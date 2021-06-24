Caity Begg of Authentic Social: “Provide mentorship opportunities”

Being able to design your own schedule, create something interesting, and learn from others around you.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Caity Begg.

Caity Begg is the Founder of Authentic Social, focused on helping organizations increase sales through personalized communication + authentic business relationship building at scale. She is a 2016 Harvard graduate and LinkedIn alum. Caity resides in New York City and is also a 2021 Forbes Next 1000 honoree.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Ever since I was little, I have been passionate about entrepreneurship. I tried it all when I was quite young — lemonade stands, bracelet making businesses, pizza review businesses, and more. In high school, I founded YoungTri, an organization that connected young triathletes worldwide. I completed a half ironman at 14, marathon at 16, and Ironman at 18, and loved connecting with others who shared these passions across the world. We had members in 30+ countries and every state, and through YoungTri I began to speak across the country about topics related to female empowerment in sports, female involvement in social media, and more. As I developed YoungTri throughout college, I began to learn more about social media and what it took to grow an organization. My senior year in college, I did my honors thesis on virtual impressions and how digital communication affects the way we interact as well as form and develop relationships. From this, I found that the more we align our personal selves with our digital selves, the higher the ROI both in personal and professional settings. This finding led me to take my prior experience growing an organization with YoungTri and my findings from my honors sociology thesis and start Authentic Social. I then worked at LinkedIn for a year after graduation and grew Authentic Social on the side. One year after starting at LinkedIn, I left to pursue Authentic Social full time. I have been full time with Authentic Social since October 2017.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Some think my first experience with consulting was in starting Authentic Social — funny enough, it was in high school when I was asked to be a consultant for MTV Made. I consulted the person being made into a triathlete on tips and tricks and ended up being featured on the show. Some of my classmates thought it was funny and had the clip playing when I walked into economics class senior year. I took my consulting experience a step further, and more seriously in the entrepreneurship direction in college. Right after I started Authentic Social, I was asked to consult Cisco executives. I spent several hours in a seminar teaching them about LinkedIn and how to leverage the platform to maintain a personal brand and generate leads — and it was an incredibly interesting experience learning more about the executives and receiving feedback that I was able to add value to them.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I was still in college — and I balanced having calls in between classes. I remember a call once overlapping with a final, and I had to reschedule with the client. It was a funny reminder of the difficulties in balancing work and school, and taught me to keep a better hold on my Google calendar!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have been integral to helping me throughout my career. My mom is a female founder and helps me keep everything together, keep organized, stay strategic, and keep sane. She is always there to help style me for a client meeting, add value in design or copywriting questions, and (literally) everything in between. She has provided tons of invaluable advice.

My dad comes from a sales background, and is there to talk through everything, whether it’s a client call, strategy for growth, or just to go over ideas. He’s helped a ton with inspiration and knowledge to grow Authentic Social’s proprietary methodology when it comes to social selling. My brother TJ is also the best — he is always there to provide insight and share new perspectives.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My dad’s book “Softsell Pitbull” taught me a ton about the art of “soft” selling while still maintaining a clear direction toward closing. He has a knack for maintaining authentic professional relationships and selling in a way that is not “salesy”, and this has helped me a ton throughout my career.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite life lesson quote is “the end is nothing, the road is all” because it helps me to focus on the ongoing road and interesting stops along the way in being an entrepreneur, rather than being fixated on specific singular end goals.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hold regular free “Career Convos with Caity” sessions to help others leverage my knowledge and methodology around social selling to help them in the job process. I recently hosted a Career Convos with Caity spinoff session with a group of pediatric nurse practitioners. In addition, I volunteer with the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Access and mentors. We need to continue to make the knowledge of how to start a company more accessible, and provide mentorship opportunities to more females so that they are equipped with the tools they need to pursue their passions.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

My “Career Convos with Caity” series has also touched on entrepreneurship and what it was like for me to start a company, as well as tips for the attendees to do so themselves. It’s so important to empower other females through mediums like these where their questions can be easily heard and answered.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Being able to design your own schedule, create something interesting, and learn from others around you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Make education on how to start a business more accessible and widely known

LinkedIn learning and other online resources are great starting points for founding a business, and it is important to increase accessibility to these learning materials for women looking to start businesses.

2. Provide mentorship opportunities

Mentorship is so important — my parents are entrepreneurs (my mother is a female founder), so I always grew up knowing it was possible for me to become a founder. This same opportunity should be afforded to others — this is what I strive to do through Career Convos with Caity. There are several organizations that have begun to do this at scale which is great!

3. Education around the fact that there are many different types of businesses to start

From consulting to engineering to consumer packaged goods — so many options!

4. You don’t have to quit your job and risk it all to start — you can start out as a side hustle (I did this!)

I worked on Authentic Social on the side (first as a senior at Harvard, then at LinkedIn) before I went full time. This allowed me to learn and grow while expanding my business to where I felt comfortable to go full time.

5. Connect more women founders

Organizations like Luminary are doing a great job with this — career and growth platform hub for women

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to make the job search process more accessible for people! High quality tips for resumes and cover letters coupled with strategic tips for how to get in the “back door” at companies through personalized messaging.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Whitney Wolfe! She’s an incredible female founder, a huge inspiration, and her product certainly works — I met my boyfriend of a year on Bumble!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn — linkedin.com/in/caityb

Instagram — Instagram.com/caityb

TikTok — tiktok.com/@caitybegg

