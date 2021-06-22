Eden Gold: “Write down your wins every night”

Write down your wins every night. Okay, hear me out. How many nights have you spent stressed out at the things that didn’t get done, or need to be pushed until the next day? It can be so easy to get caught in the stress loop of never feeling like you’ve accomplished enough, and this can cause you to never truly unwind at the end of a long day because you subconsciously feel that you don’t deserve it. Instead, try spending 2–3 minutes jotting down what you *did* accomplish that day. Even if the only thing that you can think of is not pressing snooze, write it down. I didn’t realize the benefits that this would have on my well-being until I tried it. The best part is, is that the good feeling that comes from it is instant!

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eden Gold.

Eden Gold is a 22 year old fiercely passionate speaker, mental health advocate, and certified health coach who has dedicated her life to helping 1 billion Gen Z’s and Millennials drop the shame surrounding mental health, speak up, and take control of their lives and happiness starting today. Through her speaking and workshops, Eden has helped thousands of students and adults all over the world learn simple and proven strategies to not only cope with traumatic experiences and everyday hardships but to truly begin to heal from the burdens of silent mental health struggles. Eden is a firm believer that every student’s voice matters, and that prioritizing mental health can be easy, fun and liberating.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

When I tell you that I wasn’t born into a family that was passionate about fitness and wellness, boy let’s just say that some of my earliest memories of family bonding were eating Chinese food and drinking cans of coke-a-cola with my grandma. I never saw a positive role model of physical activity around me other than my dad who is a former Navy Veteran who would pay my sister and I to do laps in the pool, or pushups with our tiny little arms as he sat down and ate cupcakes. However, that all came to a hard stop one day when my mom gave us the news… “Your dad went to prison, and he is not coming back,” my mom said to my sister and I was just 10 years old, and she was 12. My dad went to prison on a life sentence without parole. Little did I know, that would be the beginning of a drastically different life.

I discovered my love for volleyball in middle school, and I was so excited to have found something I was passionate about. Unfortunately, what I assume to be early-age depression eventually lead me into my 6 year battle with bulimia that destroyed so many valuable areas of my life, including my dream to becoming a D1 volleyball player. With no knowledge about nutrition whatsoever, I was unable to make the connection between my body being so malnourished, and my lack of ability to keep up on the volleyball court.

It wasn’t until years later that I really began to feel like there was something wrong with me, and that I couldn’t live like this forever. I was so insecure and had extreme body dysmorphia that lasted until the point where I hit what I’d consider my “rock bottom.” Unbeknownst to me, it was my greatest blessing in disguise that kickstarted my journey into healing physically and emotionally, for good.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Let me share with you a story about how the universe works in mysterious ways. One of my mentors and dear friends Catherine Hoke, founder of Hustle 2.0, invited me to her home in Colorado for a mastermind weekend to help me near the beginning stages of building my business. Catherine teaches inmates how to “transform their hustle,” to become successful people when they go back out into society. She was the reason that I got to see my dad in Pelican Bay State Prison for the first time in 5 years and touch him for the first time since his incarceration when I was 10. So to say the least, I was stoked!

Shortly after planning our trip, Cat gets invited to be a keynote speaker at a women’s business conference in Fiji that very same weekend. Cat firmly told them that she would not do the speaking engagement if they did not invite me. What?! You could imagine my level of excitement as they not only invited the both of us but paid for our plane tickets to go. During this magical experience, we traveled to 3 different countries including Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia, I got to network with dozens of highly successful businesswomen, and I got to speak on stage as a guest to Cat in front of 200 audience members. The moral of the story, you never know what opportunities will present themselves if you keep working on your craft, and never give up!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

My goodness, if I haven’t made a fool out of myself throughout my health and fitness journey, I don’t know who has! I had been a vegan for about 6 months at the time, and I went to a cafe in Tahoe, CA with my then-boyfriend and his family. Looking at the menu and then eagerly up at the waitress I said “I’ll take the prosciutto sandwich with no cheese!” Everybody immediately looks at me (probably thinking to themselves, “Is she serious right now?”) and immediately said, “Uhh, prosciutto is meat, Eden.” Embarrassed to say the least, I responded, “What?! I thought it was bread!” As you could imagine, everybody laughed at me, and I learned at that moment that if you don’t know what a word means, you better look it up before just assuming that it’s vegan!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Through years of studying psychology, neuroscience, human development, and discovering that fitness could be used for good rather than the sole purpose of weight loss, what I came to know is that there is this whole other world of knowledge outside of the standard general education classes that you typically take in school.

In 2018, I went on to obtain my certification as a health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, began coaching others primarily on struggles with body image, self-esteem, and cultivating a healthy relationship with food, and fell in love with my workout regimen and newly found routine around healthy living. What I found out very quickly is that a lot of the people who were coming to me were young. Like, my age young, and even younger. While I was riding an all-time high with all of this information I was learning along with the drastic lifestyle changes I had made, I started thinking to myself “There are so many people, who are where I was. These young adults who feel helpless, and feel like nobody understands them and what they are going through, need to know what I know.”

That’s when I dove headfirst into setting out on what is now my life’s mission, which is to impact the lives of 1 billion Gen Z’s and Millennials drop the shame surrounding mental health, speak up, and take control of their lives and happiness starting today. I am a firm believer that if you do not get your mind right, and if you do not truly begin to heal from the detrimental thoughts and beliefs that are holding you back, you will always find a way to sabotage your health, wellness, and fitness goals.

Since then, I have partnered with thought leaders such as Catherine Hoke, founder of Hustle 2.0, international speaker Warren Inspire Ryan, as well as spoken for organizations, schools, and events around the world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Is it cheesy to say my mom? My mom made my dreams come true by saving me. The trajectory of my life could have been drastically different had I continued partying, using drugs and alcohol as a means of fitting in as a teen. My mom also broke a lot of generational trauma in my family, and for that, I am forever grateful. If I can express one thing with this post, it is that I would not be who I am, have the dreams that I have today if it wasn’t for my mom.

My mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. As I begin to tear up at this very moment, this is a moment in my life where I want to give her the love that she deserves, for all that she has done to help me get to where I am. She deserves the world, and although this is merely a couple of sentences to express my gratitude, and although we may be a rather broken family at times, I know that we are whole.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

A-Z thinking. Tell me if this sounds familiar. You set a goal that you are sure that you are going to achieve, and you fail. The days go on, and not only have you not made any progress (usually because you aren’t sure how to start, but you keep convincing yourself that you’ll figure it out, it will come to you, etc.), but then the day comes when your goal was supposed to be complete, and you have nothing to show for it. One of the primary reasons for this is because you have what I call “A-Z thinking.” You see your outcome or the outcome that you *think* that you want, but are immediately shut down by the thoughts: “How could I ever get there? That seems impossible. I don’t even know where to start,” and then you are stagnant. You are at “A,” yet you are spending all of your precious time thinking about “Z.” My advice? Have your end goal in mind, and then drop it. Stop thinking solely on step “Z,” and hone in on step “B.” When you get that small win of achieving the very next step, your motivation and belief will skyrocket. Change your perspective. You don’t want it as much as you say you do. Let’s be honest, we all have goals, but have you noticed how people always seem to have justifications as to why they haven’t started yet? Perhaps their reasoning is “I’ve tried everything,” or “I’m going to start soon,” or *fill in the blank.* What I have seen time and time again, is that people just don’t want their goals as much as they have convinced themselves that they do. Heck, I want to compete in a professional boxing match, and that’s what I tell myself that all the time. However, do I? If I really wanted it, I would be doing something consistently to make progress in getting myself there. But I’m not. I’ve convinced myself that I do, and often I have found that we think that just by *thinking* of something, it means we are making progress. This is a copout that you have to become incredibly self-aware of to change. You lack belief. Let me explain. We lack belief in the things that we’ve never seen or in the things that are outside of the social norm (i.e., things you’ve never seen anyone else in our immediate circle do). You also may have developed this belief that you are not capable of doing something because you have put the people who are out there doing it on a pedestal and separated them from being anything like yourself to the point where you don’t think it’s logical for you to even be thinking that way. Naturally, you sabotage yourself from doing it before you even give it a shot because you just don’t think it’s ever possible for you. This is because we always act in congruence to what we believe. For example, if you hate your body, it likely doesn’t matter if your mom says that you are beautiful because it’s not what your belief is. So the key? Focus on shifting your beliefs!

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Listen to motivational videos every morning. Our brains operate at 10.5 waves per second in the morning, meaning that our subconscious minds are the most impressionable during this time. Listening to positive messages in the morning can help crowd out insecurities, and help you build self-confidence. Visualization. Why? The brain does not know the difference between what is real and what isn’t. So in essence, we can create our reality through regularly incorporating these powerful practices. Visualizing or journaling about your dreams as if they have already happened can instantly change your mood, and help you develop the belief that you can achieve your biggest goals. Tap into creative endeavors for as little as 10 minutes a day. Whether it be journaling, painting, inventing, or dancing, creativity is proven to decrease depression, soothe PTSD and release happy chemicals in the brain. Stop letting what you think you look like, dictate your mood. Have you ever woken up, looked at yourself in the mirror, thought that you looked bad, and had it ruin your mood? Me too. This is because we tend to let the way that we think that we look (not how we actually look since we tend to point out our so-called flaws) dictate our level of happiness. Instead, try waking up in the morning and doing a “body check-in,” where you ask yourself how you feel in your body. If you feel good, great! You don’t need to look at your body or face in the mirror to “prove yourself wrong,” or try to justify what you feel. Similarly, if you wake up and you don’t feel the best (bloated, hungover, etc.) you don’t need to look in the mirror to prove yourself right. Let how you feel dictate your actions for the day, rather than your perception of how you look. Write down your wins every night. Okay, hear me out. How many nights have you spent stressed out at the things that didn’t get done, or need to be pushed until the next day? It can be so easy to get caught in the stress loop of never feeling like you’ve accomplished enough, and this can cause you to never truly unwind at the end of a long day because you subconsciously feel that you don’t deserve it. Instead, try spending 2–3 minutes jotting down what you *did* accomplish that day. Even if the only thing that you can think of is not pressing snooze, write it down. I didn’t realize the benefits that this would have on my well-being until I tried it. The best part is, is that the good feeling that comes from it is instant!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Emotional release and expression. Regular physical activity can not only reduce the body’s stress levels but also stimulates the production of endorphins, which elevate the body’s mood. Similarly, creative forms of movement such as dance can be a great way to express emotions through the body. Exercise boosts productivity. Through boosting mood, combatting stress, and battling fatigue, regular physical activity can be a game-changer when it comes to productivity. If you find yourself feeling antsy, unfocused, or tired during the day, try to bust out a quick workout! Brain health and vitality. Regular physical activity supports the growth and survival of new brain cells. This can help improve mood, sleep, and memory!

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walking. Walking has been proven to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, boosts immunity, tame a sweet tooth, aid in weight loss, and more. Walking is also an incredible exercise to get all of these great being gentle on the knees. Calisthenics. At the end of the day, all you need is your body to get an incredible workout. By incorporating various exercises using your body (pushups or squats for example) you are reducing your risk of injury, saving money on gym equipment, and contributing to better mobility and flexibility! Yoga. Yes, yoga is a form of exercise! Not only that, yoga is an incredible outlet to channel negative emotions into, connect to the breath, build strength and flexibility, and contribute to an overall sense of peace. Yoga has changed my life in so many ways, and the best part is that there are so many available modifications you can try if needed!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The Intuitive Eating Book by Elyse Reche and Evelyn Tribole. You see, I love going to music festivals. The camping, the music, the energy, everything. However, what made it always challenging for me to just let loose and have fun was my struggles with body image. I often found myself comparing how I looked in my outfit to how other women looked in their outfits, and I remember being so engulfed in self-hatred when I saw another beautiful woman as if there isn’t enough to go around.

I had already begun the process of recovery from my eating disorder, but it was very apparent that I still had a lot of mindset work to do. When looking around for resources, I came across the Intuitive Eating Book. I was so excited to have this as a resource to help me navigate the relationship that I had with food, and when I began to read this book, let me just say that I couldn’t put it down! I truly give so much credit for this book’s contribution to healing my mindset and relationship with food.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be called something along the lines of “No Student Left Behind Movement,” or the “Student Empowerment Movement.” The premise of this movement — something that I have put a lot of thought into and hope to bring to fruition — would be dedicated to giving students a voice. I am a firm believer that every student’s voice matters, and that their current circumstances, as well as the struggles that they’ve faced in their lives, should not go unspoken. Rather, these students need a voice, they need to feel safe enough to open up, and they need to feel empowered in taking actions in their lives and creating happiness on their terms!

This movement would bring together millions of students of all ages, highlight powerful student voices, and ultimately show students that they are not alone on their journeys to becoming strong and confident adults.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote right now that I’ve been living by goes, “Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure, also avoid success.” — Robert Kiyosaki. My whole life, I have felt like I have worked twice as hard to get half as far. I have experienced more failures than I can remember, and I have been beaten down at the sight of someone who I see succeeding in the midst of one of my failures. But within these experiences, I realize 2 things. The first is that we are collaborators, not competitors. This shift in perspective drastically improved my self-confidence, allowed me to build meaningful and lifelong relationships and overall made me a happier businesswoman, friend, and partner. The second is the quote above. Recognizing that failure is inevitable to achieve great success is a game-changer when it comes to your mental health and ability to make progress. My opinion? Fail proudly, as a failure just means that you are one step closer to success!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Hands down, without a shadow of a doubt, Ed Mylett. Ed Mylett is an amazing, inspiring, and thought-provoking thought leader, businessman, performance expert, and global keynote speaker. Ed Mylett stole my heart and changed my life from the moment that I first heard his interview on The Skinny Confidential podcast. Between the passion he exudes, the love he has for his audience, and his undeniable drive to change the world, Ed Mylett radiates all of the qualities that I strive to embody as I grow to become a global thought leader in the personal development and mental health space as well.

Having breakfast or lunch with Ed Mylett would fill my heart up with so much joy and appreciation, and I just know in my heart that not only will it happen, but I will be standing beside him on stage, ready to impact millions of lives.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

For all booking requests, coaching inquiries, and other questions, please email me at [email protected], or call/text my business line at +1(916)246–6306

For other basic questions, or to connect with me one on one, I’ve just created a phone number in which we can have personal conversations! And yes, I get these messages personally to my phone! Text me at: (844)218–2979 and depending on the projects I am working on, you’ll receive a free gift sent right to your phone!

Other than that, let’s be friends on social!

www.iamedengold.com

Instagram, TikTok & Clubhouse: @EdenGold_

Youtube: Eden Gold

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!