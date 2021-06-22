Julie Levin of Leaf People: “Integrate some kind of calming night time routine”

Integrate some kind of calming night time routine. I really get into my cleansing and tooth care routine in the evening. It now takes about 15 minutes. I give myself this time so I don’t rush through it, allow myself to let go of (wash off) the day while doing it and it’s a wonderful (and good smelling) way to wind down.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Julie Levin.

Julie Levin is a Medical Herbalist and Founder of Leaf People, a Carbondale, Colorado based line of plant-based skincare for modern life. The extensive line is encompassed by daily facial and body products, a clinical collection for those 35 and older, and a men’s line formulated with certified organic, ethically wild harvested, certified herbicide/pesticide free, gluten free, and vegan ingredients. All products are packaged in a mix of recyclable and compostable materials printed with vegetable and water-based inks.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

After completing botanical medicine school, I worked full time as a massage therapist by day and spent my nights creating herbal skin care products that would eventually become Leaf People. I spent a year developing and testing various formulations, regularly pulling all-nighters and using my savings to fund the business. The line was largely informed by feedback from members of our mountain community and aestheticians, who would request products specific to their skin needs and sample new variations of formulas we were trying out. There were many lively debates at the Saturday farmer’s market about age spots, wrinkles, acne, and the desire to get away from products packed with chemicals. Leaf People was truly born by working with and among the people, developing products to truly fit their and their families’ needs.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Studying plant medicine around the world and living in botanically rich environments are two of my largest influences and inspirations. I was raised in a forested area in rural Alaska where I learned how to utilize the plants and trees that surrounded me for consumption, medicine and survival. From decades of studying with a global network of incredible Master Herbalists to my own deep exploration of the botanical world and years of solo meditation retreats, I became deeply connected to the plant kingdom. One key message that continuously returned during these years of training was to make medicinal plants more accessible. I strive to create an avenue where a larger portion of our society can access the beauty, wonderment, and healing of plants through everyday products. This is why Leaf People is so botanically focused and utilizes such an incredible variety of plants. It is also the reason for the name, Leaf People, people and leaves, people and plants. We are connected, we need each other and we are a perfect union.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Through my time studying herbal wellness, sleep has been a big part of my focus on overall wellbeing. Leaf People products include many different herbs that have a calming effect on the body and promote relaxation and better sleep.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Shaman, Healer, Sage: How to Heal Yourself and Others with the Energy Medicine of the Americas by Alberto Villoldo, P.h. D.

This incredible book truly brings together all the different energies of healing. His teaching stories are based on traditional and shamanic healing methods, and highlight the connection of plants, the earth, and energy fields.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The service you do for others is the rent you play for the time you spend on earth”.

-Mohammad Ali

This quote is a great reminder of the interconnectedness of all of our existences and how important it is to give back to each other and the Earth.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

I personally believe that sleep should be based on how much each individual thinks they need, barring any medical conditions that might cause a person to over sleep.. While 6–8 hours is a general standard, many other elements factor into this dynamic equation. If you are healthy, and take care of your mind and body in many other ways, you should sleep as much as feels good to you. Let your body decide. The key to this is listening and paying attention to your body and overall energy, and not pushing too hard or tuning your body out.

Is the number of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Scientific studies have shown that there are very few true night owls. In general, I would say that for most of the population, sleeping from 10pm — 4am, will have a much better outcome. From the sleep studies I’ve read, most people rest better during the darkest hours when given the opportunity. These days, many people are pushing their limits with sleep due to overworking, ultra busy lifestyles and over-stimulation. The percentage of people who think they are night owls versus the number of true night owls is radically different and a cause for self exploration by those who think they are night owls. I went through this experience myself. Being from a family of self professed night owls, I tended toward that behavior as well. Once I reached adulthood and was able to set my own routine, I found I sleep better and have more sustained energy through the day when I adhere to the 10:00PM — 6:00AM sleep timeframe.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

As long as they are otherwise healthy, they should experience more sustained energy, clearer thinking, increased patience and a better sense of wellness and outlook on life. Additionally, they will likely have a decrease in food cravings as their body rhythms and blood sugar will stabilize. As a result, this will create a more stable overall energy throughout the day and increased desire to participate in healthy, self-care type activities that benefit themselves and others.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

I read in a study that you can’t ever truly make up for lost sleep so yes, I think proper sleep on a regular basis should be a high priority. Sleep is so important for metabolic and immune functions in the body. Sleep also gives organs and energy systems time to rejuvenate and replenish, which is critical to overall health. Without the opportunity for all of our body systems to replenish, we will eventually start operating at a deficit, eventually leading to various health issues.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Our current lifestyles have many obstacles that lead to poor sleep habits. Here are a few that stand out to me.

Excessive screen time through computer or phone use in the evening or before bed. No screen time for 1–2 hours before bedtime. No screens in the bedroom.

Zoning out behavior such as binge watching netflix (or other streaming programs). Better to start healthy pre-sleep routines such as light stretching, a relaxing pre-bedtime skin care regime or bathing.

Eating too much sugary, high in fat type foods or heavy meals close to bedtime. Choose lighter, more easily digestible snacks (rice cake with a touch of honey and cinnamon) or, enjoy nice relaxing or digestion promoting tea (like fennel and chamomile).

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely! I think the combination of over busy minds, over thinking, packed schedules and high amounts of screen time are huge sleep disruptors. Unfortunately, for most of us, it is difficult to completely unplug, so we have to find other ways to encourage our bodies to calm themselves and relax.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

No screen time 1 hour before bed. As an entrepreneur, I often like to clean out my mailbox before bed and this is a behavior that I have to be very careful about because it decreases my quality of sleep.

Use blue light blocking glasses in the afternoon or evening to help minimize the effects of light stimulation. I am a big believer in these and wear them regularly when I am at the computer.

No heavy meals or sugar at least 2 hours before bed. I have a strict 10 PM bedtime, so no food or snacks after 8:00 PM.

Integrate some kind of calming night time routine. I really get into my cleansing and tooth care routine in the evening. It now takes about 15 minutes. I give myself this time so I don’t rush through it, allow myself to let go of (wash off) the day while doing it and it’s a wonderful (and good smelling) way to wind down.

Nothing in the bedroom — no TV, eating, clock, etc. This is a must for everyone.

Do what you have to do to create darkness in your room. Since I live in a very rural area, light pollution is not a problem for me, however I keep an eye mask on my bedside table for when the moon is full.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I would always recommend breathing or meditation exercises as a way to encourage sleep. Additionally, I listened to a podcast that had a very helpful recommendation. When you wake up in the middle of the night, focus on relaxing your mind and your body. While you are lying still, think only of words that mean sleep, “rest, sleep, nap, snooze, slumber etc.” Only allow those words in your mind. I use this method as needed and it really works!

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Napping is fine as long as it’s limited to a 20 minute cat nap — 40 minutes tops.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My Mother! She is a true homemaker in every sense of the word and a huge inspiration for me on the path of becoming a maker. Growing up in rural Alaska, we lived a sustainably driven lifestyle, catching our own winter stores of fish, chopping wood for heating our house and canning various fruits and vegetables. She was also a wonderful seamstress and artist in her own right, so all of these activities were imbued with beauty. @judicaraher

