus Development Group: “Take time for yourself to recharge”

For my mental wellness during stressful times, I make it a point to get some quiet meditation time, ride my motorcycle up the California coast, workout, find some good audible books on business or life to listen to, also watch some funny movies or shows just to lighten the mood.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Pearson.

Brian Pearson is a franchise broker with over 22 years of experience, specializing in brokerage and development. He is the President of Invictus Development Group and Co-Chair of the African American Franchise Council. The serial entrepreneur launched several successful e-commerce stores during the pandemic and now teaches budding entrepreneurs how to own a profitable franchise during a pandemic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood back story begins in a small town in Northwest New Jersey called Byram Township. I was part of a nuclear family. My dad was an executive with Kodak and my mom was a housewife. My older sister was involved in everything you could think of, she set a lot of high standards. She was in honor roll and an all-league in sports. My two older brothers were all-state, all-area, and all-county in multiple sports.

Then there’s me! I had a combination of sports achievements as well as achievements in the arts, music, and drama. It was interesting because both of my coaches and music teachers were fighting for my time. We had a very competitive family that was also very supportive.

We especially grew close when my dad passed of colon cancer when I was 11 years old. Being raised in Northwest, New Jersey makes you Jersey tough. You can deal with anything — snow blizzards, pipes freezing, heat, cold, bugs, being chased by a bear, raccoons getting in all your stuff, red wolves here and there, deer crashing into your car. Then the Northeast attitude — especially New Yorkers.

My mom made sure after my dad passed that we stuck to their plan. We were all involved in multiple activities, arts, sports, community service, church activities, and leadership groups.

Back then we were one of the first families of color to integrate that area, so we definitely stood out. Of course, there was the occasional issue of racism, but 90% of the time everybody was really friendly and supportive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote, which is also very relevant as we’re coming out of the pandemic, is to seize this day because tomorrow is never promised. Live fully today doing your best and don’t ever get stuck with the would of’s, could of’s, and should of’s!

Having seen my dad who attained such a high level of success pass at 41 from colon cancer, I realized that life is very short and your time has to be impactful while you’re here. The other aspect is having an altruistic approach to life.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

For business books, there were two that have really resonated with me, in particular, Grant Cardone’s “The 10X Rule”, as well as Richard Branson’s book “Finding my Virginity”. Both had great nuggets of information, both stating the ways of just doing it but not waiting to figure it out. Just do it and figure it out along the way. Inaction is the death of life and business, no paralysis of analysis.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Prior to the pandemic starting, I had already had a successful business that focused on franchise coaching consulting, development, and specifically franchise brokerage. I was working with 300 plus national and international franchise chains to help them grow their brand footprint by selling off existing corporate locations, recruiting, developing, and marketing their opportunities in certain cities as well as states, and identifying the best perspective groups to develop the concept in that market. I was also helping individuals franchised their own concepts and go live to market. Lastly, I helped existing franchise owners diversify their franchise portfolios with concepts that complemented the existing business structures. Some of the deals were more complex than others, there is a large financing component.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Having lived through the recession of 2008 with my first business I wanted to make sure I had multiple revenue streams coming in and not be 100% dependent on the franchising model. I partnered with an incredible creative, driven and like-minded individual to build multiple concepts that were in the niche boutique markets of pet clothing (Swaggy Pet Couture) a hair boutique (Chic Luxury Hair Boutique), as well as hey ready to go lady’s shoe line (CocoBlueShoes.com) and finally a bespoke men’s shoe, accessories and lifestyle line (Coco and Blue Collective).

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

The “Aha moment” for me was seeing all the businesses and that never close, close. Businesses that shut down during the pandemic, like the Las Vegas Strip casinos, family restaurants that never close like Denny’s and IHOP, were closing. Then seeing the explosion of internet shopping through Amazon and other things practically maintaining our sanity since we weren’t able to step out and do our normal routines.

How are things going with this new initiative?

All the ventures are actually doing very well in particularly Coco Blue Shoes. It’s really garnered the largest following of all the new business.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The one person that probably had the most impact on me professionally, was when I worked with Boston Pizza restaurant and sports bar under the ownership of Jim Treliving. Boston’s is a Canadian company that was penetrating the United States marketplace in the casual dining sector. Jim was a serial entrepreneur with multiple businesses and brands. What got me was how well he treated people with such great respect and that sparked my desire to start my own company in 2007. Great leadership, great encouragement, and seeing his example and all the stories that went with it inspired me to do it for myself

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting aspect of this is being very responsive if there’s an issue with my customers. No automated text messages or emails. We pick up the phone and call customers who are very surprised by that. Our customers are very interesting, they have their own stories and lives. Being able to get the products to our customers quickly and the great Instagram reviews and posts from them help a lot.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Make sure you have a dependable distribution system for your products to the customers. Always be forward-thinking original and don’t copy anyone else’s style. Find the best software company to assist in the development of your online brand with great back-office support, and analytics. Try to establish corporate credit and or business banking with a partner who understands exactly what you do and won’t hold your deposits. Take time for yourself to recharge. Plan as you can burn out

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

For my mental wellness during stressful times, I make it a point to get some quiet meditation time, ride my motorcycle up the California coast, workout, find some good audible books on business or life to listen to, also watch some funny movies or shows just to lighten the mood.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m an active member of the National Kidney Foundation as a living donor. On May 5, 1994, I donated my kidney to my older brother to save his life. I was a broke college student with no health insurance and was working to put myself through school. From that sacrifice, I saw the value of life and getting second chances to make the most out of every opportunity. I’ve seen how my brother has thrived on a second life and excelled in achieving high levels. I want people to have a more altruistic outlook on life.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d like to have lunch with Sir Richard Branson, he’s a great entrepreneur who does it right and has fun doing it. I’d also like to have a cigar with Arnold Schwarzenegger because I think we’d be able to have a great discussion. Definitely Lebron James or Shaquille O’Neal, and lastly Barak & Michelle Obama.

How can our readers follow you online?

@invictusdevgroup on Instagram

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-pearson-cfe-8b82a69/

www.invictusdevgroup.com

https://www.facebook.com/Invictusdevelopmentgroup

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!