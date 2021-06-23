Stu Peltz of PTC Therapeutics: “Empathy”

Empathy: Heroes know they must listen so they can then begin to understand the thoughts and desires of those they are trying to help. In the biopharma industry, it is vital to listen to patients, advocacy groups and caregivers to better understand their specific situations and conditions.

Stu Peltz, Ph.D., founded PTC Therapeutics in 1998 and has served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors since the company’s inception. Under his leadership, PTC has grown from a research organization to a publicly traded, global commercial organization with multiple approved products and a foundation of strong technology platforms that continues to drive a robust discovery pipeline for patients with rare disorders. Prior to founding PTC, Dr. Peltz was a Professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers University. Dr. Peltz is a recognized scientific leader in RNA biology in the area of post-transcriptional control processes involving mRNA turnover and translation, with more than 30 years of research and over 100 publications in this area. Dr. Peltz received a Ph.D. from the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

I’m a scientist by background, but I have a passion for education which stems from my father, who was an educator and principal of an inner-city public school in Chicago. Growing up, I was part of the original Head Start program there — which promotes the school readiness of, and provides comprehensive early childhood education to, low-income children and families. Through this, coupled with the years I spent visiting my father’s classes, my father’s dedication and love of education became innate in me at an early age.

I pursued a Bachelor of Science at the University of Illinois and obtained my Ph.D. in oncology and cancer biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, I continued to fuel my passion for education by teaching at Rutgers University in the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology. It was here that I recognized the potential of post transcriptional mechanisms to advance medical science and help patients in need, which led me to found PTC Therapeutics.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I recently read the Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson. What had a profound impact on me is how Bryson describes the evolution of the universe and the events that led to the creation of humankind. In the book, he threads together insights from the scientific community to explain how earth’s geology, atmosphere, the selective pressures, and how — given long time periods — the interconnectedness of it all led to the evolution of life.

While the book is rooted in science, it also shares as a subtle reminder the importance of sheer chance. In a data and science-driven world, the book reminded me that luck is still important. This resonated with me because working in the biopharmaceutical industry, no matter how skilled or trained a person is, luck can still show up on the positive side of drug development.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Bring your body and your mind will follow.”

While usually used in sports, it rings true on a much larger scale. While we all experience highs and lows, this quote reminds me that in order to make it through a challenge — even if it may seem insurmountable at the time — the first step is to just show up.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

I founded PTC Therapeutics in 1998 around a single idea and focus: to discover, develop and bring innovative new treatments to patients living with rare disorders. Today, we remain driven by that vision. We are rooted in science and compelled by a unifying purpose to tackle rare diseases that have a tremendous impact on patients and their families every day. Following the science towards life-changing treatments requires intelligent and highly motivated people.

The pandemic came upon us relatively quick, leading to global uncertainty and the termination of many jobs and opportunities. Many newly graduated university students about to start their careers or find their first job were suddenly told that the job no longer existed. I heard that over and over. I knew this was not the right way to start a career and felt driven to find a way to help. This led to the idea of the Talent Pipeline Program. Understanding the enormous economic challenges that graduates faced due to the pandemic, we went to institutions — especially those in communities and areas underserved by internship programs — and offered paid, one-year internships in all of our departments and specialties. The idea of the Talent Pipeline Program quickly grew to a global internship program with 53 interns across six countries. The interns received real work experience and training across a myriad of departments, including research, clinical development, legal, finance, commercial, human resources, quality and corporate relations.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

A hero is someone who actively chooses to help others, who demonstrates inspirational qualities to help motivate those around them and who responds to adversity with selflessness and generosity. A hero is someone who is not afraid to take a personal risk if it will benefit someone else, whether it means acting in the face of the unknown or putting their reputation on the line, they will do what is necessary, no matter how unconventional. A hero is someone who, through selfless acts — no matter how big or how small — can make the world better than it was before.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero?” Please share a story or example for each.

Empathy: Heroes know they must listen so they can then begin to understand the thoughts and desires of those they are trying to help. In the biopharma industry, it is vital to listen to patients, advocacy groups and caregivers to better understand their specific situations and conditions. Through this, we are better able to personalize the medicine to what patients actually need and bridge the communication gap between patients and the rest of the healthcare community.

Leadership: A hero is someone wholeads by example and who is a part of the team they lead, not above it. Leaders inspire others to do more, push harder and go the extra mile when necessary. During challenging times, a good leader doesn’t dictate what to do, but joins in and helps others work through any difficulties to bring their team to the next level where they can obtain success.

Confidence: When faced with a challenge, heroes have the confidence to understand that every problem has a solution. They know that they can find a solution, even if unconventional. There are times when hard or unpopular decisions need to be made to achieve success. Heroes are not only able to make those decisions but can also pilot their team to believe in the solution as well.

Perseverance: Perseverance means to forge ahead despite obstacles, to confront doubts that arise and to move forward, not backward. This is one of the most important characteristics needed in the drug discovery and development industry. Bringing a new drug to patients is probably one of the hardest and most difficult endeavors that a human can do, evidenced by the notion that a drug can fail a hundred times before it succeeds.

Flexibility: Flexibility is equally as important as perseverance, to be able and comfortable adjusting to changes with a positive attitude and mindset. Nothing in life is guaranteed, and it is critical to pivot, to be able to adjust your path — or even sometimes, find a new path forward — when faced with an unexpected change or challenge.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I don’t believe heroism is something you can plan to do. I believe heroism arises when you make a decision that has the potential to positively impact others and you see it through. While some may quit once the path becomes difficult, heroes continue on. I think naturally, humans enjoy helping others and feel fulfilled knowing they’ve made a difference in someone’s life. While you can’t plan to be a hero, I do believe some people are driven to careers rooted in values that create heroes — careers requiring courage, fearlessness and fortitude.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

At PTC Therapeutics, it is not only important, but necessary for us to give back to our community and support people to make a real impact. When the pandemic hit, as the job market was shrinking, I knew we needed to step up our efforts even more. We needed to protect our employees and help them feel supported during a time of immense uncertainty. To do this, we built task forces to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and to continually assess issues that could potentially arise with our clinical programs and commercial business to ensure access to our therapies. As a result, our teams have adapted and continue to execute.

Importantly, we also thought about how we could help others outside of PTC. Through the Talent Pipeline Program, we offered hands-on experience combined with educational aspects, coaching, mentorship, career counseling and leadership training to our interns. Throughout the immersive internship program, interns gained real-world work experience by joining scientists in the labs, allowing these interns to join in our mission of helping more people get access to new medicines.

The biopharma industry has seen unparalleled innovations over the last few years and it’s clear now, more than ever, how important science is. While there is a significant amount of uncertainty, it’s important for us to do whatever we can to make a difference wherever we can.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

Heroes are frontline and essential workers — whether it be doctors and nurses who have risked their lives to save the lives of others, grocery store workers who have gone into work every day to ensure we can feed our families, and all other essential workers who have shown courageousness in the face of this pandemic. While so many people — for good reason — did not leave their house for many months, it was these people who risked so much for the betterment of society during these challenging times.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is also someone who I have come to regard as a hero. Over the past year, he has become the face of trust and hope to millions of people. This is due to his unwavering commitment to transparency, dedication to speak the truth and stick to the facts — although at times, may not have been what people wanted to hear.

What gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

The perseverance and dedication that has been exhibited from the scientific community has given me hope for the future. The pandemic ignited this community on a global scale. Once we realized the scope of the pandemic, scientists and researchers came together from different companies and academic labs to work collaboratively. Most inspiring, is that due to the collaboration and resiliency from the scientific community, COVID-19 vaccines were developed in under a year, whereas previously, it would typically take 4–5 years to develop and distribute vaccines. This exemplifies that there are hardworking and dedicated people in the world who are willing and able to make the world a better place for everyone.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

What has inspired me the most is the kindness that has been exhibited over the past year from people from all different walks of life. When the pandemic struck, despite the uncertainty of the future, people from around the globe came together to support one another, and it is truly amazing how so many people have been willing to go the extra mile for others. This has been shown through the resilience of essential workers leaving the comfort of their home each day to put others first, frontline workers putting their lives at risk for others, families setting up Zoom calls to check in on each other or companies banding together to help employees.

What has disappointed me is, despite the heroic and selfless acts from most, there were still individuals who put themselves before the greater good of society, whether it be by refusing to do something as simple as wearing a mask when appropriate or getting vaccinated.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

While 2020 presented new and unique challenges, it has also given us an opportunity to learn together, grow closer and strengthen our values. I have found that the most effective way to move forward from a crisis is by using a people first approach. I feel companies and people have increasingly realized over the past year the power of creating people-centric organizations that value the health and wellbeing of their peers — employees, friends and coworkers.

I also believe that the events during the pandemic have forced us to confront and address the ongoing racial disparities in policing, healthcare, employment and opportunity in the U.S. My father, who was as committed to social justice issues as anyone I’ve met, did his best to address the disparities at the root of racial tensions I saw growing up. Sadly, these disparities haven’t gone away. While at PTC, we have always believed in the power of inclusion, diversity and opportunity, the events throughout this year have reminded us that we must rise to societal challenges in the communities where we live and work.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

While the pandemic presented new challenges, it has given us an opportunity to learn and grow and forced us to think about what our current values are and what they should be. Notably, our organization improved how we communicate with one another to ensure stronger alignment across teams and have also found new ways to work better and more efficiently. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we continued to connect with the community — virtually — and were able to reach more individuals because we were not limited by geographies.

The pandemic has led to the massive closure of face-to-face activities within educational institutions and millions of people were left jobless. The importance of education — whether that be in a classroom or from an employer — cannot be overstated. Access to education has remained disproportionate in our society, largely based on family income. While the pandemic has had a negative impact around access to education and employment, it resulted in more attention to the importance of education and employment. This led to a proactive response from schools and employers moving forward with classes and programs in a new and modified way, and we now have turned to virtual classrooms and offices.

Additionally, companies from around the globe pitched in to donate time, education and resources to students and those looking for employment. For example, in addition to initiating the Talent Pipeline Program internship program, we also worked with local high schools to educate students on careers in science to inspire the next generation of scientists. We need to be a resource to students and young professionals to ensure opportunities are available for them, regardless of the schools they attended or the neighborhood in which they grew up.

I hope we come out of this crisis with a continued emphasis around education and diversity, and that companies continue to come up with ways to support those impacted — no matter who they may be.

I hope people use this crisis as an opportunity to grow and institute real change for the future.

