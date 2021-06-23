Lukas Schween of Schween & Schween Architects: “Hard work beats talent”

Hard work beats talent — If you set your mind to something and you work really hard and commit to the task, you will inevitably become talented at what you do. Even if you are very talented already, without putting in the work, you will never see success. Hard work and talent often benefit of each other.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Lukas Schween.

Lukas Schween is a part of the renowned German architect family Schween & Schween. Having graduated at Oxford Brookes University, one of the world´s leading modern universities, Lukas is at the forefront of innovative and sustainable design, which is reflected in his architecture. His aim is to make affordable housing topical again by creating unique designs, which are based on a modular building methodology, in which shipping containers play a major role. Important to him is to convey through the architecture and his design, that affordable housing doesn’t have to be boring and ugly, but that for relatively little money one can create a very innovative and exciting design!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you so much for having me! Well, our family business has been around now for well over 3 decades. We specialize in architecture and design, as well as in real estate development and have been developing projects in Germany, Spain and the USA. As both my parents are architects, I practically grew up in this world. I have always had an extremely creative mind and therefore found great interest in drawing and 3D modelling from a very early age. In my summer vacations I would always ask my parents for internships in their offices to broaden my horizons and develop my skills in this particular profession. It didn’t take very long for me to fall in love with the art of creating space.

For the next 2 years I carried on working in my parents’ architecture offices, being involved in residential as well as commercial projects. I was fortunate enough to then go on and study at Oxford Brookes University in the UK, where I encountered my passion for modular, sustainable design. In my last year at university, I solely focused my research on how to create an innovative, affordable and sustainable properties through the use of the upcycling of shipping containers, thereby providing a solution to the ever growing issue of the shortage of affordable housing worldwide. The discussion around my dissertation had sparked great interest and started to shine a light on the importance of the forward-thinking approach of our younger generation.

Over the last few years our firm has been working hard to develop this vision of bringing affordable housing to the market in a unique, eco-friendly and sustainable way, by using shipping containers as building blocks. Currently we’re collaborating with the Costa del Sol’s leading real estate company, Cloud Nine Spain. This collaboration is allowing us to launch the “Astonishing Collection” by our real estate development company Aston Estates, bringing this concept to the property market in Southern Spain.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Even though I would consider myself as being at the very start of my career, there have already been a variety of great moments. One that sticks out to me the most is the sale of a hybrid villa I designed, which had been reserved in under 24 hours after its official market launch.

The hybrid design is a unique combination of a solid reinforced concrete ground floor, with an exposed steel sub-structure upon which the entire upper floor level of shipping containers rests. This was a project I had designed, where I was experimenting with the idea of incorporating shipping containers into the design process of a conventional building methodology, creating a very unique design language, which the market hasn’t seen before. I spent a couple of months developing and perfecting this design language for this particular project and to have experienced this great market reaction to this concept was very exciting, and a great step towards our aim of pushing forward the trend of innovative and sustainable design.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The key word here is, interdependency. It is extremely important to surround yourself with a team that supports and pushes the same agenda that your vision entails. Build a strong team of the best people in their representative professions around you, while taking the matter of “doing business” into your own hands. Once you stop being reliant on other businesses or people for you to be successful in yours, you will truly start to succeed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is very true! Your business will only be as good as the team you surround yourself with. I have been very fortunate to not only have one, but two people to look up to and guide me along the way. Both my parents are architects and have built their business from the ground up to an international architecture and real estate development business. My father has always been a mentor to me, not just in business but also in life and I am positive he has largely contributed to my success to date.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Yes! For sure the book, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. It is vital to understand that being rich begins with a state of mind. If we want to get rich, we must first change our minds so that we become, as Napoleon Hill calls it, money conscious. It’s often said that positive thinking attracts positive things and the same goes for becoming wealthy. According to the book, you must literally think yourself rich.

Now here comes the most important realization everyone has to understand regarding this type of thinking and growing rich. The term rich or riches has the meaning of wealth. Now wealth can come in many different forms. So, becoming rich could mean to become wealthy in terms of money, happiness, healthy relationships, business success and so on.

The book has had a deep impact on my personal growth and thinking. It shows us how we must think to become money conscious. It shows us how to think ourselves rich, how to control our minds and our thoughts so that we can become rich, and again, the form of rich you choose to become, is entirely up to you. One needs to understand that becoming or being rich is not always solely about money, but so much more, which truly will make you and your life a whole lot richer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I actually have two particular quotes which tie into each other quite nicely. “Live for the moment” and “regret is greater than gratitude”. The first one is pretty straight forward but people tend to get caught up so easily in probabilities of the future and experiences of the past. Whereas the only thing that matters is the moment you live in right now, as this is the only aspect you can actively control. Live for the moment, as yesterday is easily forgotten and tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

The second quote, first and foremost should remind you to simply be grateful. It is human nature for us to get used to particular things in life rather quickly, as we tend to live in a scheme of repetition. Once we get used to things, we often lose our appreciation towards them. However, as soon as we don’t have these things any more, we then quite quickly start to realise how blessed we actually were to have these and we start to regret. So, a rather simple take away from this is, take a step back and be grateful and show gratitude.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Sure. Two main factors have brought us here. The lack of supply and high demand in this particular sector, inevitably increases house prices of existing properties, driven by the desire for people to live in the city centres where they work.

It is correct that this issue has become more prevalent in the last five years, however isn’t a new issue. If we take a look at the population shift of people moving into cities, it has already increased from 30% back in the 1930s to about 55% who live in cities today. By 2050, it is predicted that about two-thirds will live in urban areas.

With only a limited supply of affordable housing, along with a large demand for it, the landlords who do have property in this market, find themselves in a very good position, starting to bump up their property prices as they increase in value. This unbalanced supply and demand ratio is starting to become a real concern not only in the United States but also in many cities worldwide.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

We are able to supply the market with an effective, quick and innovative solution, which is relatively cheap for the end user, and most important to us, it is a sustainable solution, which doesn’t neglect the architectural design.

Why is this concept so successful? Because we upcycle shipping containers. We see these as modular building blocks, which with our creative designers and experienced engineers, can be designed into extremely interesting and innovative designs. Plus, through repurposing and upcycling existing resources we are saving around 3500kg of steel per container used.

Working together with leading brands worldwide who supplying us with sustainable and innovative building solutions, such as insulation and ventilated facades, the options to spec out your container home or hybrid design are infinite. Together with one of the leading real estate agents in Marbella, Spain, we have created the Astonishing Collection, which presents a range of sustainable and eco-friendly villa designs based on container architecture.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Designing and creating homes everyone can afford. It is “easy” to create a spectacular villa if money isn’t an issue. However the art of architecture and design lies in creating a house, which has a spectacular design and people are keen to live in, for an affordable price.

Someone who has understood and perfected this type of concept, but just in a different industry, is Elon Musk. He has designed innovative, eco-friendly cars that people are keen to drive, and all this for an affordable price. Now we are bringing this concept to the housing market.

We have been so successful because we offer a high quality, unique architecture, and through this have acquired the majority of our client base. However most impressive designs also require a lot of work and the end result is expensive. Through our new concept of using shipping containers as a form of architectural design we are able to still offer impressive designs, (if not more impressive!) however making our architecture more accessible for everyone. That has definitely been the most uplifting aspect of creating this avenue of our business.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

Innovate their design and construction processes in order to be more sustainable and be able to provide a quality design for an affordable price.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Be open minded to new innovative ideas. The term shipping container architecture might put off many people, but give it a shot, visit an open house near you and then take the decision what you think about this new trend. You will be amazed what we can make out of a steel box! Invest in new property. The wealthier people move out of their homes and invest into new developed property, therefore making more affordable housing available to people earning less than them. Lastly, spread the news. The more people know about this trend, the more affordable housing and can be developed and sold.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

If the granting of building permissions could be accelerated, we could be a lot more productive in our profession and develop many more properties, therefore providing a bigger supply to satisfy the increasing demand.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Hard work beats talent — If you set your mind to something and you work really hard and commit to the task, you will inevitably become talented at what you do. Even if you are very talented already, without putting in the work, you will never see success. Hard work and talent often benefit of each other. Don’t be afraid to recruit people who are better than you in certain areas of your business — If a particular sector of your business is not your strong suit, employ someone who’s it is. Building a strong team is essential for the success of your business and delivering quality work. Under promise and over deliver — Be honest and realistic with your clients. Don’t promise them the world, if you can’t make it happen. Take calculated risks — All businesses come with risks. Make sure you are aware of the risk to reward ratio with each and every action you take within your business. Sensible business decisions normally have a small risk to reward ratio. If a risk to reward ratio is too high, don’t do it and move onto the next opportunity. There will always be something better. Just do it — Most people fail because they never try.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Simply to believe in yourself and to follow your dreams. Do what makes you happy and the success will come by itself!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would probably choose Elon Musk, as my vision is similar to his. Providing people with innovative, design orientated, affordable products. Elon Musk is doing his part for the automotive industry and we are taking it into the world of architecture and design in the housing market. Just like me and all of my team, he is a very creative mind and forward thinker, therefore I believe we would come up with some very exciting and innovative ideas over some lunch and do our part to make a change.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find our businesses here:

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN www.schween-architekten.com

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT www.aston-estates.com

THE ASTONISHING COLLECTION www.astonishingspain.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.

Thank you very much for having me, it was my pleasure.