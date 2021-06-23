Teri Healy of The Realtors Circle: “Self-motivation and self-discipline are key”

Self-motivation and self-discipline are key. If you don’t have these, you need to find a way to learn them. No one cares if you sleep in, show up or meet your daily goals. Having success in making and keeping promises to yourself is critical. If that’s a struggle, a good way is to start is by making small, non-negotiable commitments in areas outside of real estate. You could decide to wake up 20 minutes earlier each morning, for example to workout, journal or read. Learning to exercise this muscle and then mapping it onto your business works wonders.

Teri is a speaker, coach, author and visionary. Her clients include Fortune 100 companies, international organizations for women and real estate professionals. You can find her niche coaching work at www.TheRealtorsCircle.com.

Teri also shows up as a volunteer to serve her community in a variety of ways. She is committed to impacting 10 million lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I actually backed into the industry. When I was in college, I got a job answering the phones for a mortgage company. They moved me into loan processing, then originating and I kept going forward from there. I’ve owned two mortgage companies and transitioned into selling real estate about 13 years ago.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Sure. When I was 19, I bought my first home. I showed up for the final walk through before the closing with my Realtor. As we stood on the front porch ready to ring the doorbell, she turned to me and told me that the seller had just been diagnosed with a terminal cancer. We stepped into the home and the whole family was in the living room sobbing. It was so uncomfortable that I was out of the house within minutes. Once I moved in, I found major issues that had happened between the day I purchased and the closing date.

Meanwhile, a couple of years later I bumped into someone who knew the sellers. I asked her what ended up happening with the seller’s cancer. She looked at me confused and told me that the seller had never had cancer and was alive and healthy. The Realtor and seller had fabricated a story to get me to the closing table without taking a careful look at the home. This experience absolutely influenced how I’ve shown up. I have a commitment to always having the utmost integrity and educating my clients.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes, my favorite quote is from the Zen philosophy and it says that “everything that happens to me is the best possible thing that can happen to me”.

I’ve created a few different projects to serve others. A couple of years ago, I designed a program for the teens who were incarcerated in our county detention center. I was very excited about it and spent quite a bit of time and energy to try to get it up and running.

Long story short, a county employee sabotaged the efforts and that door closed. I was so disappointed. A few months later my work started heading in a different direction. I realized that if I had started my program with the youth, I would have missed out on even bigger opportunities to be of service.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I created a new philanthropic project called Change For A Dollar — A Dollar For Change. Every few months I’ll choose a different focus and ask people to donate one dollar to help out.

The first contribution served our local homeless population. We brought backpacks with toiletries and treats to those who are living in the shelters. Our local county police department also joined in to help strengthen their image in the community.

My hope is that by only asking for one dollar, more people will become part of the solution and experience the good feelings that come with contributing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have a unique coaching style that isn’t a mainstream production or mindset approach. My clients are able to uncover the hidden roadblocks to their success. What I’ve learned is that when you ask, someone can tell you what’s standing in their way but there is almost always something below the surface that they haven’t yet uncovered. So they find themselves on a hamster wheel.

Here’s the reality: Most of the people drawn to this industry are entrepreneurs with big goals. If they truly knew what needed adjusting, they would have already done the work and handled it.

I also know is that everything in our life is connected. When you work on one area, the others will start improving automatically. I remember coaching a top producer from the Midwest. We worked on putting systems into place to help her gain more freedom and control in her life. Once we dove in, she uncovered a hidden belief from her childhood. She was raised in the foster care system and learned early on that she couldn’t ask for what she needed. When she saw this, we were able to rescript it and her life changed completely. Her relationship with her husband and kids became unrecognizable and her real estate business doubled within the year.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. I found my way to an incredible mentor about 10 years ago and still have her as my resource. I’m a huge advocate of finding support outside of yourself and your circle. An outsider brings new perspectives and tools without a bias or agenda.

I think that we should never stop growing and evolving and that no one has all of the knowledge or answers. All of the top coaches that I know also have their own coaches.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The first thing would be all of the support available for agents nowadays. There are apps, training programs and social media groups out there. I see the bar raising as we commit to helping each other become the best possible versions of ourselves.

The second thing that excites me is seeing how the industry as a whole has responded to the pandemic. I watched as different coaching clients across the country showed up in some incredible and innovative ways.

Lastly, I’m seeing brokerages making a commitment to bringing culture to their organizations. I think that our industry is behind in this movement and I look forward to watching things shift as it becomes more mainstream.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

My number one concern is around the lack of basic professionalism. So many agents are working without a solid foundation of business and communication skills. It’s a disservice to both their clients and the community. I remember working with an agent who was inconsistent in responding to emails, calls or texts. Her lack of availability cost her client money and added undue stress to everyone involved. A solution might be to require a course in the MLS education process that provides some fundamentals for both brokers and agents.

Secondly, I would love to see an anonymous whistle-blower system available. Almost every seasoned agent has worked with someone who has shady ethics or was even outright deceitful. I was taught not to bring it up as I might find myself needing to work with that agent in the future and wouldn’t want it to negatively impact my client. If there were a way to put a system into place, we would all win.

Lastly, I think we’ve put ourselves on the clearance rack and devalued our services with the online lead systems. I started in the field long before these existed. Now, multiple agents purchase the same leads and race to the phone and showings. I think that this makes us look both desperate and disposable in the eyes of the public. We are so much more than someone who can open a lockbox and show a home. It’s challenging because the nature of our work controls our lives to a certain extent. We are often at the mercy of the market, our clients and are on a short leash.

I remember an ad campaign by the National Association of Realtors which highlighted the value of using a licensed Realtor. That was a good start. Another creative angle might be to share real estate horror stories. People love reality tv and tales of things going sideways. This could be an opportunity to show the benefits of using a real estate professional.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I see the need for bringing more tools and resources to help agents grow, both personally and professionally. Again, it’s all connected. If you support your team members to create better lives outside of their business, production increases organically. This also cultivates incredible loyalty to your organization.

I’m also an advocate of adding coaching services to small teams. I’ve seen so many that came into existence to handle the demands that were created from buying leads. Unfortunately, no one taught the leader how to run or maximize a team.

The team leader is typically a top producer and has extraordinary talent but they don’t know how to coach. The stumbling blocks that their agents have are ones that the team leader has often never dealt with. Unfortunately, they just don’t have the knowledge or experience to help them achieve their highest and best.

Lead purchasing is a huge financial investment and coaching is typically a fraction of that cost. So many team leaders are letting income slip through the cracks and they need an outsider to plug the gaps and increase their profitability.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Self-motivation and self-discipline are key. If you don’t have these, you need to find a way to learn them. No one cares if you sleep in, show up or meet your daily goals. Having success in making and keeping promises to yourself is critical. If that’s a struggle, a good way is to start is by making small, non-negotiable commitments in areas outside of real estate. You could decide to wake up 20 minutes earlier each morning, for example to workout, journal or read. Learning to exercise this muscle and then mapping it onto your business works wonders. Don’t get lost in what everyone else is doing. This is a common black hole for agents. You find yourself looking at someone else’s “wins” on social media and it sets up a subconscious comparison. It can also trigger negative self-talk and sap your motivation. If you find yourself experiencing this, you might need to unfollow people for awhile. Lead with your strengths and find resources for your weaknesses. I would advise a new agent to set aside some funds as soon as they launch their career. There are affordable options if you need help with social media, a coach, or to hire a transaction processing company to help you manage the paperwork. When you outsource the tasks that drain you, you’ll have more energy to focus on the ones that you excel at and will bring you more income. Focus on your “wins” and keep them in the forefront. You will lose clients and deals will fall apart. It’s a reality of the business. It’s easy to find people to commiserate with and get stuck there longer than necessary. Give yourself a time limit to feel upset about it, then move past it. Also, have tools to keep the good clients and memories in your peripheral vision. Because our brains are wired to be on guard for possible dangers and prepare for fight or flight, we dismiss our positive experiences much too quickly. Having visual reminders will bring your focus back to where it needs to be. Never stop learning. You’re expected to be the expert in so many things. Loan programs, credit scores, appraisals and even marriage counseling. It’s not just about the real estate industry. Expand your focus and commit to learning as much as you can about our partnering industries and also about human nature. Both will be gold nuggets in your pocket.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I speak professionally and have a profound backstory that defies the odds of survival. My signature keynote opens my audience up to the possibilities that exist within themselves.

All too often, we’ve lost sight of what’s possible for our lives. We allow our experiences and the opinions of others to influence us and also believe that outer successes will bring us inner contentment. Many people have achieved remarkable things but still have a sense that something is missing and they have no idea what it is.

What would the world look like if you allowed yourself to first identify and then live into your ultimate possibility?

What if you helped support others to do that as well?

Just imagine the waves, the ripples and the impact.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Instagram @coach4realtors and @diggingforyourgold

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.