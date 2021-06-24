Rachel Fix of r chiara: “We are strong, passionate, and innovative thinkers”

We are strong, passionate, and innovative thinkers. We are also great listeners which I think the world truly lacks these days. Being able and willing to listen to other peoples’ ideas and thoughts can be hugely impactful and I think women are great at doing just that.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Fix.

r. chiara’s founder, Rachel Chiara Fix, has always had a passion for elegant timeless jewelry with a subtle edge. This childhood hobby quickly turned into a passion, paving the way for Rachel to fall in love with diamonds and fine jewelry. Her chic aesthetic and personal style were honed through years of working with manufacturers in the heart of New York City’s diamond district. r. chiara jewelry has a modern design with an elevated twist for everyone, from those who like to layer and stack to the careful curators with a minimalist style. Rachel works one-on-one with clients, to find perfect everyday pieces or designing and creating dream engagement rings and beyond.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always had an affinity for jewelry. When I was 12, designing and hand making jewelry gave me an outlet to express my creativity, make something of value, and ultimately give me a set of business skills. It was a feeling that I was drawn to, and kept building on. Throughout high school and college, I was constantly exploring new ways to involve myself in both jewelry and the business side. I knew I needed to learn as much as I could until I was able to go out on my own.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was younger, I was a relatively serious ballet dancer. I had a nice group of friends, who I was close with while we danced together year after year. After I stopped dancing in high school, those friends and I lost touch as we went through life stages, going to different high schools, colleges, and moving to different cities. Recently, I got an order online from a name that I recognized. She was an old dance friend who saw r. chiara on instagram, recognized my middle name, remembered my love of jewelry, and realized it was my company. We have since reconnected, but it was truly an amazing story and feeling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I’ve made is telling my mom I will reset all of her family heirlooms! Now she is addicted to changing up her jewelry. But on a serious note, there are tons of mistakes that I made while first starting, some funny, some stressful, but all have been great learning experiences. Every new business makes many mistakes, which is a huge part of growing and learning how to fix them for the future of your business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. She always encouraged me to go after my dreams, be creative, and work for myself. She is always there for me to talk through any scenario with, and make me feel better if I feel like I have messed something up. She even helps me with some business tasks. She likes to walk through the diamond district with me and ask a lot of questions about how things work and where I go. There have also been certain people who believed in me early on, have helped me with making connections, and who continue teaching me things along the way. I would not be where I am if it were not for them.

This industry is a really hard industry to break into as it’s very family and male dominant. Given that I have no family in the business and I am a young woman, I have had a few different people who have just trusted me on a handshake and my word. Because of their belief in me, I have worked hard and been able to build real, amazing working relationships with them. I’ve also had some incredible mentors along the way. Sometimes you just get a good feeling about someone and you’re right. I have had the pleasure of this happening more than once.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The 8 hour work week. While I am definitely working WAY more than that, as most founders do, it was great to understand how people think to do things more efficiently. I think it’s a big part of starting up a small business — to learn how to do things effectively and efficiently.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Control what you can control.” So often I get worked up about things that haven’t happened yet. What happens if this? What happens when that? But ultimately there is so much that we cannot get upset over because they have not happened yet. So I often tell myself to control what I can control and it puts things back into perspective.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

As a jewelry designer, I get to be part of the happiest moments of people’s lives. Whether it’s a special occasion like a birthday or graduation to something as wonderful as a wedding, I get to be part of how they show their love. This expression of love to one another truly does make the world a better place.

Beyond this, I am constantly looking for areas where I can give back. I have donated time, money, and jewelry to charities, auctions, and events. I am always looking to be able to spread awareness for causes that mean a lot to the people around me. There is always room to do better and to be better, successful or not. Most recently, a portion of my sales were donated to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Believing that they can. It doesn’t matter who you are, woman or man, if you are willing to put in the time and you have the drive, and you believe in yourself, you can do that. This report is a perfect example of why women don’t believe they can. They see that only 20% of funded companies have women founders and get nervous that they can’t beat those odds. We have come a long way historically speaking, but we still have ways to go!

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Talking to them. I wish someone who I looked up to would have taken the time to answer questions I had. I try to connect with anyone and everyone I can to ask questions, hear their advice, learn from their mistakes and more. There are plenty of young women who would love to become female founders, but don’t know where to turn to. I love speaking with anyone who is willing to listen! Feel free to reach out to me if you’re reading this and want to talk!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We are strong, passionate, and innovative thinkers. We are also great listeners which I think the world truly lacks these days. Being able and willing to listen to other peoples’ ideas and thoughts can be hugely impactful and I think women are great at doing just that. In a male dominated industry, I am often being thanked for listening to what my clients want. I guide them and give them direction, but by listening to what it is they are actually looking for, my clients walk away happy.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Teaching them from an early age that they CAN do it. Bringing in more female founders to talk in schools at all ages is a great start. When I was in elementary or middle school, I would have LOVED to listen to incredible female founders talk about the work that they were doing. There are so many incredible female entrepreneurs out there. Giving women the access and the tools to do so. This could be financially, mentally and emotionally. Very few people I know started their own businesses, so it was difficult for me to navigate everything on my own. I can’t imagine if I didn’t have the emotional support from my family and I know there are so many female founders out there that don’t. Understanding that a passion and love for something can become a business. I was so fulfilled when I realized that my love for jewelry could also support me if I worked hard enough. When I was making jewelry at 12 years old, I never thought it would lead me to a career path that I truly love. Asking for help is a good thing. We don’t always know the answers, so asking someone who might have a better understanding will take you far. It may sound silly but there are no stupid questions and you can’t ask too many questions! Knowing that you can teach yourself anything. You are much more knowledgeable than you think you are. When I first started my business. I did not know the first thing about photoshop. After hours on youtube and watching tutorials, I can do a lot more than I ever thought I could. Which saves time and money for social or website imagery.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Teaching love and appreciation. Hate is never innate, it is always learned. And appreciating everything will never result in fostering hatred.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Amanda Kloots. I truly admire her — she built her business from something she loves and is passionate about, has endured unimaginable pain, but still has an amazing attitude.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can shop at Rchiara.com or follow along on instagram @_r.chiara to see how I style some of my latest pieces!

