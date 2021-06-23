G Brian Davis of SparkRental: “Learn how to accurately forecast expenses”

Learn how to accurately forecast expenses. That includes not just renovation costs but also all carrying costs, from insurance to loan interest to taxes and beyond. Include at least a 20% buffer for all expenses, to account for unexpected hiccups.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Davis.

G. Brian Davis is a real estate investor and founder of SparkRental, which exists to help middle-class people replace their 9–5 job with passive rental income. We provide a combination of (mostly free) landlord software with (mostly free) education such as free video courses, webinars, weekly live broadcasts, and hundreds of articles. Brian and his family spend most of the year overseas, and living an intentional lifestyle that’s helping them achieve financial independence quickly.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

When I first graduated college, I went to work for a mortgage lender, at first doing conventional loans, but then transitioning to work directly with the owners on hard money loans for real estate investors. Some of these were flippers, and others followed the BRRRR strategy (buy, renovate, rent, refinance, repeat). This was before the FIRE movement, but I realized that with enough rental income you could retire, no matter your age. I got hooked on real estate investing.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

My initial exposure to the real estate investing industry was in the housing bubble, 2003–2008. I saw a lot of investors making great money, in my work managing hard money loans. I jumped in and started buying properties myself, both to flip and to keep as rentals. Unfortunately, I had largely sat on the sidelines from 2003–2007, saving money but not learning the lessons I should have. All I saw was all the money these investors were making. In 2007 I had saved a bunch of money and went on a buying spree. I had a few successes, including a flip for a return over 100%. But mostly, I lost my shirt in 2008. The real estate market dropped out, and several properties I’d planned to flip ended up not being sellable. My backup exit strategy was keeping them as rentals — but I hadn’t learned how to properly calculate rental cash flow. Most of my rental properties ended up producing negative cash flow, and I had to learn an extremely expensive lesson the hard way. It’s actually why one of the first free tools we created on SparkRental.com was a free rental income calculator, because so many new real estate investors mess it up.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I hate to give credit to Dave Ramsey, who gets far more credit than he probably deserves, but I love his quote “Debt is not a mathematics problem — it’s a behavior problem.” Except it’s not just debt: all personal finance is a behavior problem rather than a math problem. Which means that the first step toward financial literacy (and wealth literacy) is recognizing that you’re thinking about personal finance all wrong. Use it as a precision tool to design and create your ideal life, rather than just running on the hedonic treadmill and spending every dollar you earn on status symbols like your house, car, and clothes.

Toward that end, we focus heavily on financial independence: building enough passive income to cover your living expenses so your job becomes optional. So I’ll tie it back together with another quote, by Margaret Bonnano: “Being rich is having money; being wealthy is having time.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just launched our full-fledged landlord software, built by landlords for landlords. It includes all the normal features like tenant screening reports and online rent collection, but we also built in plenty of more unique features as well. We have a state-specific lease wizard that lets you create state-specific lease packages in under five minutes, and includes state law tips along the way to help you along. We offer free state-specific eviction notices and tenant letters, free tenant messaging (similar to Airbnb’s), and rental listing syndication to eight other platforms. Most excitingly, we’re preparing to start reporting rent payments to the credit bureaus as both a carrot and a stick to incentivize on-time payments from tenants. And we’re adding a maintenance concierge service, so that landlords can optionally outsource all maintenance calls and the actual repairs to our nationwide partner. That makes rental income truly passive, and not just quasi-passive.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

First, my co-founder and I are real estate investors and landlords ourselves. We’re real estate people, not software people, unlike most of our competitors. Granted, that’s led to some tech challenges, but you can outsource technical problems. Being real estate people first, we put a heavy premium on education and free tools, again unlike our competitors who come from a software-first background. We broadcast live every week, and invite audience participation and questions. We publish several new longform articles every week, host frequent free webinars, offer free video courses. Ultimately, our users’ success comes down to knowledge, not software features. As a very quick story, we previously partnered with another company to offer landlord software, so we could focus more on education and marketing. They sold out to a major national corporation, who then terminated the software permanently because the tax write off was more valuable to them than the profit it generated. It left all our users without software, and while we thought about finding a new partner, we decided we’re better off just building our own rather than dealing with software companies who chose this industry just as a profitable niche and not because they believe in the power of real estate to help middle-class people reach financial independence.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early on, we were lucky enough to get free mentorship from an older man named Gordon Bieberle. He had run many successful businesses over the years, but he’d never had any children. So his form of legacy was to spend his retirement volunteering his time to mentor startup founders. Even as he was dying from lung cancer, he continued giving his time to entrepreneurs up until the week before he died. My partner and I are incredibly grateful, and hope we can one day pay that forward to other entrepreneurs.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

No entrepreneur can succeed for long without grit/determination/perseverance. The fun fades quickly, and it becomes a slog with endless seemingly insurmountable roadblocks.

It’s funny, but so many entrepreneurs decide to start a business so they can be their own boss. They forget that bosses actually serve two extremely useful functions: to both motivate you and to tell you exactly what to work on for maximum effect. When you work for yourself, you have to not only identify the most valuable work you can be doing every single moment of every day, but you have to motivate yourself to actually do it. Even when you’d rather work on some more fun project. So entrepreneurs need to be both organized and disciplined as well.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Real estate’s ability to produce passive income. With enough passive income, you reach financial independence, which lets you retake control over your time and your life. Real estate investing allows self-employment and independence from your 9–5. Here I’m referring not to financial independence with passive income, but actively working for yourself (such as flipping houses). Real estate returns are far more predictable than other asset classes. When you buy a stock, you hope for the best. When you buy a property, you can forecast your expenses and selling or renting price with precision. Which means you can accurately forecast the profit from any given investment property.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The process for recording and researching title history is archaic and time-consuming. It’s part of why it takes 30–60 days for the average real estate contract to actually settle. I think in 20 years from now we’ll be using blockchain or some other secure technology to record and verify title, that can be done in minutes rather than weeks. Paradoxically, it’s become too easy and popular to invest in real estate. It’s driven prices higher for investment properties, and driven returns down to unattractive levels. Investors have forgotten that real estate values don’t always go up, and then everyone will whine and moan when the next housing correction comes along similar to 2008. In many major cities, paternalistic tenant-protectionist regulation has made it too expensive and difficult to enforce lease agreements as a landlord. It took me over 11 months the last time I went to evict a bad tenant. I don’t invest in these cities anymore. And given the increasing trend in this direction, I’ve turned my attention to land investing.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Pick three core values and design everything in your company around them. Hire workers based on them. Fire workers based on them. Every business decision, every marketing message, every customer experience should revolve around those three core values. Don’t waffle or try to be everything to everyone. Commit and walk the walk.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Learn how to accurately forecast expenses. That includes not just renovation costs but also all carrying costs, from insurance to loan interest to taxes and beyond. Include at least a 20% buffer for all expenses, to account for unexpected hiccups. Use the lowest possible exit price in your profit calculations, not the highest. Learn how to screen, negotiate with, and manage contractors. It’s one of the most difficult parts of real estate investing, yet few people talk about it. Contractors are not easy to work with. Start with cosmetic rehabs and slowly work your way into more complex renovations such as mechanical systems and structural repairs. You can avoid the pitfalls of permits and local inspectors, and learn how to hire and manage contractors with lower-cost jobs. Build a trustworthy, experienced team. That includes many types (and price points) of contractors of course, but also lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors, a great accountant, and other support personnel.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The most common mistakes I see are reflected in the tips above: underestimating expenses, overestimating the ARV (after-repair value), and mismanagement of contractors. Contractors will charge you as much as they think they can get away with, both in their initial quote and in mid-job upcharges. In large renovation jobs, contractors will try to tell you halfway through the job that there’s some “unforeseen problem” that requires more money to fix. They’ll also try to get as much money as they can as early as they can in the course of the project.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Be extremely clear that you expect no surprises mid-job, no changes in cost. That also falls on you too though: you can’t change the specs of the job halfway through, because that opens to the door to up-charging. Most importantly, fight tooth and nail to structure the payment schedule so the contractor never gets ahead of you on payments. You pay them for each portion of the job after it’s completed, never before.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m a staunch believer not only in pursuing financial independence, but in using your finances to design and implement your ideal life. In the FIRE movement, too many people fixate on the “retire early” component, but the real meat lies in lifestyle design. You are the architect of your own life, so don’t just drift along like most people do — design your perfect life. Combine a high savings rate with investments and passive income to wean yourself away from dependency on your high-stress job, and start living your dream life instead.

While my ideal life looks different from yours, my family and I spend ten months out of the year overseas, living in a free furnished apartment. We don’t own a car, and walk and bike everywhere. We enjoy excellent healthcare, cook most of our own meals, work out every day, and live entirely on my wife’s teacher salary. We are building wealth quickly, and are on track to reach financial independence within five years of seriously pursuing it.

