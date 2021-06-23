The advice that was the most helpful to me was a quote from Sara Blakely, the Founder and CEO of Spanx, who said — “The more people told her they ‘didn’t get it’, the more she knew she had something.”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Max Heineman, CEO and Co-Founder at toldright.

Max has over 20 years of experience helping major brands leverage media platforms to better connect with their consumers.

Prior to co-founding toldright, he led strategic partnerships, multimedia strategy and partner activation as a media executive at NBC Sports & Golf Channel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Over the past 20 years of my career, I’ve helped businesses of all sizes tell captivating brand stories and connect with their audience in authentic and engaging ways. As a former NBC executive, I’ve witnessed how stratified the varying levels of talent could be in the media production industry, as well as the lack of access to premium video and content creators for many businesses due to budget restrictions.

When my Co-founder Adam Hertzog and I decided to create toldright in 2019, we saw a need for an end-to-end video production solution that delivered accessible, efficient, and exceptional storytelling at a level of quality that didn’t exist for most. We’ve seen firsthand many of our friends and colleagues laid off, furloughed, or asked by big media companies to become contract employees. We believe a demand for a new wave of premium content is here. Corporate America, brands, athletes, and influencers were all wrestling with the same issue: how to create premium video content, efficiently. This is where toldright has come in.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Toldright is a first-of-its-kind on-demand video production resource that is transforming the industry. Video is one of the most consumed types of content, with 85% of all internet users in the United States watching online video content every month, and 87% of marketing professionals using video as an important marketing tool.

A concerning trend has recently emerged where the demand for video content is rapidly outpacing supply. Most businesses do not have access to a reliable, high-quality video content resource. And this increase in demand is only exacerbating the issue, making it difficult for businesses to get the expert video production resources they need.

Toldright is the “Uber Black” of video content creation, ushering in a new wave of video and content creation by empowering businesses of all sizes with the opportunity to tell great stories.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When you’re an entrepreneur, you can, like I did, get fixated and consumed by the business. Early on, I underestimated this new workload and the impact it would have on my family. My wife was incredibly strong and supportive during this stressful time, especially given the added stress of adjusting to life during the pandemic. She encouraged me to recalibrate, and it was a breakthrough for me personally and professionally, thanks to her.

Today, more so than ever before, it is important to find the right work-life balance, incorporating things like tech-free time and vacation days, which are critical to keeping mentally healthy. I now realize it’s not going to be a sprint, and toldright’s success will come from hard work over many months and years.

If you want to have a healthy business, you have to appreciate that you need to be healthy and the impact your intense work ethic will have on those around you. It is ok to step away — it may even inspire your next big idea.

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have benefited from mentorship by some very accomplished people across the media, entertainment, technology, diversity, and finance industries. David Brown, founder and former CEO of Web.com has helped me understand all the responsibilities of being CEO of toldright. His advice on building a lasting business model, devoted to the highest quality, has won toldright great customer feedback, repeat business and cultivated a successful corporate culture.

Ben Silverman, Chairman and Co-CEO of Propagate Content is an Emmy and Golden Globe winning media entrepreneur and visionary behind The Office. Ben constantly encourages me to push myself outside my comfort zone, to learn new things and think outside the box. It is incredibly motivating to have someone as successful as Ben in my corner cheering me on and sharing his expertise.

David and Ben both believed in my vision and continue to make introductions and share advice they think will drive toldright to the next level.

I am amazed and so grateful for the time these successful individuals take to not only help me, but so many others. That generosity inspires me and is why I look to make connections for other founders and young professionals. Being a mentor and connector is incredibly rewarding.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Toldright is a great example of positive disruption. Our network of more than 1600 content creators, which we call the Neighborhood, includes Emmy and Oscar Award-winning talent who have worked on the biggest events on the biggest stage, such as Super Bowl, Oscars, and NBA Finals. Everyone in the Neighborhood has been handpicked and fully vetted through our proprietary system, creating an exclusive community of 5-star experts.

This unprecedented talent is available on-demand as a flexible and easily accessible solution for any project, big or small. Our Neighborhood consists of end-to-end production solutions including top-tier producers, creators, writers, editors, on-air experts, technical specialists. This disruption will level the playing field for small and medium size businesses to tell their story and reach consumers with incredible video content.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The advice that was the most helpful to me was a quote from Sara Blakely, the Founder and CEO of Spanx, who said — “The more people told her they ‘didn’t get it’, the more she knew she had something.”

When we launched toldright, we began introducing our concept to media industry veterans and found that many said the same thing. Instead of getting discouraged, I constantly drew strength from Sara’s quote and kept telling the story and vison to investors and clients. Eventually, we found those experts who understood entirely what we were doing, and now many in the industry see it as the new way to work in video content.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I believe we are entering an industrial revolution in video. Augmented reality and virtual reality are going to change the way we work and live over the next several years. Most of these advanced platforms will need volumes of video creative to operate an immersive, constantly up-to-date experience. Toldright has the only scalable video creation solution to handle the immense demand for video that is fast approaching.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Blue Ocean Strategy, by W.Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne. It encourages business leaders to look for new open oceans of customers and demand to ensure success because you will make the competition irrelevant. As a startup in the B2C or B2B space, it will be hard for you to compete on margin against bigger, more well-established brands.

Our success at toldright has come from connecting a supply of amazing 5-star creators to a whole new set of customers. Corporate America, brands, athletes, and influencers — especially as 5G is widely available — are all looking for ways to produce volumes of content — and that new demand is finding toldright.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that has helped me personally and professionally — “Why would you take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from.” So often, we get caught up in critical voices. I look to seek constructive and honest criticism from family, friends, and mentors.

This quote in particular helped me broaden my perspective and bring a more thoughtful approach to building our business. I began to fully appreciate the perspective of my wife and close friends who were not connected to the business. Their constructive feedback was the most valuable because they DID believe in me and my idea but needed more details and had more questions to fully understand toldright’s value prop.

Spending the time to discuss the industry and how Adam and I were disrupting it, drove us to simplify our message and become laser focused, which is critical in developing the business plan of any successful start-up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Growing up, my mom was an inspiring influence in my life for what it means to work hard. Then in the late ’90s and again in mid 2000s, she battled and survived breast cancer twice. She is mentally and physically tough.

Today, as the father of three girls, I strive to give them that same spirit and the confidence that they can do anything. The movement to break the glass ceiling and champion equal pay for women is already underway, but it still has a long way to go. I will keep using my influence to elevate and champion incredibly talented women.