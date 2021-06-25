Daniel Quadrino: “It’s not a sprint, it’s a journey”

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a journey.” I don’t really have a specific story about this but my entire life is proof of that. I never would have thought by my age I would have three Broadway shows, a national tour, and original music out in the world and feel like “I’ve made it” and that phrase is so silly to even say because your success is something to be celebrated always.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Daniel Quadrino.

Daniel Quadrino is a New York City based actor, singer, and songwriter. Most recently, Daniel was entertaining audiences around the country as “Mike Teavee” in the first national touring company of the delicious new Broadway musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Previously, Daniel was seen on Broadway as “Boq” in the smash hit phenomenon Wicked, “Albert” in Disney’s Newsies, and in the revival of Bye, Bye, Birdie. He was also seen in NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” Daniel recently released a new pop single entitled “Feel Your Love” in a creative response to the pandemic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on Long Island in a small town with about 120 kids in each graduating class. EVERYONE knew everyone. It was tough growing up a queer kid and not having it all figured out and being the “artsy” one in my grade. I was bullied for loving the things that the girls loved and being a dancer, singer, and actor because my town had the mentality if you didn’t do sports — you were gay. I wish I could tell my younger self that it’s okay to be different and actually what makes you different is going to be supported and embraced in the real world.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My brother and I were always putting on little shows on our front lawn or wherever we could outside (Thank God YouTube wasn’t around back then — so many blackmail opportunies) and the people who lived across the street from us would always see us dancing and singing to the latest Disney movie soundtrack or Broadway cast recording and told my Mom and Dad that they signed me up for an all boys Jazz class. I whined and complained the entire time on the way to class but alas I still went. All I remember after that class was being bitten by the performance bug and signed up for six dance classes a week and did that until I was in middle school until I left the studio because of a teacher very similar to Abby Lee Miller (we all know how her teaching tactics can be scarring for young kids).

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing that has happened to me since beginning my career is that I got a taste of the real professional world of Broadway at the age of 17. I made my Broadway debut my senior year of high school in the revival of Bye, Bye Birdie and I don’t think I ever fully grasped how special it was until years later. Up until then I thought that my love of dancing and theatre in the community was just a hobby. After Birdie closed, I went four years without working and was back to being a “normal kid” I used to be so upset I wasn’t working but looking back I’m so happy I had that time to grow up and work on my craft and get my education.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I used to riff on every single song I would do on every other note. I would go into rooms with big casting directors and sing my song and change the melody so much that you couldn’t tell what song it was anymore. Don’t do this! The notes on the page are there for a reason and aren’t a suggestion — especially if you are auditioning for a musical. Pop music is so different and has much more room of interpretation.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released a new single called “Feel Your Love” (available on all streaming platforms) and I am currently working on an EP with my collaborators. Due to the pandemic the theatre industry was shut down and that was how I made money and kept myself afloat. After a year and change of no work and no creative outlet, “Feel Your Love” was born. I’ve always wanted to make time to focus on my love of pop music but never could because of the eight-show week grind on Broadway. In a way the shutdown has been a blessing because I’ve been able to put all of my focus into my love and passion for music. So, in short, stay tuned for a lot more new music very soon!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in all aspects of the entertainment industry is so important because as artists we have an influence on the people that look up to us or relate to us in some way, shape, or form. The entertainment industry needs to hold space for all bodies — especially those who need and should be amplified. As a queer person living in this world, I can say that we NEED more queer representation on film/television and in the music industry. So often there are queer stories told but they don’t give the voice to the queer people in the industry. It often times goes to a CIS straight person and most of the time someone who isn’t queer. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying someone who isn’t queer can’t play a queer person but there have been so many stories told through the queer lens and we don’t even get the opportunity to throw our hats in the ringer because it’s given to a Hollywood “name” doing something “daring” by playing someone who loves someone of the same sex. I’m honestly so tired of watching straight people play queer characters and having it referred to as “daring” or a CIS male wearing a dress and it’s thought of as groundbreaking and bold.



What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Bring told “no” is a full time job in this industry. I always tell people to not let the no’s discourage you from your dream. Use the no’s to fuel you and drive you to get that yes — it’s going to make it so much sweeter.

Sometimes it’s not about talent. It’s about who you know — I hate this because as an artist we want our art to speak for itself and get us into the spaces we strive for. Sometimes you need to do a little networking and it’s all part of the “game”

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a journey.” I don’t really have a specific story about this but my entire life is proof of that. I never would have thought by my age I would have three Broadway shows, a national tour, and original music out in the world and feel like “I’ve made it” and that phrase is so silly to even say because your success is something to be celebrated always.

BE YOURSELF — I used to try and be what I thought casting offices wanted. Try to put myself in boxes that maybe I didn’t fit in….Now i say SCREW that. I am 100% living my truth and I’m doing it unapologetically. Life is so much more fun this way.

Embrace the uncomfortable. Again, this year has taught me that it’s okay to not have it all figured out…Embracing the uncomfortable can lead to things that we didn’t know we could do or even need!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find other things you love. Other hobbies outside your dream. We all need a break sometimes. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living and get paid for it. But there’s lots of downtime….in some cases a year and a half of downtime due to a global pandemic. During this last year I rediscovered my love for the outdoors and hiking and because of this it has helped my art and writing stay authentic and not stale. It also helped me realize that this is still something I very much want and need to do with my life. I didn’t create a side hustle; I took care of myself and was gentle with myself which is also so important to help thrive in this industry. We’re so often comparing ourselves to others and that is literally the thief of joy and it’s something I STILL struggle with daily. You have to talk to yourself and treat yourself with the kindness you give others.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. This is so hard! I’d have to say that I would like to inspire a “Lead with Kindess” movement. We don’t know anyone else’s lives and what a person is going through so the next time you’re at the grocery store or somewhere and someone is rude, cold, or mean to you instead of lashing out, just take a moment to realize we don’t know what anyone else is going through. There’s so much that we don’t know about others because we can’t see it. I think if we did a little bit more of this the world would be a bit of a brighter and kinder place!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to my family being the most supportive of me ALWAYS. From the moment I fell in love with the arts, to my first community theatre production, to vocal injury, to my Broadway debut, to coming out — you name it, they’ve been there. I know lots of people do not have the amount of support and love that It’s something I don’t take for granted. I can’t wait for the day I can finally thank them properly and pay them back for all the schlepping around they did for us growing up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not a matter of if it’ll happen…it’s just when.” My dad told me this while I was in my endless slew of callbacks for my second Broadway show. Newsies. I auditioned for the show 24 times from the time it was at Papermill Playhouse until I finally joined the company on Broadway for the last year of their run. I was so ready to give up after being told no every time and my Dad said to me that as long as I put the work in “it’s not a matter of IF it’ll happen…it’s just WHEN.” After he gave me that advice, I had one more callback and I walked in with that attitude and that was the time I finally got the YES I was waiting/working for.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

This is the hardest question in the entire world to answer because there are so many people I would love to meet and seek advice from. At this moment, I would say Gotmik from this latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” because I think what they are doing for young trans children and people, queer people is incredible. They are giving them a voice and being a role model to look up to and most importantly a role model who is relatable.

How can our readers follow you online?

@dannyquadrino on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter!