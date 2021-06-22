Jason Piper of Build Better Sleep: “Stimulation control at night”

Stimulation control at night — I am guilty of this on some nights; I can get sucked into my phone reading articles or scrolling social media and lose track of time. When I finally look up it’s an hour past when I wanted to go to sleep. All day long our bodies are like antenna for stimuli. Light from screens, noise from traffic, coworkers, televisions, and the millions of other things all vying for our attention. It should make sense that it is unrealistic to expect your brain to go from 100 mph to 0 mph as soon as it hits the pillow.

Getting a good night's sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called "Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night's Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen" we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night's sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Jason Piper.

Jason Piper is the founder of Build Better Sleep. As a certified sleep consultant he works with individuals and companies to rebuild and optimize sleep. When he isn’t sleeping, he is either up in the middle of the night giving extra snuggles to his 4 or 7 year old after a bad dream or out in nature running, hiking, or exploring.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I am really glad we were able to make this happen. I came into the world of sleep in a completely backwards kind of way. I didn’t just wake up one day and decide ‘Hey, I want to help people sleep better.’ My entire life I have always been interested in health and fitness, but that is not where I started out. As I was going through college pursuing a biology degree, I started an aquarium maintenance company. I would set up saltwater aquariums like you see on the show Tanked. I had the company for 10 years, but during this time I was a sleep abuser. I would regularly go to bed at 1–2 AM and get up again at 5:30 AM, drink a pot of coffee before noon, and then have some kind of energy drink in the afternoon. When we are younger, we feel like we can withstand anything. Well, I was able to for a bit, but it started catching up to me. I started having health problems- especially digestive issues. In addition to that, I was in a constant bad mood snapping at everyone or forgetting appointments. It got to the point where I was ready to just lock up the warehouse and throw away the keys and walk away from everything.

I ended up selling the company when my son was born and staying home to raise the kids, while my wife focused on her career. As any parent knows, having kids does wonders to your sleep. This started me down the path of researching how to optimize sleep and what role sleep plays in our biology. Being a stay-at-home dad, it gave me time to think about what I wanted to do for my next career. I decided to pursue my interest in health and obtained certifications as a sleep coach, health coach and nutrition coach. From there, the entrepreneur side of me awoke again and I founded Build Better Sleep .

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Working on sleep professionally was an evolution. As I was working with clients on their nutrition, I noticed lack of sleep or sleep quality was a common complaint. Then as I drive by any Starbucks at any given time of the day there is a massive line. This got me thinking, ‘well, if there are nutrition coaches, are there sleep coaches to help people navigate their sleep?’ When I searched there really weren’t and that is when the light bulb went off in my head. I decided to pivot from nutrition coaching to sleep coaching. I noticed there was this big gap between people that were not sleeping well and people that had a medical sleep problem. For the people that didn’t have a medical sleep problem they were left kind of in the dark to figure out things for themselves to improve their sleep. Build Better Sleep was created then to fill that need for people and also to educate people on the importance of sleep.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I appreciate that comment, and want to say that there are many others that are authorities in the sleep and wellness fields that I admire. I am learning from them and breaking the science of sleep down, helping to spread that message so that everyone can learn the tools to achieve great sleep.

My unique contribution is taking on topics that people may not be able to relate to or understand and present them in a way that is slightly entertaining and easier to digest.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Endurance — Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage is by far my favorite book. There is just something about being stranded in the harshest, coldest place on earth with no one coming for you and being able to persevere. When life gets chaotic, which it does for everyone, I like to think back to the book and how you just need to pause, assess the situation, and take one step at a time.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Trust the process” I don’t know if this is attributable to anyone in particular, but this is one saying that I remind myself constantly- especially with building my business. Things don’t always happen as fast as you want or exactly as you planned, but if you have a plan in place and are consistent with implementing it, eventually the results start to show up. What I like about it is it takes away the pass/fail line of thinking. If you are someone who just focuses on the results it becomes easy to analyze each situation as a complete failure or success. It becomes an unhealthy way to think. I apply it at work, I apply it in the gym, or when I am training for a race.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Sleep is individualistic. What works for one person might not work for another. Think of it like weight loss. Some diets work great for some people and for others they don’t. With that said, anywhere in the range of 7–9 hours of high quality sleep will be sufficient sleep for an adult. It really is important not to compare your sleep with someone else’s. Sleep envy is destructive, especially if you are struggling to sleep at night.

As we age there actually is not much change in the number of hours needed. What I see happen is, as people age and reach retirement years, they often feel like they don’t sleep as much. Actually, I’ve found that they are sleeping the same total number of hours, but it isn’t as likely to be in one big overnight chunk. They may be napping during the day, lowering their sleep pressure, or they have medications or medical conditions affecting their sleep. One last factor is that as we age, our routines become less strict, which leads to more random bed and wake up times. The inconsistency then interrupts our sleep patterns. It is not really that we need less sleep as we age, it’s just that we think that’s the case because life gets in the way. I should also say, as people age they do spend more time in lighter sleep stages opposed to the deep restorative sleep. This can lead them to feeling like they are not sleeping as much either.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

For the first part of your question I would say neither. The quality of the sleep is most important. For example, someone who has sleep apnea can sleep 8 hours, but their health is going to continue to decline due to experiencing mainly light sleep instead of the restorative deep sleep due to the apnea, despite having a “good” number of hours of sleep.

For the second part of your question, honestly, this depends on the individual again. Each of us has our own circadian rhythm or internal clock. This clock controls how and when certain body processes turn on and off. When someone tries to go against this internal clock they tend to have problems with their sleep and how restorative it is. Shift workers can attest to this. They stay up at night and then sleep during the day when the body is primed to be awake.

Using your examples, if someone tends to be a night owl, going to bed at 10PM is going to be really hard for them to fall asleep which is going to increase their frustration and anxiety around sleep. Then when they are supposed to be up at 4AM, they will be right in the middle of their deep sleep phase and miss out on some of that quality sleep. They are also going to feel really groggy and have a hard time waking up. The same goes for going to bed at 2AM, if you’re not a night owl. If someone is an early riser, they are going to be missing out on some of their restorative deep sleep by going to bed so late and then will be up way before 10AM, which only gives them a few hours of quality sleep.

The best choice for someone’s health is to listen to their body. The hard part with this is that society is set up for people that are early risers or those who tend to go to bed around 10–11PM and get up between 6–7AM. If you are someone who is a night owl, you tend to go to bed late and want to sleep in late, but most job commitments are not set up for that scenario. One positive that came out of the massive work-from-home experiment we’ve just gone through, also known as the COVID-19 pandemic, is the ability for people working from home to have a slightly more flexible work schedule, and the same goes for teenagers in school. Teenagers really are abused in the form of sleep deprivation with the way school start times are set up, since the vast majority of them fall into the ‘night owl’ category developmentally. I mean, it really is borderline child abuse. Let’s deprive a whole group of individuals of sleep during a very important part of their development. Mind boggling.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sure. The immediate benefits someone will see is waking up with more energy and having more sustained energy throughout the day. The heavy weight will feel lifted off their shoulders that they have been carrying. They may start to notice they do not need as much coffee or energy drinks to make it through the day. That helps to keep dollar bills in their wallet as a side effect. Here are some of the other changes that I hear from clients as their sleep has improved:

– They are less emotionally reactive. This is due to the amygdala, which is responsible for emotions in the brain. It is not as active when a person is well rested. I think we all can relate when a child is tired how reactive they are. I remember a time when my tired 4 year old had a hour long blow-up because I cut his sandwich the wrong way.

– They don’t perceive as many negative thoughts. When a person is sleep deprived, they tend to focus on the negative side of things even when overall things are positive.

– They have less junk food cravings. When a person is sleep deprived, they reach for high calorie foods to shore up the energy deficit caused by not getting enough sleep. Their hunger hormones also decrease once they start getting more sleep.

– Health markers like blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar could improve.

– They feel more creative and the brain fog is lifted.

– They have more motivation for trying new things.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

100% yes! For far too long sleep has been considered a weakness in the U.S. How often do you hear the phrase “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” or someone wearing a badge of honor because of how little they sleep? Study after study is showing how important sleep is to every facet of our life. If you are trying to lose weight or add muscle, but neglect your sleep your results are going to be sub-optimal. It’s like taking 2 steps forward then 1 step backwards. If you are the CEO of a company making important decisions, poor sleep is going to interfere with the quality of those decisions. Take a look at all of the lifestyle diseases afflicting the U.S. population. Almost every one of them has a connection somehow with sleep. I am not saying just getting high quality sleep would prevent them, but it probably will help lessen them.

The 3 pillars of health being nutrition, movement, and sleep, I feel we are finally giving sleep the attention it deserves. There has been a big push on eating healthier and all kinds of workouts, gyms, and activities to get moving, but sleep was always forgotten. Now with some of the technology coming out that gives people a little more of a glimpse into their sleep, it has helped to make sleep sexy again. The attention finally shifting to mental health is also placing more importance on getting high quality sleep. Sleep and mental health are so intertwined.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

The first blockage is FOMO, or fear of missing out. There are so many things going on at any given moment and we only have limited time in each day. So the easiest solution for most people is to gain more time by sacrificing their sleep.

The second blockage is that we are an overstimulated society. From the moment we wake up till the time we finally go to bed our bodies, brains, or both are being stimulated. This stimulation keeps the dopamine flowing which causes someone to keep doing what they are doing a little longer. One more Netflix show, one more Instagram story, or one more YouTube video. They get into a flow state and before they know it another hour has passed. (By the way, this is very much by design.)

The last blockage is over estimating how much sleep deprivation is affecting them. The brain has this ability to compensate and normalize situations. In turn, that person feels like their mood, ability to accomplish work, or how they perform is not affected. They pride themselves on how they can get by on X amount of hours of sleep, when in actuality there has been a decline in their abilities, mood, and other metrics. They just are not aware of it because they are in the middle of it. With that in mind, they don’t prioritize their sleep because they are not aware of the decline.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I do think it has become more difficult. Here is an exercise to do. Go ask someone how things have been. I bet a majority of the answers will revolve around being busy. They have no time to think, they are so busy they don’t even know what day it is, or some other form of being busy. This perpetual state of busyness is trapping people on an amusement ride that they can’t get off of. They have a time deficit, so they take away hours of sleep to “get more done”. They are getting less sleep, which lowers their stress tolerance so they are getting even more stressed out because they have too many things to do. Then when they do get into bed to sleep, they can’t because of their elevated stress levels. More and more people are keeping their nervous system in the fight or flight stage (sympathetic nervous system) and not engaging their rest and relax system (parasympathetic nervous system) enough to balance themselves out.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1). Bright Light/Sun — As a society we are basically living in a reverse photo-period world. During the day when we are supposed to be outdoors, we are inside under dim, poor-quality lighting. Then at night when the body is supposed to be in dim light, our homes are lit up like a football stadium. Talk about sending mixed signals to our body. It is no wonder so many people are having difficulty getting to sleep.

One of the requirements I have for my clients is to get outside more. We usually shoot for at least 30 minutes with more being a bonus. Ideally, the most impactful time to go outside or to a bright window is in the morning shortly after waking up. This helps to anchor your circadian rhythm to the sun. It is important to not wear sunglasses, because this blocks out the brightness that the cells in your eye needs. Even if it is cloudy out, it is still going to be much brighter than being inside. Our eyes are really great at adapting to light levels, so even if the room appears bright, it is not bright enough to trigger the response our body needs.

Some other ways to sneak in more daylight is to park farther away at work, eat your lunch outside, take a walk on your break, and work in front of a window if you can.

Here is a fun experiment you can do. Go to your app store and do a search for “lux meter”. Download it and then test different areas of your house. Afterwards go outside and test how bright outside light is. I think you will be blown away. You should be getting 10,000 lux in the morning to anchor your circadian rhythm.

2). Stimulation control at night — I am guilty of this on some nights; I can get sucked into my phone reading articles or scrolling social media and lose track of time. When I finally look up it’s an hour past when I wanted to go to sleep. All day long our bodies are like antenna for stimuli. Light from screens, noise from traffic, coworkers, televisions, and the millions of other things all vying for our attention. It should make sense that it is unrealistic to expect your brain to go from 100 mph to 0 mph as soon as it hits the pillow.

That engine is hot and needs time to cool down. This is when it is fruitful to build in a buffer zone before climbing into bed. Set an alarm to remind you to wrap everything up. I mean you probably have an alarm to wake you up, why not institute one for going to bed? In this 30 to 60 minute window take care of getting ready for bed and doing some thing that goes toward self-care and activating the rest and relax side of your nervous system. Trying to go to bed when you are in an aroused state will put your sleep on pause. I try to avoid electronics during this time with the exception if you are doing a guided meditation, listening to music, or a book/podcast. Eliminating the visual stimulation is helpful as you can close your eyes and downshift a little easier.

3). Temperature control — Temperature is one of the most common reasons people find themselves waking up at night. It tends to be they are getting too hot opposed to being too cold. As I work with clients, I see this time and time again. They have the temperature of their house too warm, they go to bed with clothes that are too warm, have too many blankets, or have some type of foam mattress or topper. All of this traps body heat or radiates it back into the body creating a human burrito. The body needs to cool itself at night to reach the deeper, more restorative stages of sleep. When it is too hot, what does the body do to cool itself? It raises your heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and starts to sweat. Tell me, does this sound restful for your body?

Take stock in your sleep environment. Keep the bedroom 62F-65F. It should be cool getting into bed. Inspect what you are wearing to bed. It should be loose, allow your body to breathe, and wick away moisture. I recommend looking at sport performance gear. This is the type of clothing that has the properties you are looking for. Investing in sheets and duvets that will allow heat to escape is also a great idea.

4). Nose breathing — How you breathe can really determine how well you sleep. Here is my quick public service announcement. If you think you have sleep apnea get in and get checked. It is worth it. If you don’t have sleep apnea you can still have dysfunctional breathing, and while less serious, it is still problematic.

There are nose breathers and mouth breathers. Nose breathing is how our bodies were designed to optimally breath. Breathing through the mouth is supposed to be a backup option if the nose were to be blocked. Some individuals, though, predominantly mouth breathe at night. Think about when you breath through your mouth. It is tends to be shallow breathes only into your chest instead of a deep breath all the way into your belly. Take a deep breath through your nose and notice how you feel calmer. That is because your vagus nerve is being activated. We tend to breath through our mouths when we are stressed. Probably the most common is when we are exercising. Think about what else is going on when this is happening. The heart rate is up, the respiration rate is elevated, and blood pressure is increased. In fact, mouth breathing activates the flight or fight response side of the nervous system. If you recall, you want your rest and relax side to be activated while sleeping.

Some symptoms of mouth breathing at night are waking up really thirsty and dehydrated, dry chapped lips, and waking up feeling un-refreshed. Individuals that are more prone to mouth breathing are those who have small nostrils, allergies, inflammation in the sinuses, or deviated septum.

There is a way to retrain your brain to breath through your nose instead of your mouth and it is going to sound wild. It involves tapping your mouth shut at night. Using surgical tape or Myotape, you place a strip over your lips. It helps to keep your mouth from opening at night. I don’t have the space here to talk about it in more detail, but if you are a mouth breather look into it for improving the quality of your sleep.

5). Stop eating at night — This last one I feel has a significant effect on the quality of sleep one gets at night. It is pretty common to sit down in front of the TV and eat ice cream or munch on a bag of chips with an adult beverage. While this sort of combination is wonderful for unwinding for the evening, it comes at the expense of one’s sleep.

First, at night the body is getting itself ready for sleep not for digesting food. It takes energy for both sleep to occur and for digestion. From the time you eat till the time digestion turns off, is about 3 hours. While the body is digesting the food you ate, it delays the more energy intensive transition into deep sleep. Instead, it hangs out in the light sleep zone.

Second, it raises your body temp. This is at odds with the body wanting to cool itself for sleep. The warmer you are the harder it is to fall asleep.

Lastly, later in the night you could experience a drop in blood sugar which wakes you up. The body will release adrenaline and cortisol to free up glucose that has been stored in your liver and muscles to bring your blood sugar back in line. Adrenaline and cortisol are stimulants for the body, and it can take up to an hour for the body to clear these chemicals out. You will be hard pressed to fall asleep until that process is finished.

I was able to see how eating at night affected my sleep. I have an Oura ring sleep tracker and I can see on my metrics when I eat close to bed. My heart rate, respiration rate, and body temp are all elevated compared to my average rates. Just to reiterate, it is hard to feel refreshed in the morning when the body has to work harder overnight.

I like to leave 2–3 hours between my last bite of food or drink with calories before going to bed. This gives my body enough time to do it’s thing without impacting my sleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This is a pretty common experience for people. First, while this is easier to say than do, but be okay with it. You can control your reaction to not sleeping. Will it be a negative one filled with anger, frustration, or anxiety? Or can you flip it to be positive, or at least neutral? How you attach emotions to your sleep quality can go a long way in how you actually feel in the morning.

The second piece of advice is: don’t just lay there waiting to fall back asleep. This leads to more anxiety and frustration about sleeping. If you can’t fall back asleep after a perceived 20 minutes, consider getting out of bed.

Let me give you an analogy . Do you sit at the kitchen table waiting to be hungry? No, you go and do something else until you are hungry. The same needs to be applied with sleep. If you are not feeling sleepy stop waiting in bed for sleep to happen.

What you should do is find something that is a passive distraction opposed to an interactive distraction. Examples of passive would be reading a book, listening to a podcast, watching TV, or listening to music. Interactive would be scrolling social media, playing video games either on the TV or phone. Interactive distractions tend to be more stimulating and also have a higher chance of losing track of time as you get drawn into it. Do the passive distraction until you feel sleepy again. If you do watch TV, dim the brightness of the screen, keep the volume low, and be in a relaxed position. When you feel sleepy try going to sleep again. You can’t force sleep and the more you try the more you increase your arousal state making it even harder to drift off. So the moral of the story is don’t fight it, but embrace it.

I have clients do 3 things.

1). Eliminate clocks. Seeing a clock is like looking at the scale. You fixate on numbers and start doing calculations about how much sleep you are not going to get. This is not good for falling back to sleep.

2). Plan for this. As soon as you wake up and know you are not going to fall back asleep, then have some things set up in the bedroom or living room like a book, puzzle, podcast, or breathing exercise under dim light. Only head back into bed when you feel sleepy again.

3). Get up at your normal time. Sleeping in too much will diminish your sleep drive for the next day making it take longer to feel sleepy again.

Some other factors to look into if you are waking up routinely at night are your temperature, mouth breathing, unstable blood sugar levels, or too high of cortisol levels at night. Are you one of these people that gives it too much attention? If you are one of those people that wakes up around the same time every night, ask yourself, if before bed does the thought cross your mind that I am going to wake up again at 3AM? This is like pre-programming your brain to wake up at that time.

I will use my kids for example. They are hooked on catching the 11th minute of every hour. They have gotten so much into this routine that they will be in the middle of something and pop up and run to the clock and catch 1:11PM or 3:11PM. This same thing can be happening to you, but in the middle of the night.

When you climb into bed, work on not giving that time any power. The reflex would be to say to yourself ‘I am not going to wake up at 3AM’ or ‘I am going to sleep through the night.’ This tends to have the opposite effect though. Instead take the approach of ‘it is what it is,’ or ‘if I wake up I can read another chapter of my book’ — this can lower that pressure or anxiety you put on yourself.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Naps can be great tools if they are employed correctly. If you have a night of poor sleep, but your sleep is good otherwise, and have the time and space for it, plan a nap in the later part of the morning. A nap during this time helps to make up for lost sleep without lowering your sleep drive too much. I would keep it around the 15 minute to 20 minute time frame so you wake up feeling refreshed instead of groggy and sluggish if you extend it too long.

If your nap starts to encroach upon 25 minutes or longer you have a higher chance of waking up feeling groggy and lowering your sleep drive too much, which will make it harder to fall asleep at your normal time at night.

For clients that have to be very mentally sharp or creative I love giving them this trick. Carve out a time in the day for a 20 minute nap. Before taking the nap have a small amount of caffeine. As you recharge from the quick power nap, the caffeine will be reaching peak level in your blood. When you wake up, you will have the benefits of the nap and the caffeine working together to give you some serious mental stamina to get through the day.

My wife, because with two young kids, it is hard to have a peaceful adult conversation these days without interruptions.

