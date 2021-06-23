Phil Wayman of Fastic: “Stay humble no matter what”

Maybe it’s a little cliche, but I thought it would just be a job. A demanding job I had to work hard at, sure, but a job nonetheless. But it’s so much more for me. It’s my life. I go to sleep and I wake up with Fastic.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Phil Wayman.

Phil Wayman is the co-founder and CMO of Fastic, a Berlin-based heathy fasting app.

He formed the company only two years ago, with his co-founder Sebastian Wettcke, who he met while travelling in Australia.

Then aged 21, Phil had spent several years recovering from a serious car accident and had recently discovered fasting as a way to overcome weight gain. He had been in and out of hospital for 18 months and was unable to walk properly.

His new friend, Sebastian grew up at a fasting hotel run by his parents in the Black Forest, Germany, and this further ignited Phil’s interest in fasting. When he visited the hotel early in their friendship, he saw how it helped not just with weight gain, but health problems.

Ever more convinced of the benefits of fasting, the pair set up the app in April 2019 and since then it has been downloaded 12 million times in 50 countries and has 67 employees.

Age 28, this is already Phil’s second start-up. He is bilingual in German and English, has a Moroccan father, an English stepfather, and spent some of his childhood in Scotland, Liverpool and Germany.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I’ve always been into sports and health. When I was a teenager my friends would actually make fun of me and call me ‘organic-Phil’ because I was obsessed with eating organic, and at the time it wasn’t really cool.

Even though I was really into learning about health, I definitely was never the type for traditional school. I actually had to repeat the last year of high school, and I never went to university. I always knew I would have a chance to do something big, but I never knew what it would look like because I couldn’t imagine myself in a traditional 9 to 5.

When I was in my late teens I got into a car accident and messed up my shoulder, which took three intensive surgeries to fix. So I was bedridden for over a year, and I really struggled with that. It took a lot of determination to get myself out of that mental state of not being able to do anything. I was looking into ways to maintain my health and that’s when I stumbled upon intermittent fasting, andthat changed my life.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

My co-founder’s parents run a fasting hotel in the south of Germany, so after I had discovered intermittent fasting, I moved there to learn more about it, as we were good friends.

We actually started a consultancy start up while there, where we consulted the guests of the hotel after their stay. It gave me the opportunity to see the benefits of fasting with my own eyes.

The changes in the guests after only a week’s stay were remarkable. You could see their health improve physically. Their eyes were brighter and they seemed calm and peaceful, you could tell they really felt better.

That’s when we knew that our first start up and our love of health needed to take on a new form. Instead of helping people after their fasting journey, we decided to walk with them from their very first step. That’s why we started Fastic.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

In my opinion, ideas are important and nice, they’re the seed for anything you want to do. But you have to give them the right conditions to bloom.

For us, part of ensuring that Fastic would grow to what it is today meant setting goals and a concrete plan for how we would get there. A lot of that means being honest about where your strengths and weaknesses are as a leader and as a person, and focusing on your strengths. Then you work on improving your weaknesses, or asking for help from others that know better than you in certain areas.

More than anything though, you have to have an unshakeable belief in yourself. That will be the driving factor in your ability to keep pushing forward even when things seem difficult.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

If you’re unsure, I’d advise that you keep your job or studies, whatever you’re currently doing, and learn to structure your time so that you can start building up your hobby to see if it has potential. Make the first steps while you have a safety net in place.

At some point there will be a risk involved, it’s natural when you make a jump like that. But ultimately the most important thing is that you do something you love. Because that’s what keeps you motivated.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

For me it’s important to celebrate even the smallest successes. When everything moves so quickly and responsibility mounts, I have to remember to keep it fun. As I’ve said before, you have to love what you do, but moreover, you have to live it. Any win for the company is also a win personally.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I enjoy that I’m challenged every day and have the possibility to grow as a person. I learn more about myself through this experience, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without this journey.

Obviously running your own business does involve a certain level of sacrifice. The downside is that you have less time for family and friends. That can be challenging, especially as people close to you grow older or have big things happening in their lives. I’ve figured out that I need to make sure that I do take that extra 5–10 minutes to call my loved ones, even on busy days. That way it maintains the connection.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Maybe it’s a little cliche, but I thought it would just be a job. A demanding job I had to work hard at, sure, but a job nonetheless. But it’s so much more for me. It’s my life. I go to sleep and I wake up with Fastic.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Of course there were moments it felt that way, but never did it cross my mind that I would stop trying. There were times where I was totally overworked and wasted a ton of energy, especially at the beginning because our business grew very fast. But I’ve never doubted that I’m on the path that’s right for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s not really a mistake, but it’s definitely something I always think about. At the beginning, my co-founder and I were building Fastic while still running our consultancy startup.

The problem was that the two headquarters were located 6 hours away from each other. Every single week, we would drive back and forth, multiple times, trying to make it work. I still don’t really know how we did it, but it was a hectic time. It showed me that hard work pays off.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My grandad has always been a big source of inspiration for me. He never ran his own business but he was always a great leader of the family. He never stopped wanting to learn new things, and even now at 80 years old, he’s still willing. He’s my personal role model, but more importantly, he created a bond in my family which has stayed strong through thick and thin.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m always stunned by the fact that 2.2 billion people in the world are overweight, yet 821 million people don’t have enough food. We must be able to restore some balance to this. As a child, I was always aware of food poverty. My father is Moroccan and I visited him regularly and saw people with nothing. When I first had the idea for Fastic, I always had it in the back of my mind that I could somehow turn part of it into a charitable cause to help with food poverty. This is something we are working on and later this year, we will have some exciting news to announce a project where we will help provide meals to people in need.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Surround yourself with positive and experienced people. This will take you a long way.

Never lose faith in yourself because it will give you the power to carry on when things get tough.

Stay humble no matter what. Even if you’re successful, you’re not better than anyone else.

Take care of your team, because they take care of your customers.

Love what you’re doing. It will keep you smiling on a rainy day.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to see wellbeing and health be a way of life. In years of going to gyms I have seen so many people dieting and training in the wrong way. Fitness is seen too much through an aesthetic lens and many people do themselves harm by weightlifting in the wrong way, taking supplements they don’t need, or dieting and denying themselves nutrients they need. So my movement would be around getting us all to achieve a mind/body/soul balance.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is what you make of it

This is something my father always taught me and it instilled in me from an early age that I am responsible for my own life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’d probably be Tony Robinson.

I think he’s a great individual who has had a lot of positive impact on the world and has inspired people to live better lives.