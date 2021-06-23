Athena Oanessian of You Squared: “Be inspirational!”

Be inspirational! One of my mentors told me “A good leader is someone people want to follow.” Inspirational leadership isn’t about dominating others by using your title, and forcing others to follow you. If you’re someone who inspires, empowers, encourages, helps and uplifts team members, your team members will be a lot happier in the workplace, and perhaps even work harder.

As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite” , we had the pleasure of interviewing Athena Oanessian.

Athena is a young, purpose-driven entrepreneur. Her biggest goal in life is to inspire over 1 million people to reach their greatest potential! Everything she does with her motivational goal planner business, You Squared, Inc. is geared towards helping others find fulfillment in their lives!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sure! I graduated college with Magna Cum Laude honors last year, in May of 2020, with a degree in hospitality management. I was thinking of going on to be a lawyer and working in the corporate office of a luxury hotel group in their legal department. Then the pandemic hit and things started shifting in my life. It was a huge awakening and it caused me to do lots of self reflecting. I knew I had to be true to myself, and I really wasn’t willing to give up my freedom in exchange for long hours, short holidays, little time off, and all the drawbacks associated with working for someone else. The only reasonable conclusion I drew was to be my own boss. After lots of reading and more self-reflecting, I discovered my purpose: helping others achieve their full potential! I knew I wanted to impact people’s lives, but not just a few here and there. I wanted to impact people on a grand scale, and knew I could. Then it was time to think about how I was going to do that. I knew common avenues for finding a business idea were to go after your passions, or to take a product you’ve used that you weren’t satisfied with and make it better. The product I had but was unsatisfied with was the planner. I had used planners over the years but none of them fulfilled my needs, and they all had issues. I knew there had to be a better way, and searched high and low to find the right planner. It didn’t exist, so I knew I had to create it! I drafted up a business plan and got to work!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One morning I received an email from a customer. I put my direct email in the planners, and he went out of this way to email me. He said how impressed he was with the personalization and how much he loves his You Squared planner! He said it was “mind-blowing” and “life changing”! It made me incredibly happy to read his email, especially since customers don’t usually go out of their way to thank a company. It was such a great feeling!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This didn’t feel funny at all at the time, but looking back, the most laughable mistake I made was being so fixated on hiring an (expensive) marketing company to do my marketing for me, and counting on the 3x ROI’s,they said were common. I lost almost 20,000 dollars and wish I started learning about marketing on my own and doing it myself in the beginning. After this huge mistake, I was forced to learn marketing on my own, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it. I still have a lot to learn, but I think no matter what, it’s best to learn about every single department in a business, and after learning, delegating to someone else if you choose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I know this might sound crazy but the particular person who I’m grateful towards to help me get to where I am is myself. If I hadn’t been obsessed with self growth, if I hadn’t cared to self reflect, if I hadn’t done the work to find my purpose, and if I didn’t take action to pursue my purpose and live life to MY fullest potential, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. So I deeply thank and am grateful for myself for doing this work and truly shaping everything I do to impacting people’s lives so that they could be fulfilled too!

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I normally don’t get nervous or stressed before a meeting, talk, or decision, because I prepare my mind and body beforehand.

Here’s what I do.

I prepare! I plan plan plan! I never go into a meeting, talk or decision without careful planning and thinking ahead. I prepare myself throughly until I’m fully comfortable and confident.

If it’s a meeting: I prepare possible talking points, and make sure I’m prepared with answers to possible questions. This requires thinking ahead and knowing your product, service, and industry like the back of your hand.

If it’s a talk: I do the same as above, and I constantly practice what I’m going to say. I partly end up memorizing some key points due to practicing so much, and I let the conversation and my thoughts flow in real time. I don’t memorize what I want to say word for word because it seems too robotic and unnatural to me.

If it’s a decision: I write a pros and cons list for every possible option/solution and after critical thinking, reflecting, sleeping on it, and possibly consulting an advisor, I make my decision.

2. I exercise! I’m preparing for the Ironman, so I already have a set workout schedule. I like to workout early in the mornings and have already carved out time for that without any interruptions so I can be fully present during my exercise time. I wake up early to be able to fit this into my day and enjoy my power mornings before starting my workday. I either do CrossFit or go for a run and that helps me physically feel great, which translates to a day full of energy.

I journal. I use my You Squared planner to self-reflect and write about important meetings, talks, or decisions. I fill up my planner with that stuff too, and I write, write, write! Though my planner isn’t made to be a journal, I find it hard to pick up a notebook because I throughly enjoy the writing experience of writing in my planner and consolidating all my great plans into my You Squared planner. I’m working on creating a superior journal, so that’ll be coming soon 😉

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team because everyone brings something new to the table. Diverse cultures have different belief systems and everybody has their own life experiences. This could help businesses and organizations to be offered ideas or help in ways that they otherwise wouldn’t have thought of on their own.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Be open to hiring people who don’t fit in the list of requirements, or better yet, be open to changing hiring requirements. Too often, I’ve been more than qualified to do a job, and knew I could do it better than anyone else but I didn’t have the 10 years of work experience in a particular job to “fit” the job requirements. This seemed absolutely ridiculous to me how small minded lots of companies are. Just because someone has all the necessary “qualifications” doesn’t mean that they’ll go a good job. Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to bring life and new ideas to a certain business or project, rather than the “old ways” from someone who is programmed to think in a certain way from their years of experience. This opens up the pool of candidates and makes it easier to find someone better suited for the job. Be innovative in procedures. Somewhat tied to the above, going the same old route that has worked doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. The expression, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, is something I frankly find distasteful. Why not work on constantly improving? Why not seek innovation? Why not?!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

A CEO or other executive needs to know EVERYTHING. They need to know how every department works and how to do everyone’s job. They CAN outsource, but they still need to be well versed in every department so they can provide proper guidance and leadership.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth I’d like to dispel about being a CEO is that everything is glamourous. There are a lot of ups and downs leading a company, and when one reaches success, that’s all the outside world sees. They don’t see all the difficulties that had to be surmounted to achieve success, and all the hard work, stress, mental, emotional and physical energy went behind creating and/or leading an amazing company. Being a CEO or executive is an incredible experience but it comes with the disregard of difficulty, even from close friends and family. It’s not glamorous all the time but it’s well worth it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I believe that women executives can face similar challenges to their male counterparts, but that women may let fear of judgement or rejection hinder their opportunities. Male executives seem to deal with this problem a lot less and are more direct and ask for what they want.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Hmm, this is truly a thought provoking question! Since I like to think ahead, my actual job is exactly what I thought it would be. However, I thought success would be almost immediate, especially since I had a through marketing plan, but it took longer than I originally planned for.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

I completely agree that definitely not everyone is cut out to be an executive. The biggest traits that differentiate the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive versus unsuccessful, are:

Loving working. I’ve always absolutely loved working and it gives me joy to work and use my capabilities. Even on days off, I’ve always used my time productively, rather than by doing nothing or only relaxing and watching shows. I always seek to self-improve and on my time off, I read books, or engage in philosophical conversations with loved ones. Working hard. I’ve always outworked everyone around me, and have constantly gone above and beyond, as noted by my former managers, executives, coworkers, clients, and guests. In the past, I’ve always gone the extra mile to help other departments if I finished my job early and had nothing to do but wait around. I always offered to help my supervisors do jobs they didn’t want to do because I loved working and sought the opportunity to offer my help, in exchange for learning. This love of learning and working hard has continued with me and is one of the most important traits I hold as a leader and CEO. It’s something I’m incredibly proud of. Having a clear and well defined vision. If you go into something blindly and without strategic planning, you’re doomed for failure. If you don’t like or care for planning ahead and having a well defined vision with that you want to do when you start a business, you won’t be successful. Doing something you’re passionate about in one way or another is a huge help. Be prepared. Self-reflect. Strive for growth. Constantly learn. Invest in your knowledge and self-development. Become strong mentally and emotionally. Know how to navigate highs and lows. Lacking knowledge, strategies, and perseverance will be a huge problem. Everything doesn’t go to plan, so what do you do next? Being quickly discouraged is a no go, and not being able to think of new strategies will be a huge barrier. Be quick to think. Sometimes you have to make quick and important decisions. If you constantly overanalyze everything to the point of inaction, pursuing a successful executive role isn’t for you. Know your numbers. A lot of people don’t like accounting, but if you don’t know the basics, it will be a huge problem in business. Love to learn. Immerse yourself into learning about YOU, society, humans, and things pertaining to your business ideas. If you don’t love to learn, this isn’t the role for you.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Be inspirational! One of my mentors told me “A good leader is someone people want to follow.” Inspirational leadership isn’t about dominating others by using your title, and forcing others to follow you. If you’re someone who inspires, empowers, encourages, helps and uplifts team members, your team members will be a lot happier in the workplace, and perhaps even work harder.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The way I built my company around my purpose has always kept me on track and has helped me inspire lots of people to reach their greatest potential! When I get emails or messages from customers saying how much their life has changed as a direct result of using my planners, it makes me feel truly happy and fulfilled! As humans, our greatest joy in life comes from helping others, and being able to do that as a Founder and CEO of a purpose-driven company every single day makes me feel amazing! It also makes me feel proud of utilizing my full potential and impacting people’s lives!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is what I wish someone told me before I started:

Bootstrapping is an option. You don’t need lots of money to start a company, nor do you need to borrow to fund the business and projects. Sometimes not having money is a powerful option. Daymond John calls it “the power of being broke.” I borrowed lots of money to start my business, and made an almost 20,000 dollars mistake on marketing, because I was able to gather the funds to pay for it. If I didn’t have this option, I would be forced to do it all myself, and I would learn a ton along the way. You don’t have to hire an expensive marketing to market for you. Most marketing companies do a subpar job. Learn how to do this on your own first, before outsourcing this. Don’t market to everybody. Though you think your product could be used by everyone, pick a target market and stick to it. If you try to market to everyone, you end up marketing to no one. Having clear messaging is crucial. Helping narrow my focus has helped me immensely with targeting my ideal customers. Invest in copywriting. Tied to the above, once you find your ideal target market, you need to write and speak to them in a way that they resonate with. If you can’t make them feel understood, they won’t likely buy from you. Either take copywriting courses or hire an expert who can do it for you. Invest in a good website. Your website could be someone’s first impression of you. Make it stick. I bought 2 themes off of Shopify that I used, that served me for a while. Once I outgrew the first theme, I stepped it up to another one that served me better. But I quickly outgrew that too. Hiring a great website designer wasn’t on my list of things to spend money on but it would’ve been well worth it to do this in the beginning. There’s only so much you could do with a pre-built stock theme, and if you can’t express yourself fully and properly, your first impression won’t come off the way you want it to.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I’d like to inspire that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people would be for everyone to practice gratitude daily!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes! I love these kinds of quotes! One of my favorite quotes is, “If you don’t build your dream, someone else will hire you to build theirs.” I’ve always had lots of big dreams and goals, and I knew if I didn’t pursue my own, I’d be stuck working for somebody else, and being underpaid, overworked, and undervalued. That was a huge NO for me and it pushed me to start an inspirational and purpose-driven company.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Barbara Corcoran without a doubt! She’s so fun, hilarious, and she’s a visionary who constantly thinks outside the box and does the unconventional! She’s one of my biggest inspirations!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.