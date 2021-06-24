Donna Johnson of Zena Sport: “Determination”

I think starting a business with little or no experience is one big learning experience. Everyone will give advice, but you really need to be confident in the decisions you make and go with your gut feeling. It’s only natural to make mistakes along the way but I suppose that’s how you learn. I think the best thing you can do is surround yourself with great mentors who have your best interests at heart.

Donna Johnson spent her life growing up around the Australian Football League (AFL) or “footy” field. She went on to marry Brad Johnson, former captain of AFL team Western Bulldogs, so footy is something that is part of her life.

When women started playing AFL, Donna had mixed emotions. She was ecstatic that women had the opportunity to play the sport and women’s sport was getting the recognition it deserved, but at the same time she was concerned. Knowing how brutal the sport can be and how you can get knocked, bruised and battered was something she thought about and concerned her.

She is a strong advocate for women in sport and contact sport but this led her to investigate what protective gear was out there for women. When she was unable to find anything suitable, she spent 12+ months doing market research talking to women playing contact sport, moms of girls playing sport, teams, organisation and the consensus was there was a need and market for a women’s protective garment that could protect players against breast and rib injuries.

After four years of research and development, independent studies and trials, Zena Sport was launched — the most advanced female impact protection vest for contact sport, suitable for all ages.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My husband, Brad Johnson, and I have been together since we were just 18. I was studying for a Bachelor of Education and Brad had just embarked on his Australian Football League (AFL) career.

Brad went on to play 364 games with the Western Bulldogs in Victoria, Australia. During this time, I stopped teaching to be a stay-at-home mom to our two children Ela and Jack. Once Brad retired from Football, he went on to work for Fox Footy as a TV sports commentator. It was at this time I felt that I wanted to return to some form of work but having been out of the workforce for so long I had no idea what I wanted to do or where I would even start looking for work.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Four years ago, I caught up with my best friend for a coffee. Her three daughters had just started playing AFL junior football. We were talking about injuries that had occurred to girls over the weekend while playing footy and I asked if there was anything these girls wore to protect themselves, particularly their chests given they were at a crucial stage of development.

The answer was no, and it was something I continued to think about throughout the day given that there was so much available in terms of protection for boys playing sport. That night I continued the discussion with Brad and raised my concerns about all these girls playing such a high impact sport without any form of rib or breast protection. Brad encouraged me to look into it further — so, I did.

It started with researching products potentially on the market (there were none suitable for contact sport) and then researching breast injury (there was very little research) and so our journey began. I never thought in a million years when I started researching that I would go on to form Zena Sport and develop a High Impact Protective Vest.

Brad and I worked for three years designing and developing a lightweight protective vest. We use an injected padding which makes the vest contour to the body and is non-restrictive. We now have 60 Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) senior players wearing the vest as well as hundreds of women and adolescents wearing it for sports ranging from rugby, kickboxing, softball, baseball, lacrosse, roller derby, basketball and the list goes on. We have helped girls who have suffered breast implant ruptures, women who have had mastectomies and women returning to sport while breastfeeding. So, from a simple coffee with a girlfriend Zena was born.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

March 2020 we were working day and night to be ready for our launch to the public. We had everything ready and we were taking pre orders and then Covid-19 hit and changed everything. We launched and within a week sports stopped, locally and worldwide, then we went into lockdown. I remember sitting in the study with Brad and we just sat silent taking it in. After a couple of days of shock and staying up to date with the news we started to see how this was going to affect us.

First, all our stock was stuck overseas as our manufacturer had also gone into lockdown. We had pre-orders that needed to be fulfilled and no stock. We finally pulled ourselves together and decided to take a different approach. We designed some apparel which gave us something to pop on our website and socials. We worked on brand awareness, generating media articles, and radio interviews.

We started doing Zoom presentations and really took the time to plan how we would relaunch, when and if sport ever started back as it was so uncertain. We patiently waited for our stock to arrive and stayed in constant communication with our customers. Everyone was so supportive as they knew how much work we had put in.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Despite it being a year since our original launch, we took the opportunity of sport returning to relaunch. Given all the obstacles of the last 12 months things are now going really well. I love receiving daily messages from women and girls wearing our vest and hearing stories about how much the vest is helping them. We still have a long way to go in raising awareness, normalizing the conversation and doing more research into gender specific injuries. We are continually working on new designs and product lines.

We are currently designing our junior vest for young players who are looking for extra protection and the parents are desperate for it too. Hopefully with educating young girls from such a young age it will become normal to wear a protective vest just like it is a mouthguard.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think our company stands out because it is the first protective vest designed specifically for women for contact sport. I think we stand out because we are relatable, and we have spent so many years in the sporting industry. People know we have genuine intentions, and our idea grew organically.

The health and wellbeing of adolescents and women is at the forefront for us. We worked closely with the AFL/AFLW in the design phase to make sure it was approved and safe. We have also partnered with Deakin University to do our impact testing, so we have the research to back our product.

What started out as a protective vest has become so much more. We have become really serious about educating girls about recovery and prevention. Reporting injuries to the breast and ribs is important. We need to teach girls how to check themselves and protect themselves. We work every day talking to people and raising awareness in the hope our story and product will be shared and females will benefit from our product.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I remember my first radio interview with Triple M Melbourne’s Hot Breakfast Show with Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy and how nervous I was. I am not the media personality of the family! I was so stressed about being live on breakfast radio. When it came time to do the interview I was going well, I was focused but then Eddie asked for a look at the vest and as I passed it over, I knocked his coffee over and nearly took Triple M off the air. I was so embarrassed, but Eddie was great and good things came from the interview. Phew!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I don’t really have advice that I wish I hadn’t followed. I think starting a business with little or no experience is one big learning experience. Everyone will give advice, but you really need to be confident in the decisions you make and go with your gut feeling. It’s only natural to make mistakes along the way but I suppose that’s how you learn. I think the best thing you can do is surround yourself with great mentors who have your best interests at heart.

The best advice I read was from Richard Branson when he said something along the lines of “surround yourself with people who are experts in things you can’t do” and that is what we have done. Otherwise, it would be impossible to get a business off the ground. We do as much as we can and continually learn and educate ourselves but we also realize the need for other professionals in public relations, digital marketing, design and manufacturing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — once we started there was no looking back despite the hurdles in the way. Perseverance — each day we get up and just keep going. We have a goal, and we just keep working towards the goal. Genuine — having a public profile from our time in football and media people know our personalities, they know we are genuine and approachable, and we genuinely care. Women share their breast injury stories and photos with us and that takes a lot of trust and we take our relationship with our customers and audience very seriously.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think it has taken me four years to develop a balance. I am still a mom; my kids still need me. I have my own health issues from a neck injury that I manage every day. I have continued to work despite multiple surgeries and recovery periods.

In some ways I think Zena is what has kept me going, having something to distract me. Some days I feel like I work on Zena from the moment I open my eyes till the time I close them at night. That is the reality of having a small business so the last few weeks I have really tried to maintain a routine that allows me to work while also having time to myself to exercise, rest and spend time with family and friends.

Each week is different in terms of workload but I am so lucky to have so much support and I couldn’t do it without Brad and the full time work he does on Zena. So far, I seem to be sticking to the new routine.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to grow too big too quickly. Things take time especially when it is a new product. You just have to keep chipping away and stay focused.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I think the amount of time that goes into a small business is often underestimated. I always knew it was a big commitment but I now know it is 24/7. Zena is constantly on my mind and now with social media people can contact you at any time of the day. I love it though and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Things take time. It took us three years to develop our product. Usually when a business launches you can guarantee years of unseen work has gone into it.

2) It takes a village. You will need to call on every resource you have.

3) There will be things that happen out of your control. Like a once in a lifetime pandemic.

4) You will need more room! The home study won’t last for long.

5) Have a routine (especially when working from home). It is very easy to fall into the trap of starting work and before you know it you are still in your pjs answering emails at lunchtime as you become so caught up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

For sporting bodies to realize the risk and long-term consequences of breast trauma and rib injury. I would love to see female protective vests become compulsory for women in sport and for sporting bodies to educate girls from a young age about reporting injury and recovery and when to get medical help. Till now females have suffered silently and now we have started the conversation we need to keep it going and start a movement of raising awareness around breast health, breast injury, rib Injury and injury prevention.

