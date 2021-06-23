Michael Humphrey: “Pay special attention to the ‘don’t wanters’”

Some common mistakes people make about flipping property is paying too much. Second is making the wrong repairs and the wrong upgrades and utilizing the wrong material. For example, installing a tile kitchen countertop with cheap tiles from Home Depot instead of a quartz countertop from a reputable stone quarry, or laying fake wood laminate instead of real hardwood — things like that.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then, selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need to Know to Create a Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Humphrey.

Sterling Properties & Estates founder Michael Humphrey is a passionate real estate Broker with over 2 decades of experience in the California real estate market. He has a vision of what a true real estate professional should be and is discerning in the selection of the team members that represent Sterling Properties.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I never really wanted to be in real estate. It happened quite by accident. In my mind, real estate agents were just above used car salesmen! As a semi-successful actor, I could never imagine becoming a realtor. In fact, when I was studying at a local firm for my real estate license, I wore all-black, tight jeans, a T-shirt, and boots. The other agents at the firm who were wearing suits and ties called me, “Westside Story” — jokingly, of course. When I had my first client and sold their home in three weeks and saw how happy they were with my services, it changed my mind completely. Plus, the check for 15,000 dollars was more than I had seen in my life at one time! I had been an actor, and this was a lot like acting to me — but the pay was way better!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Wow… there have been a few. Probably the funniest one was when I received a call from a prospective seller about his home, and he told my assistant that he wanted to sell it badly. Like, ‘Come list my house NOW!’ She was overly excited about this and could not wait to give me the info. This was at the time when the market was tanking in 2009, and picking fruit was excellent. I did not realize that his home was 50 miles away from where my office was and in a small community of Professional Development Units when my assistant gave me his address and number…until I started the drive.

It was absolutely pouring rain that morning, so hard you could not see three feet in front of you with the wipers going full blast. I drove there going 25-to-30 miles-per-hour on the freeway, and it took over an hour and a half. When we arrived, we stood under a little board on his porch that was leaking profusely, and we got completely soaked to the bone. I looked like a ragamuffin in my 2,000 dollars suit, and my associate looked like a ragdoll in her dress with makeup running down her face. We rang the doorbell and waited. As we stood there for what seemed like five minutes getting drenched, we looked around and saw that many of the homes were for sale with various real estate signs hanging from five different yard arms. One had a foreclosure sign, one had a short sale sign, one said ‘priced to move’… It was like a fire sale going on in that community.

When he finally opened the door, he was standing there in his underwear. Shocked, I stepped inside to get out of the rain. I stood there and listened to him tell me how he had to sell and was willing to list it immediately. I thought that was great news, since we had driven all the way there, and we would not leave emptyhanded, at least. When he told me the price he wanted, it was 300,000 dollars more than anything else in the neighborhood. I asked him if he knew that everything around him was available for less than half of his price. He said what every other seller says: “My house is special.” I could barely contain my laughter as I stood there, soaking wet, glancing over at my associate. I asked him what would compel any buyer to buy his house when they could get any other one in a fire sale at the same location. He said his had ‘fresh paint.’ I was shaking my head in disbelief that I had made this trip for nothing. The last thing I needed was an overpriced listing, 50 miles away, and an unrealistic seller in his underwear. I said to him ‘Thanks for your time,’ and turned around to leave. As I headed to the car, being pelted by raindrops the size of golf balls, he shouted to me, ‘Where are you going? You came all the up here for this?’ I was laughing so hard I nearly peed my pants as I drove away! To this day, my associate and I recall this incident and break-out laughing.

The moral of the story? ALWAYS prequalify your appointments yourself, and do not EVER venture out in that kind of weather condition! Nothing is ever that urgent!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite real estate quote is about purchasing property to profit on and whether you get a deal or lose one. It goes, ‘You never get burned by a deal you don’t do!’ AND ‘You make your money on the buy.’

This was an eye-opener for me when it came to trusting what some people say. I managed to obtain a lease option purchase, where it would take minimal fix-up dollars to be able to flip the home and make 50,000 dollars. At the time, we were also in the down market with short sales and foreclosures. When I structured the deal with the owner, he neglected to tell me he was in arrears on his mortgage payments. This was critical information to have because it meant the bank might start foreclosure proceedings and I could lose the option. Of course, when I pulled up title and did my due diligence, nothing strange was in the report to alert me to this fact. It was not until I started seeing letters from a bank arrive in my mailbox that I started wondering what was happening. I did not think much of it, never opened the letters, and instead, just sent them to the owner with my monthly check. Then, one day, a few months later and near the end of my remodel, someone arrived and put a notice of default on the front door. I was freaked out and did some investigating. It turned out, the owner was thousands of dollars behind in his mortgage payments and the bank had foreclosed. My option was useless! All my investment, down the drain! Within a week, the property had a local real estate ‘For Sale’ sign out front, and I had seven days to vacate the property. I will NEVER forget that lesson.

The moral of the story? NEVER take someone at their word when it comes to your investment. Have an exit strategy — in writing — if they default on their payments, or if something happens to them before you exercise your sale.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am awfully close to closing on my first big project in new construction. It will involve building a brand-new, Mediterranean estate from the ground-up, complete with a two-bed, two-bath guesthouse, a pool, a three-car garage, a motor court, and an elevator! It is extremely exciting to have a blank palette and to be able to bring life through construction to a piece of land. We have extraordinarily little new construction in Montecito, so hopefully, it will be bought by another celebrity! Their presence will continue to drive prices in our market up!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think one of the main things that makes my company stand out is our can-do attitude and concierge mentality. There is basically nothing we would not do to help a client get the most from their property, whether it is selling it or buying it. We go to great lengths to facilitate the transaction, so everybody is happy in the end, and that is ultimately the goal. Also, it is how we provide the service — with class and panache.

One of the first flips that I ever did was I went jogging by a house on my run, and the yard was overgrown, the lattice fence was rotten, and one of the front windows was broken. First clue. There was someone in the front yard standing on a wobbly ladder, frantically weeding, and they looked upset. I asked if they were the owner, and she said yes. She was ripping down vines from the lattice fence and sneezing from the pollen. I asked if she were thinking of selling, and she said, ‘I would love to sell! I just had a tenant that was a nightmare here, but I am not sure what I want to do. I am stuck in a remodel of my other house, and this rental is a pain.’

I immediately realized she was a ‘don’t wanter’, and I asked her if I could look inside. She agreed, and so, I did. I estimated it would take several thousand dollars to make it into a saleable condition. It was something I felt I could do easily: painting, sanding, glass replacements, landscaping, and cleaning. I said to her, ‘What would you sell it for today if you could?’, and she said she did not know, maybe 125,000 dollars. I said, ‘If I could get you more for it, would you be willing to split the difference with me?’ She said sure, and I added she would just need to loan me a few thousand dollars, so I could buy material to fix up the property. I would do it at my own labor cost, and then, we will go on the market as a FSBO (For Sale by Owner) and save the commission. She agreed, and I spent her money on materials with her credit card, contributed my free labor, and listed the property for 160,000 dollars. It sold within a week! So, we split the profit, and I made 14,000 dollars in four weeks, obtained a great client/friend, and built my reputation for my future career in the process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I do not think there was ever really one person, and although I wished for a mentor, I never really found one. I think it was a combination of people and through books and tapes, really. Someone that taught me to treat real estate like a business was Mike Ferry. He was very instrumental in showing me that real estate was a numbers game and perception was everything. He taught me how to create a duplicatable business. As far as gaining clients, controlling the transaction, and marketing, I would say Tom Hopkins is a great read on that, and I recommend his book to all my new agents. It is a great foundation to build on. For motivation and maintaining optimism, I recommend Zig Ziglar and Tony Robbins. They are probably a couple of my favorites. I learned about flipping property from a book by Robert Allen called, The Challenge. In it, he takes people at random and teaches them how to buy and sell property with little or no money down, regardless of their credit or experience. It was a remarkably interesting book for me.

A story that comes to mind about great marketing is when my very first clients listed their home with me. The market analysis said their home was worth 369,000 dollars, and the seller told me he needed 389,000 dollars. Typical seller, ha-ha! I asked, ‘Why that amount?’, and he told me they just needed it because they were moving to eastern Washington to be with their daughter; it would help make the next purchase easier. I was a cocky, young salesman and already getting six-percent commission, and I said to him, ‘If I get you 20,000 dollars more, what are you going to do for me?’ I still think back about that moment and smile. Man. I was cocky.

Anyway, he just laughed and said if I got him that amount, he would kiss my feet. Bear in mind, he is a six-foot-four, bald, 75-year-old, ex-marine named Jim, who had a perky, petite wife named Margaret who was all of five feet. When he said, ‘I’ll kiss your feet,’ his wife jumped up and said, ‘I’ll hold him to it!’ Wow. So, a couple weeks later, we got a full price offer for 389,000 dollars, and after we closed escrow 30 days later, I returned with my ‘Sold by Michael Humphrey’ sign. Margaret held it up proudly, as Jim kissed my feet. I snapped a picture, and the next weekend, I ran a full-page ad in the local newspaper that said, ‘Did you feel this way the last time you sold your home?’ It was so funny and poignant, and the audacity of me having an old guy kiss my feet angered a lot of other agents. They didn’t get it, but the public thought it was the best marketing they had ever seen! It is beautifully framed and still hanging in my office to this day. I kept in contact with them over the years, and they are one of my fondest memories ever!”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would have to say three traits that helped me be successful would be my passion for real estate, my work ethic, and my discipline. I do not think you can do anything well in life unless you really love what you do because when there comes a time when it gets hard, and you need something to pull you through. Something to keep you going. For me, it has always been holding the vision of helping as many people as I can, and in return, helping myself prosper. Knowing I am making a difference and leaving a mark in this life. It feels so nice to drive down the road and to see the projects I have done and to know that I have done things inside that house that only I know about. Little details — like wall bump outs (my signature), or recessed built-in shelves, or hiding a dollar bill or dollar coin in the wall. Also, knowing that the house will provide a home and safe haven for some family, long after I am gone… that is a great feeling.

The best quote that I ever heard from another real estate broker was, ‘To be successful in real estate, you just have to outwork the realtor to your left and the realtor to your right.’ It is so true and has always stuck with me. I share that quote with any agent who asks me how to be successful in this business. Something else that was said to me that I have yet to experience, is this: Someone said that winning a silver medal in the Olympics is fantastic and a great life experience, but winning the gold medal is life-changing! That has always stuck with me. I would love to know that feeling! I am still waiting for that moment in my life to happen, and I know it will be soon. I just have to remain passionate, work hard, and have discipline.

Okay. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share three things that most excite you about the real estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

“Three things that excite me about the real estate industry is there will always be projects to do. It is a never-ending stream of profits, and people always need to have a place to live. It is the American Dream to have home ownership. I can remember the first time I bought a house, and I had to borrow 5,000 dollars from my manager and use the commission from my sale in California to buy this tiny house. I remember I was so scared and sweating, and so afraid that something would go wrong, and I would not be able to afford it, and I would lose thousands of dollars in the process… She continued to talk me through it and said, ‘You are never going to regret it.’ I closed in 30 days, and I could not believe it! That was a major turning point for me. No longer telling clients what to do or wonder how it felt to go through the buying process. I was a homeowner! I could really understand what everybody else was feeling and until you go through the process and own your own home, you never understand it. I tell my agents all the time, ‘How can you sell real estate and not have the experience of becoming a homeowner?’ I was the first one in my family to own my own property. My parents never owned anything, and we were always poor. It is an amazing feeling, and I hope to share that feeling with as many people as possible.”

Can you share three things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement three ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Some things that concern me about the real estate industry is the fact that the government is always trying to take away property rights, reduce our tax write-offs, and increase our property taxes. Also, the public would like to reduce our commissions, downplay what our value as professionals is, and make it less personal and more online and virtual. I think one of the most beautiful things about my business is the fact that it IS PERSONAL! Even with technology, you can still blend old-school handwritten notes with texting and emailing. I think the combination of possibilities is fantastic, and I think that is where the future is going. People still need a personal touch, and they still need to kick the tires before they buy. I do not think that will ever change.”

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

“I would say culture is especially important. I tend to lead by example in everything that I do, and it is not uncommon for my agents to hear me cold calling on my phone at the office or to go with me on an appointment and see how I deal with the clients. The problem most new agents face is that they are left alone to try and survive. They are given this to read or that to listen to and rarely get the guidance of a broker/owner in the trenches. Someone who can see and feel what they are going through in that market. Plus, having someone that has been to battle in that arena before is invaluable. Even after 21 years in the business and having 50 past clients who still own property here, I still must prospect to generate leads and go on appointments. It is a full time JOB! I tell my agents that if they got a job as a salesperson at XYZ Company and had a small salary, would the manager or owner expect them to prospect daily? Of course! The answer is, YES! When the culture understands that it truly is a job, but a FUN one, everybody is happier, and results are through the roof.

I think a happy, passionate, hard-working, and friendly environment is a great culture to build a company on.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview: Can you please share with our readers your “Five Things You Need to Know to Create a Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

The first thing you need to know is you make your money on the buy. What that means is before you close escrow on the property, you have already made your profit. You know how much you are putting into it and what you are selling it for, and you have a good idea of what you are going to make for yourself or your investors. That is critical! Most people make the common mistake of getting caught up in the bidding process, and they over-bid the property. Then, they must skimp on materials and make the wrong improvements and barely break even.

To properly identify a property, you must be able to determine value before anyone else does. That means you need to decide quickly. To do so, you really must know your market well. You can always wait while you are in escrow or while your offer is being negotiated to do more due diligence. Quick decision-making is everything. You cannot be hemming and hawing, or someone else will step in and grab the deal. You also must know the right kind of materials and style that buyers will pay top-dollar for in that particular market. It is different everywhere. For instance, in Santa Barbara, California the market is different than in Seattle, Washington. In Santa Barbara, a Mediterranean or Spanish style home is going to sell faster and for more money than that architectural style in Seattle. Whereas in Seattle, a craftsman with river rock on the front and a covered porch will sell much faster than in Santa Barbara. It really helps to know your most desired architectural style and what the hot buttons are for the buyers in the area. Just get a feel for what people want to buy — that is really it. If you can find out what people want to buy, what sells quickly, and what neighborhoods sell the quickest — that is the recipe for success.

Pay special attention to the ‘don’t wanters.’ These are people that have been on the market a long time and now want to be rid of the property. For example, someone has passed away of natural causes in the home. Maybe they are older and want to downsize and were unrealistic on price, and six months down the road, they really want to sell. Next is the holidays! I love buying at the holidays. Often, you get a great deal because people do not want to be in their home through the holidays; they want to be out by the new year or in the position for a school change halfway through the year. I also think the beautiful decorations has everybody in a giving mood. I have often gotten a great deal on many of these opportunities during the season of joy.

The bottom line is you need to be an expert at seeing value quickly, and that is a skill you can get or hire a great agent or broker who knows the market intimately.

You also need to know fix-up costs quickly and be able to calculate that into your purchase and resale. The key to a successful flip is to have everything done mentally and on paper before you close escrow, so you have a complete plan of action.

An example I will give is one of my recent flips. I found a property in a prime area of Montecito that had the lower level destroyed from a mudslide. FEMA had come out and cleaned up the area and left the interior of the house in pristine condition, but left it torn down to the studs and joists. The windows and doors were removed and boarded up. It was a mess. The owners were no longer interested in redoing the property or staying there and were anxious to move on.

I came in and recognized immediately it was designed by a famed architect team called Edwards and Plunkett. Those who know Santa Barbara knew they designed the main airport terminal in Santa Barbara and the famous Arlington theater downtown, among several other beautiful estates in the area. I knew it had major significance to prospective buyers, so we redid it, matching the exact material of that era of the 1930s. After resurfacing the pool, redoing landscaping, and adding wrought-iron gates, we completed the project for less than 700,000 dollars. Knowing the push buttons for any buyer, we installed French oak flooring, called Montagne, quartz countertops, J&K custom cabinetry, solid core doors, and beautiful iron work. The property sold very quickly for 4,200,000 dollars, with backup offers from two other buyers. I ended up making my investors 800,000 dollars in eight months as a result of knowing what to look for and having great timing.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Some common mistakes people make about flipping property is paying too much. Second is making the wrong repairs and the wrong upgrades and utilizing the wrong material. For example, installing a tile kitchen countertop with cheap tiles from Home Depot instead of a quartz countertop from a reputable stone quarry, or laying fake wood laminate instead of real hardwood — things like that.

Also, buying in the wrong neighborhood. That is also a bad strategy. You want to buy in a great or up-and-coming neighborhood. Finding a beat-up old house is a sure-fire win.

Pay attention to the timing. The right time of year is especially important. Selling in

the summertime is not as good as the spring or fall. You must have a good exit strategy to get top dollar.

It is important to get the right people to work on the project. If you have people who are going to spend the day surfing or hanging out at the beach, hiking in the mountains, water skiing, taking other jobs, or generally lost in space and not working on your project, it is a big problem. Time is money and can be critical to your profits. The quicker you get out, the more money you make, and the less carrying costs you must pay.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Experience is the greatest teacher. People often see me in action and say it looks easy, and they would love to do what I do. I am glad they think so — and I’m flattered — but it is NOT easy. It has taken many hours, days, months, and years of sacrifice, multiple losses, lots of dead-ends, stressful times, tears, and even confusion to get to the part where it looks ‘easy.’ Just ask any pro athlete: it takes hours of training and film study and constant repetition to make the game winning shot look ‘EASY!’

Even in business, Edison failed more times than he succeeded, but through those failures, he invented some amazing things. The greatest people fail more than they succeed. It never stops them from trying. The takeaway here is to never to stop trying and always be refining your strategy to conform to your marketplace and meet the desires of your target demographic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We need to stop defining people by outdated information and stop giving labels. It is 2021, and we are long overdue to accept that things are okay if they change. We should embrace our differences. Radical change and poor ideology are not the way to start. America is a great place to be and live. I love everything about our culture — the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, the military flyovers at special events. SpaceX. American girls — especially those in California.

What has taken place in the last year has been horrifying and is completely unacceptable. Someone should stand up and say enough is enough. Time-out in the corner, please. The foundation our country was built on is solid and only needs fresh paint, new windows, and maybe a new roof. Opportunity is still everywhere. You just need to open your eyes and roll up your sleeves.

The people who ignore or want to terminate our past contributions and achievements are incorrect. We need to learn from the past to create a great, compelling future. Anyone who does not feel that way should not be in a leadership position. It has been a long time since someone has represented every American. We are way overdue for a personal touch.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Drop me an email at [email protected] and stay tuned for more information as I launch my real estate podcast. Check my company site at www.sterlingpropertiessb.com.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.