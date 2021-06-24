Kaitlin Christine of Gabbi: “Because we think differently”

…Because we think differently. Because we lead differently. Because we approach problems differently. Something that has become increasing clear on this journey to me is that more diverse perspectives create more creative solutions.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaitlin Christine.

Kaitlin Christine is a breast cancer survivor and ovarian cancer previvor who has made it her life’s mission to empower women to understand their bodies and advocate for themselves.

Kaitlin has spent over 9 years in women’s health — working for leading nonprofits, as a sought after national speaker. She was the youngest hire for the world’s leading genetic testing company where she she worked in business development and most recently was the VP of Growth for an email marketing startup. She is currently the CEO & Founder at Gabbi, Inc. where she is solving delayed diagnosis of preventable diseases that affect women, starting with breast cancer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After losing my Mom to breast cancer due to a delay in diagnosis, I started exhibiting similar symptoms. I had to fight to get a physician to take me seriously because I was only in my early twenties. Even after there were diagnostic results showing there was something concerning, I was continually told that “I was too young, it could not be breast cancer.” I ultimately made the decision to have a preventative double mastectomy and in surgery I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was only 24. I immediately felt like “women’s health” was my calling and worked for leading non-profits and eventually the world’s leading genetic testing company. It was there that I realized there was a systemic problem and I wanted to fix it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It is probably that I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be the CEO & Founder of a FemTech company that uses Artificial Intelligence. I majored in Theatre in college! I remember when I realized Gabbi needed to be a tech company; I called my baby brother and told him I was starting a tech company and he said, “Sis, you don’t even know how to use your phone!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if I would consider it funny, but just how much clout I put in the smallest bit of traction. And now when I look back, it had nothing to do with what is now our current business. But those little wins are also important, they keep you going.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people who have given their time, energy, and money to help make Gabbi what it is today. I would not be here without every single one of them: from individual contributors who actually worked on the product, to mentors and advisors who helped me strategize, and friends who answered my frantic calls in the middle of the night.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

That is a hard one. Something I did from day one of beginning my journey was read, read, read. I have read over 120 books since I started the company in 2019.All of my favorites end up being non-fiction accounts or biographies of other entrepreneurs sharing the ups and the downs. It is so crucial to know you are not alone. The first one that comes to mind is “Leapfrog” by Nathalie Molina Nino.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“What you think about you bring about.” This is from my Mom. She used to say it all the time and I would roll my eyes. But now I find myself not only saying to myself, but to others. I have found it to be 100% true. The power of mindset and positive thinking is life changing.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope so! I started this company because I didn’t want what happened to my Mom, my aunts, and me to happen to other women. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are on a mission to decrease delayed diagnosis and I will not stop until we do.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Well I think there are many things. But ultimately it is what we have to give up or sacrifice in order to start a company. As well as the hill just being steeper for women than it is for men. It is more difficult for women to get a loan, raise capital, negotiate terms of a contract etc. And even if we are in an equitable relationship where people share responsibilities, reports show women still are expected to do more around the home. Not to mention if you are a mother or want to be a mother, putting off having children or starting a company as a mom is so much more complicated — men don’t have to take that into consideration.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Starting something doesn’t have to look like a world changing AI solution like we are building at Gabbi, it could be founding a non-profit, or brick and mortar store, or an online business. I think the most important thing to share is that YOU CAN DO IT! Just because things have typically been done a certain way does not mean that is the right way or how they should be done. I think girls need to be surrounded by other women who have started something — I was around my Mom (an entrepreneur) so to me it was “normal.” I hope to be this example to other women — whether that be friends or even employees at Gabbi. If I inspire them to start their own company, I will have empowered them.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because we think differently. Because we lead differently. Because we approach problems differently. Something that has become increasing clear on this journey to me is that more diverse perspectives create more creative solutions. Our world rests on the shoulders of white men — how would our government be different? Financial institutions? Academia? Technology? All of these “benchmarks” of our society I believe would be fundamentally different if women were more involved and part of building this ecosystem from day one.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Give time — at the end of the day, we all go up together and chances are someone helped you get to where you are now. I know tons of people helped open doors, let me “pick their brain,” made introductions, etc. I would not be here without the hundreds, literally hundreds of people who gave me 30 minutes of their time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Empowering women to talk about their bodies and seek the care they need.

What if, as one voice, we all shared our experiences that had previously not been listened to? What if we all shared how we were told that we were “too young” to be concerned about that breast lump or that the breast lump during your pregnancy was not something to worry about because your hormones were fluctuating. What if we shared that we knew something was wrong (because a woman’s intuition is her strongest tool) and we were able to advocate for ourselves. How would this change our experience? How would this change the world?

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Anne Wojicki

Angelina Jolie

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/thekkchristine

Twitter: @thekkchristine

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.