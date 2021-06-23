Dr. Laura Helms Reece of Rho Inc: “You have to provide flexibility to both men and women in your business”

Women should be about half of the people in STEM. We don’t seem to be there yet. I think there are two areas to focus on: what happens at the beginning of the pipeline (elementary and middle school) and what happens at the end (leadership and executive positions).

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Laura Helms Reece.

Recognized as a “Top Businesswoman” by the Triangle Business Journal and a graduate of Harvard Business School’s prestigious Owner/President Management Program, Dr. Laura Helms Reece has been Rho’s CEO since 2011.

After cutting her teeth in clinical research as a Data Processor at Rho in 1991, Dr. Helms Reece spent time at both AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline before returning to Rho as a Biostatistician and eventual CEO.

Dr. Helms Reece enjoys supporting Durham and North Carolina’s public schools. She is an active member of the Board of the Durham Public School Foundation, including service as co-Chair for the Expanding Digital Equity campaign. She is also a member of the inaugural Board of Advisors for The Durham Compact, an organization committed to forging corporate strategic alliances to build a more equitable city. Additionally, she served on the Gillings School of Public Health Foundation Board for nine years. When her term-limit expired she transferred to the Gillings Advisory Board. Dr. Helms Reece earned her Bachelor of Science, Masters and Doctorate in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My parents founded Rho in our basement in 1984. My father was a professor of biostatistics and my mother ran a data management group at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They started Rho because, as state employees, they were looking to earn extra money to send their kids to college. When they started, they hired graduate students and moonlighted faculty and staff from UNC-Chapel Hill to help run projects in our basement. I checked data for allowance money as did my brother.

I did not actually intend to stay in the family business. When I went to UNC as an undergraduate, I was a business major. I graduated with my master’s degree and had to decide which direction I wanted to take — stay on the path to become a finance professor or become a biostatistician. On a good day in finance, you make someone rich. On a good day in biostatistics, you make someone healthy. I decided I felt better about making someone healthy. I still did not want to work in the family business, so in the time between earning my master’s degree and getting my doctorate I worked for Glaxo. After my doctorate, I worked for Astra Zeneca in Wilmington, Delaware, and learned a lot about the drug development process. Despite having a wonderful experience, I wanted to come home to North Carolina. That is when I talked to my parents about working for the business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I was in graduate school, I worked for my parents in the family business. That meant when it was time to do student papers, I needed to work with my father. Before presenting a big paper at a conference, my father and I practiced what would happen if I received a question that I didn’t know the answer to. “What do you think, Dr. Helms?” was supposed to be my line. Usually, these audiences are very kind to students. However, my paper involved a SAS function that had frustrating output and when I referenced the f-statistic output by the function, a gentleman in the back yelled “which one?” In retrospect, he was frustrated with SAS, not me. Nonetheless, I was thrown. My output only had one f-statistic. I panicked and screeched “DADDY?” The entire room erupted in laughter.

We all make beginner mistakes. Some are more public than others. People were incredibly kind about that mistake, and I learned that owning your mistakes makes it easy to move on.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career, I worked in Market Research at Glaxo as a SAS programmer. I was finishing up my master’s degree in biostatistics and didn’t have any experience explaining statistical concepts to non-statisticians. My boss and I developed a randomized experiment to determine the value of one of our marketing plans and my boss thought it would be good for me to present this to the marketing team. I started out explaining it using the terms we used in class. These were sophisticated marketing professionals and I thought they would expect that level of discussion. I watched as I gave my presentation and I realized they didn’t understand what I was saying. “Ok”, I thought, “that was too technical, I need to pitch this a little lower.” So, I repeated it, using less jargon. It took me about three more tries to get to the point where they understood. It was a very valuable lesson. The ability to explain something technical to a non-technical audience is incredibly valuable, and the only way to know you’ve succeeded is to watch their facial expressions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our mission is to extend life, to enhance health, and to improve the quality of life through corporate and research excellence. We are healing the world through excellence by conducting clinical research with exceptional people who provide an unrivaled customer experience. This allows our customers to design and execute effective and cross-effective clinical trials and to finish their program with the highest quality data, so they can tell the story of how their product works or the research that they have done and what the effects are.

I am proud of the work we do at Rho every single day. It is one of the blessings of working in our industry. Certainly, there are huge highlights — like the days that a therapy we had supported comes to market or a major publication comes out that will change lives for people. For example, when Rho was part of a groundbreaking National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study on peanut allergies. The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, finding an overall 81% reduction of peanut allergy in children who began early, continuous consumption of peanuts, compared to those who avoided peanuts.

On the other hand, the days when we discover a treatment does not work are heartbreaking. And yet, I take pride in our dedication to continue vigorously testing failed therapies. When we find a therapy does not work, we can help clients and patients move on to more hopeful options.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am, but we nave non-disclosure agreements with our clients. Let me just say that there is really exciting and cool work going on in drug development and biotechnology.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Women should be about half of the people in STEM. We don’t seem to be there yet. I think there are two areas to focus on: what happens at the beginning of the pipeline (elementary and middle school) and what happens at the end (leadership and executive positions). We have turned focus to the problem of girls leaving STEM classes in middle school and how to address that, both during middle school and before. My perception is that we still have work to do there, but that is a problem that people are very interested in solving, so I have hope.

We also need to look at the other end of the pipeline. Until we have a critical mass of academic programs run by women, labs run by women, and women bosses and executives in STEM, we will struggle to bring enough women into the fields. In my narrow niche, biostatistics, we had reached that critical mass and I felt confident entering the field that career progression was possible for women. I could see what a successful woman looked like at the top of my field.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

I’ve only worked in STEM, but I suspect the issues for women in STEM are consistent in any field where there isn’t a critical mass of women. The solution to this is more women in STEM.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

I think if you look at some of the common myths about being a woman in STEM or Tech, such as girls are not as strong in Math, which makes them less likely to be successful in a STEM career or that most women are disinterested in careers in STEM or Tech, there are strong societal pressures that have driven these two myths for quite some time.

Let’s tackle the first one that girls are not as good at Math as boys. First, there is absolutely no gender difference in mathematics ability. However, society has had a tremendous impact on the expectation among boys and girls when it comes to math skills, resulting in lack of confidence in ability among girls.

The same can be said about the idea that women are just not interested in a career in STEM or Tech. If the narrative that girls are not smart enough or have the right abilities to pursue STEM is pushed on them throughout their educational career, then they will believe they can never be good enough for this career path. If you look at other countries, such as China, that support women in these types of careers, the result is a strong interest in STEM and Tech as a career path and there is an expectation that females will take on these roles.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

You have to provide flexibility to both men and women in your business. My mother had teenagers when she started Rho with my father, and so she naturally thought about the flexibility that parents need with a career. Rho tends to have a lot of parents because of the flexibility we provide our team members. They utilize that policy to take care of children and aging or sick parents, and it allows them to actively be a part of our family’s day-to-day lives.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I think that management is about building relationships, setting clear expectations, and letting people know how they’ve done against those expectations. One thing I struggled with when I started was that everything I read about leading and managing in the late 1980’s and early 90’s was written with a very masculine style. When I did those things, they didn’t feel authentic. Because I was uncomfortable, they made the people around me uncomfortable. When I realized that I didn’t have to imitate someone else’s style, I became much more successful. Build those relationships and tell people how they are doing in a way that is comfortable to you, and don’t try to be someone else.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people have helped me along the way. I want to start out with a shout out to my parents, Mrs. Barnard, my high school English teacher who ensured I would pass all my essay exams in college, Dr. Snow, who taught my college investments class and helped me see that I was really good at data analysis, and Dr. Davis, my dissertation advisor. One person in particular who has been a wonderful mentor throughout my life is Dr. Lysa LaVange. I babysat for Lysa’s children when I was young and started watching how she balanced a family she loved with a career she loved. She has always been generous with her life and career advice, but I really burned up the phone lines with questions when I decided to follow her (and my father) into biostatistics. She gave me advice on degrees, where to work, and even what to do with my name when I married!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am grateful every day that my job is to improve health, extend life, and enhance the quality of life. It makes is easy to stay motivated, even when the work is hard.

Growing up, my grandmother was very fond of the saying, “much is expected from those to whom much is given.” It was essentially our family motto. I have been blessed in so many ways, that I am committed to making the world a better place out of gratitude. Fortunately, there are so many ways to make the world better that I got to choose ones that delight me. I have loved being involved with the Gillings School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, first as a member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation and then as a member of the Advisory Board. When our community launched a foundation for our public schools, as a proud Durham Public Schools parent, I joined the Board as one of the inaugural members. I was delighted to co-chair the Expanding Digital Equity campaign to ensure that the school had the funds it needed for devices, teacher training, and other initiatives to ensure digital equity during the pandemic and going forward. I am also honored to be the Board of Advisors for the Durham Compact, which is working to create a more equitable and diverse economy in Durham, North Carolina.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many options! I don’t know which one would bring the most amount of good to the most people. However, where I’ve focused my efforts lately is on equity and inclusion. I would love to inspire folks to join the movement to bring more equity to our schools.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite is from Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech ̶ “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

This quote inspires me when I am tired to get back into the arena and to dare greatly. And when I have been in the arena and someone critiques my performance, it reminds me to always pay attention to the feedback of those who are in the arena with me. They are trying to make me better, so we are more successful together. It also reminds me not to get too wound up by critics sitting in the comfortable seats watching those in the arena.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would be honored to sit down with Dolly Parton. She has built an impressive business empire, brought jobs to the depressed area where she grew up, and funded a number of valuable social support charities. And she has done it all with joy and “down home” charm.