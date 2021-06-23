Guillermo Diaz Jr of Kloudspot: “Automate”

Automate. For every point of interaction on the platform, identify opportunities for automation to drive efficiencies and foster higher-value engagement.

A transformative global business leader and champion of inclusion and diversity, Diaz is the CEO of Kloudspot Inc., an innovative AI and IOT analytics platform. For most of his career, he has acted as an agent of transformation across the technology industry, helping to shape experiences and culture through people, process, and technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

One of my guiding principles is ‘learn fast and learn often’. Growing up in Pueblo, Colorado, we didn’t have a lot of money and I didn’t want to burden my family, but I new I needed to get my degree. So I enlisted in the Navy right out of high school where I first learned about networking and telecommunications. This was my first exposure to the world of technology and set me on my path.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

One of the things you hear when starting a career is that it’s all about the connections. For me, that proved to be a valuable lesson, but not in the typical way you might think. Early on in my days as a Navy telecom technician, I accidentally entered the wrong crypto code while attempting to initiate ship-to-shore communication. Instead, I ended up connecting to another ship, sparking all kinds of panic and confusion. Here I was, a young man, entrusted with top-secret information and suddenly there’s this second ship saying, “why are you calling me?!” That’s when I learned the value of reading patterns and messages carefully and testing and validating before acting. And it was another invaluable reminder to learn fast and learn often.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I really have to give tremendous credit to Rebecca Jacoby, who served as Cisco’s CIO prior to me. Her leadership extended well beyond her role to looking at how to grow emerging leaders at the company, as well. She saw potential in me even before I did and acted as a coach and a sponsor. While I was more focused on the tech aspects of my role, she pushed me to dig into the business side and understand the challenges there, to better prepare for a role as a business leader. I’ll never forget that. Sometimes you need to see yourself through the lens of another, to reach your higher potential.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that has made a tremendous impression on me is Steven M. Covey’s ‘The Speed of Trust’ because it goes right to the heart of what I am about: Relationships. The premise is that when you invest in relationships, you naturally nurture trust. And when trust is high, obstacles are removed, which accelerates progress and ensures a more positive experience. And of course we all know that, in business, speed helps rein in costs, as well. Covey’s book really resonated because it validated my own sense of what’s right, and my core values: ROI: = Relationships Over Issues.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

What drew me to Kloudspot was the idea of providing end customers with differentiated, high-quality relational experiences. These are not just empty words — it’s our foundational mission and it’s baked into the Kloudspot DNA.

If you look around, traditional IT platform providers build from the pipes up. The experience is an afterthought. But at Kloudspot, our purpose from the start has been to transform that model.

We design the experience first, starting with the safety and operations of our customers, and build that out to the pipes. We want our users of our technology to have safe, engaging and fully optimized experiences wherever they are. To do that, we know we need exceptional data, which is the basis for everything we do. The richness of that data feeds the pipes and digital operations in the background.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Absolutely. KloudHybrid is a new feature that we’ve just announced that redefines the meaning of ‘hybrid work’. We all know that employees are starting to fatigue with the isolation that comes from working remote all the time. But we still need to allow for the remote work experience. So we created an inclusive ‘work-from-anywhere’ environment that simulates the in-person experience and encourages collaboration. It’s something we’re quite excited about because it really bridges the on-site and remote work experiences together, providing new ways to collaborate and work. In addition, the experience — and the technology behind it — deliver rich analytics that can help businesses optimize operations and the overall health of the organization.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

I think it’s important to distinguish between digitization and digital transformation. In my opinion, digitization is simply taking a process and automating it to improve cycle times or efficiencies, whereas digital transformation is about completely re-imagining and reconstructing new experiences to shape or spark new outcomes, new business models, new results.

Netflix is a fantastic example of digital transformation: They changed the consumer experience and by doing so birthed a new business model that set the standard for home entertainment twice, in rapid succession: First, by allowing customers to browse and choose DVDs online and have them delivered for short-term rental in the mail, saving time by eliminating the need to go to a physical store with limited selection; Second, by looking at how they could make the experience even better and faster, doing away with the physical disc and creating a digital platform to stream the content whenever and wherever. This was a total shift that transformed the business of home entertainment. Ultimately this accelerated their growth as well as the growth of a whole new industry which now includes, for example, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Retailers, especially now in the pandemic and post-pandemic eras, will benefit most. And in fact, they must digitally transform to compete with — or survive under — the shadow of Amazon. Target and Walmart are great examples among others, that quickly saw they needed to not just transform their operations, and their entire supply chains, but to reimagine the entire consumer experience. When the pandemic hit and companies were forced to shut operations or rely on remote workforces, it was truly a test that would leave many by the wayside. But those who were prepared to pivot because of their technology, or willingness to invest in technology, fared well and came out stronger for it. E-commerce has taken off and digital sales have been phenomenal. Companies that learned to create workforce cultures that transcended location have been well positioned and have demonstrated tremendous innovation. The motto of today’s business world is now ‘transform or die.’ And retailers are setting a new standard here.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

As I indicated earlier, I am relationship oriented and with that, I believe perspectives — internal and external — play important roles. The reason I mention that is that one of my most satisfying experiences tied to helping others with Digital Transformation was with the U.S .Navy. The fact that I started my career in the Navy is part of it. But I never could have predicted that years later I would be the sponsor of a team responsible for designing the infrastructure to support a Digital Transformation strategy of the U.S. Navy. First, they wanted to create a whole new experience for recruits, and with that, how to impact national security — not just now, but into the future. It was deeply satisfying to know that we were helping a critical component of the country’s armed forces transform into a more powerful organization.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

I think for some companies the challenge in digital transformation has to do with understanding the limitations that require transformation. It’s not changing for the sake of change or going fast in a random new direction. It’s about understanding your business, your industry, and where you need to be even farther down the road than you might be able to see. You need to build foundations for evolving and quick shifts — agility. Investing in technology and relationships is critical. And, when you hit bumps along the way, you need to learn why: learn fast, learn often.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

From our perspective here at Kloudspot, security is fundamental when it comes to digital transformation. Without it, transformation is compromised. The Kloudspot platform was designed and continues to evolve to create a digital transformation experience based on five guiding principles:

Simplify. Keep the model and the process simple to keep the experience powerful. Understand where you want to be and why you want to transform. Automate. For every point of interaction on the platform, identify opportunities for automation to drive efficiencies and foster higher-value engagement. Learn. Unlock ‘easy-to-access’ insights and learnings from platform analytics. Are the right actions automated? Are there additional opportunities to optimize the business model? Improve. Digital transformation is not a one-and-done operation. Leaders know that it takes continuous quality improvement to ensure healthy business growth. Learn fast, learn often. Innovate. Look ahead and around the curve and give thought to what is possible. As Steve Jobs said years ago, “…People don’t know what they want until you show it to them.”

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation starts at the top. Leaders often say it is ok to fail, but it’s important to really create an environment that makes it safe to do that. Otherwise, you lose credibility and the motivation of your team to really think big. You need to let people try new things and, as I said earlier, ‘learn fast and learn often.’

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always remember where you came from to know where you are going. Know what you want and what you don’t want. When you’re clear on these things, you protect yourself from repeating past mistakes.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Kloudspot.com DiGtal (peloton)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/guillermo-diaz-jr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ggdiazjr

