Jeremy Tardo: “It takes STRENGTH to be a hero”

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Tardo.

Jeremy Tardo is a national fashion and celebrity hair colorist. Jeremy spent his childhood living in a large family in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Aveda Institute at 18 years of age and trained under many renowned leaders in the hair industry while working with Robert Cromeans, Global Art Director for John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Jeremy has worked with A-list clients and top-tier press outlets. His celebrity clientele includes Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, The Chicks, and Florence & The Machine. He has contributed to top publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour & Marie Claire, worked with major brands such as Clairol, Garnier, L’Oréal, and Sephora, and in fashion projects for Versace, Tom Ford, and Dolce & Gabbana. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeremy and a group of friends founded Frontline Fortnight, a national give-back from U.S. hairdressers to COVID-19 first responders.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

Thank you guys so much for inviting me! I love the work you are doing to shine a light on the humanity that this past year has brought about.

I grew up as the oldest of five children in a big, loud household in the suburbs of New Orleans, Louisiana. We didn’t have a lot, but I don’t think I realized that at the time. My father was hardworking but tough, and my mom was the love of my life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love to read, so there are many, but a couple that stand out for me are The Magic Of Thinking Big by David Schwartz and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle. I grew up gay in an evangelical family in the 80s & 90s, so my internal self-worth honestly wasn’t the strongest as a young adult. The Magic Of Thinking Big taught me that I had to truly believe in myself in order for others to believe in me and my abilities. A New Earth is so brilliant, and it proved to me that people’s opinions were irrelevant to my happiness. I’m still learning to fully apply that one, though!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

TD Jakes says, “Someone died last night wishing for the breath that you have right now.” I think about that quote in my life and work sometimes, and it inspires me to do the things that I want to do and embrace my life and work because I can! Unfortunately, not everyone has that luxury!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Thank you! Early on in the pandemic, when everything was closed, a couple of my hairstylist friends, Amanda Shuttleworth, Lucy Halperin, and I were on a FaceTime call discussing how we were so used to being active, busy parts of society. We felt that, with our skill sets as hairdressers, at that time, there wasn’t much we could do in the way of contributing to what was going on in the United States and around the world.

We felt a bit helpless, and we saw the sacrifices that all of the medical frontline workers were making every day. So, we thought that maybe when the pandemic was more under control, the three of us could offer our services to the first responders as a way to say thank you and give a moment of care back to the people who risked everything caring for the rest of us.

That was the seed. From there, we began to speak to friends in our community who also seemed keen to join us in thanking our health care heroes. A year later, we now have hairdressers who have signed up to donate their time and talents all across the United States.

Our organization is called Frontline Fortnight. It is a two-week period from May 23rd — June 5th, where COVID-19 first responders will receive free hair services at participating salons all around the nation. Hairdressers are invited to donate one service or many. Our industry has also faced a lot of adversity in this past year. But, in typical hairstylist fashion, we want to come together, in the face of that adversity, to create something beautiful as a way for us to positively contribute to the 2020 / 2021 crisis in the U.S. and around the world.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

To me, a hero is someone who prioritizes the safety or wellness of another before themself. So when I see the stories of frontline workers risking (and some even losing) their own lives to care for people like you and me, I see undeniable heroism.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

1) It takes BRAVERY to be a hero:

Dr. Frank Gabrin, an E.R. doctor in New York, went to work every day despite his lack of the necessary PPE to protect himself. On March 19th of 2020, in his husband’s arms, Dr. Gabrin became the first known E.R. doctor to die in the U.S. from COVID-19.

(CNN)

2) It takes HELPING to be a hero:

Alvin Simmons was a custodian at Rochester General Hospital in NY. He was an Army veteran who had served in the first Gulf war. Simmons loved karaoke and doted on his three grandchildren. his sister said, “He loved helping people, and he figured the best place to do that would be in a hospital. Alvin died of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

(The Guardian)

3) It takes CONVICTION to be a hero:

Dr. Stanley M. Berry is a 67-year-old obstetrician who works with high-risk pregnancies in Michigan. He was looking forward to retirement and had only been working three days a week. But Detroit needed physicians to volunteer to work with COVID patients in critical care. So Dr. Berry submitted his name despite his friends begging him not to. His words, “This may be the last thing that I do on this earth, but I feel very strongly about it.”

(TIME)

4) It takes STRENGTH to be a hero:

New Jersey nurse Pamela Orlando worked 60-hour weeks and three jobs to keep food on the table for herself and her two sons. She used her iPhone to create daily video documentation of her experience fighting the disease when she became a COVID-19 patient in the hospital that she worked for. She wanted to show people what the virus was capable of, hoping that it would cause them to keep themselves safe. Sadly, she died of Coronavirus complications on April 16th, 2020. She was 56 years old.

(CBS News)

5) It takes SELFLESSNESS to be a hero:

Chita Beseau is one of our generous Frontline Fortnight hairstylists who has donated her time and talents to give back to the Covid-19 first responders. She tells the story of her regular clients who are frontline workers. They worked tirelessly in the fight against the pandemic this past year, yet in the middle of the long hours and everything that they were facing, some of them reached out to Chita to say, “How are you holding up right now? I know you aren’t able to work. Normally I’d be coming to get a haircut with you, but since we can’t do that, I want to send you the money that I usually pay for my hair anyway.” We all are beyond touched that anyone in this position would take the time and consideration to see how their hairstylist is doing and that they are currently unable to work.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I think that the humanity in all of us is what desires connection, causes us to have empathy for other people’s experiences, and drives us to care for one another. When someone is especially attuned to that humanity, it can lead them to heroic action.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

The catalyst was connecting with like-minded people who shared a common respect and admiration for the sacrifice that our frontline workers have made for us all. We decided to take action, because we wanted to show our gratitude and give our real heroes a moment of care.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

The first responder title stretches far beyond that of medical frontline workers. Everyone from grocery store workers to pharmacists to firefighters, parents, teachers, etc., has done heroic acts this past year. Frontline Fortnight has focused on hospital first responders, but so many organizations are doing brilliant work to honor heroes of all kinds.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

As our cases, death tolls and hospitalizations currently decrease in the U.S., I am concerned for places like India and Brazil, where the spread is out of control. I worry that mutations and variants will form in these places and eventually wind up around the world again. I think that as our trajectory at home continues to improve, we will need to begin helping other nations with vaccination supplies, rollouts, and support.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

What gives me hope in collective experiences of difficulty is when I see that tragedy seems to always bring people together. The human empathy that shows up when other people suffer can cause us to feel for each other, connect with each other, and understand each other. It helps to clarify a truer perspective that our shared humanity is bigger than our differences.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

I’m inspired by the moments where we stop to appreciate each other. I loved when we would open the windows in cities worldwide to applaud our health care workers. I love some of the efforts that have been made to create things like large-scale virtual graduations to support students who missed out on their senior years.

I’m disappointed when good, hardworking people have lost their jobs or businesses or when individuals are not considerate of keeping each other safe.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

When the universe forced us to stop spinning our wheels so quickly for a while, I think a lot of people reevaluated how they were previously spending their time. I realized that I would really like to work a bit less going forward. A view that is surfacing for me is that we’d maybe all be a bit happier if we each made more time for ourselves and slowed down a little. Our capitalistic, consumerism ideologies seem to keep us very busy. While some of that can be positive, it would also be a beautiful thing if we didn’t wait until we are old and retired to stop and enjoy some stillness.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

Practically, I’d like for us to be more prepared for the possibility of this kind of world event going forward. (And I wouldn’t mind a bit more public hygiene!)

Philosophically, I’d like for us to be more conscious of each other and how our behaviors can quite easily contribute to the detriment or to the wellness of one another.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

That everything is more work than it seems like it will be when your lovely concept is just that. So, be prepared to give much more of your time and efforts than you initially expect to. Funny enough, even though you often get “nothing” out of your efforts, somehow no one benefits more than you. It’s kind of the opposite of everything we are taught about self-preservation and getting ahead in life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Supposedly if everyone in the world consumed 10% less meat, there would be enough grain left over to end world hunger. I think I saw it in a documentary or read it somewhere. While that may or may not be true, either way, I’m down to skip all meat consumption once every 10 days. 3 days a month to end world hunger seems too good to be true. Hopefully someone has the answer!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m kind of a science nerd at heart. I’m fascinated by Ray Kurzweil. I want to marvel at all of his theories about futurism while we eat entire bags of vitamins! Hit me up Ray!

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love for anyone interested in Frontline Fortnight to go to frontlinefortnight.com

Tell your hairdresser about it! A ton of first responders have already gotten tickets. We need as many stylists and colorists across all 50 states as we can possibly get so that we don’t have to turn any of our health care heroes away!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you and thanks so much for taking the time. I enjoyed it.