Nicholas Falcone of NDM Hospitality Services: “Don’t restrict your creativity and don’t be afraid to fail”

Don’t restrict your creativity and don’t be afraid to fail. Work extremely hard and never get complacent with how you are performing. Always think ahead by 3–5 years. I always try to prioritize speed over perfection because I find the best way to get close to perfection is to get in the game and try things which is where you get the best learning. Most of all remember that a business is built on people & culture.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicholas Falcone.

Nicholas Falcone founded NDM Hospitality Services LLC in 2011 with the vision of becoming a multi-faceted hospitality conglomerate. Since that time, Nick and the NDM Hospitality team have led the charge into the dining and curated vacation resort industries.

Prior to founding NDM Hospitality, Falcone focused on establishing his knowledge base within the hospitality industry by holding management positions at multiple dining concepts. In 2010, after graduating from Florida State University, he participated in an owner/operator training program for full-service restaurant chains in South Florida. Simultaneously, Falcone was searching for the most optimal franchise to invest in and executing a territorial deal with the fast-casual restaurant chain BurgerFi.

NDM Hospitality acquired the territorial rights to the Dade County BurgerFi franchise, which opened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2012. Since then the company has expanded its sector to include 6 more restaurants from Miami to Orlando.

In 2015, NDM Hospitality expanded to its next venture, Luxury Residential Resorts (LRR) a management company for luxury branded residential resorts. The company solidified partnerships to be a licensed operator for Encore Resort at Reunion, Margaritaville Resort Orlando, The Bear’s Den Resort Orlando, and Spectrum Resort Orlando.

In 2019, NDM Hospitality founded Rentyl Resorts. Whereas Luxury Residential Resorts is the management entity for our resort properties, Rentyl Resorts represents the marketing and sales arm — a new sub-sector within the resort industry. At Rentyl Resorts, each home is designed, built, and furnished with that brand standard and consistency in mind. Guests see an identity and trust behind these curated resort residences. Rentyl mixes these curated resort residences with amenities and services that you only see at a world-class hotel. NDM Hospitality’s brands replicate these resorts all over the country and internationally so that people can obtain these experiences in other destinations.

Today, Falcone continues to expand these brands and bring top-notch service and hospitality to guests. When not working, he loves spending time with his wife Jaclyn, son Nicholas and daughter Olivia.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The story of Nick, Dan and Matt Falcone did not start in travel, but in F&B. The brothers began their business ventures in 2011 as they embarked on franchising BurgerFi restaurants. Growing up watching their father who started his business empire in quick service dining, they were inspired to begin their careers there to learn as much as possible about the hospitality business. As they opened more locations, they refined operations procedures, creating the first marketing co-op and training module was put into place at the brother’s locations, which is now replicated across the brand. They now operate seven BurgerFi locations and have taken their hospitality experience to the travel industry.

As the brothers grew up in a close family and now have children of their own, taking vacations together as a group is a very special time that they cherish to this day. Each time they took a trip, the hassle of booking multiple hotel rooms was a constant issue. Their experiences had been subpar with vacation rentals as they longed for the amenities that come with staying at a hotel. They felt that something was missing from the industry, realizing they needed to take action to do something better. From there the concept of Branded Residential Resorts was born. Branded Residential Resorts combine the size, comfort and value of a vacation home with the services, amenities and consistency standards of a true hotel brand. From there, NDM opened their first Branded Residential Resort, Encore Resort at Reunion located in Orlando, minutes from Walt Disney World. Homes range from 4–3 bedrooms with various in-home amenities including private backyard, pool, home theater, chef’s kitchen, billiards, game rooms and bedrooms for children themed for an Orlando vacation including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Mickey Mouse and more . The resort was received very well by multi-generational families, groups, sports teams and corporate retreats. Following Encore’s success, NDM onboarded additional resorts into the portfolio and established Rentyl Resorts as its umbrella brand. The first of its kind, Rentyl Resorts acts as a true brand in the travel space and has both sub brands underneath the umbrella, in addition to Rentyl Collection’s individually curated resorts that meet master brand standards.

NDM also began its first partnership with an established brand, opening Margaritaville Resort Orlando in 2019. Inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s island lifestyle, the resort and cottages transport guests to the vacation state of mind from the moment they enter. Other partnerships include Bear’s Den Brand by Jack Nicklaus. The Bear’s Den Resort is NDM’s first venture into the luxury space with elegant new homes inside the golf community.

As NDM continues to grow, they recently implemented a proprietary technology that powers Rentyl Resorts performance to another level. Most other companies in the home rental space spend significant dollars on assets and long-term fixed leases whereas Rentyl’s model is asset light, focusing on performance for its owned product and partners. Rentyl is the only company in the world to book both AOA (allocation on arrival) and by the door simultaneously, allowing significant flexibility to market all types of hospitality products and increasing its footprint.

In the last two years the company has grown significantly despite industry struggles including the results of the Covid-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry. While other companies were forced into furloughs and layoffs, NDM went from 400 team members to 650 during that time Revenue will increase from $25 million in 2019 to $150 this year and is slated to eclipse 1billion by 2023.

NDM is now looking to take their brand across the country and internationally. With ten resorts on its current roster, the brand hopes to have over sixty by the end of the year and 500 in the next five years. The next properties will be the first outside of Florida and are slated to open in Montana, Hawaii and Italy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started Rentyl Resorts? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

Interesting can be defined in many different ways. I would say for me the most interesting thing that has occurred was having the opportunity to meet so many really influential brand ambassadors that we’ve partnered with such as Jimmy Buffett, Dan Marino, Jack Nicklaus, Gloria & Emilio Estefan and more. All of these individuals have been beyond gracious to us and our companies. One story specifically was getting to sit down and have a great lunch with Gloria and Emilio along with my entire family. Sitting down with them was like hanging out with my own family. They are amazing people and we just spoke about life and experiences. It was really cool seeing how down to Earth they are despite all of their fame. I grew up in South Florida where people like Gloria Estefan and Dan Marino were the King and Queen of the area so getting to meet them and talk about life and business was very cool and interesting.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe my company stands out because we are doing things that have never been done before. Rentyl Resorts has created Branded Residential Resorts which will provide travelers with the comforts of a home mixed with the amenities and services of a resort while maintaining a brand standard. Vacation Homes have been around for a while but this form of vacationing in a Branded Residential Resort is a new sub sector within the travel space. Guests will no longer have to trust reviews from individual owners properties or properties managed by management companies as now there will be trusted & branded accommodations that people will know and love in all of their favorite destinations as we grow our brand.

Spire Loyalty will be the first multi-industry loyalty program to reward individuals for real estate transactions and allow those rewards to be utilized for purchasing other products, services, travel, and more.

Another aspect of our business that really makes us stick out is our incredible marketing department. Our team is award winning with recognition from The Telly Awards, The Communicator Awards, The MarCom Awards, and more. This department is something I’m extremely proud of and love the growth that we’ve been able to achieve. We’ve created an entire in-house marketing agency to fuel our business. Some of our incredible marketing segments such Digital, Social Media, and CRM have generated millions of engagements over the last 5 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many individuals that impacted our path along the way but for me personally I can say the number one was my parents. We were blessed to have an amazing Mom and Dad that guided us and made us believe that we can achieve anything. My Father has been very successful in his career and has allowed us to learn from someone that came from nothing and was able to transform into a business leader. My Mom is one of the strongest individuals I know and no matter what we were dealing with she never let us quit and always drove a positive mentality. One story regarding this was when at age 11 I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease. At 11 years old you hear something like this and immediately get scared of the unknowns of what that will mean and how it will impact your lifestyle. I remember both of my parents caring like crazy and doing anything they could to make me feel at ease. My Dad is very solution oriented and immediately started looking up diets and things that could help and I remember him providing food recommendations that were very foreign to me at the time and again I wasn’t sure I would be able to make that much drastic change. My Mom on the other hand understood the mental challenge I was faced with and was able to provide me with the necessary confidence to attack the situation head on. Both of them provided me with different things that allowed me to overcome the situation and over time turn a negative into a positive.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

We are working on two major business growth plans that are extremely exciting. 1. Rentyl Resorts is one of our businesses that combines the comforts and spaciousness of a vacation home, with the amenities and services of a full-service resort, wrapped up in true resort brand standards. We are expanding rapidly around the country with 9 resorts and counting. Our homes range from 2–13 bedrooms and are all curated to meet the Rentyl Resorts standard. We’ve partnered in Orlando with incredible brands such as Margaritaville and the Jack Nicklaus organization and plan to add sub-brands under the Rentyl Resorts umbrella as we continue our expansion. 2. We are also working on the launch of our newest business Spire Loyalty. Spire Loyalty will be the first multi-industry loyalty program that is connected to real estate transactions. You will be able to receive rewards points for buying or renting your dwelling that you can then utilize in other aspects of life such as travel, product purchases, experiences, and more.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a company we are really big on giving back to the community. Before COVID, we were doing monthly company volunteer sessions and visiting amazing charities such as Give Kids the World & Second Harvest Food Bank. This Holiday Season our company provided over 1000 meals to our local food bank. Anytime we can help others by volunteering or giving back to a great cause, it’s something that is core to who we are.

We also like to bring goodness to the world by providing a path and guidance to individuals within our organization. We are extremely passionate about seeing mutual success and knowing that our team is reaching their dreams. We are investing a significant amount of time and effort to create a proprietary technology system that will allow team members to see different paths they can take within our company and have clear guidelines on what they need to perform to reach their goals. There are a lot of people today that don’t have a path or aren’t sure what they want to do, and we are a company that is working hard to be able to bridge that for people that are aspiring for clarity & growth. One of the things I’m most proud of in my career is the number of individuals within our company in leadership roles that started from the ground and worked their way up. It’s extremely inspiring to watch our team members grow and reach heights they never even thought was possible.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I’m not a huge book guy as I’m a bigger fan of reading articles. If I had to choose a book or two that made a big impact on my life, I guess I would have to choose The Art of War or From Good to Great. Both of these books made an impact on me in different ways. I read The Art of War when I was in high school and I feel that it was a really interesting book to read from a cultural perspective and strategy perspective. I’m a fan of reading anything that talks about strategies as it’s always interesting to understand how leaders think and work their way through situations. From Good to Great made an impact because it provided me with an expectation/mindset on how to approach situations to result in a great outcome.

On another note, I now have 3 young children 4 years or younger so most of my book reading these days comes in the form of children’s books. One of the best books I’ve read to my children is “After The Fall”. This book is the story of what happened to Humpty Dumpty after he fell off the wall. This book contains a great message to keep on going and attack your dreams no matter what and never give up. It was really cool because after reading this book to my kids and explaining the message of how Humpty Dumpty had this big fall but then picked himself up and accomplished his dreams and never stopped trying, they started to really recite this in daily life. Anytime my kids fail at something or don’t get the desired outcome they look at me and say “Daddy you know what we do when we don’t win?”…”Keep Trying!!”. Couldn’t be more proud as a father to hear that so that book although a children’s book has made an amazing impact on my family’s life.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “Twenty Something founder”. Please share an example or story for each

I believe that every entrepreneur is going to have difficulties and need to put out fires at times. Sometimes these opportunities are controllable and others not. As a young entrepreneur you are blessed with a tremendous amount of energy and ambition but lack the experience that others may have in making decisions based on previous knowledge. My biggest difficulties were overcoming the lack of experience and making up for it with hard work, countless hours of studying my professions, and collaboration with experts.

1. When I first started my rental business before I founded Rentyl Resorts, I was one of 3 approved rental companies in a resort community. One of those companies was a top 3 largest property manager by unit count in the country and the other was Kissimmee’s Top Vacation Rental Manager rated by the VRMA and this is the largest amount of vacation rentals in one city in the country. We had to convince homeowners to join our program despite the fact that I’d never been in this business before and came from Food and Beverage. This was challenging but with persistence and hard work we were able to prove ourselves and become the dominant company within the community.

2. Another difficulty was transitioning to my first ownership experience. I was working in food and beverage and made the decision that I wanted to open my first restaurant after speaking with the BurgerFi brand. When you become a business owner you feel everything that’s happening in the business differently. I was 24 years old when our first restaurant opened its doors, and I was striving for perfection. For the first year the store was open my brother and I rarely took time off. 100+ hour weeks were the norm. We love the work but there was a certain amount of mental hardening that occurred to where we were able to compartmentalize the impacts of what was happening day to day and how that impacts our financials so that we were able to make proper decisions on both sides.

3. Another milestone challenge was when we went to a multi-store operator for the first time. At this time, we were no longer able to control the quality of our business by working more hours as there wasn’t enough time in the day without cloning ourselves. With this experience we were able to adapt and develop an extremely robust growth plan for our team members that is the base to our Level Up growth system we are developing right now for our entire business.

4. Lack of work life balance. For the few years of my career, I didn’t know what a Holiday or special occasion was. There wasn’t the ability to take off for these times as that is when we were at our busiest. Also, when most of my friends would be going out and having fun on weekends my brother and I were making sure to be present at our businesses. Throughout the years one of the hardest parts of being an entrepreneur is that you have to make sacrifices and one of my biggest sacrifices was my work life balance.

Most Rewarding:

1. The first thing that I believe is rewarding about being a young entrepreneur is to have a fresh perspective on business and the latest innovations. I grew up with a lot of the latest technologies and that innovation is becoming a major guiding factor behind all of our businesses. For example, we were running into issues early on with being able to find technologies to run our extremely unique businesses. Finally, I said let’s stop trying to fit our needs into a box that doesn’t fit and instead let’s control our own destiny. We went on to start our own technology software development department within our company and we are building or have built a significant amount of our brand systems in house.

2. We understand the power of today’s forms of marketing. Digital and social media marketing have been some of our pillars and represent a significant portion of our marketing budget.

3. One rewarding thing of being a young entrepreneur is being a role model for young people. I’ve had opportunities to speak to panels of young kids through different forums and explain to them how hard work and vision can drive them to places they want to be. I think because of my age I’m able to relate to these younger kids a little bit more and help them understand that anything is achievable. Not only have I had the opportunity to do this in a career format but I’ve also had the opportunity to speak with younger people regarding health. I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at 11 years ago as I stated earlier in the Q&A and so being able to take my experience from growing up with this and letting young people know about what may be coming their way and how to be prepared has been very fulfilling.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty-year-old who is looking to found a business?

Don’t restrict your creativity and don’t be afraid to fail. Work extremely hard and never get complacent with how you are performing. Always think ahead by 3–5 years. I always try to prioritize speed over perfection because I find the best way to get close to perfection is to get in the game and try things which is where you get the best learning. Most of all remember that a business is built on people & culture.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.

🙂 Stephen Ross Chairman of The Related Companies. My goal growing up through childhood was to play sports. I’m extremely competitive and obsessed with all thing’s sports. When I realized in my high school years that sports wouldn’t be my future, my ultimate goal switched to wanting to own a sports team. I’ve been a lifelong die-hard Miami Dolphins fan so naturally I would want that to be the team that I can one day own. I know this is a very lofty goal but everything that I do in my career is with the hopes that my path can one day lead me there. Having the opportunity to meet with Stephen Ross would be for three main reasons. 1) Since he is the current owner of the Dolphins, I’d like to meet him to make sure that I’m on his radar if he was ever looking to sell the team. I’m financially a ways away from being able to make this dream a reality but hoping to close the gap quickly. 2) I’d love to pick his brain on the experience of owning the team and learn as much as I could from him. 3) I’d love to learn more about his overall career with The Related Group and understand how his path led him to where he is today.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow my company @rentylresorts.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.