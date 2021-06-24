Donald Boone of BoxedUp: “Good companies are a lot easier to identify”

Good companies are a lot easier to identify. Those are everywhere. You can exist and be successful as a good company, but the great ones stand out.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Donald Boone .

Donald Boone, a 34-year-old Maryland native, had the realization that in order to make an impact on his community, he needed to find a way to pursue entrepreneurship full time. After a corporate career in engineering, a failed startup and a career at Amazon, he’s found a way to make his dream a reality through his company, BoxedUp.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story has been a long winding road of entrepreneurial thinking, hustling and being creative to find ways to earn money and get ahead. I grew up pretty humble in a suburb of Washington, DC, Seat Pleasant, MD. Being raised in this environment instilled in me a work ethic that has stuck with me to this day. After selling t-shirts in middle school, candy to my classmates in high school, and working multiple jobs to put extra money in my pocket, I took that same spirit to North Carolina A&T where I studied Mechanical Engineering with hopes of creating the financial freedom I always wanted for myself. In the early days of my career, I thought this, not entrepreneurship, would be my calling, and I worked pretty hard at companies like ExxonMobil and Amazon to give the future I wanted.

But after a few side real estate hustles and a failed 2015 startup, I took a step back to figure out how I could leverage my skills to bring a new product and service to market. From there, BoxedUp was born.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Startups are hard. If they were easy everyone would do it. So I’ve had to prove myself at nearly every stage of my process. But this journey is a microcosm of my life in a lot of ways. When I graduated high school, I couldn’t break 1,100 on my SAT’s, so I know my classmates and friends probably counted me out. After going to A&T and starting my career in Corporate America, I was competing next to MIT, Harvard, and Wharton business school graduates who I’m sure thought less of me because they never heard of the school that I went to. Showing up to meetings as the only black person in most of the rooms where I work just feels like another day of me proving to everyone that I belong where I am. So that chip on my shoulder has always been there.

So as I fast forward to my journey with BoxedUp, I’ve thought about quitting multiple times! My lowest point was probably in the summer of 2020. After funding BoxedUp myself with no investors for over a year, I was thousands of dollars in credit card debt, and because of COVID, my sales also went to 0 dollar. Instead of quitting though, I used my downtime to teach myself to code in order to allow other people to list their products on BoxedUp. In parallel, I started experimenting on new ways to survive the pandemic, and started supporting people and organizations during the pivot to virtual events and engagements.

It’s in times like these that I’m thankful for my upbringing. I always think, I can’t be more broke than I once was, so what do I have to lose? Nothing at all.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Ha, plenty! The first mistake early in our operating days of shipping products, I missed the delivery window to drop off a customer order with our mail carrier. With no other way to get the product there, I had to get creative, so on the fly, I went out and ordered a yellow working vest, put on a BoxedUp hat, and delivered the customer order myself.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

That’s easy. BoxedUp is much bigger than me or our brand. It’s really about empowering everyone to earn money on our platform. Today, we allow anyone to list anything they want on our platform, and we leverage the power of our marketplace to connect them with customers who have a need for their product. Whether that person is down the street or across the country, BoxedUp can connect them.

Today, we have multiple equipment owners who rent products on BoxedUp and earn more profit doing that, than they would managing a rental property. That’s powerful.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You have to find a balance. The sooner you recognize that entrepreneurship is a marathon and not a sprint you’ll be better off for it. The challenge is, it’s both a physical race and a mental one. You have to be prepared for the inevitable ups and downs and maintain a sense of balance through it all to prevent hitting that wall.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are tons! I’m a man of faith, so God is certainly the first person. Where I grew up, a lot of people rarely make it through high school, so to get here has taken a miracle. After that, the biggest supporters and influencers have been my mom and my wife AJ. Whether it’s supporting me financially or mentally through some of the challenges we talked about earlier, both have been tremendous in my support in this most recent journey.

Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

When I worked at Amazon, we had a defining leadership principle that guided our new investments, key decisions, and provided us with the conviction we needed that we were making the right decisions. And that was Customer Obsession.

So for me, a great company is one that is obsessed with making their customers happy and solving their problems. We know great companies when we see them and when we experience them. They make us feel special. They make us feel amazing. They make us run to tell our friends and colleagues about the experience we had. When your company is great, your customers will do your marketing and sales for you. So when I think of great companies, I think of organizations like Apple, Southwest, Airbnb, Uber, etc. Often times, these companies stop at nothing to make sure you love your experience.

Good companies are a lot easier to identify. Those are everywhere. You can exist and be successful as a good company, but the great ones stand out.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Stay close to your customers — Your company doesn’t exist without your customers. Even senior leaders should prioritize talking to customers as much as possible and ensuring their organization is solving their most pressing problems.

During my time at Amazon, we’d drill into this point often and intentionally, even going as far as writing an artificial press release prior to funding new programs and projects. If a customer quote or first hand feedback wasn’t used to produce the solution, nobody would build it.

2. Don’t be afraid to fail fast — I’ve been a part of both good and great organizations so I’ve seen everything in between. Oftentimes, the good organizations I’ve been a part of invested conservatively, and dissuaded employees from taking risks. When it came time to innovate in order to save the future of the organizations, employees weren’t able to do so.

Prior to BoxedUp, I forced myself to do this as well, challenging myself to launch BoxedUp in 100 or less and restricted my investment to just 10,000 dollars. I wanted to start as quickly and as cheaply as possible and if my 10k dollars experiment didn’t work, I would have killed the idea.

3. Be nimble and adaptable — Even great organizations seem to forget this as they grow larger. Companies get comfortable, complacent, and happy with the results they have.

This concept helped BoxedUp tremendously during COVID. When the virus first broke out, our sales nearly went to zero since we had so much exposure to travel related rentals. We looked around our office and cobbled together what we had to see if we could help organizations adapt their events virtually. 6-months later and this revenue stream has accounted for a lot of our growth.

4. Solve problems, don’t just build solutions — People and company’s get obsessed with building solutions, and forget what problem they wish to solve for customers. When I launched my first startup, Oleo, I spent 6-months building an app that I absolutely LOVED. The problem, my customers didn’t love it and when they asked us to adjust our strategy to better suit their needs, we didn’t have the budget to build what they wanted.

5. Democratize innovation — I once worked for a Fortune 500 company where Innovation was “reserved” for small groups, and new product launches moved at a snail’s pace. This created a culture where new concepts and products were grown in closed offices, several layers removed from our customers. While the ideas were promising, this robbed the ability for people at the level of the customer to truly drive change. By encouraging even Customer Service representatives to always be thinking about innovating on behalf of your customers, you’ll drive improvement at every level.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

At the end of the day, you, your organization and your customers have to be bought into the fact that you all are building something that has the ability to impact real human lives and drive a broader impact. We exist in this world to help people, and our organizations should reflect this.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Get closer to your customers, they’ll tell you what they need, where you have fallen short, and what they seen in your competitors that has driven business away. If you remain committed to solving their problems, even when your business is healthy, you’ll remain ahead of the curve and they’ll look to partner with you whenever they need something new.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Not growing complacent. I think many companies grow infatuated with protecting their existing business, revenue streams, and current norms that have gotten them to that point. While the truth is, in order to stay relevant, you’ll need to be adaptive and respond rapidly to changing market and customer dynamics. At times, this may require putting your existing company infrastructure at risk if what you’re building is where your customers are going.

The most pressing example that comes to mind is the story of Blockbuster. They were in pole position to create a service that rivaled Netflix, and even had a competing product in the early days. But leadership wasn’t willing to make the type of investment responsible that would potentially put their existing core business at stake. This has played out across industries with Kodak and digital cameras, Barnes and Noble and online bookstores, Uber and taxis, or most recently with Airbnb and the hotel industry.

Customers will continue to demand more, whether you, or someone else will provide it is up to how well the company’s leadership can adapt to those changing needs.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

I like to think about conversion from multiple angles. The first, most effective way is creating a product and providing a service that customers need, not want. If the paint point you’re solving is unique and acute, customers will form a line for what it is that you’re offering. This isn’t to suggest that it will sell itself, because you’ll definitely have to do that, but early customers will overlook other deficiencies you may have if you help them solve their problems.

From there, improving conversion comes down to how effectively you can communicate your offering, drive awareness to your brand and product, and provide an exceptional customer experience to your existing customers. Those existing customers will help drive conversion and serve as an extension of your sales team, spreading the word about your company on your behalf if their experience was a good one.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

It all starts with the customer. If you can make their experience delightful from start to finish, you’re well on your way. From there, working to tell your brands’ storm, and show other prospective customers just how well you’ve done that for others is key.

Is there something about the founding team, the story, the customers you’re helping? Something for individuals to attach themselves to? People remember stories, so if you can help your customers tell your story, or share the experience that those have had to create momentum for your brand in the press and on social media, that momentum tends to have a compounding effect.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Go above and beyond, even anticipating customer needs before they even ask for it. Look at what Steve Jobs did with the iPod!

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

I actually take the opposite approach. I think there’s reputational risk in not having a brand engaged on social media. There’s no other way to get direct and instant feedback from customers as effective as social media. I think it’s a great tool to hear from customers instantly, and learn what you’re not doing right. When not managed correctly, it can certainly be a detriment, but that’s not unlike any other tool if not used correctly.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I wrote a piece on this in 2018 and it’s still relevant to this day. Building too much product too soon, and without your customers in mind.

I encourage companies of all sizes to start small, iterate quickly, and fail fast. Once your product is in the real world, customers will tell you what they want, what’s important to them, and ultimately speak with their dollars. If you take the lean approach when starting your company and think viability not perfection, you’re well ahead of the game. Perfection is the enemy for an early company.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!