Diana Moss and Melanie Moss of Mini Melanie: “Listen to your customers”

Melanie Moss and Diana Moss are the co-founders of Mini Melanie. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Mini Melanie is a one stop shop for delicious and innovative desserts. From corporate-branded treats to DIY baking kits to our signature truffles, we do it all with exceptional customer service and attention to detail. The team behind Mini Melanie is sister duo Melanie (an alum of Babbo and Blue Hill Stone Barns and a Food Network’s CHOPPED champion) and Diana (a human rights lawyer turned entrepreneur). Together, this woman-owned small business is on a mission to bring you a stellar experience and memorable desserts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

As sisters, we grew up baking with our grandmother who was born in Vienna. She’d never use a recipe, but everything she baked was delicious! We’d bake with her everyday after school, and seeing family and neighbors’ reactions to baked goods left a lasting impression on us. Food was a big part of our childhood and Melanie continued to bake and cook through college, spending a year abroad in Paris and training at the Institute of Culinary Education and in some of New York’s top restaurants.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

We wanted to create a dessert that is just as beautiful as it is delicious. Our cake truffles came to be after months of recipe testing, and the truffle is just the right amount of baked cake inside a colorful, jewel-shaped chocolate shell. Each truffle is hand-painted and we have a range of flavors from cookie dough, to red velvet, devil’s food cake, key lime and more. They each have a signature color scheme on the outside and really lend themselves to celebrations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Every mistake has made us stronger and better equipped to serve our customers! It took lots of trial and error to develop the packaging we need to ship our desserts nationwide. And also, to realistically handle all of the custom work we produce.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Research is everything! Know your product and know your customer. Make sure you incorporate any negative feedback. It’s really so positive to use that and make you a stronger, better brand.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Testing it out on friends and family to get feedback. Seeking advice from other local food entrepreneurs. The community is generally very open and welcoming and willing to share their advice. Look to see if there are any local food incubator programs to work with before investing too much in your own space.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

You really need to think through would someone pay for this service; how much would they pay for this and is there enough margin to turn this idea into a real business. If your idea is solving a real problem and something you believe in and are passionate about together with knowing there is some margin to transform it into a business is a great starting point.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

We did not use a development consultant company because everything we produce comes from us and is within our skillset. If that’s not the case you may want to recruit a co-founder who brings in complementing skills to help you get the idea off the ground. This may be more cost effective to test viability before spending on consulting fees.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

This is the question that we are always grappling with! We love the autonomy and ability to run the business as we are now without outside investment. However, once we see that we cannot scale to our full potential without capital, that is when we think it makes sense to raise money.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Talk to other entrepreneurs in the food space and make friends! Also googling and making calls is simple advice, but persistence and research helps!

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1.Passion and belief in what you are making and selling

The Mini Melanie brand is about us and the food we produce. If we love and believe in what we are making, we know that it will have the same impact on our customers.

2. Listen to your customers

Over the last 14 months, we created a new line of products to ship nationwide based on what our customers were asking for. We could not have launched such a successful e0commerce shop without their amazing ideas and input.

3. A fantastic team. You can’t be good at everything and there are only so many hours in a day.

4. Guts! You have to put your life on the line and take risks to make things happen.

5. Create a product that is not on the market or reinvent something and take it to the next level!

Example — Mini Melanie cookie cakes

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

We focus on the way our product tastes and the way it looks. So it’s important to consider the experience from end to end: from the high quality ingredients we source all the way to the packaging and the way it lands at your door. Every detail of the experience should speak to the quality of the Mini Melanie brand.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

This last year living through a pandemic has been hard for everyone. We truly believe that by shipping our desserts nationwide during this time, we allowed our customers to continue to celebrate life’s special moments despite not being able to be together.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are passionate about our team and making sure that they have stable employment and can provide for their families. If we could create a movement it would be around employment and greater job security.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Other female entrepreneurs like Martha Stewart, Vera Wang, Tory Burch.

