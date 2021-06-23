Marcus Segal of ForeVR Games: “Commitment to Data and Analytics”

Commitment to Data and Analytics — Numbers do not lie. Instrument your game and the features within it to ensure that you get actual player data on your game once it’s live. Knowing when your players are getting stuck is essential!

As a part of our series about what’s around the corner for the toy, game, and video game industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marcus Segal.

Marcus Segal is CEO and co-founder of ForeVR, a game developer bringing the most popular IRL games to Virtual Reality. Segal co-founded the company with Michael Pagano Doom to translate the most popular real life games into compelling multiplayer social experiences in VR. As consumer accessibility to VR technology becomes a reality for more and more consumers, ForeVR is uniquely positioned to offer a new and unique interactive entertainment experience. Segal’s job as CEO is to build and grow ForeVR into a premiere VR global game developer.

Segal’s worlds as a tech strategist, investor and producer are converging with the launch of ForeVR. At global interactive entertainment company Zynga, Segal helped pioneer social gaming as SVP of Global Operations and COO of Worldwide Game Studios and was part of the team that made the company one of the fastest-growing companies ever to hit $1B in revenue. Segal co-founded and served as the COO for Vindicia Inc., a technology company focused on providing advanced payment solutions for digital merchants (the company was sold to Amdocs in 2018). Segal served as COO of eMusic.com [Nasdaq: EMUS], where he championed music’s shift to digital and led the organization through their acquisition by Universal Music Group in 2003. Pre-tech world, Segal worked in the TV and film biz as an executive producer for The Documedia Group, where he produced the Emmy-nominated series Sworn to Secrecy for The History Channel, and as a pyro-technician on one of the world’s true film classics, Beastmaster 3.

Segal splits his time between San Francisco and Los Angeles, is a partner at Upshift Capital, serves on the board of G5 Entertainment [GENTF] and mentors start-ups through YCombinator, Google Launchpad, and Nomadic Mentors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I always loved all kinds of games growing up — going back in the way back machine it was board games and video games on the Apple 2 my parents bought. I used to make simple games and share them with friends back in the green screen days. My family would have game night and I really enjoyed that time because we got to be together and just have fun!

I got into technology professionally back in the 1990’s and was fascinated by the potential for the internet to enable likeminded people to connect, form bonds and create community beyond their immediate geographical boundaries. With Zynga we were able to bring play to hundreds of millions of people’s lives. The majority of our audience were people that did not identify as gamers and many had never played a video game before. That was a very special experience for me professionally.

VR is really the natural next step for me! I want to bring people of all ages and abilities together in play in an incredible shared immersive playspace. Our games are designed to be accessible for all.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was back in 2008 or maybe early 2009 and I was playing a web based word game on Facebook called Word Scramble (kind of like boggle) with my friend Jackie. My friend suggested that I play against her mother Roberta as we were both better than she was. So here I am, playing with video games for a few minutes every day with a stranger in her mid 70’s. We would chat while we played and it became a friendship I really enjoyed. One day my new friend missed her turn. After a day or two I reached out to Jackie and found out that Roberta had had a stroke and could not play anymore. It was devastating. Though we never met in real life, I cried real tears. It transformed and informed my view on what kinds of connection were possible in games. This experience was the catalyst that caused me to quit my job and start working in games full time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had a lot of help along the way and have been fortunate enough to have been able to work with some of the most talented people in Silicon Valley. In terms of direct mentorship, I’d say that Chip Conley truly stands out. Chip has written a few great books on managing people (Peak, The Rebel Rules, and Wisdom @ Work) that have really informed my style. A few years ago he opened the Modern Elder Academy as a retreat for people to figure out what they wanted to do next. I went and Chip really helped me to zero in on what was most important for me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I feel lucky to be alive at this time in human history. This is truly the golden age of entrepreneurship and I have spent a lot of my free time mentoring start-ups through Ycombinator, Nomadic Mentors and Google Launchpad.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell us about the technological innovations in gaming that you are working on?

At ForeVR Games, we are focused on making beautiful mass market accessible games with maximum replay ability. Technically, this requires that we create complicated physics engines to create a Real Feel in our game play. We are also pushing the existing technology to the max to deliver the highest fidelity experiences possible.

How do you think this might disrupt the status quo?

We believe that by making accessible games (people of all ages and abilities) in VR that we will accelerate adoption of this medium by consumers and developers.

You, of course, know that games and toys are not simply entertainment, but they can be used for important purposes. What is the “purpose” or mission behind your company? How do you think you are helping people or society?

We believe that everybody should have access to fun and play. Our mission is to make VR games for everyone of all ages and abilities. (including those with physical limitations). We think that by creating opportunities for people to get together and play to have fun, laugh, smile and engage with each other that we are creating meaningful connections.

I’m very interested in the interface between games and education. How do you think more people (parents, teachers etc.) or institutions (work, school etc.) can leverage toys or gamification to enhance education?

I think VR has the potential to make learning a lot more hands on and fun. Imagine learning geometry or biology in a 3d environment? It makes me want to be a kid again.

How would you define a “successful” game or toy? Can you share an example of a game or toy that you hold up as an aspiration?

We talk a lot about Nintendo’s “Wii Sports” in our company. Those consoles had relatively simple graphics but they were able to create games that were super fun within 60 seconds and playable by all. I’d also add Words With Friends — I have been playing this game with my family for years and it’s hard to imagine a day when I would not play Words With Friends.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Know To Create a Successful Game” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Find the fun quickly — You can have the greatest game in the world but if it takes too long to find the fun you will lose your audience. Mark Pincus, Founding CEO of Zynga would say “If 80% of your audience can’t find a feature then it’s like it doesn’t exist”. Listen to your Community — Gather feedback early and often. Some of the most successful features we ever had in our games at Zynga came directly from our players Replayability/Skill Ceiling — A great game makes you crazy — you want, no, you really NEED to get better. A simple game like Flappy Bird can take the world by storm with little else! Game balance, challenge and rewards and audio all have to be just right in order to achieve this. Compelling Audio and Visuals — This sounds so obvious but it’s really tough to achieve a visual experience that makes players love your game and keep going back to it when there are so many choices. Commitment to Data and Analytics — Numbers do not lie. Instrument your game and the features within it to ensure that you get actual player data on your game once it’s live. Knowing when your players are getting stuck is essential!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have a simple message — be kind to yourself and others. You’ve never been alive before (that you can remember anyway) so when you get things wrong (we all do sometimes) try to choose to beat yourself up with a pillow instead of a baseball bat.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You are never too old to dream a new dream” CS Lewis.

Life is about dreaming and living your dreams. This quote inspired me to start a company in mid-life.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I am everywhere (twitter, linkedin, etc..) twitter @marcussegal

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.