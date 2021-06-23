Billy Daniel of EBI Holdings: “Spend money to make money”

There are tons of free resources like podcasts, YouTube videos, and countless blogs to help you understand everything from the basics of investing to complex financial strategies. DO NOT PAY FOR A GET RICH QUICK SEMINAR!! If a guru is telling you how easy it is, find another guru!

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Billy Daniel.

Billy Daniel is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and full time family man based in Russellville, Arkansas. He boasts a small yet profitable portfolio of properties acquired while climbing a very steep learning curve. He and his wife, Emily have teamed up to tackle some of the most decrepit, worn down houses in their area.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Emily and I have always held the view that real estate was the best way to invest our money. To us, it just seemed very logical and fairly straightforward. For us, it’s incredibly boring sending money to a manager to invest in stocks and bonds. Real estate gives us something tangible that we have control over. We look at real estate as our ticket to true financial independence. In the last 35 years or so, the real estate market has only gone down on a wide scale once! Despite the effects of the Great Recession, real estate investing is still relatively safe compared to stocks and other marketable securities.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Our very first purchase was an 80 year old house that was literally falling down. It was a 3 bed, 2 bath house with a large backyard. We purchased it for just over 10 dollars/sq ft! Had the right person come along the place would have been condemned. It had an all natural skylight (4” hole in the roof), rotted floors, bushes growing through the windows, and the worst flea infestation ever imagined! The bathrooms were the kind of place you would expect a horror movie to take place. It required a complete gut and rebuild. There is not a square inch of that house that didn’t get attention. We persevered! The lesson that taught us was we could handle anything. There is no greater boost to your confidence that taking on a beast like that and succeeding! We still hold that property today and it has been our most profitable property. We’ve discussed selling it in this market, but we may or may not have some sentimentality attached to it (not recommended). We value that house at somewhere between 60 dollars -65 dollars/sq ft now.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s so cliché, but getting started we would have to tell ourselves to “poop or get off the pot (censored version)”. It’s not some deep and insightful quote, but it’s what we needed to just take the leap. Everyone likes to search and keep that one quote that makes others say “whoa” when you tell them, but often those don’t inspire action or provide lasting motivation. We would get stuck in the numbers or stuck choosing flooring or stuck on paint colors. This is the phrase that would snap us back to reality and move the project along. Paralysis by analysis is a thing and this simple, overused phrase is what got us from there to where we are today!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We recently purchased a house that squatters have occupied for at least the last several months. We really didn’t know what we were getting into until we had two 30 yd dumpsters of garbage removed!! This project is exciting because it is located near the local college in an area the city has been investing considerable resources for modernization and rehabilitation. While the college is a top 3 in the state, the town itself doesn’t have much to offer. We’re hoping that we are leading the way in creating that iconic “college area” that accompanies large universities.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We love the houses that most people try to avoid. The type that you wouldn’t walk in front of at night. When we look at those houses, we see their former past lives and get excited about returning them to their former glory. A couple of friends drove by our most recent purchase and couldn’t stop making fun of it (they aren’t real estate investors). One contractor brought his wife for the quote walkthrough and she started crying! Whether its to silence the doubters or bring healing to a neighborhood, we are inspired to do a great job!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I really can’t narrow it down to a single person. Our success is due to a wonderful support group that we have grown over the last few years. From a banker that is always willing to help (and teach!) to a home inspector who goes above and beyond even when the house is seemingly falling down around him. Personally, I have learned a tremendous amount about real estate from the Bigger Pockets community. Brandon and David are great and the community is always ready to provide some support and advice whenever you need it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is a willingness to listen and learn. There is so much knowledge in the world that no one has all the answers. Even with the slight success we’ve had, we are always looking to others for best practices and new ideas. What worked even three years ago may not be the best strategy today. Even failures should be looked at as educational opportunities!

The second is a bias for action. It is easy to get stuck in “paralysis by analysis” and just run numbers over and over. Eventually, you have to take the leap and get things done. Sometimes we find ourselves letting off the gas after a major project has been completed. It’s easy to sit back and enjoy the peace that comes with the completion of work, but you have to move on to the next thing.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The thing I am most excited about is the scarcity. The old saying goes “buy land because they aren’t making any more of it”. We are really seeing that now. Housing prices are rising across the country and it’s really fun being in the middle of the action.

Another thing that excites me is seeing the projects through. We take the dumps and turn them into something to be proud of. You really get a chance to see all your hard work pay off.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The skyrocketing prices of building materials is our biggest concern. A standard 2”x4” has gone up 188% over the last year or so! Those costs really add up when you’re buying them by the 100! I don’t really think there is anything that can be done about this one. It’s a supply and demand problem.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I think it’s important for leaders to realize their importance when it comes to teaching their people. When your team runs into a challenge, the right thing to do is teach them how to navigate it successfully. Too many leaders simply step in and take over the issue until it’s resolved. This approach is not sustainable. This has the added benefit of boosting confidence among employees and can go a long way to improving culture.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Have a plan. Are you going to straight flip a house or are you going to use the BRRRR (Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat) method? When does the work need to be complete? Are you going to be delayed because there is a material shortage? All of these issues need to be fleshed out prior to closing on your deal. Hopefully you will be at the point of starting demo within hours of signing papers. Our first flip took WAY too long because we were basically winging it the whole time. We would double book workers because we didn’t have a great schedule. Workers don’t like stepping over and around other people’s job sites. Work to schedule in advance and avoid the “as soon as you can get there” answer when speaking with workers. After getting on their schedule, follow up the day prior and verify the plan is still a go. The last thing you need is a plumber who leaves a job site because he doesn’t get along with the electrician. Now you have delays…and delays cost money!

Know your own comfort level. This work can get out of control really fast. It seems 90% of contractors will call with an unexpected issue that will require 1,000 dollars more dollars to get fixed. This is just part of the business. Chip and Joanna used to do this every episode! The best way to discover your comfort level is to educate yourself. There are tons of free resources like podcasts, YouTube videos, and countless blogs to help you understand everything from the basics of investing to complex financial strategies. DO NOT PAY FOR A GET RICH QUICK SEMINAR!! If a guru is telling you how easy it is, find another guru!

Understand the basics of home construction. You don’t need a contractor’s license or years of experience in home building, but it helps if you have a basic understanding of the lingo so you can effectively communicate with the workers. This will also help when it comes to planning your job. In our first flip, we had the floor covering laid before the drywall was up. This resulted in drywall dust all over the floor. That stuff does not come out as easy as it looks! We spent several days just trying to get the floors clean!

Spend money to make money. You have to take the leap at some point! Despite all the gurus and experts out there telling you that you don’t have to spend your own money, the truth is that most people can’t implement those strategies. You will have to put up some of your own money to get this ball rolling.

Know how to ask for help. This may be the most important of my 5. No single person has all the answers. It’s important to have a team of people around you who will answer 100 “dumb” questions with honesty and sincerity. You will make costly mistakes if you cant swallow your pride and admit that you don’t understand something. If your loan officer can’t make time to explain things, find a new one. If your realtor can’t stop to answer your questions on market values, find a new one.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

I’ve seen houses where someone has tried to add their personal touch to the work. Often times, this “touch” doesn’t appeal to the masses and it ends up turning away potential buyers. A couple that stand out:

Adding homeade shiplap to a ceiling. It could have just been reclaimed wood off the old shed. They also attached these boards to the ceiling with 2.5” screws. As you could imagine, this destroyed the drywall it was screwed into.

Painting a room the colors of the state college (red and black) along with a 3’x 5’ painting of the mascot on the wall. In their defense, it was a really good painting. It just shouldn’t be the first thing you see when you walk into a 300k dollars house…

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

When laying out your plans, you have to consider the everyday buyer. They are unimaginative and probably get all their decorating tips from Joanna Gaines. I applaud the courage to take a chance on something unique, but be ready to cover it up or redo it if is doesn’t get a sale fast.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see honesty and trustworthiness return to society. It seems we are bombarded by news and events that teach and reinforce the idea that we have to protect our own and someone is out to get us. I don’t think this is true in 95% of circumstances. I think it stems from an irresponsible consumption of social media. It seems very “old timey” to say “put down your phone and talk to your neighbor”, but I think that’s exactly what we need. Having real, face to face conversations with people would go a long way to improve our moods and maybe even society as a whole!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We are in the process of establishing a presence online, but are not there yet! Be on the lookout for EBI Holdings and see some of the work we’ve done/are doing!

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.