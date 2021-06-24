Danavir Sarria of SupplyDrop: “Distribution ”

Distribution — You can’t make sales if you have nowhere to profitably sell your food products. For most new food brands, I highly recommend you start with an online Shopify store. This will be the simplest and fastest way to sell your product and collect data. Then when you’re ready, you’ll want to leverage that data to get into physical retail. The sooner you can go from just an online food business to a physical retail business that also sells online, the better.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Danavir Sarria.

Danavir Sarria is a growth consultant with 11 years of digital marketing experience. He specializes in helping 7 and 8 figure ecommerce brands grow with performance marketing through his agency, SupplyDrop. He also publishes a weekly newsletter for new ecommerce business owners.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I’m the son of 2 Nicaraguan immigrants who moved to the U.S decades ago due to the Nicaraguan Revolution. I was born and have spent my whole life in Miami, FL. Like most hispanic boys, I loved eating, video games, and playing baseball. However, my love for business has been the one constant in my life for as long I can remember. According to my parents, I would even get in trouble sometimes because I would “hustle” my friends with “unfair” transactions. Good times! Overall though, I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a regular, happy childhood.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I don’t run my own food brand, but I do specialize in helping other food brands grow. My background before marketing was in strength & conditioning, which obviously required in-depth knowledge and passion for nutrition. I also happen to be a lifelong vegetarian, so the rise in plant-based food brands is exciting. Lastly, my marketing background is in direct response, which aligns perfectly with how food products are best sold. In other words, I was practically born to market food and beverage products!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I once was in the product development phase of starting a luxury chocolate brand. This meant I was talking to a lot of manufacturers. At one point, I was scheduled to have a call with one chocolatier who was willing to give me a chance. But at the same time, I got a call from a potential employer who wanted to hire me for a marketing job. I actually ended up telling the employer that I had to get off the call so I could talk to the manufacturer instead. Mind you, I had no job and was looking for one. However, the product meant more to me than anything. My family still laughs about that till this day.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see is not having a clear USP. The best food & beverage brands are built off a clear and focused differentiator. Not only does this reduce your customer acquisition costs or CAC, but it actually makes your brand more profitable as you won’t have to spend nearly as much money on inventory. The second most common mistake is taste. Even if you’re selling a food product with health benefits, taste is still the #1 biggest factor that determines whether customers come back or not. If you can be the best-tasting competitor in your category, you will win. I think Ben & Jerry’s is the best example of what you want to be in terms of flavors. The last common mistake I’ve seen is the lack of attention to unit economics. Food products are generally not the highest margin products in business. So you have to be extra careful when it comes to margins and shipping costs. This is why the best food brands will use e-commerce to collect data and then scale by going to physical retail.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

My advice is to see if that product idea works on paper before you start manufacturing anything. More specifically, I want to know if the unit economics, marketing costs, and positioning elements are doable. So I would figure out your new product’s positioning, such as being the first chocolate covered almond brand. Then see if you have the margins and funds to make this product. From there, I would validate the idea with Facebook ads to a fake Shopify store selling your product. Do the numbers look favorable? Then go ahead and start the business. If they don’t though, change your idea immediately. Because if it doesn’t work now, it definitely won’t work later.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

The great thing about food brands is that it’s all about math, which can be calculated. The trick is to know what needs to be calculated. So I would encourage people struggling with turning an idea into a real business to do everything possible to make the economics of the business “doable”. This means margins, COGS, shipping costs, required ROAS, and more. If you build your business on a solid foundation, then growing the business becomes easier even if you make more mistakes than the average entrepreneur.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

It really depends on your situation. It’s always nice to have help from a real pro, but you need the capital and resources to really do what they recommend. So for most food entrepreneurs, I would say try to do as much of it on your own as possible.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Venture capital is something you want to avoid unless you absolutely need it. Almost every founder who raises tons of VC money ends up regretting it because they have to work much harder and build a much bigger business to earn the same money as a bootstrapper. Of course, bootstrapping a business is a lot harder during the startup phase since VC money allows you to hire help early on and run ads. But if you can bootstrap your food brand, that’s the way I would go. The only time I would consider raising money is to scale an already successful food brand.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Sourcing a good manufacturer is not very hard, but it is a grind. In my experience, you just have to spend a ton of time on Google and calling sales reps to find potential partners. This can take weeks for most categories and months for more niche product ideas. With that said, I’ve found the main difference between a successful sourcing venture and one that falls flat is you knowing what you’re looking for. The more you know what your brand is about and the numbers you need to hit to become profitable, the better chance you’ll have at finding the perfect manufacturer for your brand.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Positioning

The food industry is massive, meaning you’re competing with some of the biggest brands in the world. So you need to position your brand away from that competition. Ideally, this means you would start a food line for specific dieters in the early days of that diet. For example, if you would have started when keto was new, you would have been able to completely outmaneuver even the biggest food holding companies.

2. Economics

It’s not enough to make sales. You have to make profitable sales. And that’s only possible if you make the numbers work in your favor. This means you have to do everything possible to increase your profit margin and average order value, while decreasing things such as shipping costs. If you do this, you’ll have a food line that will actually be able to grow because it’s profitable to do so.

3. Distribution

You can’t make sales if you have nowhere to profitably sell your food products. For most new food brands, I highly recommend you start with an online Shopify store. This will be the simplest and fastest way to sell your product and collect data. Then when you’re ready, you’ll want to leverage that data to get into physical retail. The sooner you can go from just an online food business to a physical retail business that also sells online, the better.

4. Sourcing

When you finally find a profitable business model for your food line, the last thing you want is for something to happen to your supply chain. For example, if you create a food product with a very limited supply of a certain ingredient and something happens to the availability of that ingredient, then you’ll have a very hard time trying to fix this problem. So always have multiple manufacturers you can count on to deliver your product.

5. Owned Media

Business can sometimes be a volatile endeavor. The big guys can weather any storm because they have the money and connections to do so. But for a new food brand, the best thing you can do to “crisis proof” your food line is to build your own “owned media”. You want to have your own content site that caters to people who love your type of food. You want to build an email list and SMS list. And you want a direct mail list as well. In the worst case scenario, you will always have a distribution channel you can use.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

The secret to creating a food line that people are crazy about comes down to serving untapped audiences because they’re “craving” for a solution.. Once upon a time, keto was a very niche diet trend. The keto brands that started during the early days would end up seeing huge growth because they were the only obvious choice for keto dieters and because the diet ended up becoming one of the most popular trends in health. So if you can find an underserved audience and make food products specifically for them, you’ll instantly become the brand they rave about.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes, I always try to hire people of color. I became an entrepreneur because there was very little opportunity for me to grow through someone else’s business. I’ve been rejected from so many jobs, it’s depressing to even think about it. So I try to fix that by giving others the opportunities I didn’t have.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think it would be something related to climate change. At the end of the day, it’s something that affects everyone in the world. It’s also something we can’t simply postpone or ignore. We need a complete green movement that changes the world’s use of fossil fuels. Otherwise, billions of people will die or have their lives completely ruined. It’s a crisis that dwarfs almost everything else. So if I had to inspire a movement, it would be this.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Bog Iger. I think Disney is the greatest marketing company in the history of the world and he was one of the best CEOs Disney ever had. I would love to talk to him about content & commerce, IP creation, Disney’s business model, and more.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.